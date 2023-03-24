Bohemian Alchemist in Del Mar

Where: Bohemian Alchemist, 1202 Camino Del Mar Suite B, Del Mar, CA 92014

Open: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Wednesday – Monday, Closed Tuesdays

What: Turkish Coffee with a water and sweet Turkish candy (2oz)

Price: $5.75-6.25*

Find them at: www.bohemian-alchemist.com and @b.alchemist.delmar on Instagram

Turkish Coffee: Finely ground coffee brewed by boiling in a cezve or ibrik–a long-handled pot traditionally made of copper or brass. It may be brewed with a small amount of sugar. Served with the grounds in a small coffee cup, often with a sweet on the side.

The sidewalks of Del Mar are alive with walkers, early lunchtime sandwich eaters, landscapers, and, on this morning, one man and his dog headed for Bohemian Alchemist. I am the man with his dog. I am excited to be having my first Turkish coffee.

Dog is less enthusiastic about having to wait outside. I loop his leash on a Canine Hitch near a line of seafoam teal patio tables lined up under the cafe windows and against the white outer while I go inside to order.

Right off, I’m struck by the sense of design inside. Plenty of little details—unique woodwork on the counter, statuesque lighting, and ornately designed wallpaper — make for a very cool vibe. Clearly, someone thought through the visual journey a guest might make while visiting the cafe.

Likely it was the cafe’s owner and founder, Sarah Jaeger. She also makes fine-looking pastries and brews my coffee using heated sand on this sunny morning (a weirdly rare occurrence this winter). Traditional Turkish coffees are brewed over an open flame.

The sand method is a modification in which the cezve filled with coffee grounds and water is placed into a heated pan of sand and brought to a boil.

The heated sand allows for great control over the pace of the boil. The barista can control the heat transfer by burying the cezve deeper or shallower in the sand. The slower brewing time leads to increased aroma and bitterness in the coffee.

By bringing the coffee to the edge of a boil, they can also impact the froth and thickness of the coffee. Even though I have the option of a sweetener, I don’t take it. I like bitter coffee.

While I wait —Turkish coffee takes a little longer to brew — I let my eyes wander. Plenty of seating, including a solitary round table near a bookshelf holding titles like “The Secret Therapy of Trees” and” The Opposite of Namaste.”

Across the room, plenty of small tables for working on laptops and a vibrant blue corner couch and floor cushions beckon loungers. Colored tapestries and glamorous lamps hang from the ceiling. The row of windows stretching south from the entryway let abundant natural light flow in.

Unfortunately, I can also see the accusatory stare of Dog through the glass. Finally, guilt gets the better of me, and outside I go.

The coffee comes served in a 2-ounce cup with water and the Turkish sweet. The small cup makes me feel fancy. The treat is a cube of sweet pink lokum or Turkish Delight. I ask for and receive some advice on how I’m supposed to enjoy the coffee.

Sip the water to cleanse the palate while the coffee cools and the grounds settle. If you’d like a sweeter flavor, take a bite of the lokum before taking a sip of coffee. Take it slow.

The taking it slow part is hard for me. Despite the small size, Turkish coffee is meant to be a slow experience best enjoyed over shared conversation or quiet meditation. I do my best. I immensely enjoy blending the sweet candy and coffee flavors in my mouth.

Dog seems to enjoy twisting his leash around my legs when other dogs walk their owners past.

I forget that the grinds are at the bottom — despite multiple warnings from the owner — and I realize I’m finished when a bit of bitter grit washes over the taste buds at the tip of my tongue. The thick grinds wrap around the empty glass, representing all I’ve accomplished with this cup.

I can’t be sure how I feel about the coffee. The distinctive flavor of the candy lingers, but I do know that I like the process, the experience of drinking Turkish coffee at Bohemian Alchemist. It forced me to take a moment to be aware, to engage with the coffee, and to slow down.

Fun Fact: Tasseography is telling one’s fortune by reading the grounds at the bottom of a Turkish coffee cup after the coffee has been drunk.

*The Turkish coffee is listed at $5.75 on the menu, but my receipt said $6.25.