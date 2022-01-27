Legal Notices, January 28, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Cline Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004586-2021; FILING DATE: May 24, 2021; APPLICANT: Kendyl Van Hoesen; LOCATION: 89, 91 & 93 N. Vulcan Ave. (APN: 258-090-31-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construct a new two-story 3,708-square foot single-family residence with a 499-square foot junior accessory dwelling unit, a 923-square foot attached garage, and a 1,200-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit on a vacant lot.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan, Residential 3 (R-3) zoning district, Special Study Overlay Zone, and within the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) and 15303(e), which exempt the construction of a new single-family residence, and its corresponding accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: Kevin Parker, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2703, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/28/2022 CN 26217

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM. NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED PROJECT NAME: Milligan Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-4519-2021, DR-4524-2021, CDP-4522-2021 & USE-4785-2021; FILING DATE: May 7, 2021; APPLICANT: Tim Milligan; LOCATION: 4247 & 4249 Colony Terrace Drive (APN 259-210-45); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an Minor Use Permit, Administrative Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new one-story single-family residence (4,006 SF), detached garage (1,144 SF), and a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (850 SF). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential-2 zoning district (RR-2), Special Study, Cultural/Natural Resources, Scenic/Visual, and the Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) and 15303(e), which exempt the construction of a new single-family residence, and its corresponding accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: Kevin Parker, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/28/2022 CN 26216

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is currently accepting applications to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Commission for the Arts with a term ending March 2024. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. Commission for the Arts: One (1) appointment to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2024 (Commissioner Randall Sims resigned). The Commission for the Arts is a seven member board. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing and literary arts. The Commission will promote the arts within the community through: 1) quality visual, performing and literary arts programming, 2) exposure and advocacy, 3) arts education programs, 4) the development of arts venues. The Commission will assist the City Council on matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. For additional information on the recruitment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. 01/28/2022 CN 26213

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Chapters 23.08 (Design Review) and 30.16 (Residential Zones) of The Encinitas Municipal Code, Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-By-The-Sea Specific Plans, and Local Coastal Plan to Create Objective Standards for Housing Development.” The State passed Senate Bill (SB) 35 and the Housing Accountability Act in 2017 and SB 330 in 2019, which require that residential projects be reviewed using objective standards. The legislation further states that a local agency may only use objective standards to deny or reduce the density of certain projects. Ordinance 2022-02 includes the following amendments to the Municipal Code and Specific Plans to create objective standards for housing development: Chapter 23.08 Amendments • Adds “Standards” in applicable Sections Chapter 30.04 Amendments • Adds definitions for Design Guidelines and Design Standards Chapter 30.16 Amendments • Adds reference to “Design Standards and Guidelines” • Provides objective design standards for single family housing development to provide differentiation in housing design • Adds garage placement requirements • Provides recreation amenity options based on number of units Specific Plan Amendments • Adds that “Objective Standards” included in the City’s Design Standards and Guidelines shall apply to all residential development and mixed-use residential development • Identifies where conflicts in objective standards occur, the Objective Design Standards specified in the Specific Plan shall supersede and apply • Clarifies where the Specific Plan is silent, the City’s Design Guidelines shall apply Ordinance 2022-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 19, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 01/28/2022 CN 26203

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-01 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Chapter 11.30 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Prohibiting the Use, Sale and Distribution of Balloons Filled with a Gas Lighter Than Air.” Ordinance No. 2022-01 was developed by staff, in consultation with the City Attorney, to include the following key provisions: • “No Person, including, but not limited to, a balloon wholesaler, retailer, or third-party vendor, shall use, sell, or distribute any type of Balloon inflated with any Gas Lighter Than Air within the City, either as a separate item or included in a packaged product set, including at any City Facility or City-Sponsored Event.” • “No Person shall dispose of any Balloon inflated with any Gas Lighter Than Air within the City in any manner, including release outdoors into the air, other than in a trash container.” • “This Section shall not apply to manned hot air balloons, or to balloons used in governmental or scientific research projects.” Ordinance 2022-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 19, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 01/28/2022 CN 26202

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Olivenhain Trunk Sewer Improvements Project Phase IA CC04J Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on February 1, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of sewer manhole rehabilitation including concrete and reinforcement repair and installation of Triplex manhole lining systems; new frames and covers as specified and all incidental work or services. Engineer’s Estimate – $2,321,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, December 16th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE Acting City Engineer

BATCH: AFC-3037, 3041 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/17/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Beatriz Hernandez – B113 Ernest Lopez – BBS220 Benito Flores III – E327 Bethy Aracely – F228 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26215

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on February 10th, 2022 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Birdean Cummins Misc Household Items Birdean A Cummins Misc Household Items KYLE R TEAGUE Misc Household Items Piedad Gabriela Montalvo Misc Household Items Moises Oseguera Misc Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc Household Items Moses Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Industrial Restaurant Moises Daniel Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Industrial Restaurant Jennifer Scott Misc Household Items Jennifer Nicole Scott Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26212

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00036910-CU-BT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GARY HAMILTON, an individual; HAMILTON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC., a California corporation; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YVONNA KORBONSKI, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Douglas R. MacLeith, Esq. 142545 Rogers, MacLeith & Stolp, LLP 10061 Talbert Ave. Ste 390 Fountain Valley CA 92708 Telephone: 714.847.6041 Date: (Fecha), 10/15/2020 Clerk by (Secretario), C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26207

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00000186-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eugene Clarence Baird and Susan Denise Baird filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name for minor as follows: a. Present name: Sciezka Dania Baird change to proposed name: Jaxson Reece Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 04, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/22 CN 26160

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053141-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Clarence Jay Singh and Mona Arvind Patel filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Desmond Veer Patel Singh change to proposed name: Dez Veer Patel Singh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 02, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 21, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002015 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wyldflower Collective. Located at: 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goodness Creative Company LLC, 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Karen Cook, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001858 Filed: Jan 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Oceanside Oyster MotherShucker. Located at: 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Christopher Downey, 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd Christopher Downey, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001772 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Media Ink. Located at: 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Kirk, 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2022 S/Karen Kirk, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000592 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westin Films. Located at: 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grant Croley. 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/2021 S/Grant Croley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001614 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Talkers Speech Therapy; B. Smooth Talkers. Located at: 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marla Mercado, 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Mercado, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001525 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaSparta. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083; 2. Paul Stukas, 4327 Cassana Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Lizeth Stanley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001452 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opal Lactation; B. Opal. Located at: 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Milk Flow LLC, 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meghan Seperack, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001387 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Bath. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2021 S/Sang Hoon Park, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000819 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Design Links. Located at: 1125 Caminio Del Mar #H, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. Registrant Information: 1. Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Vincent Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000659 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Body Waxing. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Alecia McNally, 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2022 S/Alecia McNally, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000774 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nadya Pro Style. Located at: 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nadezhda Paskhalis, 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Nadezhda Paskhalis, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000732 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of North San Diego. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Lloyd J. Biggs, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000377 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cubix Safety; B. Cubix Cabinets; C. True Rescue; D. www.TrueRescue.com. Located at: 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CBX LLC, 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Paul McSweeney, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000694 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Me Beauty & Hair Extensions. Located at: 348 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Leticia Rivera Cortez, 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/10/2011 S/Leticia Rivera Cortez, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000539 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lady Ashtar International. Located at: 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa June Graham, 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1990 S/Teresa June Graham, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001050 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kasino Kings; B. Kasino Queens. Located at: 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000752 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Cities Mortgage; B. IMG Coastal. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Cities Maverick Inc., 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kolby Gibson, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001069 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdrock Training. Located at: 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kris Palouda, 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024; Chris d’Eon, 701 Marsolan St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2022 S/Chris d’Eon, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000143 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAAM Group. Located at: 2659 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. KAAM CO., 3817 Shad Pl., San Pedro CA 90732. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2021 S/Spencer Brod, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000503 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whomp Burger & Brew. Located at: 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1959 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. The Whomp Group LLC, 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brenna Olsen, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028445 Filed: Dec 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Wave Chiropractic Center; B. New Wave Chiropractic. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hodgson Chiropractic Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Tyler Holt, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000609 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Get You Started. Located at: 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelcie Lynn Potter, 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kelcie L. Potter, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000692 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dow Hartzog Design. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2022 S/Stephen Hartzog, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000586 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum Tree Clearing & Traffic Management. Located at: 1258 Plum Tree Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plum Tree Clearing Inc., 1258 Plum Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2021 S/Joshua D. Rogerson, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000215 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reach Education and Development Resources. Located at: 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katy Landis, 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Katy Landis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000057 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfendt. Located at: 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deisire A. Mills, 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101; 2. Latasha Hinton, 1760 Eagles Nest Way #275, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2021 S/Latasha Hinton; Deisire Mills, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000569 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osidecrates. Located at: 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cristian Corza, 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristian Corza, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028029 Filed: Dec 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impart Creatives. Located at: 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalie Hayman, 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2021 S/Kalie Hayman, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000492 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Concierge Group; B. Aurora Concierge; C. ACG; D. Exclusive Concierge Group. Located at: 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bella Aurora Rochin, 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bella Aurora Rochin, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000216 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weis Environmental LLC. Located at: 1938 Kellogg Ave. #116, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Weis Environmental LLC, 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2017 S/Samantha Weis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26159

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9000165 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/21/2019 and assigned File #2019-9007428. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sharon M. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. David L. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Married Couple. S/Sharon Drake, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000166 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Randal L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Christina L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Randy Lee Pfeifer, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000049 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Electric. Located at: 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McDonough, 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott McDonough, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000220 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sai Leela Music Academy. Located at: 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kameshwari Sistla, 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2012 S/Kameshwari Sistla, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000328 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresco Cocina. Located at: 2858 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. La Famiglia Inc., 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elmerinda Dinitto, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028159 Filed: Dec 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Blue Angels Youth Ski and Snowboard Program. Located at: 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 447, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Action Sport Tours Inc., 1110 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2002 S/Heidi Emery, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028385 Filed: Dec 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Overall Drone Solutions; B. Overall Drone Services. Located at: 4153 Donna Ave., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Overall Consulting LLC, 4153 Donna Ave., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Scott Carrico, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028610 Filed: Dec 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 3145 Tiger Run Ct., #107, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.”, 1697 Archer Rd., San Diego CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2008 S/Bruce D. Storrs, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028721 Filed: Dec 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DirectFlo. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Information: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Launder, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027678 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Graphic Design. Located at: 4188 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Regis4trant Information: 1. John Richard Siebert, 4188 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/1999 S/John R. Siebert, 01/07, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28/2022 CN 26144