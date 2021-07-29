Legal Notices, July 30, 2021

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PROJECT NAME: Park Drive Slope and Drainage Improvement Project PROJECT NO: Public Works Department: CIP 6611 Planning Department: HMP2020-0006/HDP2020-0003 (PUB 202-0012) PROJECT LOCATION: Northeast side of Park Drive between Cove Drive and Bayshore Drive in the City of Carlsbad, San Diego County, California. The Project study area encompasses approximately 5.32 acres, and is located in Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 4 West within the Agua Hedionda Land Grant as shown on the San Luis Rey, California 7.5-minute series U.S. Geological Survey topographic map. APNs intersecting the Project Boundary include, 207-100-57, 207-100-65, 207-100-67, 207-150-57, 207-420-13, 207-420-14, 207-420-15, 207-420-16, 207-420-17, 207-420-18, 207-420-19, 207-420-42. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Park Drive is a neighborhood connector street, per the City of Carlsbad’s General Plan Mobility Element, that runs parallel to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad, California. Park Drive provides one lane of travel in each direction, parking, bike lanes, and sidewalks within the 60-foot-wide right-of-way (ROW) (Figure 1 – Project Location). Park Drive is the only connector road to Bayshore Drive, which has the only public boat launch for kayaks and other non-motorized vessels on Agua Hedionda Lagoon. Bayshore Drive also provides beach access for fishing and other shoreline recreation. Currently, the hillside along the northeast side of Park Drive between Cove Drive and Bayshore Drive experiences significant erosion and drainage issues that affect the function of the roadway and sidewalk, and the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, particularly during and after rain events. Road widening in the late 1980s cut the toe of the slope along the northeast side of the road, after which the slope began to show erosion issues, in turn prompting construction of the retaining wall several years later. Over the years, the deposition of sediment along the sidewalk and roadway has created a safety hazard, restricted public access to local public beach areas, and created a maintenance burden for the City of Carlsbad (City). In addition, the existing retaining wall shows signs of structural failure, likely due to ineffective drainage measures, which has affected its function and longevity (please refer to Figure 2, Existing Site Photos). The proposed Park Drive Slope and Drainage Improvement Project (Project) is needed to stabilize the slope along the north side of Park Drive, and to mitigate surface (surficial slaking, sloughing, and erosion) and deeper-seated instability. Weakly cemented to friable sandstone is exposed at the face of the slope, which is very prone to surface-water-induced erosion, as evidenced by the deep rills in the face of the slope. This erosion creates a large volume of sediment loss. Slope failure and sediment loss from the hillside repeatedly occurs during rain events, requiring the City to close the sidewalk and roadway on a regular basis to clean up large volumes of debris. Dating back to 2004, the City has recorded work orders and service requests every year to clean up debris within the Project site. Figure 2 depicts sediment deposition along Park Drive after a storm event in December 2018. The closure of the sidewalk, bicycle lane, and roadway caused by the sediment deposition impacts the public’s beach access and presents continuous safety hazards. These closures occur multiple times a year after even small rain events. This erosion creates a large volume of sediment loss that was estimated to be an average of 35 cubic yards per year. In addition, slope stability analyses completed for the Alternatives Analysis indicated that portions of the slope do not meet generally accepted minimum standards. The analyses indicated that deep-seated stability of the slope should meet generally accepted minimum standards. In addition to the slope stability considerations, the existing retaining wall requires replacement because structural failure increases each year. Figure 2 depicts degradation of the existing retaining wall. Portions of the block wall are degrading to the point where the steel rebar is exposed, and portions of the retaining wall are beginning to lean toward the sidewalk. The failure of the retaining wall could result in additional slope instability issues and would be further exacerbated by storm events, and would require a long-term closure of the sidewalk, bicycle lane, and portions of the roadway until an emergency repair project could be constructed. To address public safety and coastal access issues associated with the failing hillside, the City proposes to remove the existing wall, install a new retaining wall, and repair portions of the failing slope. All wall improvements are contained within the City’s ROW and the easement areas, including the open space easement, and no permanent impacts to the adjacent private property would occur. Construction impacts would occur within the private property to replace the slope to the existing condition due to the wall replacement. The proposed wall design includes several types of retaining walls based on the varying site conditions, easements, and access. For this analysis, the Project site has been sectioned into three improvement zones: Zone A, B, and C, which are shown on Figure 3, Proposed Improvement Zones, and described below. Zone A Zone A is located within the Park Drive ROW (Assessor’s Parcel Number 20-101-01) and private property (Assessor’s Parcel Number 207-100-57) within the open space easement and 25-foot-wide storm drain easement (Doc. No. 85-207258). Zone A is located at the southeast end of the Project site and currently consists of about 1.5 to 1 (horizontal to vertical [1.5:1]) slope with a low retaining wall, approximately 2 to 5 feet high (please refer to Figure 4, Improvement Zone A). In most portions of this zone, the soil has eroded down to parent material, with little to no topsoil present. The overtopping of the sediment-laden flows, as well as the runoff from the hillside, is straining the existing wall in this area. Proposed Zone A improvements would include an approximately 330-linear-foot stepped planter block wall with geogrid reinforcement. The geogrid wall in Zone A would replace the existing wall at a maximum height of 12 feet. The geogrid-reinforced segmental retaining wall would consist of masonry facing blocks with proprietary means of vegetating the face, supported by a geogrid-reinforced soil mass behind the wall to create a gravity retaining wall. The slope behind the wall would be contour graded to a 2:1 slope (horizontal to vertical inclination). The slope height within the Project area of Zone A is approximately 30 feet. The wall would be constructed in incremental lifts consisting of stacked masonry facing blocks connected to geogrid reinforcing layers that are embedded in structural backfill behind the wall facing. The geogrid wall would be planted with native and drought-tolerant species and would be maintained by the City. A brow ditch would be located at the top of the 2:1 slope and at the top of the wall to safely convey stormwater runoff to the existing storm drain system. Although erosion is expected to decrease substantially, the potential for erosion would not be eliminated entirely by removing the stormwater runoff from the face of the slope using the brow ditch at the top of the slope. Revegetation of coastal sage scrub along the hillside would commence once construction is complete. Mitigation efforts through revegetation would result in no-net-loss to coastal sage scrub. Zone B The majority of Zone B is within private property, which limits options where the permanent impacts are contained within the existing ROW and easements (please refer to Figure 5, Improvement Zone B). Understanding that reduction of the current public access is unfavorable, options for this zone to replace the existing retaining wall in kind at its existing height are limited. Proposed improvements for Zone B include installation of an approximately 10-foot-tall solider pile and lagging type retaining wall to replace approximately 180 linear feet of the existing retaining wall in this area. The soldier piles would be drilled behind the existing wall along the majority of the alignment, and sections of the existing wall would be demolished from the top down to allow the lagging to be installed while maintaining the stability of the slope behind the wall. Once the lagging is installed, a finish would be installed on the face of the wall to mimic the existing block wall’s look and color. The proposed retaining wall in Zone B would minimize the temporary construction impacts on the existing slope. At either end of the solider pile and lagging retaining wall in Zone B, the wall would tie into the proposed wall in Zone A to the southeast, and transition into the proposed wall in Zone C to the north. Zone C Zone C is located at the north end of the Project site (please refer to Figure 6, Improvement Zone C). Proposed improvements for Zone C would include installation of a 2-foot-tall block wall approximately 300 feet in length. Additionally, a drainage ditch and sediment trapping best management practice (BMP) is proposed to reduce the potential deposition of sediment from the slope on the sidewalk after storm events and to reduce the sediment that reaches the storm drain system and ultimately discharges into the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The drainage ditch and screen wall would collect the eroded slope material until City crews are able to remove it. The proposed wall in Zone C would tie into the existing wall located at the north end of the Project site and is intended to be of similar color and type. The proposed 2-foot-tall wall in Zone C would transition into the proposed solider pile wall in Zone B. Similar to Zone B, the majority of Zone C is within private property, and the options are limited to improvements that can be made within the ROW. PROPOSED DETERMINATION: The City of Carlsbad has conducted an environmental review of the above described project pursuant to the Guidelines for Implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Environmental Protection Ordinance of the City of Carlsbad. As a result of said review, although the Initial study identified potentially significant effects on the environment, proposed mitigation measures would reduce potential impacts to a less-than-significant level. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be recommended for adoption by the City of Carlsbad City Council. AVAILABILITY: In accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order No. N-54-20 in effect during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the requirement to provide general public access to physical copies of CEQA notices and public review documents has been suspended for a period of 60 days. Instead, access to electronic versions of the CEQA notices and documents is required. A copy of the Initial Study with technical appendices documenting reasons to support the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for review online at the following City of Carlsbad website address: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp. If you do not have access to the internet, you may contact the project planner at the email or phone number below to request a CD with a copy of the Mitigated Negative Declaration. The city has a limited number of physical copies of the Mitigated Negative Declaration that are available for persons who do not have access to a computer by contacting the project planner. The planner will arrange a time that the physical copy will be provided to you for pick-up at the designated location outside the lobby of the Faraday Center, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. COMMENTS: Comments from the public are invited. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the CEQA Guidelines, in reviewing Mitigated Negative Declarations, persons and public agencies should focus on the proposed finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment. If persons and public agencies believe that the project may have a significant effect, they should: (1) identify the specific effect; (2) explain why they believe the effect would occur; and (3) explain why they believe the effect would be significant. Written comments regarding the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be directed to Christina Bustamante, Associate Planner at the address listed below or via email to [email protected]. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. The proposed project and Mitigated Negative Declaration are subject to review and approval/adoption by the Planning Commission. Additional public notices will be issued when those public hearings are scheduled. The Planning Commission’s decision is final and effective when a written determination is made. Within ten calendar days of the date that a decision or determination becomes final, any interested party may file a written appeal with the secretary of the Planning Commission. If you have any questions, or if you would like to receive a copy of the written determination, please call Christina Bustamate in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4644.

PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD July 30, 2021 to Aug. 29, 2021 PUBLISH DATE July 30, 2021 07/30/2021 CN 25635

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall, 505 So. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed to consider the adoption of a modified schedule of development processing fees. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on October 1, 2021. The following fees and the related Resolutions will be considered: Resolution 2021-52 Building Services Resolution 2021-53 Planning Services Resolution 2021-54 Engineering Services Resolution 2021-55 Fire Prevention Services Resolution 2021-56 Marine Safety Services Resolution 2021-58 Fully Burdened Hourly Rates Resolution 2021-65 Transaction Processing Fee A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office on Thursday afternoon, August 5, 2021 after 5:00 pm. 07/30/2021, 08/06/2021 CN 25632

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 11th day of August 2021, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004342-2021 (In Lieu Fee and Affordable Housing Fee); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of Resolution adopting Inclusionary In-Lieu Fee of $20 per square foot applicable to all residential development of 500 sq. ft. or more and where affordable housing is not provided; and an Affordable Housing Impact Fee for residential care facilities, general, of $20 per square foot. If adopted, the fees will become effective either 60 days after the adoption of the fees, or on the date that Ordinance 2021-02 goes into effect, whichever date is later. City hired Keyser Marston Associates, Inc. (KMA), a qualified consultant with demonstrated expertise preparing economic feasibility studies, to prepare an affordable housing real estate financial feasibility analysis, gap analysis and nexus study. The Nexus Analysis demonstrates the impact of large additions and new market-rate housing on the need for affordable housing and supports the imposition of an in-lieu fee to mitigate the impact. It also demonstrates the maximum impact fee that could be charged for new residential care facility construction to mitigate the impacts on the need for affordable housing. The Nexus Analysis for which the fees are set are available to the public hearing pursuant to a request made of the City Clerk’s Department by email [email protected] It is also available online at: https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Inclusionary-Housing. The staff report, Resolution, and attachments are available at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. The adoption of the Resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Inclusionary In-Lieu Fees and Affordable Housing Impact Fees is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that does not involve any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines section 15378(b)(4)); and the Resolution commits no fees to any specific project. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/30/2021 CN 25628

BATCH: AFC-3015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/12/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101080 B0467735A GMP583305A1Z 5833 ANNUAL 5 211-131-05-00 LUIS A. AUSTIN AND KARLA S. AUSTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/11/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0325985 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $20670.18 101081 B0472675H GMO604242L2Z 6042 ANNUAL 42 211-131-11-00 ELEANOR JANE BANNISTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469845 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $43839.65 101082 B0491855H GMO523442BO 5234 ODD 42 211-130-02-00 REBA BETH BENZING A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0422135 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $31320.69 101083 B0520985C GMP661343D1E 6613 EVEN 43 211-131-13-00 KARL D. BULLINER AND JACQUELINE M. BULLINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184764 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $20315.35 101084 B0457325H GMP702305D1E 7023 EVEN 5 211-131-10-00 DWAYNE C. COMLAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MARIAH C. SCHOOLFIELD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/12/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644159 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $17647.40 101085 B0484525C GMO703202D1E 7032 EVEN 2 211-131-13-00 EULALIO DIAZ AND VANESSA OLMEDO-DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199634 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $19901.92 101086 B0492095H GMP662238A1E 6622 EVEN 38 211-131-13-00 CATHERINE M. EMO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421253 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $24787.64 101087 B0454065S GMP653211A1E 6532 EVEN 11 211-131-13-00 ROBERT D. GERBER AND BRITTANY GERBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2015 10/15/2015 2015-0539904 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $24965.85 101088 B0490905H GMP542404BE 5424 EVEN 4 211-130-03-00 MARY K. GOMEZ AND ALFREDO G. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387558 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $21690.40 101089 B0496135C GMO603426B1Z 6034 ANNUAL 26 211-131-11-00 DOUGLAS L. HANCOCK JR. AND ADRIANA R. HANCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/09/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0582357 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $43023.97 101091 B0499285C GMP582104B1Z 5821 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 DARREL MATT HUFT AND JOY JOANN HUFT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2018 02/22/2018 2018-0069073 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $39155.51 101092 B0526315S GMS8020329B1E 80203 EVEN 29 212-271-04-00 ZENIE B. JAVIER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2019 10/17/2019 2019-0468653 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $31255.53 101093 B0510715S GMS8030833DE 80308 EVEN 33 212-271-04-00 CLIFFORD C. JOHANNING TRUSTEE OF THE CLIFFORD C. JOHANNING LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 22 2007 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/12/2018 10/04/2018 2018-0414272 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $21027.99 101094 B3601475C GMO522213D1E 5222 EVEN 13 211-130-02-00 NICOLE KING A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2009 07/24/2009 2009-411795 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22933.17 101095 B0490425C GMP601205D1O 6012 ODD 5 211-131-11-00 JOHN A. KINGSBURY AND KITTY S. KINGSBURY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377000 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $19486.74 101096 B0512385A GMP8010514BO 80105 ODD 14 212-271-04-00 ALEJANDRA MAYORGA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0458730 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22700.21 101097 B0424125S GMP582149A1Z 5821 ANNUAL 49 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. MIECH AND MARILYN M. MIECH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/30/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089793 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22300.93 101098 B0424115S GMP582148A1Z 5821 ANNUAL 48 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. MIECH AND MARILYN M. MIECH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/30/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089791 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22300.93 101099 B0528085S GMO522105B1Z 5221 ANNUAL 5 211-130-02-00 ALLEN G. MURPHY AND CECELIA D. MURPHY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2019 12/16/2019 2019-0579318 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $26519.05 101100 B0517975H GMP8010851BZ 80108 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 TERESA NEIL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090654 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $44014.86 101101 B0469555H GMO522450B1Z 5224 ANNUAL 50 211-130-02-00 SAMUEL R. RAMOS AND ANGELITA RAMOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2016 07/28/2016 2016-0380548 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $26689.57 101103 B0459625C GMO522423B1E 5224 EVEN 23 211-130-02-00 SANDRA RIVERA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/14/2015 01/21/2016 2016-0026828 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $28923.42 101104 B0456965H GMP682209B1Z 6822 ANNUAL 9 211-131-07-00 LETON CHRIS SAMUEL AND NICOLE ELIZABETH ANDREWS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/13/2015 12/03/2015 2015-0621003 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $25321.92 101111 B0529245H GMP612238A10 6122 ODD 38 211-131-11-00 VIRSEN R. WORLIKAR AND MANGALA V. WORLIKAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2019 01/16/2020 2020-0024121 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $39559.96. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 7/16/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021, 08/06/2021 CN 25589

T.S. No.: 2021-00248-CA A.P.N.: 167-250-40-18 Property Address: 2380 HOSP Way #238, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/12/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RAYMOND S. REIFEL AND DEBORAH A. REIFEL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/16/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0572791 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/30/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 115,651.79 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2380 HOSP Way #238, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 167-250-40-18 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 115,651.79. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00248-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00248-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: July 8, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25572

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page — and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/25/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,605,265.08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,605,265.08. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: June 24, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/16/2021, 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25563

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030518-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judith Toepel and Joseph Weaver, Jr. on behalf on minor child Mia L. Weaver filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mia Lucille Weaver change to proposed name: Camryn Lucille Weaver. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 19, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25636

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH In the Guardianship of: HAROLD KRAMER An Incapacitated Person. No. 21-4-00061-31 NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY RCW 11.56.100 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., Guardian of the Estate of HAROLD KRAMER, has sold by negotiation the following described real property located in San Diego County, in the State of California: 1955 Swallow Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009, legally described as: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL NO. 1: UNIT NO. 46, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, CONSISTING OF CERTAIN AIRSPACE AND SURFACE ELEMENTS, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN (“PLAN”) FOR WEST BLUFF NORTH WHICH PLAN WAS RECORDED ON MARCH 4, 1982 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 1982-59867 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. PARCEL NO. 2: AN UNDIVIDED 1/50TH FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO ALL OF THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE COMMON PROPERTY DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION, IN LOT 1 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 79-28, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS SHOWN ON A MAP THEREOF NO. 10067, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 20, 1981. EXCEPTING THEREFROM UNITS NUMBERED 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES, BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITHOUT THE RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY; AS RESERVED IN DEEDS OF RECORD. PARCEL NO. 3: NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS, EGRESS, USE, ENJOYMENT, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS SHOWN IN THE PLAN AND AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION. PARCEL NO. 4: EXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS APPURTENANT TO PARCEL NO. 1 AND NO. 2 DESCRIBED ABOVE, FOR USE AND OCCUPANCY FOR PATIO OR BALCONY PURPOSES AND FOR GARAGE PARKING PURPOSES, OVER THOSE PORTIONS OF LOT 1 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 79-28, DEFINED AND DESCRIBED AS RESTRICTED COMMON AREAS IN THE DECLARATION AND ASSIGNED IN THE PLAN. APN: 215-052-13-46 for the gross sum of Six Hundred, Thirty-Five Thousand Dollars ($635,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the 10th day of August, 2021. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: July 30, 2021 DES MOINES ELDER LAW c/o Ermin Ciric 612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198 206-212-0220 Presented by: DES MOINES ELDER LAW By: s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611 Attorneys for Guardian 07/30/2021 CN 25634

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALDINE D. REIMAN Case# 37-2021-00019184-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Geraldine D. Reiman TR for Reiman Living Trust. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LeeAnn Reiman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that LeeAnn Reiman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 29, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LeeAnn Reiman 8795 Circle R Drive Escondido CA 92026 Telephone: 858.864.3665 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25633

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00031349-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sonia Nancy Arroyo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ulysses John Torales-Arroyo change to proposed name: Jonathan Mercy Morales. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 22, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25631

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALEXANDER PAUL FUCHS Case# 37-2021-00031193-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Alexander Paul Fuchs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Eric Raul Hernandez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Eric Raul Hernandez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 07, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN25621

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUDY LEE SOSEBEE Case# 37-2021-00030380-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Judy Lee Sosebee. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Regina Stout, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Regina Stout be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 22, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John W. Melvin Antonyan Miranda, LLP 402 W Broadway, 21st Floor San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.696.1100 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25617

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030963-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Slezak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Santiago Hlnojosa-Slezak change to proposed name: Santiago Slezak. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 21, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25616

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Alejandra Acosta – unit C305 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25607

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 5th, 2021 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Leonardo Somoza Organizing Misc. and Shop Items Leonardo Angel Somoza Organizing Misc. and Shop Items Daniel Pacheco Misc. Household Items Daniel Eric Pacheco Misc. Household Items Loi C Song Misc. Car parts/Misc. tools, Shop Items/ Misc. Household items Akyla Halfacre Misc. Household Items Akyla Shunta Burnett Halfacre Misc. Household Items Andrew Anthony Flores Misc. Household Items Abraham Rosele Misc. Household Items Abraham Flores Rosales Misc. Household Items Abraham Rosales Flores Misc. Household Items Terry Ray Greenspan Vending Machine/Household Items Jamal Stefan Tunstill Misc. Household Items Mark T. Reed Ruddell Misc. Household Items Mark Ruddell Misc. Household Items Mark Thomas Reed Ruddell Misc. Household Items Luis Saavedra Misc. Household Items Luis A Saavedra Misc. Household Items Alma Rosa Correa Valle Vehicle/Recreational vehicle All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25603

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030703-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ruben Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Ruben Gutierrez changed to proposed name: Ruben G Tafoya. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 02, 2021 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. For Hearing Appearance Information – Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information. Date: July 20, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25600

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 5th , 2021 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Miguel Marquez Misc Household Items Mary F Casey Misc Household Items Mary Faith Casey Misc Household Items Jose Arguelles Misc Household Items Evaristo Jose Arguelles Misc Household Items Miguel Marquez Office Furniture Miguel Angel Marquez Rodriguez Office Furniture Juan Carlos Rodriguez Misc Household Items Juan Carlos Mejia Rodriguez Misc Household Items Sonya M Sanchez Misc Household Items Sonya Marie Sanchez Misc Household Items Kelly Flores Misc Household Items Kelly Charmaine Flores Misc Household Items Cecila Avalos Misc Household Items Cecilia Avalos Rodriguez Misc Household Items Jason Alvarez Misc Household Items Susan M Mcnutt Misc Household Items Susan Marie Mcnutt Misc Household Items Terry R Heisel Misc Household Items Terry Ray Heisel Misc Household Items Michael Burris Misc Household Items Jeffrey Brown Misc Household Items Jeffrey James Brown Misc Household Items Melissa Vasquez Misc Household Items Ted Mount Misc Household Items Edward Mattauch Misc Household Items Edward Charles Mattauch Misc Household Items Thomas R Armstrong Misc Household Items Thomas Richard Armstrong Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25595

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 5th 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Dafne J. Campos Misc Household Goods Dafne Joselin Campos Misc Household Goods Pamela J. Shields Misc Household Goods Cesar Cardenas Construction materials, tools Cesar Reyes Cardenas Construction materials, tools Timothy S Grimes Jr Construction materials, tools, Misc Household Goods Timothy Scott Jr Grimes Construction materials, tools Misc Household Goods Carrie B Tonini Misc Household Goods Carrie Beal Tonini Misc Household Goods Braulio Gonzalez Construction materials Braulio Emmanuel Gonzalez-Paniagua Construction materials Stanley Nelson Misc Household goods, Musical instruments, musical equipment Stanley Maurice Jr Nelson Misc Household Goods, Musical instruments, musical equipment Joel Delgado Industrial equipment, Misc Household Goods Andrew C. Halvrosen Misc Household Goods Andrew Charles Halvrosen Misc Household goods Andrew C. Halvorsen Misc Household Goods Andrew Charles Halvorsen Misc Household goods Ashraf Michael Misc Household goods, Industrial equipment, tools Vincent Orr Misc Household Goods Vincent Keith Orr Misc Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021 CN 25594

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029627-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Lorraine Lambell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Lorraine Lambell change to proposed name: Barbara Lorraine Dort. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 12, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25575

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00028514-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda B. McCunn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda B. McCunn change to proposed name: Linda B. Muehlhauser. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 06, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25573

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA MAGISTRATE DIVISION ANDREW SNARR, Petitioner, vs. ALISA SNARR, Respondent. Case No. CV01-20-20124 SUMMONS TO: ALISA SNARR, RESPONDENT You have been sued by Andrew Snarr, the Petitioner in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-20-20124. The nature of the claim against you is a petition to modify both child custody and child support of your minor children shared with the Petitioner. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgement against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 200 W. Front St., Boise, ID 83702, telephone (208) 287-7080, and served a copy of your response on the Petitioner’s attorney at 1902 W. Judith Ln., Ste. 100, Boise ID 83705, telephone (208) 344-8474. A copy of the Summons and Petition can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Petitioner. It you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 06/30/2021 ADA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT By: S/Deb Perkins, Deputy Clerk 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25554

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00026512-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Craig Gilbert and Yukako Mese filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emerson Rae Gilbert change to proposed name: Emerson Rae Mese Gilbert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 03, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 06/18/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014446 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freesoul Chiropractic; B. Freesoul A Chiropractic Shop. Located at: 1900 N Hwy 101 #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mindy Marie Brown, 1087 A Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mindy Marie Brown, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016318 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vida Vie Concierge and Lifestyle Services; B. Vida Vie. Located at: 4311 Orchard Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Information: 1. Active Downunder, 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jane Turner, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016288 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hamburger Hut. Located at: 190 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 810 N Coast Hwy 101 #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Halvorsen, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014844 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Oaks Apartments. Located at: 650 Woodward St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Providence Royal Oaks San Marcos LLC, 183 Calle Magdalena #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2013 S/Andrew Charles Laubach, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015202 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Air. Located at: 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua M Najera, 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua M Najera, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015852 Filed: Jul 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eAdvantage Realty; B. eAdvantage Marketing. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Edward Marsh, 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Edward Marsh, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014277 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car County Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Susanah Peterson, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014280 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serri Home Team. Located at: 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014279 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Set Escrow. Located at: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. All Set Escrow Inc., 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013926 Filed: Jul 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towne Centre Animal Hospital. Located at: 8915 Towne Centre Dr. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vineyard Veterinary Acquisitions Inc., 3597 Granite Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2020 S/Sarah Vineyard, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015647 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dimes Media. Located at: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. Registrant Information: 1. Dimes San Diego LLC, 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Frick, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015171 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Surfboards Inc.; B. Encinitas Surf & Sport; C. Encinitas Surf Shop; D. Surfboards Encinitas; E. Encinitas Surf Shoppe. Located at: 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Surfboards Inc., 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/1975 S/Marc Adam, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014806 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camellia Home. Located at: 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Magneon Homes, Inc., 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2018 S/Bernadette Balungcas, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015643 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tech Repairs. Located at: 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Materials Energy Research Inc., 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2008 S/Thomas Arrhenius, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015737 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sign Group. Located at: 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edward Mendez, 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Mendez, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015092 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aunt Mary’s Italian Cookies Co.; B. DeFalco. Located at: 797 North Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Mary DeFalco, 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2020 S/Mary DeFalco, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015636 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Admiral Property Company. Located at: 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 881, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Martin Welsh Garrick, 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/1995 S/Martin Welsh Garrick, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015637 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Admiral Business Park. Located at: 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 881, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Martin Welsh Garrick, 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2000 S/Martin Welsh Garrick, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015534 Filed: Jul 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Yacht Charters; B. SD Yacht Charters. Located at: 3894 Palm Dr., Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elite Maritime Services LLC, 3894 Palm Dr., Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Kenne Melonas, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015094 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cornerstone Fundamentals. Located at: 7511 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Ann Smith, 7511 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2021 S/Stephanie Ann Smith, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014163 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hellafine; B. Hellafine Company. Located at: 515 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1768, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Kate A Richards, 515 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kate A Richards, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015510 Filed: Jul 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subway #34145. Located at: 3480 Marron Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3577 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Mehta Group LLC, 3577 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2011 S/Sanjiv Mehta, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014977 Filed: Jul 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Khara Serrato dba Khara Collective. Located at: 5933 Sea Lion Pl. #107, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Khara Serrato, 887 Antilla Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Khara Serrato, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015228 Filed: Jul 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bolo Security. Located at: 333 N Juniper #10, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcus Laury, 333 N Juniper, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marcus Laury, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015033 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Physical Therapy. Located at: 545 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristin Audra Torres, 545 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/05/2021 S/Kristin Audra Torres, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014180 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1 Home 1 Loan. Located at: 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Wright, 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2002 S/Robert C Wright, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014172 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wright Mortgage; B. Wright Real Estate. Located at: 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Wright, 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/1993 S/Robert C Wright, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015307 Filed: Jul 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BARAMIO. Located at: 15665 Avenida Alcachofa #E, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Y Lee, 15665 Avenida Alcachofa #E, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Y Lee, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015140 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VIBE Fitness and Training. Located at: 1663 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexa Lambarri, 1663 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Lauren Worley, 307 W 93rd St. #6E8, New York NY 10025. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexa Lambarri, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015044 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Groom Room; B. Groom Room; C. Groom Vroom. Located at: 2235 S Melrose Dr. #111, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #108B, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Country Feed Store Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #108B, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Karen Moore, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015049 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Seaside Homes; B. San Diego Seaside Homes. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #350, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maria Rubinstein, 2603 Colibri Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Tally Weber, 2551 Luciernaga St. Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Maria Rubinstein, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25586

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9015097 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RE/MAX Regal. Located at: 407 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/10/2014 and assigned File #2014-006822. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #100-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25585

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9015096 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RE/MAX Regal At the Coast. Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/21/2019 and assigned File #2019-9015695. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #100-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015098 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regal The Property Shoppe; B. Regal The Property Shop; C. Regal Property Shoppe; D. Regal Property Shop; E. The Regal Property Shoppe; F. The Regal Property Shop. Located at: 2888 E Loker Ave. #110-167, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #110-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2020 S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014954 Filed: Jul 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Education. Located at: 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Dean, 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/William Dean, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25582

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9014859 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. B & G Studio. Located at: 3074 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #226, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/07/2016 and assigned File #2016-028896. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Joy Giammarinaro, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #226, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Raymond Baluyot, 4556 Kansas St., San Diego CA 92116. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Joy Giammarinaro, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015095 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridge Visions; B. MeConceptions. Located at: 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Samuel Davis III, 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Kellie O Davis, 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2015 S/Samuel Davis III, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014338 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC. Located at: 3138 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC, 3470 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/April Britton, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014861 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CWR. Located at: 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul G. Cassiano, 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul G. Cassiano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012379 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cam’s Pool Service. Located at: 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014640 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conscious Life Press. Located at: 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Ilene Cohen, 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jane Ilene Cohen, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012720 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soluna Wellness. Located at: 3060 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Life Charm Inc., 6231 Vista San Carlos, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Antonio Hernandez, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013504 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peak Pediatric Dentistry. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Dixon, DDS, Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2016 S/Christopher Dixon, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014411 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Beach Stuff. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159-313, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013527 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markwick Enterprises. Located at: 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esther Catalina Markwick, 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Esther Catalina Markwick, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013539 Filed: Jun 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alaha Home. Located at: 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mascco Inc., 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Johnny Mascari, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013440 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 POINT 0; B. 10 POINT 0 LUX RE + Design; C. 10 POINT 0 LUX Creative; D. 10.0 LUX RE + Design; E. 10.0 LUX Creative. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10 Point 0 Lux Re – Real Estate + Design Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012371 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2711 Loker TIC. Located at: 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Condos LLC, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126; 2. Maurice Arenson Trustee of Arenson Kemp Children Trust, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126; 3. Pearl Arenson Trustee of Arenson Kemp Children Trust, 8400 Miramar Rd. #270, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Abraham Kemp, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013073 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lawrence Poon Designer Fine Jewelry. Located at: 5473 Valerio Trail, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esther Siow-Poon, 5473 Valerio Trail, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1986 S/Esther Siow-Poon, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013053 Filed: Jun 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Miller’s Table Wine Beer & Fare. Located at: 514 S Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Girl n Vine LLC, 814 ½ N Pacific St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2016 S/Staci Miller, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013427 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spaceship Studios. Located at: 294 La Moree, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Healthcare Staffing Inc., 3550 Sand Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2021 S/Andrew H Gibbs, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25555

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012888 Filed: Jun 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Suzuki Institute. Located at: 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014116 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hypnotic Reptiles. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/David Lira, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013128 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Born Collectibles. Located at: 3584 Windrift Way #292, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miko James Bell, 3584 Windrift Way #292, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miko James Bell, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013433 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapdragon and Sage. Located at: 1372 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rene Rosman, 1372 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individial. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene Rosman, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014045 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Athletic Turf Solutions. Located at: 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tamara Horton Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083; B. James Douglas Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Tamara H Breeden, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013076 Filed: Jun 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Save Our Coastal Communities. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Save Our Coastal and Beach Communities, 2792 Gateway Rd. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis A Galuppo, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013328 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top CA Real Estate LLC. Located at: 2400 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Top CA Real Estate LLC, 2400 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2014 S/Mohammad Kazem Zomorrodian, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011893 Filed: Jun 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SimonMed Imaging; B. SimonMed Health Diagnostics. Located at: 6185 Paseo del Norte, #110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 6900 E Camelback Rd. #700, Scottsdale AZ 85251. Registrant Information: 1. Health Diagnostics of California, A Professional Corporation, 6900 E Camelback Rd. #700, Scottsdale AZ 85251. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Howard John Simon, MD, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013353 Filed: Jun 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BioComp. Located at: 6988 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 232323, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. William Nathan Swann, 6988 Sandcastle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1990 S/William Nathan Swann, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012583 Filed: Jun 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MP Holding Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mataas Partners Inc., 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2019 S/Louis A Galuppo, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25543

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012840 Filed: Jun 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Water Builders. Located at: 450 Morse St. #38, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nick Daniel Fernandes, 450 Morse St. #38, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nick Daniel Fernandes, 07/09, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30/2021 CN 25542