Legal Notices, July 8, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Weitzman Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004137-2020; FILING DATE: November 2, 2020; APPLICANT: Collin & Gretchen Weitzman; LOCATION: 1155 Arden Drive. (APN: 258-343-14-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit for a proposed 3,222-square foot, two-story addition to an existing 911 square foot single-family residence.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and within the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(2), which exempts additions to existing facilities less than 10,000 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: Daniela Rodriguez, Assistant Planner, 760-633-2697, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Hosseni Twinhome; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005344-2022; EXT-005345-2022; CDPNF005346-2022; FILING DATE: April 22, 2022; APPLICANT: Ali Hosseini LOCATION: 2155 Manchester Avenue (APN: 261-062-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Time Extension of an approved Variance, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a twinhome associated with Case No. 14-287 DR/V/CDP (PC-2019-04) one year to allow for the continued processing of an active grading permit. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 15 (R-15) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15301 (l)(1) and 15303(b) of the CEQA Guidelines. Section 15301 (l)(1) allows for the demolition of an existing single-family residence. Section 15303(b) exempts from environmental review the construction of a duplex or similar multi-family residential structure, totaling no more than four dwelling units. The proposed twinhome development meets the exemption criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 exist and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, July 18 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination, on each item, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/08/2022 CN 26736

CIUDAD DE ENCINITAS – AVISO DE ELECCIÓN POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que se llevará a cabo una Elección Municipal General en la Ciudad de Encinitas el martes 8 de noviembre de 2022 para los siguientes Cargos Electivos: • Un (1) Alcalde por un mandato completo de dos años con un mandato que vence en noviembre de 2024 • Dos (2) Miembros del Consejo:  Un (1) Miembro del Concejo para representar al Distrito 3 por un término completo de cuatro años con un término que expira en noviembre de 2026  Un (1) Miembro del Concejo para representar al Distrito 4 por un término completo de cuatro años con un término que expira en noviembre de 2026 • En la reunión del 11 de mayo de 2022, el Concejo Municipal adoptó la Resolución 2022-43 que ordena la presentación a los electores calificados de la Ciudad de Encinitas de una medida de votación del Impuesto Comercial de Cannabis con la siguiente pregunta de la boleta electoral:

Para financiar los gastos municipales generales, incluidos las autoridades policiales, los bomberos, los servicios médicos de emergencia, la mejora en la infraestructura y la recreación, ¿deberá la Ciudad gravar los negocios de cannabis y cáñamo a tasas anuales de entre el 4% y el 7% de los ingresos brutos para los negocios minoristas de cannabis, del 1% al 4% para negocios de cannabis no minoristas, y $2.00 a $10.00 por pie cuadrado de dosel para cultivo; se espera que genere un estimado de $800,000 a $1,400,000 anualmente y será recaudado hasta que los votantes lo deroguen/modifiquen? Sí NO

El período de presentación de candidatos para un (1) escaño de Alcalde y dos (2) escaños de Miembro del Concejo Municipal (Distrito 3 y Distrito 4) comienza el lunes 18 de julio de 2022 y finaliza el viernes 12 de agosto de 2022 a las 4:00 p.m. \Kathy Hollywood, secretaria de ciudad, fechado: 16 de junio de 2022 07/08/2022 CN 26724

CITY OF ENCINITAS – NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Encinitas on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for the following Elective Offices: • One (1) Mayor for a full term of two years with a term expiring November 2024 • Two (2) Council Members:  One (1) Council Member to represent District 3 for a full four-year term with a term expiring November 2026  One (1) Council Member to represent District 4 for a full four-year term with a term expiring November 2026 • At the May 11, 2022 meeting, the City Council adopted Resolution 2022-43 ordering the submission to the qualified electors of the City of Encinitas a Cannabis Business Tax ballot measure with the ballot question to appear as follows:

To fund general municipal expenses including law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, street improvements and recreation, shall the City tax cannabis and hemp businesses at annual rates of between 4% to 7% of gross receipts for retail cannabis businesses, 1% to 4% for non-retail cannabis businesses, and $2.00 to $10.00 per canopy square foot for cultivation; expected to generate an estimated $800,000 to $1,400,000 annually and will be levied until repealed/modified by the voters? YES NO

The candidate filing period for the one (1) Mayor seat and two (2) City Council Member seats (District 3 and District 4) begins Monday, July 18, 2022, and ends Friday, August 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. All candidates must be a registered voter in Encinitas at the time nomination papers are issued. Council Member candidates must also reside in the district they are seeking to represent. No person may file nomination papers for more than one office at the same election. If an incumbent for the Mayor seat does not file by the August 12, 2022, deadline, the deadline will be extended to August 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for non-incumbent candidates. If an incumbent for a Council Member seat does not file by the August 12, 2022, deadline, the deadline will be extended to August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., for non-incumbent candidates If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Elections Code Section 10229 of the State of California. Vote Centers will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., on Election Day. For information regarding registering to vote, vote center locations, and additional voting information, contact the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at https://www.sdvote.com. For additional municipal election information, visit the City of Encinitas Municipal Elections website page located at http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Municipal-Elections or contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk, Dated: June 16, 2022 07/08/2022. CN 26723

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE TO VOTERS OF DATE AFTER WHICH NO ARGUMENTS FOR OR AGAINST A CITY MEASURE MAY BE SUBMITTED TO THE CITY CLERK NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Statewide General Election is to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Nov. 8, 2022, at which there will be submitted to the voters the following measure:

Measure ___. Monroe street pool renovation/replacement project Do the voters of the City of Carlsbad approve spending existing city funds from various sources, including the General Fund, in an amount to exceed $1 million for the Monroe Street Pool Renovation/Replacement Project located at 3401 Monroe Street for an estimated cost range of $22 million up to $24 million, adjusted annually by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index? YES NO

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that pursuant to Article 4, Chapter 3, Division 9 of the Elections Code of the State of California, the legislative body of the City, or any member or members thereof authorized by the body, or any individual voter or bona fide association of citizens, or any combination of voters and associations, may file a written argument, not to exceed 300 words in length, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, for or against the City measure. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, based upon the time reasonably necessary to prepare and print the arguments and sample ballots for the election, the City Clerk has fixed Aug. 18, 2022, by noon, as the date after which no arguments for or against the City measure(s) may be submitted to the clerk for printing and distribution to the voters as provided in Article 4. Arguments shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, at the Carlsbad City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. Arguments may be changed or withdrawn until and including the date fixed by the City Clerk. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council has determined that rebuttal arguments, not to exceed 250 words, as submitted by the authors of the opposing direct arguments, may be filed with the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the person(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers, at the Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. The City Clerk has fixed Aug. 23, 2022, by noon, as the date after which no rebuttal arguments regarding the City measure may be submitted. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any ordinance, impartial analysis, or direct argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10‑calendar days from the deadline for the filing of the arguments and analysis. Any rebuttal argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10‑calendar days from the deadline for filing rebuttal arguments. Faviola Medina Faviola Medina, CMC City Clerk Services Manager Dated: June 23, 2022 07/08/2022 CN 26722

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Primary Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the following Officers for full terms of four (4) years: • Mayor • City Council Member District No. 1 • City Council Member District No. 3 • City Treasurer • City Clerk The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 5 p.m. Candidate Packets will be available in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. If nomination papers are not filed by the incumbent Mayor, incumbent City Council District 3 representative or incumbent City Treasurer by Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 5 p.m., the voters shall have until 5 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022, to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the incumbents the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. NOTICE IS HEREBY ALSO GIVEN that the Primary Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the following Ballot Measure:

Measure ___. Monroe street pool renovation/replacement project Do the voters of the City of Carlsbad approve spending existing city funds from various sources, including the General Fund, in an amount to exceed $1 million for the Monroe Street Pool Renovation/Replacement Project located at 3401 Monroe Street for an estimated cost range of $22 million up to $24 million, adjusted annually by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index? YES NO

Because the city will be requesting to consolidate the election with the statewide primary election, the deadlines for the submittal of arguments and rebuttals will be the same deadlines as set by the Registrar of Voters and California Elections Code:

Aug. 18 Arguments in favor of or against the ballot measure are due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon Aug. 19-29 Public examination period for arguments Aug. 19 City Attorney’s impartial analysis is due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon Aug. 20-29 Public examination period for impartial analysis Aug. 23 Rebuttal arguments are due at the City Clerk’s Office by noon Aug. 24 – Sept. 1 Public examination period for rebuttal arguments

The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: June 23, 2022 07/08/2022 CN 26721

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS San Elijo Lagoon Bridge Abutment Backfill Repairs CS22E Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on- line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 26th, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be done is located at the San Elijo Bridge on S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024. The work to be completed involves traffic control, utility coordination, site preparation, shoring and excavation behind the northeast bridge abutment, geofabric installation, backfill, metal beam guard rail upgrades, and site reconstruction. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $275,000 (Base Bid) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder” means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Contract documents may be obtained after June 28th, 2022 at the Engineering Counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at City Hall, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2022. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Abraham Bandegan, P.E. for Jill Bankston, P.E. City Engineer DATE: _3-9-2022. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/01/2022, 07/08/2022 CN 26719

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS FY 2021-2022 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT (CS22A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 19, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. The results of the bids for the FY 2021-2022 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: asphalt overlays, slurry seals, surface and full-depth repairs, crack sealing, milling asphalt pavements, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, concrete gutter repair, AC berm installation, removal and replacement of dining pods and other related work not mentioned above. Engineer’s Estimate – $1,300,000 (Base Bid only) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2022-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. City Engineer DATE: June 23, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/01/2022, 07/08/2022 CN 26706

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-911185-CL Order No.: DEF-395027 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/8/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CHAD CLEAVER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 12/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1076996 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/1/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,039,783.86 The purported property address is: 3469 RAVINE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 168-331-70-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-911185-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-911185-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-911185-CL IDSPub #0179125 7/8/2022 7/15/2022 7/22/2022 CN 26725

BATCH: AFC-3045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/28/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROADCARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 102362 10224E 10224E 102 24 147-264-09-24 KRISTYNE B. LIVINGSTON A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7874.18 102363 31313D 31313D 313 13 147-264-40-13 DAMON G. KENYON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR DALE KENYON 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7293.17 102364 31048D 31048D 310 48 147-264-37-48 MICHAEL W. WOOD AND YONNA M. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7751.15 102365 10215E 10215E 102 15 147-264-09-15 ALFREDO ALMANZA A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $9993.67 102366 21237D 21237D 212 37 147-264-23-37 CARLOS REDMOND 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $9963.13 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/30/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 07/08/2022, 07/15/2022, 07/22/2022 CN 26720

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-892931-BF Order No.: 210464395-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GREGORY L. CUFF AND ZOSIMA R. CUFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0586814 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/25/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $632,918.67 The purported property address is: 4569 AVENIDA PRIVADO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-610-70-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892931-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892931-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-892931-BF IDSPub #0179244 7/1/2022 7/8/2022 7/15/2022 CN 26700

T.S. No. 099461-CA APN: 216-220-38-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/9/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/8/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/16/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0410495 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIAS PEREZ AND RACHEL PEREZ, TRUSTEE OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE PEREZ LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 7, 1997 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2743 LEVANTE ST, CARLSBAD, CA 92009-8121 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $590,576.52 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 099461-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 099461-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 932805_099461-CA 07/01/2022, 07/08/2022, 07/15/2022 CN 26699

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CAROL JEAN CASALMAN Case# 37-2022-00024165-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Carol Jean Casalman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephanie Casalman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephanie Casalman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 4, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Probate Division. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring 1001 B. Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26738

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY B. ALDEN aka MARY ALDEN Case # 37-2022-00023039-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary B. Alden aka Mary Alden. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Steven M. Alden, Proposed Administrator in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Steven M. Alden, Proposed Administrator be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 31, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, Esq. 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26737

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00040136-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): John W. Jelks, Jr., an individual; Kyle Thompson, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Mark Waddell, an individual; Julie Waddell, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel R. Forde 3033 Fifth Ave., Ste 400 San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.546.7880 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Woolf, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26726

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KEITH ALLAN WILSON Case# 37-2022-00020013-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Keith Allan Wilson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melissa Ann Wilson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melissa Ann Wilson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 10, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joshua D. Tucker, Esq. 10531 4S Commons Dr. #158 San Diego CA 92127 Telephone: 619.458.3482 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26691

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE # (Número del Caso): 37-2021-00050322-CL-CO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): RICHARD L. THIBAUT and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): THE VILLAGES OF RANCHO DEL ORO ASSOCIATION, INC., a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Mark T. Guithues, Esq. #199217 Jeffrey W. Speights, Esq. #265206 Community Legal Advisors Inc 509 N. Coast Highway Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.529.5211 Date: (Fecha), 12/01/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2021 CN 26686

SUMMONS (Parentage—Custody and Support) CITACIÓN (Paternidad—Custodia y Manutención) CASE NUMBER: (Número de caso) 22FL002253N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Shannon Westley You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s: El nombre del demandante: Juron Junior You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local bar association. NOTICE: The restraining order remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. Tiene 30 dias de calendario después de habir recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-220 o FL-270) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención de los hijos, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org), o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. AVISO: La órden de protección que aparecen continuará en vigencia en cuanto a cada parte hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despida la petición o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are: (El nombre y dirección de la corte son:) North County Regional Center 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son:) Brianna S. Davis, Esq. 314893 LAW OFFICE OF BRIANNA S. DAVIS, APC 350 Tenth Ave., Ste 100 San Diego CA 92101 858.866.9672 Date (Fecha): March 1, 2022 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) W. Condit, Deputy (Asistente) STANDARD RESTRAINING ORDER (Parentage—Custody and Support) ORDEN DE RESTRICCIÓN ESTÁNDAR (Paternidad—Custodia y Manutención) Starting immediately, you and every other party are restrained from removing from the state, or applying for a passport for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or a custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court. This restraining order takes effect against the petitioner when he or she files the petition and against the respondent when he or she is personally served with the Summons and Petition OR when he or she waives and accepts service. This restraining order remains in effect until the judgment is entered, the petition is dismissed, or the court makes other orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. En forma inmediata, usted y cada otra parte tienen prohibido llevarse del estado a los hijos menores para quienes esta acción judicial procura establecer una relación entre hijos y padres o una orden de custodia, ni pueden solicitar un pasaporte para los mismos, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de cada otra parte o sin una orden de la corte. Esta orden de restricción entrará en vigencia para el demandante una vez presentada la petición, y para el demandado una vez que éste reciba la notificación personal de la Citación y Petición, o una vez que renuncie su derecho a recibir dicha notificación y se dé por notificado. Esta orden de restricción continuará en vigencia hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despida la petición o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de esta orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. NOTICE—ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE Do you or someone in your household need affordable health insurance? If so, you should apply for Covered California. Covered California can help reduce the cost you pay toward high-quality, affordable health care. For more information, visit www.coveredca.com. Or call Covered California at 1-800-300-1506. AVISO—ACCESO A SEGURA DE SALUD MÁS ECONOMICO Necessita seguro de salud a un costo asequible, ya sea para usted o alguien en su hogar? Si es asi, puede presentar una solicitud con Covered California. Covered California lo puede ayudar a reducir al costo que paga por seguro de salud asequible y de alta calidad. Para obtener más información, visite www.coveredca.com. O llame a Covered California al 1-800-300-0213. OTHER: Temporary Emergency (Ex Parte) Orders, Declaration of Alicia Hieb In Regards to Notifying Respondent of Ex Parte Hearing, Declaration Regarding Notice and Service of Request for Temporary Emergency (Ex Parte) Orders, Ex Parte Application and Order, Petitioner’s Declaration to Ex Parte Application and Order, Summons, Notice of Hearing, Petition for Custody and Support of Minor Children, Temporary Emergency (Ex Parte) Orders, Petition for Custody and Support of Minor Children, Notice of Case Assignment, Declaration of Alicia Hieb In Regards to Notifying Respondent of DCSS Hearing, Notice of Hearing, Notice of Hearing, Petition for Custody and Support of Minor Children, Family Court Services Screening Form, Notice of Hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING TO; Shannon Westley Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: July 20, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 17 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014939 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TrueSource Creative. Located at: 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Sue Hargis, 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Deborah Sue Hargis, TTEE, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014971 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Massage Therapy. Located at: 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carolina Summer Lechman, 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2022 S/Carolina Summer Lechman, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014607 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Screens by Kaidan. Located at: 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaidan Design Inc., 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Chillinsky, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014802 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purpose Driven Ride; B. Voxxvend: C. Swannbrella; D. Jeter Properties; E. Emerald Bull. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Libby Tanglewood Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elaine Swann, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014153 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pic Palace. Located at: 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jarrod Edwards, 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jarrod Edwards, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013646 Filed: Jun 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KOA Komponents Inc.; B. KOA Vans. Located at: 309 Airport Rd. Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. KOA Komponents Inc., PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Jordan Jensen, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014549 Filed: Jun 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. Located at: 9430 Scranton Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9429, Cabrillo CA 90810. Registrant Information: 1. ISP2 Sorrento Valley Inc., 5001 Airport Plaza Dr. #250, Long Beach CA 90815. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2022 S/Michael Goldberg, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014848 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC. Located at: 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC, 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2022 S/Shellby House, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014642 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always Popping; B. Back to Cali. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2556 Ingleton Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/David Addy, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014748 Filed: Jun 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vnnyl; B. Vnnyl Vintage. Located at: 115 Blue Ash Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anne Marie Moffatt, 134 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2017 S/Anne Marie Moffatt, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012760 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cozease. Located at: 2281 Ulric St. #&, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mobile Business Providers LLC, 2281 Ulric St. #7, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Quesada, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014156 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silvergate Rancho Bernardo; B. Silvergate. Located at: 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SRB1, LLC, 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2020 S/Gilles Giauffer, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014682 Filed: Jun 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Perfect Carpet Repair. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #183, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Lewis Thomas, 270 N. El Camino Real #183, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Lewis Thomas, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014636 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hernandez Landscape Services. Located at: 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dagoberto B. Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Esahin L. Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084; 3. Jose Luis Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/Dagoberto Hernandez, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014650 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DLF Vehicle Services. Located at: 1930 S. Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael G. Doan, A Professional Corporation, 1930 S. Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Michael G. Doan, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005268 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All in Good Taste. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Loree Hill Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Loree Hill Luther, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014210 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garden by the Sea Paper. Located at: 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Mashburn, 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Mashburn, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013936 Filed: Jun 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarity Communications. Located at: 265 Venetia Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clarity Consulting Group, 265 Venetia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Abigail Hart, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014135 Filed: Jun 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs. Located at: 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shellby House, 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2022 S/Shellby House, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013971 Filed: Jun 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metzger + Willard Inc. a V&A Consulting Engineers Company; B. Metzger + Willard Inc. Located at: 8600 Hidden River Pkwy #550, Tampa FL 33637 Hillsborough. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. V&A Consulting Engineers Inc., 1000 Broadway #320, Oakland CA 94607. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2022 S/Debra L Kaye, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013155 Filed: Jun 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Inspired Focused Environments Designs. Located at: 2211 Whisper Wind Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia A. C. Houck, 2211 Whisper Wind Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Cynthia A. C. Houck, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013635 Filed: Jun 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papas Gone Wild Tacos and Specialty Catering. Located at: 3261 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rosanne Maestas, 3261 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Rosanne Maestas, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013652 Filed: Jun 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canopy Threads. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #3001, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Canopy Threads LLC, 4079 Governor Dr. #3001, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Jones, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012785 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reyon and Master Cat Puddah Speak. Located at: 3412 Las Vegas Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laurie Anderson, 3412 Las Vegas Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2012 S/Laurie Anderson, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26680

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013344 Filed: Jun 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Rhythm. Located at: 2382 Carol View Dr. #F111, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bright Rhythm LLC, 2382 Carol View Dr., #F111, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2022 S/Dan Norcross, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013173 Filed: Jun 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Able Bodies Fitness. Located at: 2637 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allison Able, 2637 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/2022 S/Allison Able, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011834 Filed: May 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Cats Hospital. Located at: 2210 Running Spring Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230948, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Lynn Ann Yut, 2210 Running Spring Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/1991 S/Lynn Ann Yut, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26676

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013016 Filed: Jun 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vamooz. Located at: 5046 Los Morros Way #91, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ceja Capital LLC, 5046 Los Morros Way #91, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martin Ceja, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012952 Filed: Jun 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Well Living with Maddie. Located at: 2061 Village Park Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Madison M. Wilkerson, 2061 Village Park Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2022 S/Madison M. Wilkerson, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013056 Filed: Jun 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Team. Located at: 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Palizban Realty Group Inc., 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Behrooz Palizban, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012810 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s do Hair. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #101, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lloyd Trimble, 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #101, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lloyd Trimble, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2022 CN 26671