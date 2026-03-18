Legal Notices, March 20, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2026-27 Draft Annual Action Plan PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: On March 11, 2026, the City Council approved the funding recommendations for proposed FY 2026-27 activities funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City Council will now consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2026-27 Annual Action Plan (AAP). The draft FY 2026-27 AAP will be available for public review and comment from March 13, 2026 through April 13, 2026. The AAP provides CDBG funding for FY 2026-27 program year (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027) activities. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is to consider the approval of the FY 2026-27 AAP under the federal CDBG program which is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it is not defined as a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5). The funding activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Cindy Schubert, Management Analyst: (760) 633-2726 or [email protected] For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on April 15, 2026. 03/20/2026 CN 32055

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/20, 4/3 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Wilcox ADU CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008370-2025; FILING DATE: 9/10/2025; APPLICANT: Amber Wilcox and Spencer Wilcox; LOCATION: 1303 Sea Village Drive (APN: 261-233-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 910-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3), Coastal Zone, Special Study, and Hillside/Inland Bluff overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Shore ADU CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008616-2025; FILING DATE: 07/08/2025; APPLICANT: Ted H. Shore and Lynn M. Shore; LOCATION: 1032 Guildford Ct (APN: 254-553-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of an attached 541-square-foot accessory dwelling unit.; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3), Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones; The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, March 30, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/20/2026 CN 32054

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on May 4, 2026; if no verified complaint is filed and served by May 19, 2026. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, call (760) 633-2638, or email [email protected] with the subject line of “Unclaimed Check.”

CHECK # DATE ISSUED PAYEE AMOUNT FUND

22004863 06/01/2022 204 J ST HOLDING LLC 51.20 531

22003468 03/09/2022 ADAMS, JOHN C 40.00 101

22002391 01/19/2022 AURELIO TENORIO 249.10 531

23001005 10/05/2022 BAUER PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION, INC 526.00 101

22004517 05/11/2022 BRIAN JOHNSON 1,312.38 511

23000093 07/28/2022 BROOKE DUCHANEY 50.00 531

22004190 04/20/2022 DAVID STRAKY 19.61 531

22003304 02/23/2022 ELIZABETH LIMBACH 90.00 101

22002512 01/19/2022 GAURI SAVLA 37.00 101

22002294 01/05/2022 JOHN YOUNG 34.74 531

22002808 02/02/2022 KEMP, CHARLENE 21.00 101

22003000 02/09/2022 KEMP, CHARLENE 21.00 101

23001328 10/26/2022 KEVIN STOCK 102.15 531

22005784 07/27/2022 MOHLER, LU 50.00 551

22002830 02/02/2022 ORSO, JULIA FELICITA 25.00 101

22002384 01/19/2022 PERLA NUNES 20.00 101

22004522 05/11/2022 RICHARD KILLION 1,312.38 511

23001663 11/16/2022 SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDER 158.00 401

22002528 0 1/19/2022 SHANNON GALLAGHER 16.71 531

23000164 08/03/2022SPORTS FIELD MANAGEMENT ASSOC100.00101

03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 32051

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2026-01 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Section 30.54.030 (Schedule of Required Off-Street Parking) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Amending Subsection 6.5.3 (Development Standards) of Section 6.5 [Single Family Residential Zones (“ER-SFR3”, “ER-SFR3V” & “ER-SFR5” Zones)] of Chapter 6.0 (Encinitas Ranch Zoning Ordinance) of The Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, and Amending the Local Coastal Program to Implement State Legislative Changes Regarding Parking Requirements For Single-Family Residences Pursuant to Government Code Section 65863.3.” Ordinance 2026-01 directs staff to initiate amendments to the City’s zoning regulations and Local Coastal Program to implement legislative changes regarding parking requirements for single-family residences pursuant to Government Code Section 65863.3. Ordinance 2026-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 18, 2026, and adopted at the March 11, 2026 Regular City Council Meeting by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, Interim City Clerk. 03/20/2026 CN 32044

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITYWIDE ABATEMENT SERVICES PW-RFP-26-02 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide maintenance and right-of-way abatement including, but not limited to: erosion control and rut repair, trimming and pruning to maintain right-of-way, weed control, clearing of accumulated debris, sweeping, trash collection, litter pick up, herbicide and rodenticide application, and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas included in this contract in a safe, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. State of California Class “A” General Engineering or General Building Contractor B and/or Specialty State California C-27 Landscaping Contractors may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026 CN 32030

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, CA ADMIN RFP 26-01 ORGANIZATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated services and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on 4/17/26. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of professional organization development services. See Admin RFP 26-01 in Planetbids for additional information. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated budget is $225,000 for the initial year with subsequent years subject to available of funds in the City’s approved annual budget. TERM Maximum of five (5) years – three (3) years with two (2) one-year options to renew. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 32057

CITY OF SAN MARCOS INVITATION FOR BID (IFB CONBID 26-01) SAN MARCOS BOULEVARD RECONSTRUCTION PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites bids for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Bids are due up to the hour of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026. PRE-BID MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION Work will include asphalt pavement removal and replacement, median curb removal and reconstruction, signage and striping improvements, and landscape and irrigation. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK The work to be constructed at San Marcos Blvd. between Knights Realm and Rancho Santa Fe Rd. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $451,349.00. TERM Forty (40) Working Days. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors Type A General Engineering License or California Contractors Type B General Building Contractor License. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 03/20/2026 CN 32038

BATCH: AFC-4076, 4054, 4072 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/2/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 110114 B0548215H MCS22052DZ 220 EVERY 52 214-010-94-00 HAROLD W ALEXANDER AND DENISE E HILLIS ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/21/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0462239 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $31607.37 110115 B0552695S MCS11219AZ 112 EVERY 19 214-010-94-00 HOLLYMARIE BRITT AND LAWRENCE JAMES PROKUP WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0066884 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $33941.00 110118 B0542735S MCS22249BZ 222 EVERY 49 214-010-94-00 NAILAH SHARON DENISE HUBBARD A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2022 06/09/2022 2022-0242222 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $23719.41 110119 B0552085P MCS12323CZ 123 EVERY 23 214-010-94-00 ZEEMAN JENNINGS AND CAROL JENNINGS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2023 03/09/2023 2023-0060361 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $32682.64 110120 B0552875S MCS23134DZ 231 EVERY 34 214-010-94-00 SHELDON MITCHELL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/17/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0066960 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $37157.74 110122 B0451225H MCS11032BZ 110 EVERY 32 214-010-94-00 NANCY L. SPEER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2015 08/27/2015 2015-0454005 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $13245.57 110123 B0532715H MCS10139AZ 101 EVERY 39 214-010-94-00 BANKOLE FELIX TEMI-FAROMOJU AND TEMITOPE A. TEMI-FAROMOJU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2020 11/25/2020 2020-0749850 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $26445.40 111317 B0507445H MCS10616AE 106 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 TORI FOSDICK BURFORD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315512 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $19859.35 111318 B0506485H MCS30511BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 11 214-010-94-00 THOMAS G. CASSIDA AND LISA M. CASSIDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283262 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $16553.82 111320 B0558935C MCS11029BZ 110 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL LANE A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/09/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0190657 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $39756.32 111321 B0547785P MCS31846AZ 318 ANNUAL 46 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY LANE AND PHUONG LANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/31/2022 11/17/2022 2022-0439965 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $29094.89 111322 B0530265H MCS21321AZ 213 ANNUAL 21 214-010-94-00 PAUL M. NUFER AND MICHELE M. NUFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114472 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $30122.08 111324 B0576415S MCS11152CO 111 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 TERESA E. TAYLOR A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/19/2025 03/06/2025 2025-0056849 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $18748.49 111668 B0575165H MSC10221BZ 102 EVERY 21 214-010-94-00 RUSSEL HARVEY BOWLING AND MARGARET LYN BOWLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/14/2024 02/06/2025 2025-0030304 12/4/2025 2025-0342328 $15858.82 111669 B0538015C MCS32107CZ 321 EVERY 07 214-010-94-00 PILAR G. MARTIN A WIDOWED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715552 12/4/2025 2025-0342328 $25100.74 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/5/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31996

BATCH: AFC-4074 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/2/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111537 B0521375S GMP691404D1Z 6914 Annual 4 211-131-13-00 ROBERTO A. ACEVEDO A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2019 05/30/2019 2019-0206740 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15264.52 111538 B0574295H GMP582233B1Z 5822 Annual 33 211-131-11-00 FRANK BUMP AND MICHELLE BUMP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2024 01/02/2025 2025-0001066 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $42216.34 111539 B0575095H GMP541605DO 5416 Odd 5 211-130-03-00 PAULA CANELLI A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/04/2024 02/06/2025 2025-0030427 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16569.62 111540 B0558775C GMP543302BO 5433 Odd 2 211-130-03-00 SARA CATHERINE DAVIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/24/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0190723 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $18215.32 111541 B0503495S GMO604313L2Z 6043 Annual 13 211-131-11-00 CONSTANCE M. ELLINGTON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/10/2018 05/24/2018 2018-0210220 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23789.10 111542 B0544885S GMO603114A1Z 6031 Annual 14 211-131-11-00 JERMAINE J. ERVIN AND CHERYL R. ERVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/02/2022 8/18/2022 2022-0333641 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $31503.26 111543 B0445395H GMP591117E2Z 5911 Annual 17 211-131-11-00 KATHLEEN A. GUY TRUSTEE OF THE GUY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 23 2005 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2015 05/21/2015 2015-0258739 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15100.40 111545 B0444275H GMP592252AZ 5922 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 MARION F. HAYNES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2015 02/23/2015 2015-0196384 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $8716.28 111546 B0530905S GMP612302D1O 6123 Odd 2 211-131-11-00 TANAYAH L. HENRY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/08/2020 04/02/2020 2020-0168648 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15003.68 111547 B0554045S GMP532318AO 5323 Odd 18 211-130-03-00 CHRISTOPHER M HILGER A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082061 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23149.08 111549 B0507365H GMP612340D1Z 6123 Annual 40 211-131-11-00 ERICK L. HOUG A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/18/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315920 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16908.17 111550 B0527095H GMP652126D1Z 6521 Annual 26 211-131-13-00 SUNNY R. IGNES A(N) MARRIED MAN DANIELLE A. IGNES A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND DANABELLE IGNES A(N) SINGLE FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/06/2019 11/07/2019 2019-0511926 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $20501.60 111551 B0520305S GMP582201D1E 5822 Even 1 211-131-11-00 DERRICK DERAY JEFFERSON AND NICOLE EVETTE BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/14/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0162919 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13424.99 111552 B0544415P GMP681330A1Z 6813 Annual 30 211-131-13-00 RABAE LIDGETT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0316688 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $40738.31 111553 B0504115H GMP612308D1E 6123 Even 8 211-131-11-00 RICHARD LOWRY AND MICHELLE EDWARDS-LOWRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2018 06/07/2018 2018-0229990 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $9593.89 111555 B0514495S GMP611248A1Z 6112 Annual 48 211-131-11-00 DENNIS NECESITO AND CORINA ISABEL NECESITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2018 12/14/2018 2018-0513178 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $20413.25 111556 B0550825H GMP693220A1O 6932 Odd 20 211-131-13-00 JOAN MACARIO NOGUEDA REYES AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JESSICA CLAUDIO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/12/2022 02/16/2023 2023-0040130 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23348.97 111557 B0525225S GMP602209D1O 6022 Odd 9 211-131-11-00 COLEE PITCHFORD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410437 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13706.14 111558 B0499005H GMP662421D1O 6624 Odd 21 211-131-13-00 DAVID L. POTIGIAN AND CARMEN LILIANA POTIGIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2018 02/15/2018 2018-0060414 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13566.59 111559 B0540495C GMO511314A1Z 5113 Annual 14 211-130-02-00 SEAN THOMAS AND HOLLY THOMAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2022 03/03/2022 2022-0096275 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $29789.71 111561 B0509895C GMP611452A1Z 6114 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 ESTELLE NAOMI VAUGHN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2018 09/20/2018 2018-0393301 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $24855.89 111562 B0504805S GMP601320A1O 6013 Odd 20 211-131-11-00 EDUARDO ALBERTO VAZQUEZ AND BLANCA F. CASTILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0252015 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16317.32 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/5/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31993

T.S. No. 141962-CA APN: 214-353-18-46 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/6/2026 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0364951 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BERNADINE SIPIN, UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 874 HOLLYHOCK COURT, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $449,344.85 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 141962-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 141962-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 958107_141962-CA 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31991

BATCH: AFC-4073 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/9/2026 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT LOCATION OF CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DR. #214 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 111523 31036Z 310AZ36 310 EACH 36 537-570-69-36 EDNA WEAVER A WIDOW 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4391.54 111524 11426E CBR11426CE 114 EACH EVEN 26 537-572-34-26 DONALD C. CONDIE AND LOUELLA J. CONDIE (OR THEIR SUCCESSORS) AS TRUSTEE OF THE CONDIE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH __ 2004 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $3514.11 111525 31719Z 317BZ19 317 EACH 19 537-570-75-19 ROBERT GEORGE WENDELL KAPPEL TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE KAPPEL TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 21 2005 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY SUB-TRUSTS THEREOF 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5913.47 111526 31317Z 313CZ17 313 EACH 17 537-570-72-17 E. JOYCE GARRISON A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $6160.33 111527 31720Z 317BZ20 317 EACH 20 537-570-75-20 KERN E. KENYON AND JULIE KENTON TRUSTEES OF THE KENYON FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 2 1992 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5417.64 111528 31512Z 315BZ12 315 EACH 12 537-570-74-12 LEONARD HALPERN TRUSTEE AND FRANCES HALPERN TRUSTEE … OF THE HALPERN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 6 1978 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $6931.20 111529 31518Z HCO31518BZ 315 EACH 18 537-570-74-18 JERROLD RAY DENCHFIELD AND ROSEZEPHA C. DENCHFIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5503.60 111530 20512Z CBR20512AZ 205 EACH 12 537-570-45-12 ROBERT C. VAUGHN AND JOYCE M. VAUGHN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4791.82 111531 21252Z 212BZ52 212 EACH 52 537-570-52-52 JOHN D. MILLER AND NADINE MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4090.23 111532 30749Z 304AZ49 307 EACH 49 537-570-66-49 FRANKLIN D. HARRISON AND BRENDA F. HARRISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5757.58 111533 31513Z 315BZ13 315 EACH 13 537-570-74-13 CHRISTOPHER J. ROUIN A SINGLE MAN AND DARLEEN A. HOUSE A WIDOW AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5250.70 111534 21722Z 217BZ22 217 EACH 22 537-570-56-22 CHARLES E. HAWKINS AND DELMA J. HAWKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5063.14 111535 10713Z 107AZ13 107 EACH 13 537-570-28-13 JOHN F. JAKWAY AND CAROL A. JAKWAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4322.17 111536 11545Z HCO11545BZ 115 EACH 45 537-570-35-45 JOHN F. JAKWAY AND CAROL ANN JAKWAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4168.27 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92118 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 3/3/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 16835 W. BERNARDO DR. #214 SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31989

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03098-RM-CA Title No. RTSG2510-CA-3951512 APN. 260-671-52-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/31/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Susan Diane Sigmund, Trustee of The Susan Diane Sigmund Living Trust, dated July 12, 2018 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0029468 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale; : 04/13/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $299,898.74 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1383 Evergreen Dr, Cardiff By The Sea, CA 92007 A.PN.: 260-671-52-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee, Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 02/23/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation ¢/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4866988 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026 CN 31970

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1029650-BF Order No.: 250646048-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARTIN DURON ARCOS AND MARIA A. DURON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 1/21/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0045004 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/17/2026 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $27,757.22 The purported property address is: 6150 PASEO PICADOR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 221-870-01-33 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1029650-BF and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1029650-BF IDSPub #0293304 3/6/2026 3/13/2026 3/20/2026 CN 31960

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 41040-1 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to creditors of the within named Seller that a Bulk Sale is about to be made of the assets described below. (1) The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN VINEYARD, INC., 2286 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 (2) The location in California of the Chief Executive Office of the seller is: 15909 ANJOU LANE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (3) The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) are: SOLTERRA SUMMIT HOLDINGS LLC, 254 CHAPMAN RD, #208, NEWARK, DELAWARE 19702 (4) The location and general description of the assets to be sold: FURNITURE, FIXTURES AND EQUIPMENT AND TRANSFER OF ABC LICENSE NUMBER 02-553630 of that certain business known as: SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN VINEYARD, located at: 2286 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 (5) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is APRIL 8, 2026 at: 1030 LA BONITA DRIVE, SUITE 338, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078, Escrow No. 41039-1 ESCROW OFFICER: JONNALYN BATEMAN (6) Claims may be filed with same as “5” above. CLAIMS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL ESCROW HOLDER IS NOTIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL OF THE TRANSFER OF THE PERMANENT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE TO THE BUYER. (7) This bulk sale is not subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code (8) Listed by the Seller, all other business names and address used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN VINEYARD Date: 2/26/26 SOLTERRA SUMMIT HOLDINGS LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Buyer 5098438-PP COAST NEWS 3/20/26 CN 32056

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within names Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. The names and the business addresses of the Seller(s) are: JIM’S NEW VISTA LOUNGE, INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1587 E. VISTA WAY A & B, VISTA, CA 92084 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: VIVA VENTURES VISTA LLC, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1587 E. VISTA WAY A & B, VISTA, CA 92084 The general description of the assets to be sold are: FURNITURE, FIXTURES & EQUIPMENT located at: 1587 E. VISTA WAY A & B, VISTA, CA 92084 And Transfer of 48-ON-SALE-GENERAL PUBLIC PRESENCE, License Number 567651, of that certain business known as: JIM’S VISTA LOUNGE located at: 1587 E. VISTA WAY A & B, VISTA, CA 92084 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 5/01/2026 and/or ISSUANCE OF THE PERMANENT LICENSE at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081, Escrow #2876-DH, Escrow Officer: DEBBIE HANSON Claims may be filed with WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081. This BULK SALE IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Listed by Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer(s) are: NONE CLAIMS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL ESCROWHOLDER IS NOTIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL OF THE TRANSFER OF THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE TO THE BUYER. Dated: MARCH 10, 2026 VIVA VENTURES VISTA LLC 5098431-PP COAST NEWS 3/20/26 CN 32053

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU011446N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gregory Lee Burgess filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gregory Lee Burgess change to proposed name: Gregory Lee Cervantes-Burgess. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 01, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32045

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 4/06/2026 at 1:00PM. Robert Tobin Unit #B003; Leah A Flanagan Unit #D015; Vanessa Sweatte Unit #H006; Almaliku Rogers Unit #M008. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 32037

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES VIN # 5NPLL4AG5MH016209 MAKE – HYUN MODEL– ELANTR YEAR– 2020 LIEN HOLDER STEVEN’S TOWING LOCATION OF SALE 8920 PASEO DE LA FUENTE SAN DIEGO CA 92154 DATE & TIME OF SALE 03/27/2026 10:10 AM 03/20/2026 CN 32041

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL RETURN THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE GERSHEN FAMILY FOUNDATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, IS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT ITS PRINCIPAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 2440 IMPALA DRIVE CARLSBAD, CA 92010, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS IT WITHIN 180 DAYS HEREOF. PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE FOUNDATION IS WILLIAM M. GERSHEN. 03/20/26 CN 32040

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date:April 7, 2026, at 10:00am Alfredo Guerrero The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 3/20/26 CNS-4021635# CN 32036

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU012093N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph Miguel Paez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Miguel Paez change to proposed name: Avery Ines Paez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 01, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/04/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32013

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDWARD H. GEGAX Case # 37-2020-00024537-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Edward H. Gegax. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kristi Gegax in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kristi Gegax be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 23, 2026; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kristi Gegax 11906 Indianhead Dr. Austin TX 78753 Telephone: 760.877.6774 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31988

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD E. RIGGS Case # 26PE000437C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald E. Riggs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Benowitz in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Benowitz be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 01, 2026; Time: 8:45 a.m.; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Olivia Olsen Hansen 11622 El Camino Real, Ste 100 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.461.4191 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31957

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU008528N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Isabella Franceschetti filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Isabella Franceschetti change to proposed name: Isabella Foschini. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 03, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/18/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31943

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU009677N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chantelle Baroni and Josh Baroni filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chantelle Baroni change to proposed name: Chantelle Paiton. b. Present name: Donovan Christian Baroni change to proposed name: Donovan Christian Paiton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31936

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU024291N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JASON SHEPPARD, individually and doing business as COAST AUTO CARE; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CLINTON CROSSER, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert Hill Law Offices of Robert L. Hill, APC 5055 Avenida Encinas Ste 100 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.448.4425 Date: (Fecha), 05/12/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Cruz Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004549 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subie Shop. Located at: 3210 Production Ave. #B, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Subie Shop Inc., 321 Production Ave. #B, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2011 S/Jose Felix, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006107 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Lift and Load. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave, #8, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colin Hayden Gillis, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #8, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/03/2026 S/Colin Hayden Gillis, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006083 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Made Design Landscaping. Located at: 1841 Carmelina Dr., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wild Made Design Landscaping, 1841 Carmelina Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/20/2025 S/Eric Saline, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003183 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dawei Consulting Group. Located at: 4209 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #257, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theodore Wilfred Gyi, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #257, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2025 S/Theodore Wilfred Gyi, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005902 Filed: Mar 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Coast Stucco. Located at: 1354 Austin Ct, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Andrew Stock, 1354 Austin Ct., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2026 S/Tim Stock, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004813 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SMB PRO GARAGE DOOR. Located at: 4501 Mission Bay Dr. #3A, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SMB HOME SERVICES LLC, 4501 Mission Bay Dr. #3A, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Simon Boganin, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005047 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa. Located at: 5921 Valencia Cir., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Valencia Resort Partners LLC, 5921 Valencia Cir., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2010 S/Jazmin Gonzalez, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005361 Filed: Mar 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Antiques & Appliances LLC. Located at: 6118 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 200 N. El Camino Real #286, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. So Cal Antiques and Appliances LLC, 200 N. El Camino Real #286, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Danise, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005704 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cole Morris Designs. Located at: 1962 Misty Cir., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Landon Colwell Morris, 1962 Misty Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Landon Colwell Morris, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005764 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trendsetters Volleyball. Located at: 1482 La Mirada Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SoCal Athletics Inc., 1482 La Mirada Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Scott Phillips, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005642 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FunktionUSA. Located at: 3465 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Kevin Bandimere, 3465 Ann Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/10/2026 S/John Kevin Bandimere, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004593 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K1nglenz. Located at: 230 Shirley St., Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Trey Kyle King, 230 Shirley St., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2022 S/Trey Kyle King, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005499 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natalia Digital Media. Located at: 2320 Rising Glen Way #306, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natalia Betancur Salazar, 2320 Rising Glen Way #306, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/06/2026 S/Natalia Betancur Salazar, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2026 CN 32035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004945 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Court Wise Moms. Located at: 44989 Bellflower Ln., Temecula CA 92592 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariel Gebhard, 44989 Bellflower Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/31/2026 S/Ariel Gebhard, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005545 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Fishing in So Cal. Located at: 649 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Surf Fishing in So Cal LLC, 649 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/10/2026 S/Nicholas Heid, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004799 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit4Fire-12. Located at: 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Ortega, 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Eric Ortega, 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Ortega, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004404 Filed: Feb 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dad’s Pizza. Located at: 342 Euclid Ave. #404, San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A & A Food 2026 Inc., 342 Euclid Ave. #404, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandro Isaac, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004293 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Napa Auto Parts. Located at: 560 W. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Genuine Parts Company, 2999 Wildwood Pkwy, Atlanta GA 30339. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Sean Sobczak, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004625 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rampart Garage Doors; B. Rampart Doors; C. Rampart Garage Door: D. Rampart Door; E. Rampart Garage; R. Rampart Garages. Located at: 4950 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Arnold Hannah III, 4950 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2016 S/Thomas A. Hannah III, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004987 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A-1 Self Storage. Located at: 3040 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4579 Mission Gorge Pl. #A, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Caster Family Enterprises Inc., 4579 Mission Gorge Pl. #A, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/1987 S/Brian R. Caster, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005349 Filed: Mar 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Krak Boba. Located at: 4121 Oceanside Blvd. #201, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3603 Mira Flores Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceanside Boulevard Investors LLC, 3603 Mira Flores Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tom Ratowski, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002316 Filed: Jan 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zion Healing San Diego. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neural Reboot, Inc. 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/22/2024 S/Ryan Huck, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005061 Filed: Mar 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WellBecoming. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #2H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003304 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McDearmon Family Management Company. Located at: 1554 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amiee Marie McDearmon, 1554 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amiee Marie McDearmon, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005264 Filed: Mar 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Semper Genesis. Located at: 4815 Contour Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elissa Noel Duggan, 4815 Contour Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/28/2024 S/Elissa Noel Duggan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004532 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine Duncan, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2026 S/Christine Duncan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005140 Filed: Mar 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Creations Cafe. Located at: 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Healthy Creations Cafe Inc., 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2007 S/Rhiana Glor, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004049 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seven Suns. Located at: 1413 Higgins St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sara Leckman, 1413 Higgins St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Leckman, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004910 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painting with Rita. Located at: 2883 Demler Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Maria Stafford, 2883 Demler Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2022 S/Rita Maria Stafford, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004952 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tess Reaume Hair. Located at: 705 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tessandra Marie Powers, 705 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2024 S/Tessandra Marie Powers, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004619 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sol Y Mar Collective. Located at: 153 S. Sierra Ave. #3, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Norma Alicia McConnell, 153 S Sierra Ave. #3, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Norma Alicia McConnell, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004816 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leodan Services. Located at: 306 S. Meadowbrook Dr. #H, San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leodan Pavon Ricardo, 306 S. Meadowbrook Dr. #H, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/03/2026 S/Leodan Pavon Ricardo, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005013 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelari Party Rentals. Located at: 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Lynn Wells, 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Arianna Leticia Johnson, 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Lynn Wells, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004695 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Lynx Jewelry; B. Golden Lynx. Located at: 2801 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leolani Espaniola, 2801 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas Ca 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Leolani Espaniola, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005004 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jonas Victor Consulting. Located at: 7705 Highwood Ave., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonas B. Victor Sr., 7705 Highwood Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2026 S/Jonas B. Victor Sr., 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004873 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aces Pool and Leak. Located at: 1884 Palisades Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Bryan, 1884 Palisades Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Bryan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002965 Filed: Feb 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bornemann Theatre. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg 5, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., Inc., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2024 S/William Mara, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003792 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Lux Entertainment. Located at: 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/17/2025 S/Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004676 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Baking Company. Located at: 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stock Provisions LLC, 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003720 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New World Productions. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003719 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photograph Your Real Estate. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson ST. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004445 Filed: Feb 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaworthy Therapy. Located at: 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Megan Ann Koraly, 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Ann Koraly, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003422 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluffside Living. Located at: 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bluffs Management LLC, 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Cullen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004723 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa Vintage & More. Located at: 1237 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3468 Camino Valencia, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Casa Consignment & Estate Sale Services LLC, 3468 Camino Valenica, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen H. Fantus, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004712 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACRE Management. Located at: 1153 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CVS Investments, PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/20/2020 S/Craig V. Stewart, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004587 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She’s Not Sorry. Located at: 6880 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. INCANDERE LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Julie Sano, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003592 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SciThera Bio. Located at: 9880 Campus Point Dr. #430, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scithera, Inc., 9880 Campus Point Dr #430, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2026 S/Brendan Eckelman, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002674 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Waxing Co. Located at: 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paper and Skin LLC, 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Jackson, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004567 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Deck and Siding. Located at: 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benigno Suarez, 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2026 S/Benigno Suarez, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31965

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003484 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Tailored Stylist. Located at: 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/01/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9013601. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Freshwater Group LLC, 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Ann Jordan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31955

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004310 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sola Jay. Located at: 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Labban, 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Labban, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002397 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Coast Highway Flowers. Located at: 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Bazan, 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bazan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001866 Filed: Jan 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Wine Co. Located at: 7750 El Camino Real #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Costa Wine Company, Inc., 6671 Titanite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/16/2025 S/Triana Hinchey, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003254 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kristen Guy Copywriting. Located at: 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristen Michele Guy, 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Kristen Michele Guy, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004179 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Timber Sweet; B. Timber Sweet Communications; C. Timber Sweet Enterprises. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timber Sweet Consulting LLC, 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Jon E. Stearn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004163 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zavala Builds. Located at: 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 262 Plumosa, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Zavala, 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2026 S/Andrew Zavala, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003526 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emersons Ruff LLC, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Carly Pok, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003013 Filed: Feb 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 188 Marine. Located at: 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Wave Marine LLC, 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/12/2026 S/Greg Viehmann, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003542 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Gem Works. Located at: 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan Sean Stoecker, 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Sean Stoecker, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003143 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anabadaus. Located at: 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Codegen Studio LLC, 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Soon Hee Ahn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003907 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV League Nurse Prep. Located at: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #2113, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IV League RN Prep LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kylie Mattia, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003858 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aroma Rest Spa. Located at: 6920 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wei Cui, 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Wei Cui, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003912 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WeHangChristmasLights.com. Located at: 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexis Pliego Castro, 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexis Pliego Castro, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003446 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfside Skincare. Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr. #104A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003764 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Snake Wranglers. Located at: 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bruce Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Holly Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/18/2019 S/Bruce Ireland, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003767 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CV Energy Studios. Located at: 14798 Caminito Porte Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandni Valiathan, 14798 Caminito Porto Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandni Valiathan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31927

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003740 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. USA Tungsten. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/08/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9007000. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. O Innovations LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Oscar Fernando Cruz Sierra, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003478 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behind the Couch; B. Behind thee Couch. Located at: 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helga V. Flores, 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Helga V. Flores, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003679 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MDF International. Located at: 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MDF Technologies Inc., 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2012 S/Jacques Dallery, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002331 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Copper Penny Coffee. Located at: 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ivey Lichelle Hart, 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivey Lichelle Hart, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003594 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skate Juice. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2021 S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003583 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VF25 Studio; B. Midnight Veil Studio. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003228 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edda Books. Located at: 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gilman Enterprises, LLC, 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lars Gilman, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003520 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Money Exchange. Located at: 4228 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Artaj Corporation, 607 S. Hill St. #505, Los Angeles CA 90014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mohammad Alkhawaja, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31913