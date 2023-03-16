Some San Diego County roads reopened after rain causes closures

REGION — San Diego County officials closed roads and cleaned up Wednesday after flooding from heavy rains in unincorporated communities.

According to the county’s Department of Public Works, the following roads were closed:

— In Ramona, 13th Street at Main Street and Walnut Street;

— In Escondido, Ivy Dell between Jesmond Dene Park and North Centre City Parkway;

— In Lake San Marcos, Discovery Street from San Marcos Boulevard to San Pablo Drive;

— In Rancho Santa Fe, El Montevideo from San Elijo to Via De Fortuna;

— In Valley Center, Cole Grade Road from Spring Valley to Old Cole Grade;

— In El Montevideo, between San Elijo and Via De Fortuna; and

— Sandia Creek from Santa Margarita Preserve to Rock Mountain in the De Luz area.

The county reopened Ramona Road and Letton Street in Ramona just after 3 p.m., Rice Canyon at state Route 76 shortly after 1 p.m. and Harmony Grove Road at 4:02 p.m.

According to Fox5, other closures were:

— In Poway, Twin Peaks Road from Pomerado Road to Community Road;

— In the Ramona area, Magnolia Avenue from state Route 78 and Magnolia Heights Road (due to flooding in the dip); and

— Raymond Street and H Street.

Record rainfall was reported Thursday in parts of San Diego County by the National Weather Service. Mountain areas received the most rain, with 4.92 inches at Palomar Mountain, 2 inches in Julian and 1 inch of rain at Mount Laguna.

In Oceanside Harbor, 4.21 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.6 inches in 1982.

In Vista, 2.24 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.73 inches in 2003.

In Alpine, 1.80 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 1.61 inches in 1952.

In Ramona, 1.73 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 1.24 inches in 2003.

In Campo, 1.17 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 0.86 inches in 1987.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday through Sunday with light winds and temperatures in the 60s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs from 60 to 65 Thursday in San Diego.

According to the county Land Use and Environment Group, once a major storm hits, crews begin removing downed trees and branches, clearing mud or rock slides on county roads, alerting the public to road closures, clearing impacted storm drains and using snow plows in the mountains.

Residents should avoid areas of standing water during a storm and not drive through flooded roadways, as roadbeds might be washed out. Drivers who see flood waters rising around their vehicle should abandon it and move to higher ground in a safe manner, a group official said.

The county is offering sandbags, but residents are advised to double- check distribution sites; information is available at www.readysandiego.org/content/oesready/en-us/flooding.html.

County information on all storm closures can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/dpw/roads/EmergencyUpdate.html.