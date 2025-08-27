Legal Notices, August 29, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (9/5, 9/19, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and closed September 1, 2025 in observance of Labor Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Bergmann-Rivers Single Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006454-2023; CDP-006456-2023; FILING DATE: 8/16/2023; APPLICANT: Joshua Bergmann; LOCATION: 2215 Edinburg Avenue (APN: 260-414-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Demolition of existing single-family home, construction of new single-family home, attached garage, and attached Accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Authorization of a temporary construction trailer for the duration of the construction work; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11/Coastal Zone, Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303(a) which exempts projects that include demolition of a single-family residence and the construction of a single family residence and secondary (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner, 760-633-2738 [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Vandewater Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-007203-2024; FILING DATE: May 7, 2024; APPLICANT: Kory Almryde; LOCATION: 235 Florita Street (APN: 256-373-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Demolition of all onsite structures, and construction of a new single-family residence with a basement Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), and site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) Zone, Coastal Zone, and Special Study; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(I)(1), which exempts the demolition of a single-family residence and related accessory structures/uses, and Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a single-family residence and related accessory structures/uses in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Edinburg Home (South); CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007697-2024; BADJ-007698-2024; CDP-007699-2024; FILING DATE: 10/31/2024; APPLICANT: Sudhir Vora; LOCATION: 2180 Edinburg Avenue (APN: 260-411-21); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Demolition of existing single-family home, construction of new two-story single-family home and attached basement garage, and consolidation of two underlying lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11/Coastal Zone, Special Study; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines sections 15301(l)(1), 15303(a), and 15305(a) which exempts projects that include demolition and construction of a new single family home and minor lot line adjustments. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner, 760-633-2738 [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. All of the above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. For all the items above, the action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/29/2025 CN 31081

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance No. 2025-10 (PLCY-008321-2025) and Ordinance No. 2025-11 (PLCY-008282-2025) proposing Municipal Code amendments which modify the 2025 California Building Standards Code to related building codes, fire abatement, to energy efficiency, and green building. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The amendments proposed will not have a significant effect on the environment because the strengthened requirements reduce hazards and accommodate features to reduce environmental effects. Adoption of the amendments is exempt from environmental review as per Section 15308 of the CEQA Guidelines, which allows a categorical exemption for “actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by state or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment.” Furthermore, the amendments related to energy efficiency and green building were previously evaluated in the Final Negative Declaration (ND) for the Climate Action Plan (Case No. 17-224), dated December 5, 2017, and Addendum to the ND (Case No. ENV-004106-2020), dated October 20, 2020. The ND and the Addendum evaluated the potential environmental effects of the implementation of the Climate Action Plan, including the adoption and enforcement of energy efficiency and renewable energy ordinances. This project is within the scope of the Final Negative Declaration and the Addendum, and no further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance is required. STAFF CONTACT: Sustainability Manager Crystal Najera, (760) 943- 2285, [email protected]. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) no later than Friday, September 5, 2025, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on September 10, 2025. The ordinance shall take effect on January 1, 2025. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/29/2025 CN 31080

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2024-25 Draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2024-25 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2024-25 program year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is to consider the approval of the FY 2024-25 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) under the federal CDBG program which is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it is not defined as a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5). The funding activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Cindy Schubert, Management Analyst: (760) 633-2726 or [email protected]. The draft FY 2024-25 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website for public review and comment from September 5, 2025 to September 22, 2025 at https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/public-notices/development-services under “City Council Hearing Notices.” Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage 72 hours prior to the public hearing at https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on September 24, 2025. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 22 de septiembre si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Cindy Schubert, Planificador por correo electrónico [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 08/29/2025 CN 31079

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (09/05, 09/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed September 1, 2025 in observance of Labor Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, September 9, 2025 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Calcara Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005745-2022, DR-005746-2022, CDP-005747-2022; FILING DATE: October 27, 2022; APPLICANT: Manchester Avenue Project LLC.; LOCATION: Vacant parcel on north side of Manchester Avenue between Pacific Ranch Drive and Sienna Canyon Drive (APN: 262-061-28); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construction of a new two-story single-family dwelling with an attached three-car garage and a detached accessory dwelling unit with an attached one-car garage on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: Rural Residential 1 (RR1), and Special Study, Cultural, Scenic Visual Corridor and Coastal Zone overlays; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of small structures, including one single-family residence and an accessory dwelling unit. Up to three single family residences may be constructed under this exemption; therefore, the single-family dwelling and accessory dwelling unit may utilize this exemption. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the subject project. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10- calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/29/2025 CN 31078

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2025-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2025-05 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 2.16, Campaign Regulations and Political or Other Noncommercial Signs-Quantity, Timing and Display Area, of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Ordinance 2025-05 amends EMC Chapter 2.16 as follows: • Removes Section 2.16.020’s limit on contributions to any committee formed to support or oppose a candidate. This amendment will not affect the Code’s existing limitation on contributions made directly to a candidate or their controlled committee. A “controlled committee” is one that is controlled directly or indirectly by a candidate or acts jointly with the candidate in making expenditures. • Makes clarifying amendments to the Code, including deleting unnecessary definitions (“committee”), adding new definitions referencing those found in the California Political Reform Act (“controlled committee” and “person”), and clarifying that Section 2.16.020’s limit on contributions applies both to donors making contributions and to candidates soliciting or accepting contributions. • Amends contribution limits to candidates and their controlled committees for Office of Mayor from $250 to $500 for any one election. Contribution limits to candidates and their controlled committees for Office of City Council Member remains at $250 for any one election. • Adds enforcement provisions, allowing the City to enforce violations of the ordinance as a misdemeanor pursuant to Chapter 1.08 of the City’s Code. The City may also seek civil or administrative penalties in addition to, or in lieu of, criminal penalties. Ordinance 2025-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 20, 2025, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer; NAYS: Lyndes; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 10, 2025, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/29/2025 CN 31065

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 9th day of September 2025, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: V24-003 APN: 299-200-74 Location: Vacant Lot on Oribia Road (0 Oribia Road, Adjacent to 1439 Oribia Road) Applicant: Reid and Beth Westburg Applicant Representative: Kit Leeger, Leeger Architecture Zone: R1-40 (Low Density Residential), WUI (Wild Urban Interface) Overlay Zone: Bluff, Slope, and Canyon, Coastal Appeals Environmental Status: Exempt Description: Variances are requested from DMMC Sections 30.10.070.C.a and b to reduce the required front and rear yards (setbacks) of the substandard-sized lot for the future development of a residential unit; and from DMMC Section 30.86.090.A.2 to allow a seven-foot-tall wall at the rear (east) property line to comply with Fire and Building Codes. Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner, (858-793-6144) or [email protected] Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before August 29, 2025 08/29/2025 CN 31088

Introduced Ordinance No. 2025-1562 Ordinance No. 2025-1562 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California amending San Marcos Municipal Code Chapter 2.16 (Controls on Campaign Contributions) to increase campaign contribution limits. Ordinance No. 2025-1562 was introduced on July 22, 2025, and will be presented to the City Council for adoption on September 9, 2025. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 08/29/2025 CN 31087

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Encroachment Permit EP25-068. A request to retain existing retaining walls and to extend the length of a wall within the public right-of-way at 610 Hoska Drive. (Applicant: Tim and Jayne Haines) APN #: 300-251-25-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Nestor Machado, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-755-9314. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE August 25, 2025 08/29/2025 CN 31076

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Project: Introduction of Ordinances to Adopt the Updated 2025 California Building and Fire Codes and Local Amendments Location: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: This project is not subject to the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3). It can be seen with certainty that the adoption of the State-mandated Building and Fire Codes with minor amendments will not have a significant effect on the environment. Staff Contact: Nicole Morrow, AICP, Associate Planner – [email protected] or 858-375-9529 Description: This is a request for the City Council to introduce two ordinances amending Del Mar Municipal Code Chapters 10.04 (Fire Code) and 23.12 (Building Code) to adopt the updated California Building Standards Code (2025), amend Chapter 23.70 (Construction and Demolition Recycling), and include local amendments. The City is required to adopt the State code as the minimum standard for development. The City is also proposing to include local amendments to reflect Del Mar’s unique characteristics and approach to design and development. The proposed action will ensure the City maintains standards consistent with State regulations, including development that accounts for fire prevention and public health and safety. Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Nicole Morrow, Email: [email protected] , Phone: 858-375-9529. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE August 25, 2025 08/29/2025 CN 31075

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069; at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Project No: SP22-0005, SP22-0006, GPA22-0004, MFSDP22-0005, TSM22-0004, CUP22-0005 & EIR23-005. Applicant: Cornerstone Communities Request: A Specific Plan, Multi-Family Site Development Plan, and Tentative Subdivision Map for a 46-unit condominium development on 8.6 acres. Project includes Amendments of the Heart of the City Specific Plan and General Plan to remove the Richmar sub-plan designation of the property. Additionally, a Conditional Use Permit for a temporary crushing of rock material during grading operations is requested. Environmental Determination: Environmental Impact Report (EIR23-005/SCH No. 2023080449) was prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Location of Property: A 8.6 acres vacant site located on the east side of Woodward Street, approximately 235 feet north of Mission Road, more particularly described as Lots 5 of Block 58 of Rancho Los Vallecitos De San Marcos, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof No. 806, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 21, 1895. Assessor’s Parcel No(s): 220-210-49-00. Planning Commission Action: The Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposed project to the City Council by a “6-0” vote, with Commissioner Saulsberry absent. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Scott Nightingale, Principal Planner, by calling 760-744-1050, Extension 3281, or [email protected] The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3186. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 08/29/2025. 08/29/2025 CN 31066

Title Order No. : 15953943 Trustee Sale No. : 88138 Loan No. : 399514470 APN : 223-620-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/4/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0318209 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: AMAZING DPAYSEH HOLDING LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor CONVENTUS LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (CFL LICENSE NO. 60DBO-43745) , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit "A" Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1588 GLENCREST DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,779,512.39 (Estimated). DATE: 8/18/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88138. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com using the file number assigned to this case 88138 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. APN : 223-620-13-00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: LOT 13 TRACT NO. 400, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, PHASE 1 UNIT 25, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14328, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 28, 2001. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, REPAIR, DRAINAGE AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF SAN ELIJO HILLS RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON DECEMBER 17, 1999 AS DOCUMENT NO. 1999-0820064 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY, THE “DECLARATION”). FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION DESCRIBED BELOW AND THE TRACT MAP OF THE RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE, AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING, AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AN REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED (500) FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, USE AND ENJOYMENT, OVER, IN, TO, AND THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY COMMON AREA TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED UNDER THE DECLARATION, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LOT B OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 20, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14083, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000 SHOWN IN EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THE PORTION OF LOT C OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 21, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14084, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000, SHOWN ON EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. STOX 954137_88138 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31061

T.S. No. 134711-CA APN: 105-771-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/5/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/29/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/7/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0148870 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BRUCE R. HICKS, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3068 WILLOW HEIGHTS ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $437,070.81 The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 954114_134711-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31060

T.S. No. 135229-CA APN: 107-400-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/27/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2022 as Instrument No. DOC# 2022-0351876 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STACEY SILVERMAN FINE AND JUSTIN C FINE, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2747 VIA DEL ROBLES, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $851,949.42 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953892_135229-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31059

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-25-1013742-CL Order No.: FIN-25004924 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Kathy Barry, a single woman Recorded: 7/30/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0507358 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/19/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $270,042.64 The purported property address is: 1821 EASTWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor's Parcel No.: 257-110-04-17 Parcel 1: An undivided one-twenty-second (1/22nd) interest in and to Lot 58 of Village Park Unit No. 1, according to Map thereof No. 6755 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on October 14, 1970; Excepting therefrom the following An undivided 25 percent interest in all mineral, oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances in and under or that may be produced from a depth below 500 feet from the surface of said lands, but without rights of surface entry, as set out in deed recorded September 21, 1967, as File No. 144559. Also excepting therefrom the following: (a) Living Units 133 through 154, inclusive, as shown upon the Lot 58 Village Park Unit No. 1 Condominium Plan recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 2, 1974, as File/Page No. 74-209006. (b) The right to possession of all those areas designated as garages, patios, storage areas, carports and parking spaces (exclusive use areas) shown upon the Condominium Plan above referred to; Parcel 2: Living Unit No. 149 as shown upon the Condominium Plan above referred to. Parcel 3: The exclusive right to possession and occupancy of those portions of Lot 58 described in Parcel 1 above, designated as Patio, Garage, Storage Area and Carport (and Parking Space) on the Condominium Plan referred to above which are appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 4: One membership in Village Park Townhome Corporation No. One, a California Corporation not for profit, hereinafter called the Corporation. Parcel 5: One Class A membership in Village Park Recreation Club No. One, a California Corporation not for profit, hereinafter called the Association. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1013742-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1013742-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1013742-CL and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1013742-CL IDSPub #0249754 8/22/2025 8/29/2025 9/5/2025 CN 31033

T.S. No. 134906-CA APN: 105-772-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/7/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/15/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0649451 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES D. DICKINSON AND GERDA S. DICKINSON, AS TRUSTEES OF THE DICKINSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 17, 1990 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1335 SUNNY HEIGHTS RD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,170,457.65 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134906-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134906-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953749_134906-CA 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025, 08/29/2025 CN 30998

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Notice pursuant to UCC Sec. 6105) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names, business addresses of the Seller are: HOANG NGUYEN AND THAI-OAHN NGUYEN 655 E. LINCOLN AVENUE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92026 The location in California of the chief executive officer of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: QWIK KORNER COIN LAUNDRY The names and address of the buyer are: ARROWHEAD OMEGA LLC 412 7TH STREET, CORONADO, CA 92118 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, TRADENAME, GOODWILL, LEASE, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, AND ALL OTHER ASSETS OF THE BUSINESS KNOWN AS: QWIK KORNER COIN LAUNDRY and are located at: 655 E. LINCOLN AVENUE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92026 The business name used by the seller at that location is: QWIK KORNER COIN LAUNDRY The anticipated date of the bulk sale is SEPTEMBER 17, 2025 at the office of RMC MORTON LAW, APC, 1020 ISABELLA AVENUE, CORONADO, CA 92118 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: RMC MORTON LAW, APC, 1020 ISABELLA AVENUE, CORONADO, CA 92118 and the last date for filing claims shall be SEPTEMBER 16, 2025, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 8/25/2025 Arrowhead Omega LLC, a California limited liability company S/ By: Sebrinna E. Gavzie, Manager 8/29/25 CNS-3962125# CN 31077

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec.6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043050 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: Bottlecraft Oceanside, Inc., 602 S Tremont Street, Suite 101, Oceanside, CA 92054 Doing Business as: Bottlecraft Oceanside All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Shootzfam, LLC, 507 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill and covenant not to complete and transfer of License No. 41-625118 of that certain business known as Bottlecraft Oceanside located at 602 S Tremont Street, Suite 101, Oceanside, CA 92054. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043050, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 10/20/2025. The Bulk Sale subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Shootzfam, LLC By: /s/ Christopher J. Slowey Title: Manager 8/29/25 CNS-3961250# CN 31072

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU042983N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elijah Sauder and Lorelei Marcus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elijah Paul Sauder change to proposed name: Elijah Paul Marusawa. b. Present name: Lorelei Esther Marcus change to proposed name: Lorelei Esther Marusawa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 3, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31069

Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property (CCP 701.540) ATTORNEY: Curry Advisors, A Professional Law Corporation 185 West F Street, Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92101 TELEPHONE NO.: (619) 238-0004 FAX NO.: (619) 238-0006 ATTORNEY FOR: Rochefort Family Investments LLC LEVYING OFFICER): San Diego County Sheriff’s Office 325 S. Melrose Dr. Suite 2400 Vista, CA 92081 Phone:(760) 940-2898 Fax: (760) 806-6215 California Relay Service Number (800) 735-2929 TDD or 711 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF Los Angeles STREET ADDRESS: 111 N Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90012 PLAINTIFF/PETITIONER: Richard Porreco, Rochefort Family Investments LLC DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT: Pedram Abraham Mehrian et al COURT CASE NUMBER: 22STCV07519 LEVYING OFFICER FILE NUMBER: 2025400041 Date 08/13/2025 Under a Writ of Execution Issued out of the above court on 11/13/2024, on the Judgment rendered on 08/29/2024 for the sum of $1,156,606.85 (estimated); I have levied upon all the rights, title, and interest of the judgment debtor(s), Carmel Pacific Living Estates LLC in the real property, in the county of San Diego, described as follows: 14287 Clarkview Lane, San Diego, CA 92130, PARCEL A: PARCEL 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6367, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON SEPTEMBER 15, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 378748 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.PARCEL B:AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS IN THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF PARCEL 1 AND THE EASTERLY 30.00 FEET OF PARCEL 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 4894, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. EXCEPT THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL “A” ABOVE. APN: 305-020-35-00 PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS SHOULD REFER TO SECTIONS 701.510 to 701.680, INCLUSIVE, OF THE CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE FOR PROVISIONS GOVERNING THE TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND EFFECT OF THE SALE AND THE LIABILITY OF DEFAULTING BIDDERS. PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will proceed to sell at public auction to the highest bidder , for cash in lawful money of the United States, all the rights, title, and interest of said judgment debtor(s) in the above described property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy said execution, with accrued interest and costs on: Date/Time of Sale 09/18/2025 10:00AM Location of Sale 325 S. Melrose Dr., South Courthouse Entrance, Vista, CA 92081 Directions to the property location can be obtained from the levying officer upon oral or written request . Kelly A. Martinez, Sheriff /s/ M. LaCosta 2803, Sheriff’s Authorized Agent LIENS MAY BE PRESENT WHICH MAY OR MAY NOT SURVIVE THIS LEVY. 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31058

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU043294C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioners Water Arielle Sanford and Romeo Derek Brown filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Water Arielle Sanford change to proposed name: Water Arielle Hazel. b. Present name: Romeo Derek Brown change to proposed name: Romeo Derek Hazel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/18/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31048

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILFRED TACKEO SATO aka WILFRED T. SATO Case# 25PE002223C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wilfred Tackeo Sato aka Wilfred T. Sato. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ernest Sato, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ernest Sato be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 17, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 31017

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal injury or Wrongful Death) CASE #: 37-2024-00018003-CU-PO-CTL SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 W. Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 Civil PLAINTIFF: Marc Jordan DEFENDANT: David C. Fleming; Lexie Davila To: David C. Fleming Plaintiff: Marc Jordan Seeks damages in the above-entitled action as follows: To Defendant David C. Fleming General damages: a. Pain, suffering and inconvenience $100,000.00 b. Emotional distress $100,000.00 e. Other Disfigurement $300,000.00 Special damages: a. Medical expenses (to date) $49,553.40 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of when pursuing a judgement in the suit filed against you. $50,000.00 Date: 08/06/25 /s/ Marshall E. Bluestone Attorney for Plaintiff Bluestone Faircloth and Olson LLP 1825 Fourth St Santa Rosa CA 95404 Telephone: 707.526.4250 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013898 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leb Ped. Located at: 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adrian Lamarr Peddy, 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Adrian L. Peddy, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016076 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upbeat Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Upbeat Music LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016341 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascentuals. Located at: 1728 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Joy Chiorino, PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Amy Joy Chiorino, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016289 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guau Guau Taza de Cafe. Located at: 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Guau Guau Eves Vera LLC, 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Eva Esmeralda Vega, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015064 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel Souls. Located at: 225 E. Orange Ave. #C2, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2717 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia M. Huerta, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia M. Huerta, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016221 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petal. Located at: 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015136 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joshua’s Donation Pick Up. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015083 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JG Hauling; B. Joshuas Junk Removal. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016028 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hatch Electrical Services. Located at: 2855 Unicornio St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Marshall Smeltzer, PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Marshall Smeltzer, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016152 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flow & Be. Located at: 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shannon Yarnall, 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/16/2025 S/Shannon Yarnall, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015566 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Powder Room Lash Studio. Located at: 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015965 Filed: Aug 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Roses Nursery. Located at: 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Anitha Velur Palaniappan, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/02/2025 S/Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015511 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Painting Co. Located at: 4475 Dale Ave. #205, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Charles McGee, 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2000 S/Paul Charles McGee, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015425 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angeliz Nails & Spa. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helen Nguyen, 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Helen Nguyen, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015417 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd.., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92194; 2. Patricia Welton, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015622 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrive & Glow LLC. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thrive & Glow LLC, 8379 Yosemite St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Theresa Tam Sing, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015741 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life with jade; B. j+j. Located at: 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade Andews, 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Andrews, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015785 Filed: Aug 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Manufacturing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/15/2024 S/Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015728 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADD Real Estate. Located at: 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda D Durant Inc., 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/13/2025 S/Amanda D Durant, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015723 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas by the Sea. Located at: 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Costa, 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Costa, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015736 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Healthy Hay Company; B. Consultant Growth Solutions. Located at: 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Full Spectrum Improvement LLC, 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Peter Gerrard, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013436 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Proctor People Exam Proctors. Located at: 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Allan J. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Barbara R. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Allan J. Wanamaker, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9014432 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Jersey Mike’s Subs. Located at: 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/03/2020 and assigned File # 2020-9014709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Beachside Subs Inc., 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Catherine Brown, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015204 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MD Software Services; B. MD Software. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J. Miller Software Services, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015536 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Revelations. Located at: 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sea Revelations LLC, 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Daniel Mori, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015642 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Color Works. Located at: 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patrice Alexander, 1317 Cambridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Christian Pharo, 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Alexander, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015646 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProvenCMC Solutions; B. ProvenCMC; C. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC. Located at: 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC, 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2025 S/David Provencal, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015550 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nebelmeer Studio. Located at: 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2025 S/Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013374 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diamoon. Located at: 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekaterina Gutsu, 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2025 S/Ekaterina Gutsu, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013855 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flourish and Flow Psychiatry. Located at: 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katelyn Anne Brady, 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2025 S/Katelyn Anne Brady, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31027

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014784 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elite Junior Golf Tour. Located at: 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cory Edmon Page, 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cory Edmon Page, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014970 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC; B. Carlsbad Drinking Water; C. Carlsbad Famous Water; D. Carlsbad Historic Water; E. Carlsbad Mineral Water; F. Carlsbad Mineral Water Spa; G. Carlsbad Vending Water; H. Carlsbad Water; I. Carlsbad Alkaline Ice; J. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC. Located at: 2802 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC, 2802 Carlsbad Blvd. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/14/2019 S/Jacob R. Smith, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015065 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Psych Wellness Spa. Located at: 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Kaestner A Professional Nursing Corporation, 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Ann Kaestner, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014955 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Dollhouse Fitness LLC. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Dollhouse Collective, 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kendra Saad, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015257 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smile Encinitas Dental Care. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dustin Mark Deering DDS Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dustin Mark Deering, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014943 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The UPS Store 0005. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Asra Set Incorporated, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reginald Singh, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014695 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pine on Marble. Located at: 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014954 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P B ‘s Finest. Located at: 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Braun, 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Braun, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014849 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow Tree Weddings. Located at: 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monique Moreira Da Silva, 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monique Moreira Da Silva, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015052 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solera Skin. Located at: 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Olivia Santana Marta, 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Santana Marta, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015757 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014940 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee’s Garden. Located at: 4005 Ranchbrook Rd. Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1747, Fallbrook CA 92088. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yuvadee Lhuillier, 4005 Ranchbrook Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/04/2025 S/Yuvadee Lhuillier, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014908 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Force Industrial Coatings of San Diego County. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Garage Force Coating Inc, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/10/2025 S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014907 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Consultancy. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014125 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinks Windows Encinitas. Located at: 2212 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Coastal Cowboy Service Co LLC, 441 Brady Ln., Austin TX 78746. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Slattery, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014758 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendiciones Boutique LLC. Located at: 1501 E. Grand Ave. #1312, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bendiciones Boutique LLC, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/28/2025 S/Esmeralda Santiago, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014944 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gade Healthcare. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Douglas Malta Oliveira, Av. Antartico, 381, Conj. 73 E 74 Jardim Do Mar, Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Sao Paulo 09726-150. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/05/2025 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014319 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sleep AI; B. Sleep.AI. Located at: 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sleepscore Inc., 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Colin Lawlor, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014549 Filed: Jul 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom Link Real Estate. Located at: 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Louis John Puhek, 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Louis John Puhek, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014852 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be Known By LLC; B. Be Known By. Located at: 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Be Known By LLC, 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melissa LeClaire, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014732 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penasquitos Pet Clinic; B. Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital of Penasquitos. Located at: 9728 Carmel Mountain Rd. #E, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hoolowitz Veterinary Partners, 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2020 S/Christopher Hoolihan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014813 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Down River Co. Located at: 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maxine Lauck Designs LLC, 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Maxine Lauck, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014508 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Ave. Located at: 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shaheen Ghaznavi, 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shaheen Ghaznavi, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013661 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powerhouse Electric. Located at: 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Earl Powles, 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/15/2020 S/Richard Earl Powles, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014300 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Midland Senior Care Insurance. Located at: 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & A Agency Inc., 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2012 S/Annette Midland, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014760 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedrus BioAdvisors; B. Cedrus Property Inspections. Located at: 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cedrus Group, LLC, 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Guy F. Cipriani, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014734 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Asian Market. Located at: 3320 Mission Ave. #L, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Holandez Inc., 3320 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/22/2009 S/Maria Liz Pajayon Holandez, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014724 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chan Family Development Fund. Located at: 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scripps Oral Pathology Service LLC, 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Craig A. Chan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014198 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tesoro Resorts. Located at: 1255 Coast Blvd. #2B, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steadfast Resorts International, LLC, 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2011 S/Dinesh Davar, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012898 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Workwell. Located at: 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. More Love Media Inc., 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2025 S/Randi Markel, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013073 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solartech Cleaning and Maintenance. Located at: 2714 Avalon, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tasha Nicole Lewis, 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Tasha Lewis, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30953