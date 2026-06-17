Legal Notices, June 19, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/26, 7/10, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Wolfe Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008714-2026; BADJ-008774-2026; CDPNF-008775-2026; FILING DATE: February 17, 2026; APPLICANT: Larry D. Wolfe; LOCATION: 2351 Oxford Avenue (APN: 261-09-34); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary adjustment and coastal development permit to authorize the consolidation of two existing legal lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11, Special Study, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15305(a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as lot line adjustments. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/19/2026 CN 32584

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (06/26, 07/10, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Hansen Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008134-2025; FILING DATE: June 10, 2025; APPLICANT: Eric Hansen; LOCATION: 2456 Montgomery Avenue (APN: 261-111-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new 765-square foot accessory dwelling unit above a detached garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Holloway ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008302-2025; FILING DATE: August 19, 2025; APPLICANT: James S. Holloway; LOCATION: 2183 Edinburg Avenue (APN: 260-412-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the partial garage conversion and construction of a new detached 800-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Sampiere Detached ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008527-2025; FILING DATE: November 19, 2025; APPLICANT: Steven B. Sampiere and Brenda Mullen Sampiere; LOCATION: 1134 Devonshire Drive (APN: 258-344-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new detached 1000-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R5), Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on all of the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/19/2026 CN 32583

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010693620 Title Order No.: 260039047 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/10/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/19/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0349502 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID W. BENTLEY AND RUTH BENTLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 07/22/2026 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1534 AVENIDA DE LOS LIRIOS, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 259-420-40-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $669,370.70. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010693620. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010693620 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 CA Debt Collection License No. 11709-99 Dated: 06/10/2026 A-4877529 06/19/2026, 06/26/2026, 07/03/2026 CN 32573

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03064-CE-CA Title No. 250608999-CA-VOI APN. 256-100-26-01 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/03/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lindsay Shinnefield, an unmarried woman Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0177669 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/08/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $112,394.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 248 Calle De Sereno, Encinitas, CA 92024-2103 A.P.N.: 256-100-26-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 05/28/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A.,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sale Representative A-4876388 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026, 06/26/2026 CN 32541

T.S. No. 145274-CA APN: 220-311-30-09 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/4/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/26/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/11/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0651997 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: EVANGELINA RUIZ, A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 500 RANCHEROS DRIVE #9, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $64,686.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959807_145274-CA 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026 CN 32487

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within names Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. The names and the business addresses of the Seller(s) are: PHIMRAT CORPORATION, INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 508 MISSION AVE., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: PALAMY INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 508 MISSION AVE., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The general description of the assets to be sold are: FURNITURE, FIXTURES & EQUIPMENT located at: 508 MISSION AVE., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 And Transfer of 41-ON-SALE BEER & WINE EATING PLACE, License Number 486833, of that certain business known as: RIM TALAY THAI CUISINE located at: 508 MISSION AVE., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 7/15/2026 and/or ISSUANCE OF THE PERMANENT LICENSE at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081, Escrow #2887-DH, Escrow Officer: DEBBIE HANSON Claims may be filed with WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081. This BULK SALE IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Listed by Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer(s) are: NONE CLAIMS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL ESCROWHOLDER IS NOTIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL OF THE TRANSFER OF THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE TO THE BUYER. Dated: JUNE 15, 2026 PALAMY INC 5274628-PP TCN 6/19/26 CN 32588

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on 07/07/2026 @ 11:00 AM Anthony Harris Wendy Siplyak Dylan Takacs Advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase, up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 6/19/26 CNS-4053260# CN 32581

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice A-Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/07/2026 at 6:00PM. Akaila Jewel L Barnumhill; Jamaal T Perkins; Sean C Malinauskas; Timothy P McAvoy. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 06/19/2026 CN 32570

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: July 7, 2026, at 10:00am Alex Cespedes Martin Russell Mike Brookes Melanie Hall Jessica Paz Tiffany Hopson The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 6/19/26 CNS-4050746# CN 32569

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DAVID BURCHARD SANDELANDS SR. aka DAVID BURCHARD SANDELANDS Case # 26PE001490C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of David Burchard Sandelands Sr., aka David Burchard Sandelands. A Petition for Probate has been filed by David B. Sandelands in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that David B. Sandelands be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 14, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: David B. Sandelands 1912 Rockefeller Ln., Apt. 203 Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Telephone: 310.292.7129 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32563

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KARL LEWIS ZEIGLER, aka KARL L. ZEIGLER Case# 26PE001500C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karl Lewis Zeigler, aka Karl L. Zeigler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jillian Joyce Guerrero, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jillian Joyce Guerrero be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 07, 2025; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Evan C. Page, Esq. 27131 Calle Arroyo, Ste 1722 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Telephone: 949.940.8550 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32553

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029972N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker and Steven Edwin Marion-Walker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Cynthia Ellen Marion. b. Present name: Steven Edwin Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Steven Edwin Walker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32552

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS ROBERT WARD Case # 26PE001498C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Robert Ward. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Carrie Spring Ward in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Carrie Spring Ward be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 01, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Andrew W. Gilliland 1902 Wright Pl., Ste 200 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.237.0323 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32544

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029751N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel John Alebachew Taylor change to proposed name: Nathaniel John Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32525

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029624C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Kayla de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Kayla de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32507

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028589C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong fka Kayla de Leon on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laylani Kay de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Laylani Kay de Leon. b. Present name: Lance Thai de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Lance de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/27/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32497

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028053N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Loren Hudie & Patrick Hudie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Charlotte Hazel Hudie change to proposed name: Caroline Hazel Hudie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/22/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013500 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Caliwood Co. Located at: 1080 Naomi Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diana Granados, 1080 Naomi Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Diana Granados, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013412 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TC By FC. Located at: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #14, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Felipe Cardenas, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #14, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2026 S/Felipe Cardenas, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013295 Filed: Jun 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Dog Events. Located at: 2061 Cottage Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Barbato Ms., 2061 Cottage Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan Barbato Ms., 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011523 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celtic Roots Acupuncture. Located at: 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/20/2026 S/Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012754 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BuildCost.io; B. BuildCost. Located at: 3352 Driver Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grangewell Ventures LLC, 3352 Driver Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/18/2026 S/Michael Criswell, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013333 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A. C. Earth Werks. Located at: 6733 Luciernaga Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessie Christopher Orocio Aguayo, 6733 Luciernaga Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Jessie Christopher Orocio Aguayo, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013240 Filed: Jun 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twin Rise Haus. Located at: 466 W. Los Angeles Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristine Lianne Castro, 466 W. Los Angeles Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristine Lianne Castro, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010706 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LoadRight Services. Located at: 4035 Highland Ave.

#7, San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jovany Hernandez, 4035 Highland Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jovany Hernandez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012532 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farkas Tax Advisors. Located at: 1947 Camino Vida Roble #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1801 E. Camelback Rd. #201, Phoenix AZ 85016. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Farkas OPCO LLC, 1801 E. Camelback Rd. #201, Phoenix AZ 85016. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2025 S/Joseph Dixon, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012815 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NonConventionalKrafts (NCK). Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2004 S/Janis L. Arendsen, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013078 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Better Bones RX. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wendy Green Physical Therapy PC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Zastoupil Green, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011568 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Qi Acupuncture and Wellness. Located at: 215 Hwy 101 #109, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lidia Domagalska, 215 Hwy 101 #109, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/24/2026 S/Lidia Domagalska, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011920 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resilient Brain Health. Located at: 11622 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4479 Heritage Glen Ln., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mili Rajendra Parikh, 4479 Heritage Glen Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mili Rajendra Parikh, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013102 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultimate Body Solutions; B. BodyByDrea. Located at: 3133 Tiger Run Ct. #108, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrea Nicole Tagalog, 3133 Tiger Run Ct. #108, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2010 S/Andrea N. Tagalog, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011065 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pantry SD. Located at: 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Douglas Toshiaki Fujikawa, 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Wendy Ann Garn, 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Toshiaki Fujikawa, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013004 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solscribe Mobile Notary. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013003 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regina Heels Publishing. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013002 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regina Heels Records. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012906 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Athletic Complex. Located at: 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A&C Legacy LLC, 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ermalinda Cote, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012243 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bespoke Digital Marketing. Located at: 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delon Grayot, 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Delon Grayot, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012413 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ICD SITRA. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Trafalgar Construction LLC, 5900 Balcones Dr. #100, Austin TX 78731. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Jose Santiago Almeida Falomir, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011910 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grounded in Growth. Located at: 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr Dani Schaer Psychologist PC, 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Schaer, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012164 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Screens. Located at: 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis Allen Knapp, 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis A. Knapp, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012459 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lean Volunteer Publishing. Located at: 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Karl Meader, 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2026 S/David Karl Meader, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012176 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Built. Located at: 841 Hampton Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brittan Garret Anderson, PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittan Garret Anderson, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012172 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VetroPro Window Cleaning; B. Vetro Pro Window Cleaning. Located at: 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Omar Hernandez, 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2024 S/Jesse Omar Hernandez, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012002 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Wonders. Located at: 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Joyce, 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/18/2026 S/Lori Joyce, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012383 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sober Dad. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., San Diego CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012382 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ironclad Medical. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010640 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bullion Loop; B. Low Premium Bullion; C. Discrete Metal. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergistics LLC, 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2026 S/Todd A. Stennett, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011765 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFB Warehouse. Located at: 340 Rancheros Dr. #170, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Apartment Finish Boards Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Langmead, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012144 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4Ever Bookkeeping. Located at: 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Everardo Aguilar, 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Everardo Aguilar, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32533

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012136 Filed: May 29, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Katerina Belesi. Located at: 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/29/2026 and assigned File # 2024-9018359. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aikaterini Belesi, 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Aikaterini Belesi, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012324 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. GC Masonry. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/27/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009393. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012212 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift and Sparrow Press; B. Real Life Professional Organizing. Located at: 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista Ca 92081; 2. Jesus Munoz Lorca, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012178 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orientation Publishing. Located at: 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Thomas Ingram, 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Christopher T. Ingram, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011042 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commonplace. Located at: 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Andrea Herold, 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean Andrea Herold, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012207 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlinaStretching. Located at: 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alina Urbanovich, 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Alina Urbanovich, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012249 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Organizing. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012100 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View AI. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George William Resch Jr., 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/George William Resch Jr., 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012111 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Concierge Fitness; B. Crown Coast Living. Located at: 2101 Manchester Ave. #H Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ingrid Johnson, 2101 Manchester Ave. #H, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2014 S/Ingrid Johnson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011959 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FO Supply. Located at: 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Day Designs, Inc., 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Day, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011295 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Therapy Partners. Located at: 2177 Salk Ave. #175, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharon Kathleen Thompson, PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Kathleen Thompson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012170 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malibu Terra Studio. Located at: 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Tylka, 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2026 S/Renata Tylka, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011886 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gnomo Nation. Located at: 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Hazel Easton, 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2026 S/Margaret Hazel Easton, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011934 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth & Elixir. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna C. Bailey, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011537 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Totalis. Located at: 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Saba Pasha, 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Saba Pasha, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010790 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Sanctuary RSF. Located at: 18029 Calle Ambiente #506, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Acupuncture RSF Inc., 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2021 S/Chelsie Black, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011782 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Chaos Doula Services. Located at: 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Michele Karlstromer, 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Michele Karlstromer, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012029 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talaria Tactics. Located at: 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Cassidy, 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Austin Cassidy, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012059 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Squeeze. Located at: 1253 Linalda Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Sue Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Raymond James Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly S. Olsen, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011447 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow SD Agave. Located at: 991 Loma Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bertz LLC, 991 Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Alberto Nunez, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011243 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedEx For Vets. Located at: 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MedEx Nursing Corp, 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Annalisa Chery, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011368 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillings Technology Group; B. Stillings Technology Services. Located at: 8011 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stillings Technology Group LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alex B. Stillings, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011757 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 78 Electric. Located at: 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Houston Blackburn, 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Houston Blackburn, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011124 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TERI Common Grounds Cafe & Coffee Bar. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg. 1, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., INC., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Mara, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010071 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Par Four Marketing. Located at: 1130 Island View, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Stephen Burroughs, PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2015 S/John S. Burroughs, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010617 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Leucadian. Located at: 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Community Fabric, LLC, 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2021 S/David Shapiro, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011553 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scott’s Automotive. Located at: 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott’s Automotive Inc., 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/1996 S/Scott R. Dailey, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010431 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMOB1003 Global Media. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd, #200, San Marcos CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Faye Nichols, 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2026 S/Pamela Faye Nichols, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011205 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakthrough Speech Language and Feeding Therapy. Located at: 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda Barbara Roland, 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Barbara Roland, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011407 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Boy Records. Located at: 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edward John Gurren, 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/1984 S/Edward John Gurren, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011635 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Flooring Center. Located at: 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E&C Flooring, Inc., 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2026 S/Kelley Kruger Manion, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010121 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baseline Electric. Located at: 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/1998 S/Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011706 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugaring Carlsbad; B. My Sugarbush Studio; C. Sugaring You; D. The Sugarbush Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katalina Ramirez, 2171 S. El Camino Real #101, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katalina Ramirez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9011485 Filed: May 21, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Scion Carlsbad. Located at: 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024925. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011606 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Form Landscape. Located at: 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Bass, 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Connor Bass, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011304 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lu Social. Located at: 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Woodworth, 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011302 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rootworth. Located at: 16486 Bernardo Center Dr. #218, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natural Solutions Acupuncture Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011250 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.O.C. Network. Located at: 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan William Altman, 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Dylan William Altman, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011494 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlos the Handyman. Located at: 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos B. Funes, 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Carlos B. Funes, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010011 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atlantic Travel & Real Estate. Located at: 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fatemeh S. Samii, 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1994 S/Fatemeh S. Samii, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011448 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nexus Emergency Alert. Located at: 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Return on Media Inc., 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Suarez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011168 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RealSID; B. Real SID. Located at: 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathew Bradley Berson, 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Mathew Bradley Berson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32453