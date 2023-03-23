Legal Notices, March 24, 2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AND INSPECTION SERVICES FOR THE FY 2022-23 CITYWIDE STREET OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT (CS23A) Date Issued: March 15, 2023, 2:00 PM Questions Due: April 5, 2023, 5:00 PM Proposals Due: April 12, 2023, 2:00 PM To maintain its pavement network and citywide pavement condition index, the City conducts an annual pavement rehabilitation and maintenance project. The FY 2022-23 Citywide Street Overlay and Slurry Seal Project (CS23A) consists of slurry seals, asphalt concrete overlays, repairs to asphalt surfacing and road base, milling asphalt concrete, removal and replacement of concrete curbs and gutters, reconstruction of curb ramps for ADA compliance, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, median removal, reinstallation of an asphalt speed table and traffic striping. The City is seeking proposals to provide full-time oversight of the Contractor by procuring the services of a Consultant that can provide the personnel to perform project inspection services and construction management. The Consultant’s services are required from start to completion of the project to ensure the Contractor performs all the necessary work as described in the Contract Documents. All work by the Contractor is expected to be to the highest professional standards and will reflect the thoroughness and attention to detail by the construction management and inspection team. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on April 12, 2023. Proposals must be submitted electronically via the PlanetBids website (www.planetbids.com) used to download the RFP. The maximum file size for submittal is 50 megabytes, and the file type shall be Portable Document Format (PDF). The electronic system will close submissions exactly at the date and time set forth in this notice or as changed by addenda. 03/24/2023, 03/31/2023 CN 27476

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT MATURE TREE PRESERVATION POLICY WORKSHOP NOTICE OF COMMUNITY WORKSHOP In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The City of Encinitas is currently preparing a Mature Tree Preservation Policy. A community workshop for the Mature Tree Preservation Policy will be held on: Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Council Chambers at City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Ave Encinitas, CA 92024 This workshop provides an opportunity for community members to learn about and give feedback on the City’s upcoming Mature Tree Preservation Policy. We want to hear from Encinitas residents, architects, developers, and contractors on topics including mature tree definitions, mitigation and replacement strategies, and preservation incentives. For more information, please contact Evan Jedynak, Senior Planner by email at [email protected] or by phone at (760) 633-2686. Future Opportunities to Participate: The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public meetings. To stay apprised of project updates and upcoming meetings visit encinitasca.gov/cityupdates to sign up to receive City newsletters and e-notifications. Select “Mature Tree Program” and any other topics you are interested in. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 22 marzo si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Evan Jedynak, Senior Planner por correo electrónico [email protected] 03/24/2023 CN 27475

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of April, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Vulcan Towers Renovation; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004933-2021, USE-005685-2022, DR-004934-2021, CDPNF-004935-2021; FILING DATE: November 2, 2021; APPLICANT: Keith Harrison; LOCATION: 609 S. Vulcan Ave (APN: 258-201-27-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the remodel of an existing commercial office building and removal of the educational institution use previously approved under a Major Use Permit (Case No. 92-070 MUP; Resolution. PC 1992-27). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Office Professional (D-OP) zone and in the Coastal and Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 (Existing Facilities), which exempts projects involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the environmental determination. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 03/24/2023 CN 27474

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (03/24) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: 145 Athena St Residence Remodel; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005251-2022; FILING DATE: March 15, 2022; APPLICANT: Brett Johnson and Sonia Rodriguez; LOCATION: 145 Athena Street (APN: 256-083-12-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the reconstruction of and addition to a single family residence and a new detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in a single family residential zone (RS-11) and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/24/2023 CN 27473

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Block Grant Citizen’s Advisory Committee of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public meeting at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak are cordially invited to attend the public meeting. Copies of the staff report will be available by Thursday, March 23, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/cdbg-commission. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the Housing & Homeless Services Department at or prior to the meeting via U.S. Mail to the attention of Housing & Homeless Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The meeting with commence at 2 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. For questions or more information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Program Manager at [email protected] or at (442) 339-2191. CITY OF CARLSBAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CITIZEN’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE PUBLISH: Friday, March 24, 2023 03/24/2023 CN 27472

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in April 5, 2023, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in May 9, 2023, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2023-0018/ DEV 2023-0040/ ZCA 2023-0002 – ALTERNATIVE AND TEMPORARY HOUSING AMENDMENTS 2023 The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The proposal is a city-initiated amendment to the Zone Code and Local Coastal Program consisting of amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance, Title 21 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code, to implement Housing Element Program 1.3 “Alternative Housing,” Objective G, and to implement Housing Element Program 2.13 “Housing for Persons Experiencing Homelessness,” Objective H. If you have any questions, please call Shelley Glennon in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2605. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: March 24, 2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: March 24, 2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: March 24, 2023 03/24/2023 CN 27465

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE RE-INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2023-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has re-introduced Ordinance No. 2023-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas amending Chapter 11.08 (Smoking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to establish a citywide ban on smoking in public places, and repealing Chapter 11.09 (Smoking Prohibited in Beaches, Parks, Trails, and Outdoor/Patio Dining Areas of Eating Establishments) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005913-2023; CITYWIDE.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2023-02 was developed by staff, in consultation with the City Attorney, and includes the following key provisions, summarized below: A. Smoking is prohibited in the following locations: 1. Public places 2. Places of employment 3. Any area within 20 feet of a public place, except private residential property B. Smoking is permitted in the following locations: 1. Private property, including private residential property 2. In up to 20 percent of guest rooms in any hotel or motel 3. Within a motor vehicle that is actively being driven C. No person shall dispose of any Smoking waste except in specific receptacles designated for Smoking waste. Ordinance No. 2023-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 15, 2023, and re-introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 15, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the April 12, 2023, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/24/2023 CN 27455

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CLEAN ENERGY ALLIANCE The Board of Directors of Clean Energy Alliance will conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution adding rate EV-HP to Clean Energy Alliance’s rate schedule for its Community Choice Aggregation Program, effective April 1, 2023. The proposed rates for EV-HP are: The Board of Directors of Clean Energy Alliance will conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution adding rate EV-HP to Clean Energy Alliance’s rate schedule for its Community Choice Aggregation Program, effective April 1, 2023. The proposed rates for EV-HP are:

EV-HP-S Summer Demand Total 5.80

EV-HP-S Summer Generation On-Peak 0.08374

EV-HP-S Summer Generation Off-Peak 0.05013

EV-HP-S Summer Generation Super Off-Peak 0.04458

EV-HP-S Winter Generation On-Peak 0.09359

EV-HP-S Winter Generation Off-Peak 0.05247

EV-HP-S Winter Generation Super Off-Peak 0.04054

EV-HP-P Summer Demand Total 5.78

EV-HP-P Summer Generation On-Peak 0.08333

EV-HP-P Summer Generation Off-Peak 0.04989

EV-HP-P Summer Generation Super Off-Peak 0.04443

EV-HP-P Winter Generation On-Peak 0.09316

EV-HP-P Winter Generation Off-Peak 0.05226

EV-HP-PWinterGenerationSuper Off-Peak0.04041

DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 30, 2023 TIME OF HEARING: 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard PLACE OF HEARING: Oceanside City Hall 300 North Coast Highway Oceanside, CA All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and comment on adopting a Resolution Adding Rates for Clean Energy Alliance. Members of the public unable to attend the public hearing may submit their comments and recommendations in writing to Clean Energy Alliance, via email to [email protected], which must be received no later than 12:00pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to ensure consideration by the Board. Susan Caputo, MMC, Interim Board Secretary Clean Energy Alliance DATED: March 17, 2023 Published: Friday March 17, 2023 Published: Coast News Friday March 24, 2023 Posted: Friday March 17, 2023 City of Oceanside, City Hall 03/17/2023, 03/24/2023 CN 27447

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Western Phase CS19E Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on April 3rd, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing, new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb & gutter, storm drain pipes, install Class II Aggregate Base, asphalt concrete, asphalt berms, install bioswales, vegetated swales, PCC bike path, retaining walls, traffic signal modifications, and traffic striping along Santa Fe Drive. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate (Base Bid) – $2,122,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting the lowest base bid. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Monday, March 6th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/17/2023, 03/24/2023 CN 27442

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS MOONLIGHT BEACH BARRELS AND STORM WATER REPAIRS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service Planet Bids, up to 2:00 p.m. on March 24, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results of the bids for the MOONLIGHT BEACH BARRELS AND STORM WATER REPAIRS (CD05E) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on March 2, 2023. The results of the bids for the MOONLIGHT BEACH BARRELS AND STORM WATER REPAIRS (CD05E) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on March 24, 2023. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done is located at 400 B Street, Encinitas, California. The work to be completed involves cleaning existing CMP culverts, complete point repairs along the culverts, and lining three 72-inch CMP culverts. The work also includes emergency channel repair consisting of demolition of collapsed gabion retaining wall and construction of new gabion retaining wall. Also included is remove and replace damaged fencing and repair sinkhole adjacent to storm drain channel. Engineer’s Estimate is $1,410,000. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project will be 2022-2. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. City Engineer DATE: March 2, 2023 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/17/2023, 03/24/2023 CN 27435

T.S. No. 108357-CA APN: 161-333-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/26/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/8/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/2/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0348469 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MILA T. BERNETHY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1528 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $340,193.12 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 108357-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 108357-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 937356 / 108357-CA 03/17/2023, 03/24/2023, 03/31/2023 CN 27434

BATCH: AFC-3052, 3055, 3065, 3072, 3076, 3078 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/6/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF# , ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102446 B0532795S MCS21852AZ 218 EVERY 52 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY MARTIN YOUNG OR LEONIDA SIRON YOUNG TRUSTEES OF THE RENEWED INVESTMENTS LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 20.2020 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2020 12/03/2020 2020-0772435 2/28/2022 2022-0089732 $54990.47 102474 B0459455C MCS20844DZ 208 44 214-010-94-00 DAWN ELLEN HUTCHENS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/04/2016 01/21/2016 2016-0026029 4/1/2022 2022-0144972 $22038.25 103577 B0485965S MCS11029BZ 110 EACH 29 214-010-94-00 GLENN A. BONDS AND STEPHANIE A. BONDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2017 06/01/2017 2017-0245648 5/27/2022 2022-0226458 $36347.76 103578 B0488945C MCS21007BO 210 ODD 07 214-010-94-00 MARISSA MCBRIDE CARMONA AND JOSE LUIS CARMONA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2017 07/20/2017 2017-0327015 5/27/2022 2022-0226458 $21966.21 104704 B0510965S MCS20746AZ 207 46 214-010-94-00 JOHN DOUGLAS GRIFFITH AND TONIE BIBSY GRIFFITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2018 10/04/2018 2018-0413730 8/19/2022 2022-0335728 $32991.63 104706 B0436615C MCS23104DE 231 04 214-010-94-00 JOSEPH A. MONTANO AND LEANN M. MONTANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2014 10/30/2014 2014-0471683 8/19/2022 2022-0335728 $15165.31 105309 B0522005C MCS13039CZ 130 39 214-010-94-00 CATHYLIE COMPLE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/28/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229281 10/5/2022 2022-0390381 $25342.37 105657 B0520705H MCS20804DO 208 ODD 04 214-010-94-00 PATRICK A. DEAN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND MARIA FARRAH ABELLAR A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2019 05/09/2019 2019-0173529 10/28/2022 2022-0415884 $23776.63 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/17/2023, 03/24/2023, 03/31/2023 CN 27433

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00018845-CL-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOWARD ERIC LYNN AKA ERIC LYNN HOWARD AKA ERIC L. HOWARD; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ENTERPRISE FLEET MANAGEMENT, INC., a Missouri Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jay W. Smith, Esq., Sbn 150113 and Nancy A. Young, Esq., Sbn 183328 6644 Valjean Ave. #200 Van Nuys CA 91406 Telephone: 818.709.2556 Fax: 818.709.2513 Date: 05/19/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by, K. McCray Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27469

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 6th 2023 at 10:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed: Property to be sold as follows: JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods Jorge Lopez Misc. Household Goods Ashley Teuton Misc. Household Goods Ashley Rose Teuton Misc. Household Goods Ashley Teuton Misc. Household Goods Ashley Rose Teuton Misc. Household Goods Timothy Wade Jr. Misc. Household Goods Timothy Leroy Wade Jr. Misc. Household Goods Leonard Reicher Misc. Household Goods A. Leonard Reicher Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #66393074 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27467

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific St. San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2023 at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Jose M Rios Misc. Household Goods Jose Manuel Rios Misc. Household Goods Earl M. Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl Melvin Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl M. Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl Melvin Simmons Misc. Household Goods Shannon Kelly Misc. Household Goods Shannon Nicole Kelly Misc. Household Goods, Joseph Slayton II Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423. 03/24, 03/31/2024 CN 27463

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2023 at 9:30 am. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Monique Gonzalez Santiago Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Misc. Household Goods Ramona Lopez Moreno Misc. Household Goods Ramona F Lopez Moreno Misc. Household Goods Randi Lyons Misc. Household Goods Randi Marie Lyons Misc. Household Goods Milena Jarquin Gomez Misc. Household Goods Milena Yokasta Jarquin Gomez Misc. Household Goods Anthony Hernandez Misc. Household Goods Anthony Manuel Hernandez Misc. Household Goods Donna Quiner Misc. Household Goods Donna Strobel Quiner Misc. Household Goods Jessica Allegra Misc. Household Goods Jessica Mercedes Allegra De La Cruz Misc. Household Goods Shavelle M Findley Misc. Household Goods Shavelle Monique Findley Misc. Household Goods Megan Wallig Misc. Household Goods Megan Elizabeth Wallig Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074 , Tel # 760-724-0423 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27460

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding April 6th, 2023 at 11:30AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Matthew A Colin Misc. Household Goods Matthew Anthony Colin Misc. Household Goods Duane Ray Buchanan Misc. Household Goods Corrina L. Guill Misc. Household Goods Corinna Louise Guill Misc. Household Goods Corinna L. Guill Misc. Household Goods Corinna Louise Guill Misc. Household Goods Cathy Maria Nance Misc. Household Goods Moises Oseguera Misc. Household Goods Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc. Household Goods Kyle R Teague Misc. Household Goods Marissa Bustos Misc. Household Goods Marisa Yesenia Matias Bustos Misc. Household Goods Emanuel Naylor Misc. Household Goods Emanuel Naylor Misc. Household Goods William Caswell Misc. Household Goods William B Caswell Misc. Household Goods Miguel Solano Misc. Household Goods Miguel Francisco Solano Solano Misc. Household Goods Gregorio Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Galdino Gomez Jimenez Misc. Household Goods Daniel Garcia Misc. Household Goods Connie Goldbaum Misc. Household Goods Connie J Goldbaum Misc. Household Goods Nathan L Buuck Misc. Household Goods Nathan Lee Buuck Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27459

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00010379-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Catherine Mary Redinger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Catherine Mary Redinger change to proposed name: Katie Mary Doyle. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 02, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27453

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Hector Castellanos – unit E204 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27441

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SYLVIA L. PELLETIER Case # 37-2023-00007842-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sylvia L. Pelletier. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Nanette L. Stewart in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nanette L. Stewart be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 10, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27437

Summons (Domestic Violence Restraining Order) Citación (Orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar ) Case Number: (Número de caso) 23FDV00265N (1) Person asking for protection (La persona que solicita protección): Kimberly Kochergen (2) Notice to (Aviso a): Daniel Munchiando The person in (1) is asking for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against you. La persona en (1) está pidiendo ona orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar contra usted. Lea la página 2 para más información. You have a court date Tiene una audiencia en la corte Date Fecha: May 17, 2023 Time Hora: 9:00 AM Dept. Depto: N-19 Name and address of the court: Nombre y dirección de la corte: Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Division What if I don’t go to my court date? If you do not go to your court date, the judge can grant a restraining order that limits your contact with the person in (1). If you have a child with the person in (1), the court could make orders that limit your time with your child. Having a restraining order against you may impact your life in other ways, including preventing you from having guns and ammunition. If you do not go to your court date, the judge could grant everything that the person in (1) asked the judge to order. ¿ Qué pasa si no yoy a la audiencia? Si no va a la audiencia, el juez pueda dictar una orden de restricción que limita su contacto con la persona en (1). Si tiene un hijo con la persona en (1), la corte puede dictar órdenas que limitan su tiempo con su hijo. Una orden de restricción en su contra puede tener otras consecuencias, como prohibirle tener armas de fuego y municiones. Si no va a la audiencia, el juez puede ordenar todo lo que pide la persona en (1). How do I find out what the person in (1) is asking for? To find out what the person in (1) is asking for the judge to order, go to the courthouse listed at the top of page 1. Ask the court clerk to let you see your case file. You will need to give the court clerk your case number, which is listed above and on page 1. The request for restraining order will be on form DV-100, Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order. ¿ Cómo puedo entender lo que pide la persona en (1)? Para entender lo que pide la persona en (1), vaya al tribunal en la dirección indicada en la parte superior de la página 1. Pida al secretario de la corte permiso para ver el expediente de su caso. Tendrá que darle al secretario el número de su caso, que aparece arriba y en la página 1. La Solicitud de una orden de restricción se hace en el formulario DV-100, Solicitud de orden de restricción de violencia en el hogar. Where can I get help? Free legal information is available at your local court’s self-help center. Go to www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp to find your local center. ¿ Dónde puedo obtener ayuda? Puede obtener información legal gratis en el centro de ayunda de su corte. Vea https://www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp-selfhelpcenters.htm?rdeLocaleAttr=es para encontrar el centro de ayuda en su condado. Do I need a lawyer? You are not required to have a lawyer, but you may want legal advise before your court hearing. For help finding a lawyer, you can visit www.lawhelpca.org or contact your local bar association. ¿ Necesito un abogado? No es obligatorio tener un abogado, pero es possible que quiera consejos legales antes de la audiencia en la corte. Para ayuda a encontrar un abogado, vista https://www.lawhelpca.org/es/homepage o contacte al Colegio de Abogados local. Date (Fecha): March 08, 2023 Clerk, by (Secretario, por): K. McFeeters Deputy (Asistente) 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006297 Filed: Mar 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR Landscape. Located at: 1516 Independence Way, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan F. Ramirez, 1516 Independence Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2003 S/Juan F. Ramirez 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004865 Filed: Mar 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Collective. Located at: 1261 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Taproom Collective, 1261 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2023 S/Kevin Conover 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005222 Filed: Mar 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ana’s Elder Care. Located at: 1828 Paseo del Lago Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HSBR Care, 1828 Paseo del Lago Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Any Swagerty 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004027 Filed: Feb 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Coastal Cleaning. Located at: 1105 New Castle Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4197, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Alvarez, 1105 New Castle Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brenda Alvarez 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006000 Filed: Mar 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chin’s Szechwan La Jolla; B. Chin’s La Jolla. Located at: 623 Pearl St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Chin’s Szechwan La Jolla Inc., 133 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Stanford 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006274 Filed: Mar 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SAPID GREEN. Located at: 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tigran Ghukasyan, 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Arina Ghukasyan, 805 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/17/2023 S/Tigran Ghukasyan 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9006128 Filed: Mar 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Better Day Beauty. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Savannah Paige Soares, 566 Laguna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Savannah Paige Soares 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005925 Filed: Mar 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Highline Physical Therapy, B. Highline Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation. Located at: 1900 N. Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Highline Physical Therapy Corporation, 305 Hoover St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nina Wheeler 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005684 Filed: Mar 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lune’s Bakeshop. Located at: 398 Paseo Marguerita, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D-950, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Elleine Margareth Panganiban Fulgar, 398 Paseo Marguerita, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elleine Margareth Panganiban Fulgar 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002667 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Music Studios; B. Oceanside Music; C. Recording at Oceanside Music Studios; D. Oceanside Flute Studio; E. Oceanside Guitar Studio. Located at: 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004199 Filed: Feb 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West 101 Salon. Located at: 315 Highway 101 #116, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Arthur Middleton, 3757 Ashford St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Matthew Arthur Middleton 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003578 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nicole Emiliana Events; B. Nicole Emiliana Weddings. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #112, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Company Dime Pictures LLC, 5927 Balfour Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2023 S/Nicole Mendez 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/2023 CN 27454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004658 Filed: Mar 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miramar Dental Studio. Located at: 7340 Miramar Rd. #204, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dental Practice of Babak Shahrokh DMD Inc., 955 Boardwalk #204, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Babak Shahrokh 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005630 Filed: Mar 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Time Refresh. Located at: 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4074, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Laurie Lynne Landry, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Andreya Lizarraga, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2023 S/Laurie L. Landry 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005627 Filed: Mar 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cutie Charcuterie Catering Company; B. Dishgarden Diva. Located at: 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4074, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Laurie Lynne Landry, 3218 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2023 S/Laurie Lynne Landry 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005669 Filed: Mar 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Rabbit Organic Inc. DBA Green Rabbit Professional Lawn Care. Located at: 7514 Girard Ave. #1132, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Green Rabbit Organic Inc., 7514 Girard Ave. #1132, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2023 S/Ali Namvar 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005365 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Design Group; B. EDG. Located at: 607 N. Vulcan Ave. #4, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kuhlman Scott Inc., 763 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Todd Kuhlman 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005437 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Tech; B. SD Tech Solutions. Located at: 5230 35th St., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Wesley Cohen, 5230 35th St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2017 S/Joseph Wesley Cohen 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005445 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Velvet Shop. Located at: 2330 Paseo de Laura #113, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cara Lee Erangey, 2330 Paseo de Laura #113, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cara Lee Erangey 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005358 Filed: Mar 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Moke Rental. Located at: 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Todd Stoner, 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Desiree Evans-Claassen, 2090 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Todd Stoner 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/2023 CN 27438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005187 Filed: Mar 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheeze House Productions; B. Cheeze House Rekords. Located at: 4240 Esperanza Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Salemi, 4240 Esperanza Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2023 S/Nicholas Salemi 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004752 Filed: Mar 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Viva Wine Group. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #263, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. In Punta LLC, 2033 San Elijo Ave. #263, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2009 S/Luca Forte 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9005122 Filed: Mar 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HIMG Inc.; B. HIMG Surface Repair; C. Hoof-It Technologies; D. Hoof Care and Farrier Supply. Located at: 2260 Rutherford Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1751 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Haffner Int’l Marketing Group Inc., 1751 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/1996 S/Nicole J. Haffner-Yargeau 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004122 Filed: Feb 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Management Systems. Located at: 7092 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Integrated Manufacturing Systems Inc., 7092 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/08/2018 S/Charles Craig Heiserman 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004350 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jose’s Taquizas #1. Located at: 7555 Pacific Ave., Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian E. Avila, 7555 Pacific Ave., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julian E. Avila 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003395 Filed: Feb 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TinyDonutsJust4U. Located at: 6712 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Michele Tucker, 6712 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Michele Tucker 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001767 Filed: Jan 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick it Labs. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Victor Villa, 886 Vine St #89, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Bruce Rojas, 801 Hillside Terr. #14, Vista CA 92084; 3. Luis Herrera, 3358 Hollowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 4. Cesar Castaneda, 115 Flores Ln., Vista CA 92083; 5. Ricardo Ang Perez, 821 Arthur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victor Villa 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004364 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puffy Fish Designs. Located at: 7929 Los Pinos Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ann Colleen Arm, 7929 Los Pinos Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Ann Colleen Arm 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004718 Filed: Mar 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holo Earth Theory. Located at: 800 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Theodore Nikolas Sedorook, 800 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Theodore Nikolas Sedorook 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004571 Filed: Mar 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Tangibles. Located at: 4628 Marblehead Bay Dr. Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Jean Hunter, 4628 Marblehead Bay Dr. Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linda Jean Hunter 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004622 Filed: Mar 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Palace Grasscloth and Upholstery. Located at: 330 Plaza de Benito Juarez, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ricardo Manuel Cruz, 330 Plaza de Benito Juarez, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Ricardo Manuel Cruz 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002537 Filed: Feb 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Clinic. Located at: 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Clinical Inc., 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2018 S/Cathi I Amaya-Sciacca 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004468 Filed: Feb 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acacia Florals. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #212, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristie Marie Jasso, 252 Acacia Ave. #212, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristie Marie Jasso 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004489 Filed: Feb 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fly High Travel Shop. Located at: 28236 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fly Away Travel Shop Inc., 28236 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael King 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-90033045 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Pedro Source; B. Succulent Wholesale; C Cactus Wholesale. Located at: 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lazy Gardens LLC, 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Hassan Khaul 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003367 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Score Orthopedics; B. Score Ortho. Located at: 7909 Silverton Ave. #214, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ram Durable Medical Equipment LLC, 806 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Andrew Grader 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001733 Filed: Jan 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Pines Gallery; B. Parity Gallery. Located at: c/o Seasons Financial LLC – 1215 San Elijo Rd, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seasons Financial LLC, 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2023 S/Thos Frost 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003494 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Convenient Auto Sales. Located at: 1850 S. Santa Fe Ave., #A, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3595 Emma Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Convenient Auto Sales Inc., 1850 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2022 S/Gintas Kazlauksas 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003221 Filed: Feb 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Signal of OC/SD. Located at: 591 Camino del al Reina #1217, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 15824 SE 114th Ave., Clackamas OR 97015. Registrant Information: 1. Acree Enterprises of CA Inc., 2230 W. Chapman Ave., Orange CA 92868. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Acree 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27402

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9002653 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Picky Jim Inc. Located at: 9855 Erma Rd. #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/05/2018 and assigned File # 2018-9014793. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Picky Jim Inc., 9855 Erma Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92131. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Andrew K. Chang 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002987 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Coast Luxury Bath; B. luxurybathdirect.com. Located at: 1741 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1139 Ocala Ave., Chula Vista CA 91911. Registrant Information: 1. Limones Enterprises LLC, 1139 Ocala Ave., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2023 S/Joshua Limones 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004401 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Human Resources Direct. Located at: 1237 Via Viento Suave, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharon M. Nixon, 1237 Via Viento Suave, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/27/2023 S/Sharon M. Nixon 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004353 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fidel Leadership Consulting. Located at: 780 Muirwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Scott Fidel, 780 Muirwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Thomas Scott Fidel 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004268 Filed: Feb 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sabrosas Latin Orchestra. Located at: 836 Skysail Ave. Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mo’Rhythm School of Percussion, 836 Skysail Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Monette Marino 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003771 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dr J’s Pet Sitting Service. Located at: 2712 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Judith Lynn Jaeger-Heyman, 2712 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Judith Lynn Jaeger-Heyman 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003952 Filed: Feb 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 927 Elmview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Advanced Elevated Services LLC, 927 Elmview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Melody Gillson 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003349 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 100Ft Plus Surf. Located at: 752 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 601, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Milton Bradley Willis, 752 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2023 S/Milton Bradley Willis 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003877 Filed: Feb 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christian Counseling Encinitas. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe #B-65, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4933 Alameda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Stewart MFT Prof Corp., 4933 Alameda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/David Stewart 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004125 Filed: Feb 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bug Bug DIY. Located at: 1042 Brightwood Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Richard Byrd, 306 Hazel Dr., Corona del Mar CA 92625. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2023 S/Cameron Richard Byrd 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004066 Filed: Feb 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Limousine and Sedyn Services; B. Palomar Limousine. Located at: 4747 Maria Dr. #6, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-156, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Palomar Transportation Inc., 4747 Maria Dr. #6, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/1985 S/Michael Farrar 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27388