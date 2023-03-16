Legal Notices, March 10, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE – UNCLAIMED FUNDS Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Carlsbad that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Carlsbad for more than three years. These amounts will become property of the City of Carlsbad if no verified complaint is filed and served by April 24, 2023. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may email [email protected] or call 442-339-5246.

Name/Applicant Deposit Date Deposit Amount Project No. Project Name Permit No. DWG No. Agreement No. Fund

T.L. Sheldon Enterprises 05/12/83 1,500.00 PE 2.81.36 The Grove-Carlsbad Tract 81-41 PE 2.81.36 214-8 0 General

Vista Santa Fe 12/09/83 20,000.00 CT 81-16 Vista Santa Fe N/A N/A N/A General

Royal Palms Inn 06/20/84 2,000.00 PE 2.84.29 Royal Palms Inn PE 2.84.29 241-3 N/A General

Batiquitos Pointe 04/05/85 31,430.00 CT 82-18 Batiquitos Pointe N/A 253-6A N/A General

The Anden Group 06/04/85 10,000.00 CT 75-09B Santa Fe Knolls Unit 1 PE 2.85.14 205-2A 0 General

Marlborogh Development Corp 10/24/85 34,000.00 CT 83-04 Windsong Shores Access PE 2.89.44 305-2 0 General

Carlsbad Research Center, a CA GP 12/12/85 10,589.00 PD 265 / CT 81-80 Series 8000, Bldg. H PE 2.85.66 263-8 0 General

Madison Square Development II 12/23/87 33,365.00 CT 80-38 Palomar Technology Park PE 2.87.44 283-5 0 General

Betty Ling Residence 03/23/88 2,000.00 PE 2.87.34 Betty Ling Residence PE 2.87.34 282-4 N/A General

Von Packard 03/28/88 2,320.00 PE 2.87.27 Parcel B, Parcel Map No. 12243 PE 2.87.27 281-2 0 General

Olympic Golf Course 08/02/88 6,750.00 PD 213 Olympic Golf Course N/A N/A 0 General

Olympic Golf Course 08/02/88 6,750.00 PD 213 Olympic Golf Course N/A 237-7 0 General

Caliber Development 09/16/88 2,835.20 PE 2.85.21 Carlsbad Pacific Center PE 2.85.21 256-7A N/A General

Windsong – Carlsbad, L.P., a CA LP 08/31/89 81,499.00 CT 83-04 Windsong Shores, PE 2.89.44 PE 2.89.44 305-1 SECA9913 General

Acuna Court Partnership 10/25/89 3,141.60 PE 2.89.31 Davis Property PE 2.89.31 302-5 0 General

Price Company 11/23/89 85,700.00 CT 87-02 Carlsbad Ranch Bus. Cntr. PE 2.89.07 299-3A 0 General

Palomar Business Park 01/05/90 15,000.00 CT 81-46 Palomar Business Park N/A N/A N/A General

Richard White 06/18/90 1,000.00 MS 763 N/A N/A N/A N/A General

Upland Industries Corp 04/01/91 870.00 CT 85-24 Carlsbad Research Cntr. Unit 5 PE 2.88.43 399-8E 0 General

Aviara Resort Associates 03/02/92 18,300.00 PE 2.91.37 Aviara Sports Center N/A 320-8A N/A General

Victoria Fernandez 04/01/93 1,500.00 MS 857 Fernandez Lot Split PE 2.92.11 328-5A 0 General

Jack D. Phillips 04/05/93 2,203.00 PE 2.93.04 Phillips Seawall PE 2.93.04 332-9A 0 General

National Projects Inc 02/17/94 1,250.00 RW930141 N/A RW930141 N/A N/A General

Americo Real Estate Company, a NV Corp 02/10/95 24,000.00 PD 368 Parcel 2, Parcel Map No. 3415 PE 29.40.16 340-4A 518 General

Wayne Perry Inc 06/15/95 1,250.00 RW950076 N/A RW950076 N/A N/A General

La Terraza Associates, a CA LP 06/19/95 25,537.00 PD 431 La Terraza N/A 338-6 0 General

South Coast Pool Plastering 08/15/95 1,250.00 RW950104 N/A RW950104 N/A N/A General

John ‘R’ Donaldson 03/04/96 1,930.00 PE 2.90.24 Donaldson Residence PE 2.90.24 314-1 SEC568.00 General

Homes for Industry, Carlsbad LLC 09/11/96 10,000.00 CT 95-04 Homes for Industry Lot 40 GR 96-28 346-3A N/A General

Homes for Industry, Carlsbad LLC 11/18/96 2,500.00 CT 95-04 Homes for Industry N/A 346-3 N/A General

Faraday Center, LLC, a DE LLC 12/13/96 10,000.00 PD 457 Koll, Lots 50 & 51 CT 85-24 GR 97-02 350-3A 590 General

Continental Ranch, Inc. a DE corp 06/16/97 60,000.00 CT 93-04 Rancho Carrillo Vlg. R,N,&Q-Phs.4 GR 970020 353-2A SEC620.00 General

Carlsbad HHG/APM Hotel Venture, L.P. a DE LLP 03/25/99 5,250.00 CUP 98-14 Courtyard by Marriott GR990013 374-8A 761.01 General

Kaiza Poinsettia Corporation, a CA Corp 06/02/99 10,000.00 CT 94-01 Poinsettia Shores, CT 94-01 PE 2.94.08 337-9A 0 General

HSL/BP/Michan L.P., a CA LP 12/16/99 36,000.00 CT 97-10 Poinsettia Prop. Area 2,3,4 GR990020 380-4A SE9945 General

LB/L-Concordia Carlsbad – 28 LLC, a DE Corp 04/03/00 7,958.00 CT 98-02 Colina Roble, CT 98-02 GR000009 384-3A SECA0017 General

Jan Alexander & Rosalind Jones Kalicki, Individuals 04/12/00 900.00 MS 96-07 Kalicki – Arland Rd., MS 96-07 GR 99-36 375-1A SECA0035 General

Industrial Developments International, Inc., a DE Corp 05/30/00 5,000.00 PIP 98-06A Palomar Business Park GR 00-19 368-7D SECA0031 General

Regency Development, LLC 08/11/00 4,000.00 CT 99-14 The Regency GR 00-28 386-1A SECA0065 General

Beach King, Inc. a CA Corp 10/26/00 7,907.00 MS 98-03 Chinquapin Ave (Parcel 1,2,3,4) GR 00-40 389-1A SECA0086 General

Mission Valley Pools & Spas 03/05/01 1,250.00 RW010072 N/A RW010072 N/A N/A General

229-231 Coast Blvd., Inc. a CA Corp 04/30/01 2,300.00 PD 517 Stephens Residence GR 99-06 373-5A SEC01001 General

R.J. Daum Construction Company, a NV Corp 01/17/02 1,000.00 CUP 00-46B Pacific Bell Addition GR010026 395-7A SEC02010 General

North County Transit 04/26/02 2,000.00 PP 24J Plaza Camino Real Transit Facility N/A 398-7A N/A General

La Costa 4, LLC, a LLC 06/27/02 240.00 MS 01-13 Carrillo Canyon Views Monumentation 398-1 SEC02035 General

CanAm Properties LLC, a CA LLC 09/06/02 3,150.00 CT 96-02 Lot 11 of Map No. 11242 GR 00-08 361-6F SEC02057 General

Legacy Development LLC, a CA LLC 10/25/02 3,000.00 MS 01-06 Gibraltar Views Condos GR 02-28 402-8A SEC03003 General

Southland Pool Construction 01/07/03 1,250.00 RW030002 N/A RW030002 N/A N/A General

Carlsbad Village Self Storage LLC, a CA LLC 01/28/03 10,000.00 RP 01-09 Carlsbad Vlg. Self Storage GR 03-01 402-6A SEC03055 General

Salim Ayoub, Trustee of the SSA 1988 Trust 04/18/03 500.00 SDP 00-18 Ayoub Triplex GR 02-36 400-9A SEC03084 General

Trimark Pacific – Casa La Costa, LLC 03/03/04 5,000.00 CT 02-29 Casa La Costa GR 04-18 415-4A SEC04037 General

Real Estate Collateral Mgmt Comp, a DE Corp 04/22/04 90,000.00 CT 02-24 La Costa Greens Nbhd. 1.11,1.13,1.14 GR 04-33 406-3A SEC04075 General

Morrow Development Inc. 07/14/04 1,800.00 CT 02-04 Vlgs. of La Costa Nbhd. 3.14 N/A 399-8E N/A General

International Pavement Solutions, Inc. 10/12/04 2,000.00 PD 04-03 LDS Carlsbad Stake Parking Lot GR 04-31 418-2A SEC04137 General

PAR 72, LLC, a CA LLC 11/24/04 4,250.00 CT 02-27 La Costa Fairways GR 04-81 415-5A SEC05012 General

Gemological Institute of America, a CA nonprofit PBC 12/01/04 5,000.00 SDP 94-06B GIA Parking Lot GR 04-97 425-7A SEC05015 General

Del Mar Custom Homes, Inc. 02/04/05 1,800.00 PD 04-16 2652 La Costa Avenue GR 05-07 423-2A SEC05027 General

Los Coches Village, LLC, a NY LLC 04/19/05 4,000.00 MS 02-08 Los Coches Vlg. Monumentation 417-1C SEC05044 General

New Way Landscape 01/11/06 1,250.00 RW060005 N/A RW060005 N/A N/A General

Vailston Company Inc. 02/07/06 2,000.00 PD 06-02 Lukas Residence GR 06-04 439-2A SEC06023 General

La Costa Marbella HOA, a CA Corp 06/15/06 7,100.00 PD 05-17 Marbella Interim Landslide Stbl. GR 06-15 437-1A SEC06066 General

LNR CPI Bressi Retail, LLC, a CA LLC 03/18/10 6,600.00 CT 06-24 Bressi Commercial, Mjr. Bldg. “B” GR 10-05 452-9B SEC10011 General

South Pointe Equities 06/10/13 1,250.00 GR130016 N/A GR130016 N/A N/A General

Plaza Camino Real, a CA LP 04/07/14 60,000.00 SDP 09-04 Westfield Carlsbad GR 14-11 479-5A SEC14022 General

Pacific Beach 2014, LTD, a CA LP 08/26/16 3,000.00 CDP 15-25 & 26 Yuki Lane GR 16-38 493-1A cash General

Parkview Stockpile N/A 11,280.00 PE 2.85.52 Parkview Stockpile PE 2.85.52 261-5 N/A General

Vista Santa Fe NA 18,800.00 PE 2.85.51 Vista Santa Fe N/A N/A N/A General

03/10/2023, 03/17/2023 CN 27417

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE – UNCLAIMED FUNDS Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Carlsbad that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Carlsbad for more than three years. These amounts will become property of the City of Carlsbad if no verified complaint is filed and served by April 24, 2023. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may email [email protected] or call 442-339-5246.

Name/Vendor Date Issued Check Number Amount Fund

CanAm 09/06/02 DWG3616F 3,150.00 General

Audrey Mauzy 12/12/02 medi000489a 200.00 General

Alyson Gilmore 05/30/03 medi000599a 200.00 General

Diane Donnelly 06/02/03 medi000600a 200.00 General

Jennifer Sundberg 12/05/05 medi000944a 200.00 General

Ben Gravelle 07/31/07 medi1193a 200.00 General

Tamara Urie 11/27/07 medi1248a 200.00 General

Alonzo Castro 02/07/08 medi1280a 200.00 General

Tommy Clementi 02/09/08 medi1284a 200.00 General

Stephanie Whitmore 03/07/08 medi1294a 200.00 General

Mark Cooney 08/22/08 medi1360a 200.00 General

Chih Lin 01/11/10 medi1606a 200.00 General

Steve Rude 07/13/10 medi1731a 200.00 General

Hye Kyung 04/25/11 medi1924a 200.00 General

Kristi Pennington 06/09/11 medi1954a 200.00 General

Paige DeCino 12/28/11 medi2091 200.00 General

Tom Flynn 05/25/12 medi2210a 200.00 General

Crlsbd B1LP/PalomarHeights 04/11/13 00244295 70.06 General

Southern Sea Lion Dancers 05/16/13 00245760 600.00 General

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 05/30/13 00246216 200.00 General

CCPOA 06/19/13 00246885 250.00 General

USAA 07/11/13 00247943 450.00 General

Persidok, Tamara & John 08/08/13 00249047 79.60 General

Chaisson, Mary 12/12/13 00253642 179.10 General

Wolf, Margo 12/19/13 00254122 27.00 General

First American Title 01/02/14 00254393 270.00 General

Ward, George 01/16/14 00255064 66.31 General

Gorentz, Nathan and Alexis 02/13/14 00256066 121.52 General

Munoa, Jaren and Erin 02/13/14 00256140 22.06 General

Beckie Waalkes 02/18/14 medi2586a 200.00 General

First Grade Schoolhouse 03/20/14 00257422 219.00 General

Kurt and Fabienne Penberg 04/10/14 00258355 46.48 General

Statzer, Linda 04/10/14 00258393 65.79 General

Hoffman, Danielle 04/24/14 00259000 52.00 General

Rosa Aispuro 06/12/14 00260661 200.00 General

Grace Anglican Church 06/12/14 00260746 200.00 General

Jack and Jill of America 06/12/14 00260764 200.00 General

Lifeworks Spiritual Center 06/12/14 00260785 200.00 General

Eli Lilly 06/12/14 00260786 100.00 General

PC Lending 06/12/14 00260817 100.00 General

Young, Janna 06/12/14 00260924 200.00 General

Barajas, G.J. Victoria 06/26/14 00261347 92.85 General

Brookfield Homes 07/17/14 00262138 992.00 General

Brookfield San Diego Builders 07/17/14 00262139 1,020.00 General

Calavera Hills II LLC 07/17/14 00262143 21.54 General

DL Faraday LP 07/17/14 00262189 504.55 General

Ruth Shuhart 07/24/14 00262644 26.10 General

Chicago Title Company 08/21/14 00263599 39.00 General

SD Postal Customer Council 08/28/14 00264083 45.00 General

Carlsbad Christian Assem Ch 09/04/14 00264189 100.00 General

Inspirem 11/20/14 00267191 32.00 General

Patsi Jensen 11/25/14 medi2785a 200.00 General

Juan Gomez 02/12/15 00270323 25.00 General

Tony Hjortsberg 03/12/15 00271445 38.00 General

Richard L Kochen 03/12/15 00271462 51.91 General

Marsa L Merkle 03/12/15 00271482 152.81 General

Hayley B Higgins 04/09/15 00272553 49.53 General

Heather Jacobson 04/30/15 medi2884a 200.00 General

David Ander 07/09/15 00276100 35.12 General

Shirley Modugno 07/23/15 00276832 250.00 General

Richard Pereyra 08/18/15 medi2951a 200.00 General

Kellee Sauter 08/21/15 medi2954a 200.00 General

James B Panther II 12/17/15 00282557 61.80 General

Southcoast Cabinet Inc 03/03/16 00285396 30.00 General

Jack or Dana Worley 03/24/16 00286149 865.78 General

Nicholas J Gardner 04/14/16 00286695 49.46 General

Action Chemical Co 04/21/16 00286827 365.45 General

DST Construction Inc 05/05/16 00287361 81.00 General

Heather Allen 06/09/16 00288487 25.11 General

Mid Century Insurance Comp 06/30/16 00289236 275.00 General

Monte Howard 07/13/16 medi3056a 200.00 General

Davidson Carlsbad 16 Project 07/21/16 00289880 88.60 General

Ruth Hayes 07/28/16 00290179 100.00 General

Lucinda Bernardino 08/11/16 00290550 120.01 General

Gloria Duggan 08/11/16 00290586 147.60 General

Scott Morgan 08/24/16 medi3075a 200.00 General

Jean Armstrong 09/22/16 00291761 32.78 General

Natasha Smith 10/13/16 00292522 20.00 General

Don D Martin 10/20/16 00292689 60.00 General

Claudia Sitta 11/02/16 medi3110a 200.00 General

Brandon P Ford 11/10/16 002923301 63.39 General

Chen Xin 11/10/16 00293468 44.94 General

Amanda Brown 11/16/16 medi3125a 200.00 General

Kathleen Haber 02/28/17 medi3182a 200.00 General

Wilson, Lonnie Michael 04/13/17 00297685 180.00 Water Op

Bauer Pacific Construction 05/11/17 00298327 118.30 Water Op

Christiana Paissios 05/12/17 medi3248a 200.00 General

Ipma 05/25/17 00298786 75.00 General

Cottage Row Carlsbad 06/15/17 00299270 21.76 Water Op

Ocean Bluff Partnership 06/30/17 SE980107 fee 969.00 Sewer Cap-Rplc Proj

Ocean Bluff Partnership 06/30/17 SE980107 interest 815.37 Sewer Cap-Rplc Proj

Rotary Club Of Carlsbad 07/13/17 00300174 200.00 General

SD Association Of Public 07/13/17 00300176 90.00 General

Goran 07/27/17 medi3296a 200.00 General

Jennifer Lamprey 08/09/17 medi3304a 200.00 General

Roe, Portia Metras 09/14/17 00302005 20.00 Water Op

A1 Golf Cars 11/09/17 00303336 25.00 General

Adriana Ochoa 11/13/17 medi3350a 200.00 General

Softwareone Inc. 11/16/17 00303601 589.39 General

Schettler, Kelly 12/14/17 00304252 284.32 Water Op

Samuel Gomez 02/01/18 00003259 17.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Encinitas Hemp Llc 02/08/18 00305578 34.00 General

Barron, Clifford And Inez 02/15/18 00305744 84.30 Water Op

O’Connor, Douglas 04/12/18 00307341 45.00 General

Raceplace 04/12/18 00307362 600.00 General

Climenson,Christopher&Whi 05/10/18 00308022 21.01 Water Op

Natasha Smith 06/14/18 00003761 20.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Southern Calif Library Literac 07/05/18 00309546 360.00 General

Cornelius Electric 07/12/18 00309638 20.00 General

Mickle, Kyle Irwin 07/12/18 00309707 71.29 Water Op

Skekina, Bahtyah A 08/01/18 00310231 38.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Tic Investment Company 08/02/18 00003954 52.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Steven Klovanish & Crystal H 08/16/18 00310736 946.00 Water Op

Jethani, Gary & Meeta 09/13/18 00311329 159.65 Water Op

RodneyNiebuhr & MichaelaM 09/13/18 00311394 62.85 Water Op

Sok, Pauline 09/20/18 00311598 50.00 General

Whitson, Audrey 12/13/18 00313693 100.00 General

Doors Real Estate 12/20/18 00313783 28.36 Water Op

Mizock, Joyce 12/20/18 00313862 200.00 General

Rotary Club Of Carlsbad 12/20/18 00313926 200.00 General

Tapia, Louis A. 12/20/18 00313967 200.00 General

Yipeng Wang And Tan Chen 12/20/18 00314005 214.06 Water Op

Mai Yang 12/20/18 00314004 200.00 General

Mayeaux, Rebecca 01/03/19 00314100 33.86 General

Scan Health Plan 01/17/19 00314523 200.00 General

Scott Fence 01/24/19 00314685 270.00 General

Jds Linen Designs 01/31/19 00314778 34.00 General

Man K9 Inc 02/07/19 00314987 84.03 General

Savery, Charles 02/14/19 00315230 37.94 Water Op

Do, Khanh Huu Mai 03/21/19 00315970 34.00 General

Hansen, Laurie 03/28/19 00316222 100.00 General

Financial Times 04/11/19 00316566 874.94 General

Mulberry At Bressi Ranch 05/30/19 00317911 825.00 Affordable Hsng Trust

Carlsbad High School 06/06/19 00318003 270.00 General

Lpga Kia Classic 06/27/19 00318640 443.58 Water Op

Man K9 Inc 06/27/19 00318642 1,701.30 General

Linden, Michael K. 07/05/19 00318841 200.00 General

Lup, Adina 07/18/19 00319249 25.98 General

Southern Calif Library Literac 07/25/19 00319518 100.00 General

Staley, Scott 07/25/19 00319527 312.50 Water Op

Prado Olympic Shooting Park 08/08/19 00319867 150.00 General

Lmc Construction Llc 08/15/19 00320014 64.39 Water Op

Castillo, Marco A 08/29/19 00320302 21.17 Water Op

Raf Group Raceway Llc 08/29/19 00320390 499.15 Water Op

Joan L. Adler 09/03/19 00320447 38.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Coherence Associates Inc. 09/19/19 00320807 150.00 General

Schlenk, Ronly 09/19/19 00320920 42.90 General

Castaneda, Jesus 10/17/19 00321551 39.76 Sewer Operations

Division Of The State Architec 10/17/19 00321568 1,063.20 General

Bailey, Loran 11/07/19 00322028 306.03 General

Coastal Living Llc 11/07/19 00322048 3,074.41 General

Enviropure Solutions Llc 11/14/19 00322249 2,315.00 General

The Real Estate Consultants 12/03/19 00005206 1,145.00 Fed Grant Sec8 Hsng

Montanez, Alberto 12/05/19 00322701 84.23 Water Op

Mulberry At Bressi Ranch 12/05/19 00322705 55.00 Fed Grant (C)Cdbg Entitle

Payea, Craig & Kimberly 12/05/19 00322729 202.25 Water Op

Stadnik, Brian 12/05/19 00322782 32.60 Water Op

03/10/2023, 03/17/2023 CN 27416

T.S. No. 107333-CA APN: 149-040-39-43 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/7/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/3/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/7/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0482702 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FINTAN GERALD ROCHE AND PAULINE ANN ROCHE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SUVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 506 CANYON DR UNIT 43, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $88,304.32 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 107333-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 107333-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 936977_107333-CA 03/03/2023, 03/10/2023, 03/17/2023 CN 27387

T.S. No. 102199-CA APN: 175-136-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/9/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/10/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1076822 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KENNETH FETZER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 226 N INDIANA AVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $252,039.91 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 936953_102199-CA 02/24/2023, 03/03/2023, 03/10/2023 CN 27374

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 24th at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10.7.5 Resha, Brian 5×5 Guthery, Sebastian 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27418

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS DISTRICT OF ST. CROIX NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of Jean Manock a/k/a Harriet Jean Graham, Deceased Case No. SX-2022-PB-00055 Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed on behalf of the Estate of Jean Manock a/k/a Harriet Jean Graham, deceased, and all persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, verified by affidavit, and all persons indebted to the Estate to make payment promptly to the undersigned: Timothy M. Cousins, Petitioner c/o Stephanie J. Kaczor, Esq. WESTFALL LAW PLLC Counsel for the Estate 5032 Anchor Way, Suite 8 Christiansted, VI 00820 340-227-0017 Attorney for the Estate Stephanie J. Kaczor, Esq. WESTFALL LAW PLLC Counsel for the Estate 5032 Anchor Way, Suite 8 Christiansted, VI 00820 340-227-0017 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27410

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF AUDREY LUCILLE CLARK Case# 37-2023-00006981-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Audrey Lucille Clark. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Angela L. Johnson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Angela L. Johnson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 10, 2023; Time: 1:30 pm; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Alan L. Geraci SBN 108324 CARE Law Group PC 817 W. San Marcos Blvd San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 619.231.3131 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27400

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE ESCALLE FAMILY TRUST, DATED APRIL 27, 2001, AS RESTATED ON OCTOBER 6, 2020 BY: Doreen C. Escalle, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Roger Lawrence Escalle and Isabel Escalle, Trustees of the Escalle Family Trust, dated April 27, 2001, as restated on October 6, 2020, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law, at 5205 Avenida Encinas, Suite A, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: February 23, 2023 /s/ Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustees, Roger Lawrence Escalle and Isabel Escalle Pub 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 Tasch & Hart Law Firm 5205 Avenida Encinas, Suite A Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 308-2019 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27386

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00005674-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Belen Aquino filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Belen Aquino aka Belen Aquino Diaz change to proposed name: Belen Elizabeht Aquino Diaz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/09/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27357

PUBLIC NOTICE January 5 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: HABIG, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG or LANDSDALE, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY LANDSDALE in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Jamie Habig, 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27353

PUBLIC NOTICE February 3, 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: SCHARRINGHAUSEN, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR SCHARRINGHAUSEN or HABIG, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR HABIG in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Regina Habig 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004364 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puffy Fish Designs. Located at: 7929 Los Pinos Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ann Colleen Arm, 7929 Los Pinos Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Ann Colleen Arm 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004718 Filed: Mar 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holo Earth Theory. Located at: 800 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Theodore Nikolas Sedorook, 800 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Theodore Nikolas Sedorook 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004571 Filed: Mar 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Tangibles. Located at: 4628 Marblehead Bay Dr. Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Jean Hunter, 4628 Marblehead Bay Dr. Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linda Jean Hunter 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004622 Filed: Mar 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Palace Grasscloth and Upholstery. Located at: 330 Plaza de Benito Juarez, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ricardo Manuel Cruz, 330 Plaza de Benito Juarez, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2023 S/Ricardo Manuel Cruz 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002537 Filed: Feb 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Clinic. Located at: 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Clinical Inc., 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2018 S/Cathi I Amaya-Sciacca 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004468 Filed: Feb 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acacia Florals. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #212, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristie Marie Jasso, 252 Acacia Ave. #212, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristie Marie Jasso 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004489 Filed: Feb 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fly High Travel Shop. Located at: 28236 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fly Away Travel Shop Inc., 28236 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael King 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/2023 CN 27412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-90033045 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Pedro Source; B. Succulent Wholesale; C Cactus Wholesale. Located at: 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lazy Gardens LLC, 31210 Rivoli Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Hassan Khaul 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003367 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Score Orthopedics; B. Score Ortho. Located at: 7909 Silverton Ave. #214, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ram Durable Medical Equipment LLC, 806 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Andrew Grader 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001733 Filed: Jan 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Pines Gallery; B. Parity Gallery. Located at: c/o Seasons Financial LLC – 1215 San Elijo Rd, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seasons Financial LLC, 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2023 S/Thos Frost 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003494 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Convenient Auto Sales. Located at: 1850 S. Santa Fe Ave., #A, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3595 Emma Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Convenient Auto Sales Inc., 1850 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2022 S/Gintas Kazlauksas 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003221 Filed: Feb 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Signal of OC/SD. Located at: 591 Camino del al Reina #1217, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 15824 SE 114th Ave., Clackamas OR 97015. Registrant Information: 1. Acree Enterprises of CA Inc., 2230 W. Chapman Ave., Orange CA 92868. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Acree 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27402

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9002653 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Picky Jim Inc. Located at: 9855 Erma Rd. #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/05/2018 and assigned File # 2018-9014793. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Picky Jim Inc., 9855 Erma Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92131. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Andrew K. Chang 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002987 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Coast Luxury Bath; B. luxurybathdirect.com. Located at: 1741 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1139 Ocala Ave., Chula Vista CA 91911. Registrant Information: 1. Limones Enterprises LLC, 1139 Ocala Ave., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2023 S/Joshua Limones 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004401 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Human Resources Direct. Located at: 1237 Via Viento Suave, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharon M. Nixon, 1237 Via Viento Suave, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/27/2023 S/Sharon M. Nixon 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004353 Filed: Feb 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fidel Leadership Consulting. Located at: 780 Muirwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Scott Fidel, 780 Muirwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Thomas Scott Fidel 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004268 Filed: Feb 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sabrosas Latin Orchestra. Located at: 836 Skysail Ave. Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mo’Rhythm School of Percussion, 836 Skysail Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Monette Marino 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003771 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dr J’s Pet Sitting Service. Located at: 2712 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Judith Lynn Jaeger-Heyman, 2712 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Judith Lynn Jaeger-Heyman 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003952 Filed: Feb 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 927 Elmview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Advanced Elevated Services LLC, 927 Elmview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Melody Gillson 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003349 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 100Ft Plus Surf. Located at: 752 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 601, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Milton Bradley Willis, 752 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2023 S/Milton Bradley Willis 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003877 Filed: Feb 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christian Counseling Encinitas. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe #B-65, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4933 Alameda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Stewart MFT Prof Corp., 4933 Alameda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/David Stewart 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004125 Filed: Feb 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bug Bug DIY. Located at: 1042 Brightwood Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Richard Byrd, 306 Hazel Dr., Corona del Mar CA 92625. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2023 S/Cameron Richard Byrd 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9004066 Filed: Feb 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Limousine and Sedyn Services; B. Palomar Limousine. Located at: 4747 Maria Dr. #6, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-156, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Palomar Transportation Inc., 4747 Maria Dr. #6, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/1985 S/Michael Farrar 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/2023 CN 27388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003540 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Time Capsule Videos. Located at: 6718 Blue Point Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Faye Nemiroff, 6718 Blue Point Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Faye Nemiroff 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003473 Filed: Feb 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Stress Trauma and Anxiety Recovery; B. CSTAR. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #5001, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haller Psychological Services Inc., 4079 Governor Dr. #5001, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Moira Haller 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003798 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dopa Designs; B. Hatfield Worldwide. Located at: 13754 Mango Dr. #122, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Whitney Harbison Hatfield, 13754 Mango Dr. #122, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Whitney Harbison Hatfield 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003844 Filed: Feb 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EBI Ltd. Located at: 2260 Rutherford Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 175 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Haffner Int’l Marketing Group Inc., 1751 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/27/2023 S/Nicole J. Haffner-Yargeau 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002894 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hibachi Crazy. Located at: 2520 Navarra Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Navarra Café LLC, 2520 Navarra Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ohnmar Min 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002750 Filed: Feb 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collective42. Located at: 217 Via Tavira, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cloudview Ventures, 217 Via Tavira, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Figueiredo 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003786 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barn Time Music. Located at: 735 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kyre Bryan Madeira-Wilcox, 927 Bacero Rd. Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Andrew Stephen Baxter Ware, 2593 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054; 3. Zachary Zeke Benavidez, 735 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kyre B. Madeira-Wilcox 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002884 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Develo PLAY. Located at: 4589 Warwick Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eat. Play. Love. Occupational Therapy Inc, 4589 Warwick Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Lindsey Wood 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003190 Filed: Feb 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AGDETAILS. Located at: 3317 Cabo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009-7803 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Dobrovodsky, 3317 Cabo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009-7803. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2022 S/Alex Dobrovodsky 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003453 Filed: Feb 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Wave. Located at: 3333 N. Mountain View Dr., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LC Creative Agency, 3333 N. Mountain View Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Elizabeth Connolly 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003529 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adventure Within Therapy. Located at: 1286 University Ave. #1070, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leah Bellack, 1286 University Ave. #1070, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leah Bellack 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002943 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Surgeons Inc. Located at: 303 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gil Q. Galloway MD Inc., 303 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gil Galloway 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003336 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merenda. Located at: 1935 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karl Wine and Foods LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2022 S/Aaron Crossland 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003361 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Pools. Located at: 5831 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5831 Palmer Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. DeMaria LandTech Inc., 626 Coronado Hills Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John DeMaria 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003328 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indigo Village. Located at: 1858 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan K. Walton, 1858 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2009 S/Susan Kay Walton 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002327 Filed: Jan 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westland DRE. Located at: 4307 Meadow Spring Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Alan Downum, 4307 Meadow Spring Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2023 S/Brian Alan Downum 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27361

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9003168 Filed: Feb 09, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Exclusive Cleaning Service. Located at: 545 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/07/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9019991. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Magan Riley Taylor, 545 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Magan Riley Taylor 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001106 Filed: Jan 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1M Construction; B. 1M Restoration & Repair. Located at: 1348 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #130596, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. 1M Enterprises Inc., 1348 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Fleming 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003049 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hills Pub & Eatery. Located at: 1640 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Hills Pub and Eatery, 1640 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Cynthia Dirocco 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003079 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ailona; B. Yuanloan. Located at: 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wedoglobalization Inc., 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2023 S/Qingjiang Yuan 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27354

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002897 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock and Rose Landscape. Located at: 204 Camino Corto, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan Martinez, 204 Camino Corto, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2023 S/Juan Martinez 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002905 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crimson Collective. Located at: 351 N. Melrose #H, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Jennings, 351 N. Melrose #H, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2023 S/Rachel Jennings 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002972 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brooke Leanne. Located at: 499 Huff St., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida del Oro PO Box 4153, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Brooke Leanne Delima, 499 Huff St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2015 S/Brooke Leanne Delima 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002667 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Music Studios; B. Oceanside Music. Located at: 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27343