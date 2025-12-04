Legal Notices, December 5, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of December, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Sage Canyon Apartments; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007196-2024, DR-007229-2024, CDP-007230-2024; FILING DATE: May 8, 2024; APPLICANT: Dennis Szuberla CFO representative of Sage Canyon Investors LLC; LOCATION: APN 262-061-85; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Design Review Permit (DR), Density Bonus Request, Coastal Development Permit (CDP) and SB330 request for a 120-unit multi-family apartment development on a 5.23-acre vacant site; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) and within the Residential 30 Overlay Zone (R-30 OL), Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Sage Canyon Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 24 of 120 units (or 20 percent of base density units), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. CEQA Section 15061(b)(3) exempts legalizing the remainder parcel of Map No. 13653 from environmental review since it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner, (760) 943-2207 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal potentially may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 12/05/2025 CN 31529

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (12/12, 1/9, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed December 24 through January 2, 2026 in observance of the holiday season. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: O’hare Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008379-2025; FILING DATE: September 16, 2025; APPLICANT: Gregory J O’hare; LOCATION: 627 Fourth Street (APN: 258-151-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the conversion of an existing garage to a new detached 285-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 15 (R15), Special Study, Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan, Coastal Bluff and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/05/2025 CN 31523

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-10) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING DESIGN AND ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE FOR THE SANTA FE DRIVE WESTERN PHASE MODIFICATION PROJECT (CS19E). Date Issued: November 19, 2025 Questions Due: December 15, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: December 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City is seeking proposals from qualified consultants specializing in the design of Complete-Streets projects who are interested in providing the City with Professional Engineering Services to design the Santa Fe Drive Western Phase Modification project. The project corridor is generally within the bounds of Gardena Road to Evergreen Drive, along Santa Fe Drive, a two-lane circulation element road. The scope of services will include—but is not limited to—demolition plans; geometric layout and typical sections; multimodal circulation design; curb, gutter, and sidewalk reconstruction; drainage and stormwater BMP revisions; retaining wall design (if required); landscape and irrigation design; traffic signal and street lighting modifications; utility coordination; signing and striping plans; cost estimating; and preparation of all materials necessary for permitting, bidding, and construction. The selected consultant will also support City staff through the entitlement conformance process, ensuring the revised design remains consistent with the existing Planning Commission approvals and applicable Coastal Development Permit requirements. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by December 15, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31505

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT WATER CAPACITY FEES PUBLIC HEARING: DECEMBER 17, 2025 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the “Mitigation Fee Act” California Code Section 66000-66025 (AB1600) that the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District will hold a public hearing on December 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 to present the Water Capacity Fee Study, and to consider the adoption of Resolution 2025-12, implementing adjustments to the District’s water capacity fees on March 1, 2026, July 1, 2027 and July 1, 2028. The District imposes capacity fees (Water Capacity Fees) when a property seeks to establish or expand a connection to the District’s water system. Based on the Water Capacity Fee Study, it was determined that the Water Capacity Fee should be increased. For a ¾-inch meter (typical single-family dwelling), the Water Capacity Fee would increase from $9,140 to $10,094 on March 1, 2026. Annual increases, if any, on July 1, 2027, and July 1, 2028 will be determined using the March Engineering News Record (ENR) Los Angeles Construction Cost Index (CCI) for the prior year. All other meter sizes will increase proportionately based on industry standards. A document which contains the complete text of the proposed revisions is available at the following locations: City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 On the District’s website www.sdwd.org 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31497

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 17th day of December, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRBS25-003 APN: 300-075-06-00 Location: 1201 Camino Del Mar Owner/Applicant: Ellsworth Family Trust, Icy Indulgence LLC Zone: CC Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Brisa Smith, Assistant Planner, 858-704-3646 or [email protected] Description: A request for a Design Review Sign Permit to install a new 21.25 square-foot commercial business wall sign in the Central Commercial Zone. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on December 4, 2025 12/05/2025 CN 31526

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 17th day of December, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-006 APN: 300-410-10-00 Location: 555 Amphitheatre Drive Owner/Applicant: Corbosiero Family Trust Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner, 858-793-6148 or [email protected] Description: A request for a Design Review Permit for various exterior improvements including: new fencing, retaining walls, built-in barbeque, firepit and built-in seat wall, and related landscape and minor grading improvements. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on December 4, 2025 12/05/2025 CN 31525

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 17th day of December, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-010, CDP25-011, LC25-007 APN: 299-066-13-00 and 299-066-12-00 Location: 157 26th Street Owner/Applicant: Daniel and Audrey Dornier Zone: R1-5B Overlay Zone: Floodplain and Coastal Appeals Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner, 858-704-3647 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review, Coastal Development, and Land Conservation Permits to demolish an existing two-story single dwelling unit and construct a new two-story single dwelling unit residence with attached garages and perform associated grading, landscape and site improvements on property located in the Floodplain Overlay Zone. Note: The project is located in the Coastal Commission’s Appeals Jurisdiction. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on December 4, 2025 12/05/2025 CN 31524

City of San Marcos Notice of Public Hearing Lease of Property for San Marcos Creek Specific Plan Affordable Housing Project As required by Section 54221(b)(4) of the California Government Code (the “Code”), the City of San Marcos, and the City of San Marcos in its capacity as the successor housing agency to the former San Marcos Redevelopment Agency (SHA) (collectively, “City”), is providing notice that it intends to dispose of certain vacant real property meeting the criteria set forth in Section 54221(f)(1)(A) of the Code. The City intends to move forward with a housing development in which 100 percent of the residential units will be affordable to persons and families of very low to low-income, which may have ancillary commercial ground floor uses, at the following parcels: APN 219-270-67 and APN 221-051-38 (the “Project”). APN 219-270-67 is 0.83 gross land area in acres and is located along Creekside Drive, to the east of Bent Avenue. APN 221-051-38is 2.91 gross land area in acres and is located along Via Vera Cruz, to the south of San Marcos Boulevard. Collectively the parcels will be referenced as “the Properties,” “the Parcels,” or “the Project.” The Properties are separated by privately and publicly owned parcels of real property. Both sites are located in the San Marcos Creek Specific Plan area and capital improvements in the area were recently completed as part of the San Marcos Creek Project (“Creek Project”). The Properties are located near Creekside Promenade Park, as well as residential and commercial properties. The City intends to develop the Parcels into affordable housing for very low-, and -low-income households, as defined by Section 50093 of the Health and Safety Code or as defined by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City of San Marcos aims to create an affordable housing scattered site development of no less than 250 units, all at the 70% AMI level or lower. The Project will be restricted by a regulatory agreement including the covenants and conditions of the agreement binding for a minimum of 55 years, which will be recorded in the Office of the San Diego County Recorder. Exempt Surplus Land Findings The City has determined that the Parcels to be developed as part of the Project are exempt surplus land under the Surplus Land Act, pursuant to Government Code Section 54221(f)(1)(A). The Project Parcels qualify as exempt surplus land as they are being transferred pursuant to California Government Code Section 37364 and meet all of the criteria of Section 37634, as follows: 1) Not less than 80 percent of the area of the Project Parcels will be used for development of housing. One hundred percent of the Project Properties will be used to develop housing and associated facilities and improvements. 2) Not less than 40 percent of the total number of housing units developed on the Project Parcels will be affordable to households whose incomes are equal to, or less than, 75 percent of the maximum income of lower income households, and at least half of those will be affordable to very low income households. The Project Parcels will be developed into affordable housing for low– and very low-income households and will be used to create an affordable housing development of no less than 250 units, at the 70% AMI level or lower. 3) The dwelling units produced will be restricted by a regulatory agreement to remain continually affordable to those persons and families for not less than 30 years. The regulatory agreement will be binding for a minimum of 55 years and will be recorded in the office of the San Diego County Recorder. The regulatory agreement will contain a provision making the covenants and conditions of the agreement binding upon successors-in-interest of the housing sponsor. The regulatory agreement will be recorded in the grantor-grantee index to the name of the property owner as grantor and to the name of the City as grantee. Public Comment Contact Persons wishing to comment on the Project or the Surplus Land Act exemption detailed in this Notice may direct their comments within thirty (30) days to: Sylvia Daniels, Housing and Neighborhood Services Director, City of San Marcos. [email protected] 12/05/2025 CN 31522

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: First Reading of an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 11.40 of the Del Mar Municipal Code Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Kaitlyn Elliott-Norgrove, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-704-3632. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE December 1, 2025 12/05/2025 CN 31521

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Tentative Tract Map TTM18-004, Extension of Time a Request for a Three-Year Extension of Time For an Eight-Lot Subdivision reconfiguration of 18.1 acres known as “La Atalaya” Applicant/Owner: La Atalaya, LLC Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs): 299-200-65-00, 299-261-43-00, 299-261-42-00, 299-261-14-00, 299-192-24-00, 299-200-64-00, 299-200-62-00, and 299-200-63-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Jennifer Gavin, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-793-6148. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE December 1, 2025 12/05/2025 CN 31520

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (PW RFP 25-08) POOL MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 10:00 am. on January 23, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 9:30AM PST. Please visit Planetbids for more information. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed pool maintenance and repair services. LOCATION OF WORK Cerro De Las Posas Park Pool and Woodland Park Pool located in San Marcos, CA. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $250,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years – three (3) years with two (2) one-year options to renew. LICENSING/CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENT The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Subcontractors License Type C-61/D35 Pool and Spa Maintenance. Additional specialty certifications are also required. Please visit Planetbids for more information. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 12/05/2025 CN 31509

T.S. No.: 25-15640 Loan No.: ******3914 APN: 254-252-36-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/16/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CHANDLER L. KANE, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services, LLC Recorded 3/22/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0126608 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/29/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $855,610.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1122 HYGEIA AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-252-36-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this Internet Website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15640. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (949) 776-4697, or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15640 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 11/25/2025 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Nida Taylor, Foreclosure Coordinator PPP #25-008889 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025 CN 31512

T.S. No. 138112-CA APN: 183-320-15-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/10/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/9/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/19/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0481353 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PAUL E KISNER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1645 S HANNALEI DR, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $566,063.28 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 138112-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 138112-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 956030_138112-CA 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025 CN 31510

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010506566 Title Order No.: 250353150 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/17/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/23/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0864068 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: VIRGINIA SANELLI-YASSIN, AN UMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/26/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 519 MASON ROAD, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 170-130-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,402.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/17/2025 A-4858451 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31469

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-30485-BA-CA Title No. 250362134-CA-VOI APN. 185-113-39-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/01/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Rafael Ramirez, and Maria Irene Olvera Ramirez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 03/02/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0172718 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/22/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $524,532.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28438 Cepin Dr, Valley Center, CA 92082-6401 A.P.N.: 185-113-39-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above, If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.¢om, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 11/07/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Deandre Garland, Trustee Sales Representative A-4857807 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31443

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on 12/16/2025 @ 10:00 AM Paul Disch Tatia Buie Tatia Buie Dave McCarthy Advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 12/5/25 CNS-3991285# CN 31519

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 12/23/2025 at 2:30 PM. Che Stang; Shawn Pearman; Jason Brown; Matt McCann; Christopher Russell; Katiejane Payne; Amairani Arizmendi; Dustin Edwards; Rubina Gutierrez; Rosa Ramos; Hunter Long. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31508

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU058989N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lillian Nicole Alexander filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lillian Nicole Alexander change to proposed name: Lillian Nicole Alexander-Mittal. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31480

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU061091N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Myatt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Archie Ray Campbell change to proposed name: Charles Steven Myatt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31465

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of KEDRIC D. BEACHEM AND/OR KIMETRIA B. BEACHEM, please contact Attorney ALLISON B. COSTANZA, 225-664-4335 [email protected]. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31463

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN LINDA BELFIELD aka SUSAN L. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003198C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Linda Belfield aka Susan L. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 23, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504, Room: Belsky. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH MICHAEL BELFIELD aka JOSEPH M. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003197C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph Michael Belfield aka Joseph M. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 17, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 1603, Room: Frazier. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31460

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, NORTHWEST DISTRICT JUDITH BUTLER, formerly known as Judith Aram, an individual, Petitioner vs. FLORENCE D. ROSE, an individual; KEVIN B. ROSE; an individual, NATHALIE ANNA WILLIAMS, an individual; TIMOTHY S. ARAM, an individual; BRANDON CHRISTOPHER ARAM, an individual; BYRON SCOTT ARAM, an individual; STEVEN CRAIG ARAM, an individual; MATTHEW DOUGLAS ARAM, an individual; PHILIP TYLER ARAM, an individual; KENNETH ARAM, an individual; ALL PERSONS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN ADVERSE TO PETITIONER’S TITLE OR ANY CLOUD ON PETITIONER’S TITLE THEREON, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; Respondents CASE #: 25VECP00241 Petition Filed: April 23, 2025 [Assigned to Hon. Valerie Slkin, Dept U] NOTICE OF CONTINUED HEARING ON PETITION TO EXPUNGE LIS PENDENS Reservation ID: 706522252213 Date: January 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept: U TO ALL RESPONDENTS AND THEIR COUNSELS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the November 7, 2025, hearing on Petitioner Judith Butler’s Petition to Expunge Lis Pendens, the Court continued the hearing to January 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department U of the Superior Court located at 6230 Sylmar Avenue, Van Nuys, California 91401. Counsel for Petitioner was Ordered to provide notice of the new hearing date. Date: November 7, 2025 LUNA & GLUSHON A Professional Corporation ROBERT L. GLUSHON s/s SEAN M. BRYN 16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 950 Encino CA 91436 Telephone: 818.907.8755 Facsimile: 818.907.8760 Attorneys for Petitioner JUDITH ARAM, an individual 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022643 Filed: Dec 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedRN Legal Nurse Consulting. Located at: 819 Chamise Ct., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alivia Lim, 819 Chamise Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Alivia Lim, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022466 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Specialty Construction Inc. Located at: 6074 Corte Del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-304, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Seaside Specialty Construction Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-304, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2021 S/Steven R. Gough, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022232 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Spirits. Located at: 1921 Winterwarm Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Becky Lou Gonzalez Ms., 1921 Winterwarm Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/04/2014 S/Becky Lou Gonzalez Ms., 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022453 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Innovations. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Discrete Holdings LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sang Hoon Park, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022411 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FOXWITHPEN. Located at: 3668 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isamu Arie, 3668 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Isamu Arie, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022401 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wright Light Studios. Located at: 7027 Camino Pacheco, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Scott Wright, 7027 Camino Pacheco, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Scott Wright, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022107 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dapper Singh. Located at: 3924 Sherbourne Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitruvian West Holdings LLC, 3924 Sherbourne Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zamir Thind, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022372 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Product Canopy. Located at: 7548 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Product Canopy LLC, 7548 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Summer K. Rogers, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022318 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EMI Today. Located at: 15144 Susita St., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emilie Hasrouty, 15144 Susita St., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2017 S/Emilie Hasrouty, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022306 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Hair. Located at: 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stacy A. Prida, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Stephen Fischer, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075; 3. Jermaine D. Turpin, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacy A. Prida, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022105 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Causey Accounting Solutions. Located at: 2563 Navarra Dr. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Willoe Causey, 2563 Navarra Dr. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Ashley Willoe Causey, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022089 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CiraRx. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. M-Power Biolase, LLC, 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Scott, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021631 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stellar Solar Electric. Located at: 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TMAG Industries Inc., 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/1998 S/Kent Harle, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021472 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dussaq Enterprises. Located at: 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Douglas Rene Dussaq, 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2025 S/Douglas Dussaq, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022212 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tranquil Tides Senior Care. Located at: 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DCB Acquisitions LLC, 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Chedly Benattia, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021981 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Appliance Repair. Located at: 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Noah Nothstein, 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/11/2016 S/Noah Nothstein, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022005 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recovery Resilience. Located at: 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jody Navah Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024, 2. Bradford Peter Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jody Navah Justin, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022069 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Kinds Move; B. Phreedom Phonics. Located at: 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eastwood Enterprises, 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Derek Wiback, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021791 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shootz Golf and Game Studio. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021852 Filed: Nov 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NVibe AI. Located at: 1452 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soul@Play LLC, 1452, Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nirav Desai, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021824 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewrite Therapy. Located at: 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schoenherr Marriage and Family Therapists Inc., 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Schoenherr, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021788 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homestead Childcare. Located at: 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley Slingerland, 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/17/2025 S/Kelley Slingerland, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019919 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loft Studio Interiors; B. Loft Portfolio. Located at: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Traci Marie Johnson, 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2019 S/Traci Marie Johnson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021544 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDTJ Apparel; B. SDTJ Transport. Located at: 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Christopher Peterson, 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/10/2025 S/Samuel C. Peterson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021486 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve. Located at: 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve, 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cassie Clark, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020575 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Upholstery; B. Fallbrook Upholstery Shop. Located at: 124 W. Beech St., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joaquin Cervantes, 638 Tatum St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Maria Cristina Cervantes, 638 Tatun St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joaquin Cervantes, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021663 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROYANTHONYPHOTO. Located at: 17458 Matinal Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Troy Saunders, 17458 Matinal Rd, #5122, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Troy Saunders, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021576 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Hearing Associates. Located at: 1045 E. Valley Pkwy. Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stasek Audiology PC, 1045 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/12/2025 S/Cole Stasek, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020942 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Now Fit. Located at: 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ignite Faith and Fitness LLC, 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shawn Mitchell, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021282 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy–Sell–Love–San Diego. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keryn Young, 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Keryn Young, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020609 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FieldLogix. Located at: 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Veracity Wireless Inc., 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2015 S/Yukon Palmer, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019653 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noam Collective. Located at: 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monick Tomko, 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monick Tomko, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021220 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal BioAmendments. Located at: 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2025 S/Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021135 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pickleball Club. Located at: 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pickleball Republic, LLC, 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Andrew Slipka, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020589 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Wellness Collective. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisel Lewis, 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Lisel Lewis, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021331 Filed: Nov 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VIRSITIL. Located at: 328 S. Freeman St., Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michele Eloise Taylor, 328 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/09/2025 S/Michele Eloise Taylor, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020464 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Family Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cloutman Family LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/27/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020229 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning. Located at: 2131 S. El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Miller Cleaning Services LLC, 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin J. Miller, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020697 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MamaSaysSo. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/14/2025 S/Alberto Aroeste, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021173 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Maintenance Service. Located at: 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Randy Reddingius, 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/29/2025 S/Randy Reddingius, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021191 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trutone Media. Located at: 6640 Ambrosia Ln. #728, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manal Rammal, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/06/2025 S/Manal Rammal, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021226 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quick Fix Sprinkler. Located at: 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ALIA LLC, 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/05/2025 S/Christian Heaviland, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020448 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Threads. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #121B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Interfaith Community Services, 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Varinda Missett, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020939 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petals, by Rachel. Located at: 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Centered Kids Coaching Services, 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Rachel Ulloa, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019898 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True West Motorworks. Located at: 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kombis, Kooks, and Things LLC, 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/13/2023 S/Ian Bobolia, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31418