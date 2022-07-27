Legal Notices, July 29, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day August 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Marea Village Appeal; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-005490-2022, MULTI-003780-2020, BADJ-003787-2020, CDP-003788-2020, DR-003786-2020; FILING DATE: June 27, 2022; APPLICANT: Lawrence Jackel, Encinitas Beach Land Venture LLC; APPELLANT: Friends of Seabluffe c/o Delano & Delano; LOCATION: 1900 and 1950 N. Coast Highway 101 (APNS: 216-041-20, 216-041-21, and 216-041-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Density Bonus, Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of three (3) existing commercial structures and parking areas, and construction of a multi-family residential and mixed-use development consisting of 94 residential apartment units (75 market rate and 19 low income units) within four (4) residential podium buildings and a two (2) level tuck under parking structure, four (4) mixed-use commercial buildings, two (2) commercial buildings, a 34-room hotel with eight (8) economy/affordable rooms, private amenity and common open space, grading, streetscape and landscaping improvements, and two temporary construction trailers. ZONING/OVERLAY: Parcels 1 and 2 are zoned Limited Visitor Serving Commercial (N-L-VSC) with Residential 30 Overlay (R-30 OL) and Parcel 3 is zoned Commercial Mixed (N-CRM-1). All three (3) parcels are located with the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone and Parcels 1 and 2 are within the Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a 45-day public review and comment period was established from September 24, 2021 to November 8, 2021 for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared for the proposed project, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. Responses to public comments on the Draft EIR were prepared and included in the Final EIR, was approved by Planning Commission on June 16, 2022. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager, 760-633-2724, [email protected] This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601 The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/29/2022 CN 26800

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-427 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION'S RESOLUTION OF CERTIFICATION INCLUDING SUGGESTED MODIFICATIONS FOR LCPA 2020-0006, AND APPROVING THE ASSOCIATED SUGGESTED MODIFICATIONS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT AMENDMENTS 2020 CA 2020-0002/AMEND 2020-0005/LCPA 2020-0006 In September of 2020 the city amended portions of Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 21 regarding accessory dwelling units. Some of those amendments affected properties in the city's Coastal Zone and necessitated an amendment to the Local Coastal Program and review by the California Coastal Commission. After reviewing the city's ordinance, the Coastal Commission has requested additional amendments to Title 21. The Coastal Commission's recommended amendments are included in the proposed ordinance and are summarized as follows: • Add reference to the effective date of California Government Code sections 65852.2 and 65852.22, which are the relevant state ADU laws. • Delete reference to the limits on dwelling units contained in the city's Growth Management Plan. • Delete reference to Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 5.60, which governs short-term vacation rentals. • Clarify that a development application shall not conflict with the coastal resource, public access protection or visual resource protection requirements of the certified Local Coastal Program. • Require replacement parking when an ADU or JADU eliminates required off-street parking for an existing residence. This requirement applies to property located west of the railroad tracks and west of Interstate 5 between Avenida Encinas to the north and Batiquitos Lagoon to the south. • Remove a statement clarifying that in the event that there is a conflict between the city's accessory dwelling unit codes and state law, state law prevails. • Add a definition of redevelopment related to nonconforming structures, such that correction of nonconforming conditions related to coastal resources would be required for an ADU or JADU that results in redevelopment of a nonconforming structure. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 19th day of July, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta. NOES: None. ABSENT: Norby. PUBLISH DATE: July 29, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-426 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION'S RESOLUTION OF CERTIFICATION INCLUDING SUGGESTED MODIFICATIONS FOR LCPA 2020-0005, AND APPROVING THE ASSOCIATED SUGGESTED MODIFICATIONS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM DENSITY BONUS AMENDMENTS 2020 ZCA 2020-0001/LCPA 2020-0005 In September of 2020 the city amended its density bonus zoning regulations contained in Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 21.86 Density Bonus. Some of those amendments affected properties in the city's Coastal Zone and necessitated an amendment to the Local Coastal Program and review by the California Coastal Commission. The Coastal Commission has requested additional amendments to Chapter 21.86 to clarify that that incentives, concessions, and waivers of development standards may be granted for density bonus projects provided the project complies with the coastal resource protection and public access requirements of the Local Coastal Program rather than all of the technical requirements of the Local Coastal Program. The proposed ordinance incorporates the Coastal Commission's recommended amendments. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 19th day of July, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta. NOES: None. ABSENT: Norby. PUBLISH DATE: July 29, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is currently accepting applications to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Senior Citizen Commission with a term ending March 2024. Application forms must be completed online from the City's website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. Senior Citizen Commission: One (1) appointment to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2024 (Commissioner Kramer-Levander resigned). The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. For additional information on the recruitment, please contact the City Clerk's Office at 760-633-2601.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE MOBILITY AND TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION – LEUCADIA REPRESENTATIVE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission – Leucadia representative with a term ending March 1, 2023. Application forms must be completed online from the City's website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas and reside in Leucadia. The deadline for applications is Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. MOBILITY AND TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy for the Leucadia representative with a term ending March 1, 2023 (Commissioner Schultz resigned). The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission is a seven-member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the Leucadia Representative appointment, must have resided as a registered voter in Leucadia for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia while serving on the Commission. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to mobility and traffic safety issues. For more information, contact the City Clerk's Department at 760-633-2601.

BATCH: AFC-3049 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/18/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 102414 20704B 207 04 147-264-18-04 DIANNE J. MARCELL A MARRIED WOMAN AND JOHN T. MARCELL III A SINGLE MAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $10021.08 102415 40248J 402 48 147-264-44-48 LOUISE SMITH 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $7881.96 102416 31241D 312 41 147-264-39-41 LARRY M. FRAZIER AND KATHLEEN D. FRAZIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $8840.42 102417 20819A 208 19 147-264-19-19 GLENN J. KALLAI AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $8115.92 102418 20818A 208 18 147-264-19-18 GLENN J. KALLAI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $8115.92 102419 30105A 301 05 147-264-28-05 GABRIELLA AND EDMUNDO VALENCIA 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $9966.81 102420 20212B 202 12 147-264-13-12 CLAYTON MOORE AND COSETTA E. MOORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AND MICHELE M. MOORE A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $9898.21 102421 21047D 210 47 147-264-21-47 VIRGINIA ANNE NEUBAUER AS TRUSTEE OF THE VIRGINIA A. NEUBAUER TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 7 2001 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $9094.04 102422 31011D 310 11 147-264-37-11 GLENN THORPE AND JANE THORPE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/18/2022 2/3/2022 2022-0052743 3/3/2022 2022-0096400 $9173.04 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/21/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor.

T.S. No. 100652-CA APN: 224-720-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/4/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/26/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/10/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0012711 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ADRIAN VAUGHN LEE, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 807 PALOMINO DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 807 PALOMINO DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $706,876.71 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 100652-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 100652-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

T.S. No. 22000545-1 CA APN: 157-631-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUST The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAYMOND E WIGHT, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/12/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0768880 The subject Deed of Trust was modified by a Document recorded 03/10/2015 as Instrument Number 2015-0109139 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 08/08/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $538,735.38 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 937 NEWPORT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-4214 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-631-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22000545-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22000545-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 07/01/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34908 Pub Dates 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26740

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00029431-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Deborah Margaret Glynn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Deborah Margaret Glynn change to proposed name: Darrah Margaret Glynn. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/27/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26805

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00028219-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gretchen Samara Carlson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gretchen Samara Carlson change to proposed name: Alyssa Jayne Milano. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/19/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26803

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, MILWAUKEE COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE (SMALL CLAIMS) Case# 2022SC012691 Plaintiff(s): DNF Associates, LLC 2351 North Forest Road Getzville NY 14068 -vs- Defendant(s): Daniel Estrada 10767 Jamacha Blvd Spc 259 Spring Valley CA 91978 TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: Milwaukee County Courthouse. Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 414-985-5757 Courtroom/Room Number: Room 400 Address: 901 N 9th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on the following date and time: Date: 08/17/2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Electronically Signed by Jillian E. Caggiano Attorney’s State Bar Number 1101032 Date 7/22/2022 Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC 225 S. Executive Dr. Suite 201 Brookfield, WI. 53005 Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 262.641.3715 07/29/2022 CN 26790

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHELDON LEWIS Case# 37-2022-00027776-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sheldon Lewis. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kevin Lewis, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kevin Lewis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 01, 2022; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503; Room: Judge Kelety. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Probate. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kathleen M. de Arriba 1172 Orange Ave., 2nd Floor Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.1956 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26779

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 4TH, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Vincent Richardson Misc Household Goods Vincent Rudolph Richardson Jr. Misc Household Goods J.Jesus Salgado-Acevedo Misc Household Goods Anibal Ramirez Misc Household Goods Anibal David Ramirez Misc Household Goods Robert Valenti Misc Household Goods Robert Valenti Misc Household Goods Phil Olea Automobile Carmen Gamez Misc Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26775

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am August 7th, 2022, ending at 12pm August 14th, 2022. Units are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054.. The following personal items, Household goods, furniture, clothes, etc. will be sold as follows: Name Unit Andera Ramirez 26 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26774

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 4th, 2022 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Melissa Hall Misc Household Items Melissa Elaina Hall Misc Household Items KYLE R TEAGUE Misc Household Items Susana Denise Soriano Misc Household Items Galdino Gomez Jimenez Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26773

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on August 4th, 2022 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Pamela Skibicki Misc. Household Goods Pamela Marie Skibicki Misc. Household Goods Ernesto Duarte Misc. Household Goods Priciliano Lorenzo Marcos Misc. Household Goods Walt Madden Misc. Household Goods Walter J Madden Misc. Household Goods Ivan Casillas Misc. Household Goods Ivan Casillas-Reyes Misc. Household Goods Roy Gribbins Misc. Household Goods Roy K Gribbins Misc. Household Goods Danielle Johnson Misc. Household Goods Danielle Dawn Johnson Misc. Household Goods Alicia Escamilla Misc. Household Goods Alicia Yuridia Escamilla Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26772

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00040136-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): John W. Jelks, Jr., an individual; Kyle Thompson, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Mark Waddell, an individual; Julie Waddell, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel R. Forde 3033 Fifth Ave., Ste 400 San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.546.7880 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Woolf, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016082 Filed: July 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Romeros Carpet and Housecleaning LLC. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Romeros Carpet and Housecleaning LLC, 2049 Village Park Way #146., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Joel Romero Salas, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016887 Filed: July 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaughn4Encinitas. Located at: 2230 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd #D912, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel E. Vaughn, 2230 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2022 S/Daniel E. Vaughn, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016839 Filed: July 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolution HR Consulting. Located at: 209 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tawnya Arteaga, 209 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2021 S/Tawnya Arteaga, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016416 Filed: July 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECG Training Specialists. Located at: 8322 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #203, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1971 W. 700 N. Ste 102, Lindon UT 84042. Registrant Information: 1. Phlebotomy Training Specialists (USA) LLC, 1971 W. 700 N. Ste 102, Lindon UT 84042. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Treu, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016782 Filed: July 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Pools. Located at: 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keith William Henderson, 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/24/2017 S/Keith William Henderson, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016237 Filed: July 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valentia. Located at: 1535 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3400 Cottage Way Ste. G2 #10332, Sacramento CA 95825. Registrant Information: 1. Valentia, 3400 Cottage Way Ste G2 #10332, Sacramento CA 95825. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Sarah Chintawat, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014502 Filed: June 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Versailles Café and Pastries. Located at: 204 N. El Camino Real #H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3291 Sitio Tortuga, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Les Patisseries de Stephanie LLC, 3281 Sitio Tortuga, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Mann, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015925 Filed: Jul 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pedego Solana Beach/Encinitas; B. Dynamite Electric Bike Guided Tours. Located at: 444 S. Cedros Ave. #135, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3825 Nutmeg Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Dynamite Electric Bikes Inc., 444 S. Cedros Ave. #135, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2022 S/Douglas A. Lord, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015449 Filed: Jul 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth Light Magic. Located at: 39380 Calle De Companero, Murrieta CA 92562 Riverside. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corianne Denise Santana, 39380 Calle De Companero, Murrieta CA 92562. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2022 S/Corianne Santana, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015763 Filed: Jul 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burton Landscape Architecture Studio. Located at: 307 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Burton Studio Inc., 307 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2017 S/Patrick L. Baldwin, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015888 Filed: Jul 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solnos. Located at: 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jianting Li, 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128; Mingyang He, 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jianting Li, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016321 Filed: Jul 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A.R.R.F. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Animal Rescue Resource Foundation, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2022 S/Dana Mikel, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016265 Filed: Jul 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tortilla Mia. Located at: 2285 Cameo Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. EAT INC., 2285 Cameo Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mike Fraijo, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26783

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016240 Filed: Jul 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sellers Real Estate Team Incorporated. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2860 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Sellers Real Estate Team Incorporated, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2022 S/Dené Marie Sellers, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26782

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016122 Filed: Jul 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K’s KR8IONS. Located at: 6271 Via Trato, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristen L. Petrilli, 6271 Via Trato, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristen L. Petrilli, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016180 Filed: Jul 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cold Water, Hot Coffee Productions. Located at: 1021 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nate Scharff, 1021 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nate Scharff, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014436 Filed: Jun 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parallel 33 Investment Group. Located at: 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/Carina Sammartino, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016044 Filed: Jul 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forest Formulations. Located at: 630 Brae Mar Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Popoff, 630 Brae Mar Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Popoff, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015597 Filed: Jul 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Le Chateau Antiques. Located at: 3003 Rancho Del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Denise E. McClendon, 3003 Rancho Del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1996 S/Denise E. McClendon, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015697 Filed: Jul 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daylight Solar Panel and Window Cleaning. Located at: 603 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1767, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Michael J. Spikerman, 603 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Michael J. Spikerman, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015787 Filed: Jul 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LTV Southwest Roadrunners Travel Club. Located at: 3902 Vista Campana N #20, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Townsend Sausville, 3902 Vista Campana N #20, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Townsend Sausville, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014539 Filed: Jun 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Far Life Films. Located at: 852 Loma Alta Terr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patrick S. Malone, 852 Loma Alta Tr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2022 S/Patrick S. Malone, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015770 Filed: Jul 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G&C Construction. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/13/2022 S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015532 Filed: Jul 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earthwise Pet. Located at: 2025 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Furlove LLC, 7308 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leslie Hicks, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015722 Filed: Jul 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3C Creative Solutions. Located at: 1500 Shadowridge Dr. #102, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden Road Dr. #230216, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Annette Michelle Blair, 1500 Shadowridge Dr. #102, Vista CA 92081; 2. Jason Joseph Castro Crane, 1500 Shadowridge Dr. #102, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/2022 S/Annette Michelle Blair, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2022 CN 26762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014903 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TW2 Marketing; B. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Hagaman, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014975 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Palace Realty. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #A8, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Palace Realty and Investments Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #A8, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2014 S/Angelica M. Henry, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015401 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rich Mahogany Life Designs; B. RML Designs. Located at: 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2014 S/Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26757

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015394 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tag of the Jag. Located at: 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117; 2. David Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/26/2022 S/Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015035 Filed: Jul 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WeRevive. Located at: 7580 Trade St., San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BolsterUp Inc., 329 Kilkenny, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Daly, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015620 Filed: Jul 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleetwood Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 4549 Essex Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 720583, San Diego CA 92172. Registrant Information: 1. Glenys Groome, 4549 Essex Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2007 S/Glenys Groome, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015483 Filed: Jul 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ways 2 Wellbeing. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #216, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zsuzsa Kasselmann, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #216, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2022 S/Zsuzsa Kasselmann, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015547 Filed: Jul 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subar Travel. Located at: 5035 Rancho Quinta Bend, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julia Eichenfield, 5035 Rancho Quinta Bend, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Eichenfield, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015067 Filed: Jul 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Double Black Designs. Located at: 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linzey Simonson, 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linzey Simonson, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015360 Filed: Jul 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot. Located at: 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sweet Spot Carlsbad L.L.C., 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2022 S/Amy Tovar, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013771 Filed: Jun 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stagency. Located at: 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transformed to Sell Inc., 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2020 S/Tori Prince, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015402 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grand Pacific Realty. Located at: 895 English Holly Ln., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Vanderhei, 895 English Holly Ln, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Vanderhei, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015311 Filed: Jul 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big City Dogz. Located at: 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian L. Smith, 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081; 2. Emma Smith, 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Emma Smith, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014196 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Purpose Therapy Group. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2006 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014939 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TrueSource Creative. Located at: 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Sue Hargis, 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Deborah Sue Hargis, TTEE, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014971 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Massage Therapy. Located at: 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carolina Summer Lechman, 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2022 S/Carolina Summer Lechman, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014607 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Screens by Kaidan. Located at: 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaidan Design Inc., 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Chillinsky, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014802 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purpose Driven Ride; B. Voxxvend: C. Swannbrella; D. Jeter Properties; E. Emerald Bull. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Libby Tanglewood Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elaine Swann, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014153 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pic Palace. Located at: 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jarrod Edwards, 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jarrod Edwards, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013646 Filed: Jun 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KOA Komponents Inc.; B. KOA Vans. Located at: 309 Airport Rd. Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. KOA Komponents Inc., PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Jordan Jensen, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014549 Filed: Jun 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. Located at: 9430 Scranton Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9429, Cabrillo CA 90810. Registrant Information: 1. ISP2 Sorrento Valley Inc., 5001 Airport Plaza Dr. #250, Long Beach CA 90815. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2022 S/Michael Goldberg, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014848 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC. Located at: 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC, 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2022 S/Shellby House, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014642 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always Popping; B. Back to Cali. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2556 Ingleton Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/David Addy, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26727