Legal Notices, February 11, 2022

T.S. No.: 2021-00517-CA A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 Property Address: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DONNA J. TOMPKINS, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/05/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0474343 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/23/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 383,549.52 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 383,549.52. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: January 18, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022, 02/25/2022 CN 26245

T.S. No. 097444-CA APN: 168-050-42-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/4/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0149655 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIZABETH R. LEBARON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3471 DON ORTEGA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $136,871.22 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930681_097444-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26229

T.S. No. 094536-CA APN: 222-532-03-16 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223165 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BARBARA A. ANDREWS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/16TH INTEREST IN AND TO LOTS 9 AND 16 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4067-3, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA,ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 11472, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 19, 1986. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: A ) LIVING UNIT NOS. 92 THROUGH 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN ENTITLED THE COLONY AT LAKE SAN MARCOS, PHASE II, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 29, 1988 AS FILE NO. 88-141542 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. B ) THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AND YARD AREAS, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERENCED ABOVE. C ) EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, BUT WITH NO RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY AS PROVIDED IN DEEDS OF RECORD. PARCEL 2: LIVING UNIT 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO IN PARCEL 1 ABOVE. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 1 DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AREA NO. E-107, AND YARD AREA NO. Y-107, ASSIGNED TO ABOVE DESCRIBED LIVING UNIT, ALL AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERENCED ABOVE. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1299 VIA APUESTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $354,110.33 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930671_094536-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26228

T.S. No. 080961-CA APN: 123-500-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/25/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: L. JEROME MCGILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL A: LOT 73 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995. PARCEL A-1: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS PURPOSES OVER STREET LOTS; BROOKHILLS ROAD (LOT 77), KERI WAY (LOT 78), KRISTI COURT (LOT 83), TRACY COURT (LOT 85), KATIE COURT (LOT 84), JENNIFER COURT (LOT 82), WENDI COURT (LOT 81), CANDICE COURT (LOTS 79 & 80) OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1964 TRACY COURT, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $744,302.27 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930584_080961-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-887035-AB Order No.: DS7300-20002467 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Aaron C. Cobb and Joy R. Cobb, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 5/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0393260 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $436,678.89 The purported property address is: 4130 ESPERANZA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-531-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 855 238-5118, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-887035-AB IDSPub #0176468 2/4/2022 2/11/2022 2/18/2022 CN 26219

BATCH: AFC-3037, 3041 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/17/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102106 B0501675S GMP601312A1E 6013 EVEN 12 211-131-11-00 DAVID P. ALLEN AND THERESA M. ALLEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/06/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154785 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $24217.41 102107 B0521345H GMP8010452B1Z 80104 EACH 52 212-271-04-00 LOUISE H. DIMARCO TRUSTEE OF THE LOUISE H. DIMARCO SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5 1985 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195754 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20516.37 102109 B0497165C GMP541643DO 5416 ODD 43 211-130-03-00 JONATHAN W. HULLIHEN AND ANISHA A. HULLIHEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/03/2017 01/04/2018 2018-0003633 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20251.33 102110 B0501135H GMP601310A1O 6013 ODD 10 211-131-11-00 UWE MICHAEL KLEE AND IRMGARD KLEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2018 04/12/2018 2018-0146178 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $23559.64 102111 B0509525S GMS8020842DO 80208 ODD 42 212-271-04-00 COLLEEN C. MCCORMICK AND JOHN MCCORMICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381356 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20246.71 102113 B0530385H GMO613350D1Z 6133 EACH 50 211-131-11-00 DWIGHT L. SEMIEN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CZEDRA L. DALENCOURT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 03/12/2020 2020-0129780 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $25676.79 102296 B0409705H GMP691249A1Z 6912 ANNUAL 49 211-131-07-00 JOSHUA JESSE CARBAJAL AND CLARISSE MARIE CARBAJAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/19/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404760 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $37042.99 102297 B0522205H GMS8020243A1Z 80202 ANNUAL 43 212-271-04-00 ROY B. CHILDS JR. AND CARMEN Y. CHILDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/07/2019 06/20/2019 2019-0242715 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $39802.26 102298 B4039575H GMP541510EO 5415 ODD 10 211-130-03-00 NADIA N. CROWLEY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2012 06/29/2012 2012-0376717 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $13610.24 102299 B3953085C GMO562404AZ 5624 ANNUAL 4 211-130-03-00 BRELAND G. FRITH AND JULIE L. FRITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2011 06/16/2011 2011-0306692 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $43617.60 102301 B0497175C GMO603328D1O 6033 ODD 28 211-131-11-00 CYNTHIA E. HALL-ADONOO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/12/2017 01/04/2018 2018-0003357 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $28237.87 102302 B1816475A GMP541646DO 5416 ODD 46 211-130-03-00 SVEA FUJIKO KOMORI (A)N MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2007 07/20/2007 2007-0485700 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $12880.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 1/24/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26210

BATCH: AFC-3035, 3038, 3042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/17/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101999 B0531875H MGP35607AZ 356 07 211-022-28-00 PAOLA JUDITH FLORES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND DELFINA DIAZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2020 09/10/2020 2020-0526900 8/16/2021 2021-0581947 $34769.47 102000 B0473405C MGP28027AZ 280 27 211-022-28-00 CLIVE A. HAYES AND MELANIE DANNA HAYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501398 8/16/2021 2021-0581947 $34333.28 102115 B0463145H MGP28103CE 281 FLOAT EVEN 3 211-022-28-00 FREDERICK BERMUDEZ ARROYO AND NINA IRENE TAYAG-ARROYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/22/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158204 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $19111.87 102116 B0492885S MGP38436CZ 384 FLOAT EACH 36 211-022-28-00 SAMUEL V. GARCIA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459575 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $25908.99 102117 B0531995H MGP15246AZ 152 FLOAT EVERY 46 211-022-28-00 VANESSA RUIZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/09/2020 09/24/2020 2020-0566001 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $35498.79 102118 B0475645H MGP36226EO 362 WEEK 26 EACH ODD 26 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. SCHOW AND ANNE E. SCHOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597477 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $72595.30 102303 B0408855C GPO17614BE 176 EVEN 14 211-022-28-00 STEVEN CHUMACERO A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ANGELA J. WOLDE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/09/2013 06/06/2013 2013-0356262 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $29222.14 102304 B0506815S MGP34751BZ 347 EACH 51 211-022-28-00 RICHARD H. HEPNER JR. AND LYNDA R. HEPNER TRUSTEES OF THE HEPNER FAMILY TRUST OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER A DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 5 2007 OR ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2018 07/19/2018 2018-0293934 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $20191.37 102305 B0469155C MGP39617CO 396 ODD 17 211-022-28-00 SONNY V. NGUYEN AND ALICIA O. NGUYEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2016 07/21/2016 2016-0365321 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $32072.45 102306 Y6644469A GPP19524BO 195 ODD 24 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SMITHEAL AND SHARON D. SMITHEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/11/2008 02/22/2008 2008-0090690 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $29135.25 102307 Y6409469L GPO26706CE 267 EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SMITHEAL AND SHARON D. SMITHEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2003 04/04/2003 2003-0377982 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $16580.76 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 1/24/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26209

T.S. No. 098211-CA APN: 226-460-19-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/10/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/8/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0052544 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DELIA M MINJARES AND PAUL D MINJARES, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 527 GLENHEATHER DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $361,538.77 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 098211-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 098211-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930559_098211-CA 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26208

T.S. No. 097768-CA APN: 151-251-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/7/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0127369 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SHERRY LESEMAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2513 SARBONNE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $304,252.84 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097768-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097768-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930460_097768-CA 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26197

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-886954-AB Order No.: DS7300-20002417 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/3/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Andrei I. Kuznets, a married man as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0813907 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/23/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $529,372.22 The purported property address is: 4030 VIA ALDEA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-170-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886954-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 855 238-5118, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886954-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-886954-AB IDSPub #0176316 1/28/2022 2/4/2022 2/11/2022 CN 26196

T.S. No. 21002121-1 CA APN: 121-351-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/03/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CHRIS RAY THORESON, AND SHARON GAYLE THORESON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/22/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1202148 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 02/25/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $927,879.90 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4374 HIGHLAND OAKS STREET FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 121-351-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002121-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 using the file number assigned to this case 21002121-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 01/19/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450, Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 or www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33891 Pub Dates 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26195

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004897-CU-PT-NCTO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith change to proposed name: Melody Ann Sharpe-Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 08, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26262

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Rhonda Fillo – F134 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26260

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004740-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Per Bertil Weldon Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Per Bertil Weldon Smith change to proposed name: Bat Alexander Smith. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26256

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that San Diego Towing and Storage, located at 925 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, will sell at public auction on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2013 Fiat 500, Lic. # 8MEC940; VIN.# 3C3CFFAR9DT740722. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of San Diego Towing and Storage in the amount of $3,480.00 each together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 02/11/202 CN 26253

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Candler, Reginald 5×10 O’Neill, Blake 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26247

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004178-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christiaan Alexander de Cock filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christiaan Alexander de Cock change to proposed name: Chris Alexander Gallo; b. Present name: Delia Nani de Cock change to proposed name: Delia Nani Gallo-Takayama; c. Present name: Alexander Christiaan de Cock change to proposed name: Alexander Christiaan Takayama; d. Present name: Elizabeth Winifred de Cock change to proposed name: Elizabeth Winifred Takayama. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 02, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26242

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD BARTHOLOMEW Case# 37-2022-00003777-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald Bartholomew. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lynda Bartholomew Bolig, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lynda Bartholomew Bolig be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 17, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26235

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00003154-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews change to proposed name: Ange Dee Matthews. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 26, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26221

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00036910-CU-BT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GARY HAMILTON, an individual; HAMILTON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC., a California corporation; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YVONNA KORBONSKI, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Douglas R. MacLeith, Esq. 142545 Rogers, MacLeith & Stolp, LLP 10061 Talbert Ave. Ste 390 Fountain Valley CA 92708 Telephone: 714.847.6041 Date: (Fecha), 10/15/2020 Clerk by (Secretario), C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002958 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G10 Law; B. G10 Law, a Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. G10 Galuppo Law, a Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2021 S/Louis A. Galuppo, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003120 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamo Design Group. Located at: 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allan Simeon Manzano, 793 Caminito Francisco #6, Chula Vista CA 91913; 2. Ryan Martinez, 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2022 S/Allan S. Manzano, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003143 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Probllamas; B. Do Rad Things; C. Aces & Anchors; D. Cardiff Dogs; E. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. No Probllamas LLC, 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Robert Franklin Brackett III, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002453 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidewater Media. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katie Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Katie Bringuier, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002969 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Write Away Books. Located at: 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. MarketBuilding Team LLC, 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert P. Weinberg, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003197 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick it Labs. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luis Herrera, 3358 Hollowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Bruce Rojas, 801 Hillside Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 3. Victor Villa, 886 Vine St. #89, Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Ricardo Perez, 821 Arthur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 5. Jonathan Torres, 201 Country Club Ln. #10, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victor Villa, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003123 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Appraisal Services; B. Isaiah Valdez Real Estate Services. Located at: 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002687 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frankie Dog Hosting. Located at: 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Wolfe Compton, 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/John Wolfe Compton, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002671 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Way Point Adventures. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scrotch LLC, 3511 Silverside Rd. #105, Wilmington DE 19810. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodin, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002864 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Calles Apartments. Located at: 748 3rd St., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jan Matthews, Trustee for the By Pass Trust under Moorman Community Property Trust dated January 29, 1989, 743 3rd St., El Cajon CA 9201. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/29/1989 S/Jan Matthews, Trustee, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002077 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Grade Schoolhouse. Located at: 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mona Troxel, 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2012 S/Mona Troxel, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002529 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Jewelers. Located at: 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gems of La Costa LLC, 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad E. Coogan, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002776 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc. Located at: 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2113 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc., 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Parra, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002704 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Agency; B. Balboa Web Solutions. Located at: 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vesynt LLC, 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2022 S/Samuel Cohen, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002680 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCD Racing. Located at: 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 791, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John H. Dubets, 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/John H. Dubets, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002283 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifeline Community Services; B. Lifeline Community Services of San Diego County. Located at: 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Lifeline Inc., 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Donald E. Stump, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002324 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colily Candles. Located at: 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colily LLC, 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2022 S/Jenna Lade, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001920 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grousable Books. Located at: 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa M. Lane, 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa M. Lane, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002436 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jay Realty. Located at: 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua Baptist, 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Joshua Baptist, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002430 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Team Oceanside; B. Lux Team Carlsbad. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lance Decker, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lance Decker, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000361 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FX Skin. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B-20, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hayley Rose Havick, 118 Second St. #K, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2015 S/Hayley Havick, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002247 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Innovations. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1977 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001587 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation DBA Devil Dog Express. Located at: 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Gholamreza Askari, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001753 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPSTAGE. Located at: 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gitti Javedani, 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1992 S/Gitti Javedani, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002137 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Urgent Care; B. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002136 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 855 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Pet Care Management, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002015 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wyldflower Collective. Located at: 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goodness Creative Company LLC, 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Karen Cook, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001858 Filed: Jan 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Oceanside Oyster MotherShucker. Located at: 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Christopher Downey, 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd Christopher Downey, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001772 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Media Ink. Located at: 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Kirk, 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2022 S/Karen Kirk, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000592 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westin Films. Located at: 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grant Croley. 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/2021 S/Grant Croley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001614 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Talkers Speech Therapy; B. Smooth Talkers. Located at: 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marla Mercado, 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Mercado, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001525 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaSparta. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083; 2. Paul Stukas, 4327 Cassana Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Lizeth Stanley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001452 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opal Lactation; B. Opal. Located at: 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Milk Flow LLC, 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meghan Seperack, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001387 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Bath. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2021 S/Sang Hoon Park, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000819 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Design Links. Located at: 1125 Caminio Del Mar #H, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. Registrant Information: 1. Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Vincent Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000659 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Body Waxing. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Alecia McNally, 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2022 S/Alecia McNally, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000774 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nadya Pro Style. Located at: 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nadezhda Paskhalis, 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Nadezhda Paskhalis, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000732 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of North San Diego. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Lloyd J. Biggs, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000377 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cubix Safety; B. Cubix Cabinets; C. True Rescue; D. www.TrueRescue.com. Located at: 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CBX LLC, 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Paul McSweeney, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000694 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Me Beauty & Hair Extensions. Located at: 348 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Leticia Rivera Cortez, 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/10/2011 S/Leticia Rivera Cortez, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000539 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lady Ashtar International. Located at: 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa June Graham, 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1990 S/Teresa June Graham, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001050 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kasino Kings; B. Kasino Queens. Located at: 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000752 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Cities Mortgage; B. IMG Coastal. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Cities Maverick Inc., 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kolby Gibson, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001069 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdrock Training. Located at: 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kris Palouda, 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024; Chris d’Eon, 701 Marsolan St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2022 S/Chris d’Eon, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000143 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAAM Group. Located at: 2659 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. KAAM CO., 3817 Shad Pl., San Pedro CA 90732. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2021 S/Spencer Brod, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000503 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whomp Burger & Brew. Located at: 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1959 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. The Whomp Group LLC, 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brenna Olsen, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028445 Filed: Dec 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Wave Chiropractic Center; B. New Wave Chiropractic. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hodgson Chiropractic Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Tyler Holt, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000609 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Get You Started. Located at: 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelcie Lynn Potter, 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kelcie L. Potter, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26178