Classified Ads, July 30, 2021

RENTALS

Room to rent, recently retired female professional, wish to rent room in Rancho Santa Fe area. Please call (858) 270-6680

REAL ESTATE

Looking to Buy property, Land, or an old fixer upper. I’m not a broker or real estate agent. Mainly just looking for something I can park my old classic travel trailer. (818) 879-3764

SERVICES

Assisted Living Locators® care advisors simplify your search to find the best fit based on your goals and budget. For a needs assessment, call Steven at (760) 904-6017 or email [email protected]

HARLEY BARREL locks/switches picked, decoded and cut. Lost your key, can’t lock your bike or saddlebags, no worries. We make house calls in San Diego county (562) 355-3106.

MARIE FREITAS ONLINE PIANO LESSONS Try Something New!! Fun Learning Atmosphere With Reasonable Rates Facetime, Skype, or Zoom. (760) 402-6132

ACUPUNCTURE Home Visits/ Workplace Acupuncture Pain/injuries, stress, anxiety, addiction, trauma Acusdnorth.com (858) 270-3834 COVID Compliant

HOUSE PLANS & PERMITS Life-long local resident and licensed architect – primarily serving the north coastal and entire county area. Design-oriented. Personal, caring service. Small additions to entire estates. Serious ready-to-proceed inquiries only, please. Contact Mark Wonner at (858) 449–2350.

LOSE WEIGHT SAFELY in 4 days that could take 4 weeks Curious call (262) 749-8224

LIVE IN-PERSON AFTER SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE CAMPS – STAR Repertory Theatre is offering Live In-Person After School Musical Theatre Day Camps weekly with three different age groups between 5 and 16 Monday-Friday. Each camp is one week featuring shows such as: Hamilton, Mean Girls, Addams Family, 13, Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies, Beetlejuice, Disney. Twelve (12) campers only per camp due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sign Up: STARrepertorytheatre.com STAR Repertory Theatre 329 E. Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92025 760-751-3035 or 619-708-0498

WINE CONNECTION – Don’t settle for ordinary wines. Located in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade. (858) 350-9292

ADAPT PHYSICAL THERAPY ~ Virtual or Home Visits – Medicare, Private Insurance, Cash Pay ~ Repair Injuries, Increase Strength/Mobility & Improve Balance EMAIL [email protected]

CERESET Call for Free Consultation Cereset is a proven technology that’s non-invasive and highly effective. A Cereset balanced brain will help you experience more restful sleep which is connected with other benefits including releasing stress, overcoming worry and anxiety, restoring hope and happiness and increasing energy levels. Call (442) 204-1063 for a free consultation.

FURNITURE REPAIR Professional/Affordable : Broken Parts, Loose Joints, Moving Damage, Color Touch-Ups & More NewLifeFurnitureRepair.com Call Mike (760) 492-1978 Free Estimates

HOME-MADE MEXICAN CATERING Authentic flavorful recipes w/exotic flavors, vegetarian options, on-time, clean, professional, family-operated. Maribel y Oliva Cocina: (760) 889-0847 or [email protected]

JOYFUL TRANSFORMATIONS OF BODY, MIND, SPIRIT For 40+. SlimBounding®, DRT On Pilates Equipment, Yoga Psychology. In Oceanside. OVER40FITNESS.ORG (760) 529-6493. Try Free!

MEDICARE QUESTIONS? Are you turning 65? Call for answers. Medicare Agent North SD County. Mary Imboden (619) 995-1852

HELP WANTED

LIKE TREES? HAVE DRIVERS LICENSE? Call Pro Trees (760) 753-4800 [email protected]

PROFESSIONAL CAREGIVER / QUALITY COMPANION. Emphasis on fitness, exercise, balance, and general muscle therapy. I am a retired professional, well-traveled. I value positivity, stimulating conversations, with a pleasing sense of humor. Available after 4 pm for evenings. I will consider live-in-home experience if long term is required. Can perform all duties, (non-medical) however can supervise. Driving, medical appointments, shopping, touring, etc. (Only North County Coastal Area). Please leave a short message or text, and I will respond and discuss within 24 hours. If a discussion leads to a meeting you will not be disappointed! Great references upon request. Please call: Raymond (720) 245-5991

ITEMS FOR SALE

Happy Jack® Kennel Dip Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control deer ticks & stable flies. At Tractor Supply. (www.kennelvax.com)

SAMSUNG 37” TV Series 5 LCD. Great for smaller rooms. Excellent condition. New price: $585 – Asking $250 Call John (760) 521-4282

Washer and Dryer (gas), Whirlpool 2 years new, Paid $1140, Sell $475, Excellent Cond. (619) 261-3899

FIRE WOOD Seasoned/split eucalyptus small/large pick-ups and trailer loads Call Ed at (760) 749-2870

LIQUID VITAMINS FOR IMMUNE SUPPORT – Are you sick and tired of taking hard-to-swallow vitamins pills? Passion 4 Life liquid vitamins and minerals is the answer! www.passion4lifevitamins.com

BUSINESS OPPS

MAKE MONEY FROM HOME and be your own boss. Visit alkalinewaterforwellness.com

WANTED TO BUY

I WILL BUY your RV, travel trailer & 5th Wheel, will pay top dollar. Fast and easy, no hassle guarantee. Call David at (818) 879-3764

I WILL BUY your Pickup truck, Any year, Running or not. Will pay top Dollar, Fast and Easy, No Hassle Guaranteed! Call (818) 879-3764

MISCELLANEOUS

SAINT JUDE you answered my prayer with mercy Amen St Jude, Patron Saint of Impossible Causes has once again interceded on my behalf. Never has he been known to failed us. Thank you Saint Jude and Sacred Heart of Jesus for favors received.

CADNET/NANI ADS

Education

Health & Fitness

Miscellaneous

Wanted To Buy

