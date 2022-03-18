Legal Notices, March 18, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Pacific Station; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005239-2022; SIGN-004817-2021; CDPNF-005240-2022; FILING DATE: September 7, 2021; APPLICANT: Paul Nangle for RPG Pacific Station LLC; LOCATION: 687 South Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-161-11); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Sign Program and Coastal Development Permit to modify an existing sign program; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Commerical Mixed 1(D-CM-1) zone of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311(a), which exempts the construction, or placement of minor structures accessory to existing commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities, including but not limited to on-premise signs STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Goldberg Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005197-2022; FILING DATE: February 17, 2022; APPLICANT: Soheil Nakhshab; LOCATION: 1425 Rubenstein Avenue (APN: 260-082-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a single family home; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in a single family residential zone (R3) and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Koutoufidis, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination for Items 1 and 2.. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director for Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/18/2022 CN 26369

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 30th day of March, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Birdseye Kitchen Expansion; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004830-2021, USE-004831-2021 and CDPNF-004832-2021; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in North 101 Corridor Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; APPLICANT: Jody Morris and Darren Machulsky; LOCATION: 540 and 542 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 256-081-36); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to modify an existing restaurant (Birdseye Kitchen) with alcohol service to expand into an adjacent vacant suite and change its ABC License Type 42 to a Type 47, and rescind the previous use permit associated with 542 North Coast Highway 101; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is categorically exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301, which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures, and mechanical equipment, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination; and CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), which exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected].

03/18/2022 CN 26368

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District. Those persons wishing to speak on the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after April 1, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Roxanne Muhlmeister in the Finance Department at (442) 339-2417 or [email protected]. If you challenge the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: Friday, March 18, 2022 and Friday, March 25, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26365

CITY OF ENCINITAS YOUTH COMMISSION ANNUAL RECRUITMENT FOR THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Commission representing grades 7 through 12. Applicants must apply online from the City’s web site located at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Commission. For additional information regarding your application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email [email protected]. • All applications must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. • Applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. • Youth Commission composition shall include representatives from school grades 7 through 12. • pplicants may be asked to meet with City Council Members at a future Council Meeting (date to be determined) to briefly discuss their reasons for seeking appointment to the Youth Commission (e.g. a 2–3-minute presentation by the applicant). • Youth Commissioners must be able to attend commission meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. (September through June) and participate in Youth Commission projects and subcommittees. The Youth Commission consists of up to nine (9) voting members all serving a one-year term. Youth Commission duties include: • Development of an Annual Work Plan. • Review and updates on the Youth/Teen Master Plan. • Advising the City Council on matters regarding youth/teen services and programs. • Cooperation with other public and private agencies. If you have any Youth Commission specific questions, please contact Parker Anderson of the Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 633-2756. 03/18/2020, 04/01/2020 CN 26362

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE TO VOTERS OF DATE AFTER WHICH NO ARGUMENTS FOR OR AGAINST A CITY MEASURE MAY BE SUBMITTED TO THE CITY CLERK NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Statewide Primary Election is to be held in the City of Carlsbad on June 7, 2022, at which there will be submitted to the voters the following measure: APPOINTIVE CITY CLERK Shall the office of the City Clerk be appointive? Yes No NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that pursuant to Article 4, Chapter 3, Division 9 of the Elections Code of the State of California, the legislative body of the City, or any member or members thereof authorized by the body, or any individual voter or bona fide association of citizens, or any combination of voters and associations, may file a written argument, not to exceed 300 words in length, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, for or against the City measure. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, based upon the time reasonably necessary to prepare and print the arguments and sample ballots for the election, the City Clerk has fixed March 17, 2022, by noon, as the date after which no arguments for or against the City measure(s) may be submitted to the clerk for printing and distribution to the voters as provided in Article 4. Arguments shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, at the Carlsbad City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. Arguments may be changed or withdrawn until and including the date fixed by the City Clerk. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council has determined that rebuttal arguments, not to exceed 250 words, as submitted by the authors of the opposing direct arguments, may be filed with the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the person(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers, at the Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. The City Clerk has fixed March 22, 2022, by noon, as the date after which no rebuttal arguments regarding the City measure may be submitted. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any ordinance, impartial analysis, or direct argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10 calendar days from the deadline for the filing of the arguments and analysis. Any rebuttal argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10 calendar days from the deadline for filing rebuttal arguments. Faviola Medina Faviola Medina, CMC City Clerk Services Manager Dated: March 10, 2022 03/18/2022 CN 26357

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Primary Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for the following Ballot Measure: APPOINTIVE CITY CLERK Shall the office of the City Clerk be appointive? Yes No Because the city will be requesting to consolidate the election with the statewide primary election, the deadlines for the submittal of arguments and rebuttals will be the same deadlines as set by the Registrar of Voters and California Elections Code: March 17 Arguments in favor of or against the ballot measure are due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon March 18-28 Public examination period for arguments March 18 City Attorney’s impartial analysis is due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon March 19-28 Public examination period for impartial analysis March 22 Rebuttal arguments are due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon March 23 – April 1 Public examination period for rebuttal arguments The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, May 28, 2022, through Monday, June 6, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: March 10, 2022 03/18/2022 CN 26356

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-415 per Government Code §36933(c) An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, Approving a Zone Change, (Local Coastal Program and Citywide Zoning Maps) on Two Properties (APNs 210-170-08, -09) Totaling 0.89 Acres from Planned Industrial (P-M) with a Commercial/Visitor-Serving Overlay to Commercial Tourist with Commercial/Visitor-Serving and Qualified Development Overlays (C-T-Q) within the Mello II Segment of the Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 3 CASE NAME: CHICK-FIL-A CASE NO: ZC 2019-0001/LCPA 2019-0002 (DEV2018-0177) The proposed ordinance consists of a zone change (local coastal program and citywide zoning maps) on two properties (APNs 210-170-08, -09) totaling 0.89 acres. The change is from Planned Industrial with a Commercial/Visitor-Serving Overlay, to Commercial Tourist with Commercial/Visitor-Serving and Qualified Development Overlays (C-T-Q). This ordinance will not be effective until Local Coastal Program Amendment 2019-0002 is approved by the California Coastal Commission. The Zoning Map and Local Coastal Program Zoning Map are contained in Carlsbad Municipal Code 21.05.030. Copies of the proposed maps are on file with the City Clerk. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 8th day of March, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby NOES: None ABSENT: Blackburn 03/18/2022 CN 26355

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION 2022-26 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, ADJUSTING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS CODE §§ 21601-21609 AND MUNICIPAL CODE § 2.20.080(b)(1)WHEREAS, in 2017 the City Council of Encinitas adopted Ordinance No. 2017-15 approving the change of the City’s electoral system from an at-large to a “by-district” electoral system with a separately elected mayor; and WHEREAS, the districts adopted thereby were used at the 2018 and 2020 elections; and WHEREAS, California Elections Code § 21601 requires each city that uses by-district elections to readjust those district boundaries in the year following the release of a new Census, to ensure compliance with constitutional equal population requirements; and WHEREAS, the existing council districts have a “total deviation” of population between the districts of 9.69% based on the 2020 Census; and WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court has held that a “total deviation” under 10% is presumptively constitutional; and WHEREAS, under changes to state law adopted by the Legislature in 2019 there are additional criteria that must be complied with, including contiguity, minimizing division of neighborhoods and communities of interest to the extent possible, following easily understandable boundaries to the extent possible, and encouraging the compactness of population to the extent practicable; and WHEREAS, the City has retained an experienced redistricting/demographic consulting firm, National Demographics Corporation (NDC), and experienced legal counsel, Nielsen Merksamer, to advise it on the process of preparing a revised district plan; and WHEREAS, on June 9, 2021, the City Council received a presentation from the City’s retained special voting rights counsel regarding the redistricting process and the legal and policy criteria governing redistricting, after which the Council approved a detailed timeline and work plan for the redistricting process; and WHEREAS, the Census Bureau belatedly released the 2020 redistricting data files on August 12, 2021; and WHEREAS, on August 16, 2021, the City’s consultants and staff conducted an online informational public workshop to educate the public regarding online mapping tools, estimated demographics, process and criteria, and receive public input regarding the process and regarding communities of interest; and WHEREAS, on September 22, 2021, the Council conducted a duly noticed public hearing at its regular council meeting to receive public testimony regarding the composition of the districts; and WHEREAS, the California Statewide Database released an “adjusted” version of the Census redistricting data on September 21, 2021, as required by law, and a corrected version of those adjusted data on September 27, 2021; and WHEREAS, on October 16, 2021, the City’s staff and consultants conducted an in-person public workshop at the Encinitas Community Center to educate the public regarding online mapping tools, estimated demographics, process and criteria, and receive public input regarding the process and regarding communities of interest; and WHEREAS, on November 17, 2021, the Council received a presentation regarding the demographics of the current council districts based upon the adjusted 2020 Census data, after which the Council conducted a second duly noticed public hearing at its regular council meeting to receive public testimony regarding the composition of the districts and instructed its consultants to prepare draft maps for consideration at future public hearings; and WHEREAS, on January 19, 2022, NDC presented an initial set of three draft council district plans (NDC 101, NDC 102, and NDC 103), prepared according to the criteria set forth in state law, as well as 39 maps submitted by members of the public; and WHEREAS, following the demographic consultant’s presentation the Council conducted a third duly-noticed public hearing regarding the draft maps, after which it requested NDC prepare one or more additional maps making specified changes; and WHEREAS, on March 9, 2022, NDC presented two additional council district plans (p69847c, p69847e) as requested by the Council plus an additional plan (p102644) submitted by a member of the public; and WHEREAS, following NDC’s presentation the Council conducted a fourth duly-noticed public hearing regarding the draft maps; and WHEREAS, throughout this process the City has maintained a detailed redistricting website as required by law, https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Departments/City-Clerk/City-Council-Redistricting; and WHEREAS, the City has provided notices and other materials in Spanish, and has provided translation services upon request; and WHEREAS, the City has engaged in good-faith public outreach to community groups and other interested parties as required by law; and WHEREAS, the City made available to the public paper and online mapping tools to permit them to submit draft maps if so desired; WHEREAS, the Council has considered all public comments on the proposed council district plans; and WHEREAS, the Council believes that the districts contained in proposed map 69847e (the “Preferred Map”), incorporated herein, would best serve the interests of the City and the public at large; and WHEREAS, the populations in the proposed districts of Preferred Map are substantially equal in compliance with legal requirements; and WHEREAS, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, 52 U.S.C. § 10301, prohibits the use of any voting qualification, or prerequisite to voting, or standard, practice, or procedure in a manner which results in a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color, and the Preferred Map complies with section 2 of the Voting Rights Act; and WHEREAS, the Preferred Map is drawn is geographically contiguous; and WHEREAS, the Preferred Map seeks to minimize the division of communities of interest and neighborhoods to the extent possible; and WHEREAS, the Preferred Map uses easily understandable boundaries, like streets, natural and artificial barriers, and the boundaries of the City, to the extent possible; and WHEREAS, the Preferred Map is drawn to encourage geographical compactness to the extent practicable; NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, does hereby resolve, declare, and determine as follows: SECTION ONE: FINDINGS AND DETERMINATIONS. All of the recitals set forth above are true and correct, and the City Council so finds and determines. SECTION TWO: ADOPTION OF NEW COUNCIL DISTRICT MAP. Pursuant to California Elections Code section 21601 and Municipal Code § 2.20.080(b)(1), the City Council prefers the district boundaries in proposed map 69847e, attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and incorporated herein by this reference; believes that its adoption would be serve the public interest of the City’s residents and voters; and by this resolution hereby adopts the district boundaries in that Preferred Map for use at the City’s November 2022 election and subsequent elections until a further re-alignment is required pursuant to Elections Code § 21601 and Municipal Code § 2.20.080(b)(1), following the release of the 2030 Census. SECTION THREE: IMPLEMENTATION. (1) The City Manager and/or her designee shall take all actions necessary to notify the San Diego County Registrar’s Office of the Council’s determination forthwith and provide whatever assistance may be required by the Registrar’s Office to implement the new lines. (2) Because the new district plan may contain technical anomalies caused by errors in the 2020 Census line files that do not substantively affect the populations in the districts, the district boundaries, or the intent of this resolution, which anomalies are not revealed until implementation begins, the City Manager and/or her designee is authorized to make technical emendations to the new plan that do not substantively affect the populations in the districts, the district boundaries, or the intent of this resolution, and shall advise the Council of any such emendations that are found to be required in plan implementation by the County Registrar’s Office. (3) The City Manager shall consult with legal counsel and/or the City’s demographic consultant as necessary to resolve any legal or technical issues necessary to give effect to this Resolution.

SECTION FOUR: CEQA COMPLIANCE. The City Council finds that the proposed realignment of the existing council district map is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15061(b)(3) in that it is not a project which has the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment SECTION FIVE: CONFLICTING MEASURES. To the extent that the terms and provisions of this Resolution may be inconsistent or in conflict with the terms or conditions of any prior City ordinance, motion, resolution, rule or regulation governing the same subject, the terms of this Resolution shall prevail with respect to the subject matter thereof. SECTION SIX: INTERPRETATION. In interpreting this Resolution or resolving any ambiguity, this Resolution shall be interpreted in a manner that effectively accomplishes its stated purposes. SECTION SEVEN: SEVERABILITY If any section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion of this Resolution, is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Resolution. The City Council of the City of Encinitas hereby declares that it would have adopted this Resolution, and each section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion thereof, irrespective of the fact that anyone or more sections, subsections, subdivisions, sentences, clauses, phrases, or portions thereof be declared invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION EIGHT: PUBLICATION. The City Clerk is directed to cause a copy of this Resolution to be published in the official newspaper at least once within fifteen (15) days after its approval by the Council. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 9th day of March, 2022 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 9th day of March, 2022 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk Attachment: Exhibit A (Map 69847e)

Exhibit A to Resolution No. 2022- 26___ (Map of City Council Districts – 2020 Census)

03/18/2022 CN 26354

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019366 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019366. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 18, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP., AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/9/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0525390, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 eal property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map Thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $2,068,723.49. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019366 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 RECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743722 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26360

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019367 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019367. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 11, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP, AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/17/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0549218, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 Real property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $141,706.36. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019367 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743720 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26353

BATCH: AFC-3036, 3048 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102003 B0520125S MCS22712AZ 227 12 214-010-94-00 DIMITRY SELEZNEV AND IRINA SELEZNEV HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0163106 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $33551.82 102004 B0447175H MCS21624CO 216 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347122 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14392.74 102005 B0447165H MCS22124CE 221 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347124 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14009.33 102413 B0484045H MCS30350CZ 303 ANNUAL 50 214-010-94-00 KELLY ANN PAPAGEORGE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2017 04/27/2017 2017-0188239 12/7/2021 2021-0828740 $27844.49 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26342

BATCH: AFC-3044, 3047 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102381 B0458795H MGP19410BE 194 EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 LARRY BELL AND KRYSTAL M. JACKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2015 01/14/2016 2016-0016376 12/2/2021 2021-0820530 $29433.12 102408 B0488025S MGP29738AE 297 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 BRYAN J. FRANKHAUSER AND JASMIN FRANKHAUSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2017 07/06/2017 2017-0304040 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $23436.44 102409 B0448585C MGP35817EE 358 EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 VIVIAN MARQUEZ A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/04/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387614 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $18680.47 102410 B0470165S MGP28147CE 281 EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 ERIKA L. MEDINA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0395672 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $20819.57 102411 B0486535H MGP27923AE 279 EVEN 23 211-022-28-00 RAMES LUCIANO PRUNEDA AND ELIZABETH PRUNEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256464 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $28441.82 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26341

BATCH: AFC-3043, 3046 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102382 B0413625L GMP531113AO 5311 ODD 13 211-130-03-00 JAMES MAURICE BURDEN AND DRAYA ENJENNE BURDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2013 09/06/2013 2013-0551227 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16136.04 102383 B0531375S GMP612211A1Z 5122 ANNUAL 11 211-131-11-00 ELLEN L. HOFMANN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JAMES ELLA OKORO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0436703 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38371.00 102384 B0475725H GMP591444E2E 5914 EVEN 44 211-131-11-00 STUART JUGGLER AND BERTHA S. JUGGLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597538 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $24413.85 102387 B0465365S GMO501647DE 5016 EVEN 47 211-130-02-00 PETER NEGRON AND ANNE-MARIE NEGRON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2016 05/12/2016 2016-0228447 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16053.25 102389 B0424155S GMP581146B1E 5811 EVEN 46 211-131-11-00 JAMES B. POUNDS AND MARTINA POUNDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089775 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16170.74 102390 B0464875H GMP663408BE 6634 EVEN 8 211-131-13-00 DENNIS M. RAESCH AND BROOKE M. RAESCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213349 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $31077.51 102391 B0421275S GMP542647DO 5426 ODD 47 211-130-03-00 DWIGHT G. REYNOLDS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2013 01/16/2014 2014-0020904 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $20115.94 102392 B0436895C GMP521109D1E 5211 EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 GENE E. STEUBEN AND PENNY E. STEUBEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484257 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $15946.69 102393 B0479575C GMP652339A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 39 211-131-13-00 RICHARD VASQUEZ AND MARY C. VASQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028803 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38586.29 102394 B3409475C GMO522435D1O 5224 ODD 35 211-130-02-00 TYLSON T. WALTON AND ALYSON WALTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2009 05/15/2009 2009-0257302 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $14467.92 102395 B0525995H GMP581417D1E 5814 Even 17 211-131-11-00 JONATHAN L. BROOKS AND ERIN N. BROOKS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2019 10/10/2019 2019-0453494 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19355.44 102396 B0503475S GMO593303AE 5933 Even 3 211-131-11-00 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE LA TORRE AND CANDACE NICOLE DE LA TORRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2018 05/24/2018 2018-0210217 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $27183.70 102397 B0503325S GMP601206B1E 6012 Even 6 211-131-11-00 CARLOS HERNANDEZ AND LATISHA C. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2017 05/24/2018 2018-0209708 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $23606.81 102398 B0470335H GMP653148BO 6531 Odd 48 211-131-13-00 IRENE S. HOMBREBUENO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0409838 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19465.57 102399 B0495975H GMO614332L2Z 6143 Annual 32 211-131-11-00 TRISHA C. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569371 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $67097.25 102400 B0519605C GMS8030126BZ 80301 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOE MUNOZ A(N) WIDOWED MAN AND INGRID P. GUERRERO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2019 04/18/2019 2019-0140216 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $40583.90 102402 B0426695H GMP582445A1Z 5824 Annual 45 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152203 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19757.65 102403 B0426705H GMP582446A1Z 5824 Annual 46 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152205 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19758.93 102404 B0436805A GMP541446BO 5414 Odd 46 211-130-03-00 JAVIER SALGADO AND GLORIA MARIE SALGADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484304 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $14744.10 102406 B0494545S GMO604426BE 6044 Even 26 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL LOGAN DAVIS ZELANKO A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHAE-LYN PEDERSEN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/20/2017 11/02/2017 2017-0511929 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $29748.15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26340

T.S. No.: 2019-02192-CA A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 Property Address: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Steve Racoosin, A married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/25/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0280235 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/18/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 786,332.63 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 786,332.63. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: March 4, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26332

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-896207-JB Order No.: FIN-21021566 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/7/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Morrieau Kennedy, a single man Recorded: 5/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0245990 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $493,616.70 The purported property address is: 1237 CALLE FANTASIA, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-471-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-896207-JB IDSPub #0177104 3/11/2022 3/18/2022 3/25/2022 CN 26327

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1094566 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,356,249.13 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931188_063566-CA 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26325

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that Juana Mejia, located at 307 Fiesta Dr., Oceanside CA 92057, will sell at public auction on March 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2006 Volvo, Lic. # 4PYX420; VIN.# YVIRS53DO12011013. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a DMV requirement to request and obtain names and addresses of the registered owner STEVEN D. WINDECKER, and legal owner ROADLOANS, to transfer registration to Juana Mejia for purchased Volvo on 07/13/2017. 03/18/2022 CN 26371

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008871-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hannah O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Ryan O’Connor change to proposed name: Noah Kai O’Connor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/09/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26350

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×15 Binkinz, Nikki 10×15 Young, Desiree 10×30 Cayne, Jaeson 5×5 Hobscheid, Drew 5×5 Maylor, Lisa 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26331

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008152-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Barbosa filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Barbosa change to proposed name: Cinthya Barbosa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/03/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26328

Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 Petitioner/Plaintiff: KENNETH HOWARD Respondent/Defendant: CARRI HOWARD This proceeding was heard on November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. N-19 by Judge Patti C. Ratekin. On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 04/29/2021 by Kenneth Howard Petitioner/plaintiff present; Attorney present: Carmen E. Ramos CFLS. THE COURT ORDERS: Other Orders As attached: ATTACHMENT TO FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING [November 18, 2021 – Child support arrearages, Attorneys’ Fees] The Request for Order regarding child support arrearages and attorneys’ fees of Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, filed April 29, 2021, was heard by the Honorable PATTI C. RATEKIN on November 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, and his Attorney of Record, Carmen E. Ramos, CFLS, were present. Respondent, Marchand C. Howard was not present. After reviewing the evidence presented and receiving argument, the Court made the following ORDERS: ORDERS: The Court set support arrearages owed to Petitioner, by Respondent, in the amount of $73,370.00, and interest in the amount of $124,327.00 through March 21, 2021. The Court sets uncovered medical costs at $1,412.00 through the date of the hearing (11/18/2021). The Court orders interest on the uncovered medical costs to begin accruing as of November 18, 2021. All other orders not in conflict with the Order shall remain in full force and effect. ///////////END OF ORDER//////////// Date: 01/06/2022 Patti Ratekin, Judicial Officer SUBMITTED DIRECTLY TO COURT WRIT OF EXECUTION (Money Judgment) Unlimited Civil Case (including Family and Probate) Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 To the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of San Diego: You are directed to enforce the judgment described below with daily interest and your costs as provided by law. To any registered process server: You are authorized to serve this writ only in accordance with CCP 699.080 or CCP 715.040. KENNETH HOWARD is the original judgment creditor, assigned of record whose address is shown on this form above the court’s name. Attorney for Petitioner: JWB Family Law 1620 Fifth Ave., Ste 600 San Diego CA 92101 Judgment Debtor: CARRI HOWARD 116 Townwood Way Encinitas California 92024 Judgment entered on: 01/03/2022 Notice of sale under this writ: has not been requested. Total Judgment $199,109.00 Subtotal $199,109.00 Principal Remaining due $199,109.00 Fee for issuance of writ (per GC 70626(a)(l)) $40.00 Total amount due $199,149.00 NOTICE TO PERSON SERVED WRIT OF EXECUTION OR SALE. Your rights and duties are indicated on the accompanying Notice of Levy (form EJ-150). WRIT OF POSSESSION OF PERSONAL PROPERTY. If the levying officer is not able to take custody of the property, the levying officer will demand that you turn over the property. If custody is not obtained following demand, the judgment may be enforced as a money judgment for the value of the property specified in the judgment or in a supplemental order. WRIT OF POSSESSION OF REAL PROPERTY. If the premises are not vacated within five days after the date of service on the occupant or, if service is by posting, within five days after service on you, the levying officer will remove the occupants from the real property and place the judgment creditor in possession of the property. Except for a mobile home, personal property remaining on the premises will be sold or otherwise disposed of in accordance with CCP 1174 unless you or the owner of the property pays the judgment creditor the reasonable cost of storage and takes possession of the personal property not later than 15 days after the time the judgment creditor takes possession of the premises. EXCEPTION IF RENTAL HOUSING UNIT WAS FORECLOSED. If the residential property that you are renting was sold in a foreclosure, you have additional time before you must vacate the premises. If you have a lease for a fixed term, such as for a year, you may remain in the property until the term is up. If you have a periodic lease or tenancy, such as from month-to-month, you may remain in the property for 90 days after receiving a notice to quit. A blank form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) accompanies this writ. You may claim your right to remain on the property by filling it out and giving it to the sheriff or levying officer. EXCEPTION IF YOU WERE NOT SERVED WITH A FORM CALLED PREJUDGMENT CLAIM OF RIGHT TO POSSESSION. If you were not named in the Judgment for possession and you occupied the premises on the date on which the unlawful detainer case was filed, you may object to the enforcement of the judgment against you. You must complete the form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) and give it to the sheriff or levying officer. A blank form accompanies this writ. You have this right whether or not the property you are renting was sold in a foreclosure. CLERK’S CERTIFICATE Date: Jan. 10, 2022 By: N. Eckman, Deputy 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053848-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kailey Ella Dobija filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kailey Ella Dobija change to proposed name: Kailey Ella Inlow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division.

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/28/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. Rescheduled 02/28/2022 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26320

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00007559-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara change to proposed name: Fatima Castillo Vergara. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 28, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26319

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 19NWLC47577 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): James Marshall Parker, Marshal James Parker aka Marshall James Parker, et al. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Baruch C. Cohen, Esq., a Professional Law Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES Norwalk Courthouse 12720 Norwalk Blvd. Norwalk, CA 90650 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): MICHAEL N. BERKE (Bar# 81317) LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL N. BERKE 25001 The Old Road Santa Clarita, CA 91381 Telephone: 661.259.1800 Fax: 661.259.1865 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2019 Clerk by (Secretario), Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer / Clerk of the Court Virginia F. Owens, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006104 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 Point o; B. 10 Point o Realty; C. 10 Point o Real Estate; D. 10 Point o Lux Re; E. 10 Point o Lux Design; F. 10 Point o Lux Events; G. 10 Point o Lux Creative; H. 10 Point o Lux Life; I. 10 Point o Referral Network; J. Ten Point o; K. Ten Point 0. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10-POINT-O Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005764 Filed: Mar 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomadic Chef. Located at: 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rylee V. Reeder, 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jess P. Brewer, 906 Mariner St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2022 S/Jess P. Brewer, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005952 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Honda Carlsbad. Located at: 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. The Hoehn Company Inc., 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005953 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura Carlsbad. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004152 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Polished General Dentistry Dental Practice of Allen Kim. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allen T. Kim DDS Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Allen Kim, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004778 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Land X Landscape and Design. Located at: 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edvin David Pablo Andres, 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2022 S/Edvin David Pablo Andres, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006079 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goblin Shark Emporium. Located at: 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly King, 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly King, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005863 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blip Performance; B. Blip. Located at: 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aston Shae Phillips, 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2022 S/Aston Shae Phillips, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005973 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Homes. Located at: 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hamilton Real Estate Solutions Inc., 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/27/2015 S/James Gary Hamilton, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005268 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fill in Good Taste. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Loree Hill Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Loree Hill Luther, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005808 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pantaira Heating and Air; B. Pantaira HVAC; C. Pantaira; D. Pantaira Heating and Cooling; E. Pantaira Air. Located at: 8001 Linen Dr., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Alfredo Repik, 7869 Normal Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Nicholas Repik, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005411 Filed: Mar 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gleaux Scents. Located at: 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 2. Justin Francis Kenney, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005201 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldeneye Lighting. Located at: 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldeneye Inc., 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2017 S/William R. Livesay, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005592 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainbow Barnacle. Located at: 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Martinique Sato, 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martinique Sato, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004920 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adkisson Pitet LLP. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Petrucelli Law Group, APC, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Joseph Petrucelli, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Joseph Petrucelli, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005581 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fabrizio L. Guerrero Consultation. Located at: 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fabrizio L. Guerrero LLC, 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2022 S/Fabrizio Guerrero, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004717 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound of Health. Located at: 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis Frate, 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Frate, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004909 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Mountain Spa; B. Julian Wellness Center. Located at: 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Wellness Center, 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2015 S/Vika Golovanova, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005221 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Approved Mortgage. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Incorporated, 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mark Schultz, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005247 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaRue Handmade Jewelry. Located at: 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candace LaRue Botts, 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Candace LaRue Botts, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004357 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beach Company. Located at: 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greg Burt, 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1991 S/Greg Burt, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004540 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Radd Company. Located at: 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Janes, 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Eric Janes, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005081 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC B. Bummerrr Streetwear. Located at: 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC, 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Christopher Holtkamp, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003807 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terra Angels Institute; B. Terra Angels. Located at: 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Gracie Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2022 S/Gracie Delgado-Perez, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004877 Filed: Feb 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K Russell & Co.. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #132, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. K Russell & Co. LLC, 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/2022 S/Kendie Kowren, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004506 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Cottage. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2021 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004224 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rustic Succulent. Located at: #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Smith, #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2022 S/Carlos Smith, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004398 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Imagery. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ Imagery LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2022 S/Connor Zablow, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004531 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBK Electric. Located at: 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Prosi, 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2022 S/Marc Prosi, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004395 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCMC, A JOINT VENTURE. Located at: 3231 Waring Ct. #Q, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roland Barberio, 7231 Plaza De La Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Karen Barberio-Kitts, 7462 Palm Ct., Pleasonton CA 94588; 3. Craig Barberio, 1014 Shafer St., Oceanside CA 92056; 4. Dean Barberio, 8167 Arthur St., Cotati CA 94931; 5. Debra King, 753 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92083; 6. Gary Barberio, 228 Normandy Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008; 7. Gayle A. Ciaramicoli, 5 Esther Dr., Milford MA 01757; 8. Doreen R. Gord, 405 Delmonte Ave., Tillamook OR 97141; 9. Peggy E. Lagomarsini, 122 Greetree Dr., Crawford TX 76638; 10. Richard A. Ward, 5032 September St., San Diego CA 92110; 11. Brett O. Ward, 7043 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 12. Anne Kellog-Sharp, 1982 Deergrass Way, Carlsbad CA 92009; 13. Sondra Curtin, 3499 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 14. Jane M. Carter Successor Trustee The William & Cowell Trust, 205 W. 5th St. #106, Escondido CA 92025; 15. Maureen Andrews Trustee Andrews Family Trust, 2156 Guy St., San Diego CA 92103; 16. Helga Weickgenant, 862 Bell Espirit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1973 S/Roland Barberio, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004378 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Head Over Hurdles. Located at: 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232627, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Janet Kiddy LLC, 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Janet Kiddy, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004222 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAVU Sports. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sheri Lynn Clarke, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Sheri L. Clarke, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004273 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Track Gallery. Located at: 937 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Dieguito Art Guild, 937 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/21/1967 S/Lin Holzinger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004319 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliyah and Things. Located at: 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alliyan Lorraine Wheaton, 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alliyah Wheaton, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003911 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sam Coop Art. Located at: 1843 5th Ave., San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Samantha Cooper, 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Cooper, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004133 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MLT-N-UR-Mouth Jerk Chicken Bar. Located at: 737 Los Abrolitos, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marilyn Louise Tirel, 737 Los Arbolitos, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilyn Louise Tirel, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003895 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Ice Cream. Located at: 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benjamin J. Magana, 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Benjamin J. Magana, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004055 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juicy V’s Sweet Treats. Located at: 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Lee DeHoyos, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084; 2. Vanessa Rosa Dolores, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Lee DeHoyos, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004253 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Footesteps Exercise Physiology. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Foote, 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Foote, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002784 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apex Imaging Services. Located at: 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767 Los Angeles County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hughes-Nelson Painting Inc., 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2012 S/Kathleen J. Hargrave, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004201 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Instantly Lost Adventure Advisor. Located at: 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sam Ray Barger, 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sam R. Barger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004046 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Beanies Upstairs; B. Beach Beanies; C. Bonfire. Located at: 2116 Main St., Julian CA 92036 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 272, Julian CA 92036. Registrant Information: 1. Knitting by Marilee, 2116 Main St. #2B, Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilee Chancey, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003430 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Olson Group. Located at: 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Olson, 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Olson, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003966 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Flying Car. Located at: 795 Avenida Cordoniz, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morton Berger, 795 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2022 S/Morton Berger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003292 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LFC Ventures Inc., LCF Ventures Inc. Located at: 2856 Falling Water Ct., Chula Vista CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LFC Ventures Inc., 2856 Falling Waters Ct., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Vince Carrillo, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003291 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hu A Salon LLC; B. Hu A Salon. Located at: 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hu A Salon LLC, 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2021 S/Courtney Campbell, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003997 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Commercial Real Estate; B Coast Real Estate. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Johnston Property Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/1999 S/Ken Johnston, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003694 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alcala Builders. Located at: 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26290