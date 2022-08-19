Legal Notices, August 19, 2022

SAN ELIJO JOIINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Recycled Water Distribution System Valve Replacement Project To be considered for selection, a proposal must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529 . Project Description: San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA), is soliciting bid submissions from qualified contractors for Recycled Water Distribution System Valve Replacement Project. The work consists of replacement of 31 gate valves and associated surface repairs within the recycled water distribution system. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than one hundred (100) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFB Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact Vanessa Hackney, [email protected] or (760) 753-6203, if you need additional information. 08/16/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26857

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of September 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Pyka Variance; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004946-2021; VRNC-004947-2021; CDPNF-004948-2021; FILING DATE: October 26, 2021; APPLICANT: Ian Pyka; LOCATION: 1323 Eolus Avenue (APN: 254-370-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Variance and Coastal Development Permit to exceed the ten percent average lot slope height; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, Scenic Visual Corridor, and Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(2). Section 15301(e)(2) exempts additions to existing structures that will not result in an increase of more than 10,000 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: El Camino Promenade Sign Program; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004680-2021; Sign-005574-2022; CDPNF-004682-2021; FILING DATE: July 6, 2021; APPLICANT: Western Sign & Awning; LOCATION: 204-252 North El Camino Real (APN: 259-121-18-00); ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject lot is located within the General Commerical (GC) zone and the Coastal Zone Overlay; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Sign Program Modification and Coastal Development Permit to modify the existing El Camino Promenade Sign Program for wall and blade signage within the existing commercial center. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311, which exempts the construction, or placement of minor structures accessory to existing commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities, including but not limited to on-premise signs. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner, 760-633-2703, [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Sunshine Gardens Condition Interpretation; CASE NUMBERS: ITRP-005581-2022; FILING DATE: August 17, 2022; APPLICANT: Sunshine Encinitas, LLC, Brian Grover; LOCATION: 155 Quail Gardens Drive, 628 & 630 Encinitas Boulevard (APN: 258-130-97 & 98); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider Planning Commission Interpretation specific to interpretation of a condition of approval added to Resolution 2021-29. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the R30 Overlay Zone within the Coastal Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources and Special Study Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed Planning Commission Interpretation for a condition of approval is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) as the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for Items 1, 2 and 3. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/19/2022 CN 26855

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO Carlsbad Municipal Code CHAPTER 2.42 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION AND Title 22 hISTORIC PRESERVATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public meeting at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, to consider amendments to the Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 2.42 Historic Preservation Commission and Title 22 Historic Preservation, to revise the historic preservation ordinance and implement the Mills Act. The Historic Preservation Commission will review and consider the draft ordinance and make a recommendation to the City Council. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on, or before, Aug. 29, 2022, or to attend the public meeting. Copies of the staff report will be available at least 72 hours before the public meeting. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong, Assistant Community Development Director in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2721 or [email protected]. PUBLISH: AUGUST 19, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION 08/19/2022 CN 26854

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EL CAMINO REAL SPECIFIC PLAN NOTICE OF SCOPING MEETING AND PREPARATION OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The City of Encinitas Development Services Department will conduct a public scoping open house to solicit input and comments from public agencies and the general public on the proposed Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the El Camino Real Specific Plan (proposed project) on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Poinsettia Room, Encinitas City Hall at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. This meeting will be an open house format and interested parties may drop in to review the proposed project exhibits and submit written comments on the scope of the Draft EIR during the meeting. Representatives from the Development Services Department and the EIR consultant will be available to address questions regarding the EIR process. Information is also available at http://encinitasca.gov/El-Camino-Real-SP. NOTICE OF PREPARATION (NOP): In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), this is to notify public agencies and the general public that the City, as the Lead Agency, will prepare an EIR for the proposed project. The City is interested in the input and/or comments of public agencies as to the scope and content of the environmental information that will be studied in connection with the proposed project. Public agencies may need to use the EIR prepared by the City when considering applicable permits or other approvals for the proposed project. The general public is also encouraged to provide input on the scope of the EIR. NOP Comment Period: Due to the time limits mandated by state law, your response must be sent at the earliest possible date but not later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Please send your response to the City of Encinitas Development Services Department, c/o Jennifer Gates, to 505 S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024. If you have any questions regarding this scoping meeting, please contact Melinda Dacey, Project Planner, at [email protected] or (760) 633-2711 or Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager, at [email protected] or (760) 633-2714. 08/19/2022 CN 26853

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT Draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for Housing and Community Development Activities for FY 2021-22 PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the city clerk AT (760) 633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate Oral Communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. If you would like to share your comments during the meeting, please follow the instructions below. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (including oral communications, and comments related to consent calendar items and action items): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the City Council Meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the Mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the City Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, click on the agenda and follow the instructions: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2021-22 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The draft FY 2021-22 CAPER is available for public review and comment from August 22, 2022 to September 20, 2022. The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2021-22 program year (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022). The FY 2021-22 Draft CAPER includes accomplishments and expenditures related to City’s CDBG allocation from the CARES Act (CDBG-CV) in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). The Draft FY 2021-22 CAPER is available for review at the City’s Development Services Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, at the Encinitas Community Center, Encinitas and Cardiff public libraries, and on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. Please submit all comments and questions in writing to: Cindy Schubert, at [email protected] or 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The public may also provide comment at the public meeting on September 21, 2022, at 6pm by following the instructions provided above. 08/19/2022 CN 26852

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, to consider approving two ordinances amending the Carlsbad Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program, and more particularly described as: 1. An ordinance approving an amendment to Title 5 Business Licenses and Regulations of the Carlsbad Municipal Code (MCA 2022-0004) 2. An ordinance approving amendments to Title 15 Grading and Drainage Ordinance and Title 21 Zoning Ordinance of the Carlsbad Municipal Code (MCA2022-0004/ZCA2022-0002) and Local Coastal Program (LCPA 2022-0014). Whereas, on June 15, 2022 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7/0 to approve as amended by Errata Sheet amendments to the Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 21, Zone Ordinance, to complete various miscellaneous cleanup amendments to the Carlsbad Municipal Code. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. The staff report will be available on and after Friday, August 26, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact City Planner Eric Lardy in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2712 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the amendments to the Zoning Code Amendment, Local Coastal Program and/or Municipal Code Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: MCA2022-0004/ZCA2022-0002/LCPA 2022-0014 CASE NAME: 2022 Zoning Ordinance Cleanup PUBLISH: FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 08/19/2022 CN 26850

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-10 titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.12.060(C) Regarding Conflict of Interest Filers.” Staff has reviewed the City’s Conflict of Interest Code, including the list of designated employees and disclosure categories, and determined that amendments are necessary. The changes recommended in proposed Ordinance 2022-10 are based on organizational changes included in the adopted FY 2022-23 Operating Budget. Ordinance 2022-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 10, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 24, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/19/2022 CN 26839

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-09 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-09 titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.30.020 (D) Regarding Appointments to Commissions.” The proposed amendment to Municipal Code Section 2.30.020 (D) is as follows: “Appointees to any City commission will not be selected from among members currently serving on any other City commission. Commissioners may not serve on more than one commission at a time. Sitting commissioners may apply for vacancies on other commissions, and if so appointed, their prior commission appointment shall automatically terminate.” Ordinance 2022-09 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 10, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 24, 2022, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/19/2022 CN 26838

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-07 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas adopting amendments to Title 23 (Chapter 23.08), Title 24 (Chapters 24.01, 24.48, 24.50, 24.54, 24.60, 24.70 & 24.74) and Title 30 (Chapters 30.01, 30.16, 30.33, 30.48, 30.74, 30.80 & 30.86) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program Pertaining to the Local Appeal Period Timelines.” This proposed ordinance reduces the time limit to appeal a local discretionary action from 15 calendar days to ten calendar days. The proposed Ordinance does not change any timelines for appeals that are less than 10 calendar days, or where State codes specify a specific timeframe, includes some minor clean-up pertaining to the Director of Development Services job title, remove “*” references in a few sections, and modify EMC Chapter 30.80 (Coastal Development Permit) to remove reference to a specific subsection that no longer exists in the EMC. In addition, the Ordinance includes several non-substantive changes throughout the proposed Ordinance that replace “(See Chapter 1.12)” with “pursuant to Chapter 1.12” in order to provide greater internal code citation accuracy and have made minor revisions to the titles of the ordinances. Ordinance 2022-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 10, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: Kranz; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 24, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/19/2022 CN 26837

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-06 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas adopting amendments to Title 1 (Chapter 1.12), Title 2 (Chapters 2.28 & 2.37), Title 9 (Chapters 9.27 & 9.75), Title 11 (Chapter 11.12), Title 18 (Chapter 18.08), and Title 23 (Chapter 23.40) of the Encinitas Municipal Code Pertaining to the Local Appeal Period Timelines.” This proposed ordinance reduces the time limit to appeal a local discretionary action from 15 calendar days to ten calendar days. The proposed Ordinance does not change any timelines for appeals that are less than 10 calendar days, or where State codes specify a specific timeframe, includes some minor clean-up pertaining to the Director of Development Services job title, remove “*” references in a few sections, and modify EMC Chapter 30.80 (Coastal Development Permit) to remove reference to a specific subsection that no longer exists in the EMC. In addition, the Ordinance includes several non-substantive changes throughout the proposed Ordinance that replace “(See Chapter 1.12)” with “pursuant to Chapter 1.12” in order to provide greater internal code citation accuracy and have made minor revisions to the titles of the Ordinances. Ordinance 2022-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 10, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: Kranz; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 24, 2022, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/19/2022 CN 26836

BATCH: BW-3 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by BLUE WHALE TIMESHARE ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSOCIATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 9/8/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 102794 BW-STH-05131 AH0513 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-13 MARIANNE BARKLAGE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND GIGI BARKLAGE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $5636.42 102795 BW-1BS-04441 BS0444 SWING SEASON WKS 1-8 49 50 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-04-44 THE BODDIE FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 11 1993 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $7190.72 102796 BW-2BH-12162 CH1216 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-12-16 JOHN V. CAMPO AND JEANETTE M. CAMPO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3990.52 102797 BW-STH-09034 AH0903 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-09-03 DALESSIO INVESTMENTS LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $7068.12 102798 BW-STH-07093 AH0709 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-07-09 DALESSIO INVESTMENTS LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $7068.12 102799 BW-STS-05443 AS0544 SWING SEASON WKS 1-8 49 50 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-44 DALESSIO INVESTMENTS LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $7068.12 102800 BW-STH-05112 AH0511 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-11 DALESSIO INVESTMENTS LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $7118.12 102801 BW-1BH-06171 BH0617 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-06-17 LYNN V. GRIMM A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3240.52 102802 BW-STH-05122 AH0512 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-12 LYNN GRIMM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3120.43 102803 BW-1BH-01082-A BH0108 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-01-08 JOE R. GUTIERREZ & ESTHER M. GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $9213.04 102804 BW-STH-05051 AH0505 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-05 LYNN M. HALLOCK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6069.74 102805 BW-1BH-01121 BH0112 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-01-12 DELBERT C. HOLMES 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3914.13 102806 BW-1BS-01431 BS0143 SWING SEASON WKS 1-8 49 50 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-01-43 HELEN E. LAMBERT A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6798.36 102807 BW-2BH-12381 CH1238 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-12-38 GRACE S. MCNAMARA A WIDOW AND JULIE L. RENTZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3990.52 102808 BW-1BH-03411 BH0341 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-03-41 GORDON J. MC NAMARA & GRACE S. MC NAMARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $4085.18 102811 BW-1BS-10491 BS1049 SWING SEASON WKS 1-8 49 50 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-10-49 HEATHER MICELLIBEHAR A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE OWNER 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3240.52 102812 BW-2BH-12311 CH1231 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-12-31 DWIGHT C. NEAL AND MARTHA W. NEAL TRUSTEES OF THE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 16 1989 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6986.72 102813 BW-1BS-01441 BS0144 SWING SEASON WKS 1-8 49 50 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-01-44 JANE PAUL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3240.52 102814 BW-STH-05151 AH0515 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-15 RICHARD W. REEVES SR. AND JOYCE B. REEVES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $2714.66 102815 BW-STH-05291 AH0529 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-05-29 AARON W. MCDONALD A SOLE AND SINGLE MAN 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6853.71 102816 BW-1BH-06241 BH0624 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-06-24 ROLAND L. ROY AND LUCILLE E. ROY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6970.78 102818 BW-STH-09321 AH0932 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-09-32 JOSEPH C. TOMBRELLO AND ELIZABETH A. TOMBRELLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $6888.66 102819 BW-1BH-01011 BH0101 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-01-01 DEBORAH A. CODY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $2852.96 102820 BW-STH-09081 AH0908 HIGH SEASON WKS 9-48 51 52 ANNUAL FLOAT 143-172-09-08 LINDA BUXMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARTE PROPERTY 4/1/2022 4/8/2022 2022-0154488 5/10/2022 2022-0201047 $3770.20 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 904 N STRAND, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT LARRY EDLEMAN AT BLUE WHALE TIMESHARE ASSOCIATION PHONE NO. (760) 722-8849 Date: 8/12/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad, CA 92011 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/19/2022, 08/26/2022, 09/02/2022 CN 26844

T.S. No. 21001452-1 CA APN: 157-743-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GEORGE PSILOPOULOS AND DIANA K PSILOPOULOS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/10/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0101333 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 09/12/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $375,563.07 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 507 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-743-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21001452-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21001452-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 08/09/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 35161 Pub Dates 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26842

T.S. No.: 2022-00604-CA A.P.N.: 168-331-50-00 Property Address: 3440 PLEASANT VALE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/15/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: WILLIAM F MEAD, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/26/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0627799 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/21/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 596,098.49 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3440 PLEASANT VALE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 A.P.N.: 168-331-50-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 596,098.49. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00604-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00604-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: August 5, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/12/2022, 08/19/2022, 08/26/2022 CN 26831

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00032844-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gary Von Wischstadt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gary Von Wischstadt change to proposed name: Vohn Maximilian Wischstadt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 04, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/17/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26858

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. John Rowe II – Unit B-325 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26856

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00017933-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): RAHUL SINGH; and DOES 1 to 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): TENCERSHERMAN LLP NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court Central/Hall of Justice 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Sam G. Sherman, Esq. TencerSherman LLP 12520 High Bluff Dr., Ste 230 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.408-6900 Date: 05/12/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by E. Reyes, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26830

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FRANCISCO ANDRADE-VASQUEZ Case# 37-2022-00031154-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Francisco Andrade-Vasquez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Francisco Andrade in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Francisco Andrade be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 15, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division Probate. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S, Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26829

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00031233-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Anthony and Brittany Flores filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Tytan James King change to proposed name: Ty James Flores. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/08/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26826

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00030569-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): John R. Weaver filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: John R. Hinton change to proposed name: John R. Weaver. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division.

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/03/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26819

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00029431-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Deborah Margaret Glynn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Deborah Margaret Glynn change to proposed name: Darrah Margaret Glynn. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/27/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26805

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00028219-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gretchen Samara Carlson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gretchen Samara Carlson change to proposed name: Alyssa Jayne Milano. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/19/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017766 Filed: Aug 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Students First Advocacy. Located at: 5212 Clemens Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 5212 Clemens Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018207 Filed: Aug 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Nordic Touch. Located at: 1326 Berryman Canyon, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HJE Company LLC, 1326 Berryman Canyon, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2022 S/Anne Engert, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017689 Filed: Aug 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woods Valley Landscape Services. Located at: 15610 Woods Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Manuel Vasquez, 15610 Woods Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2022 S/Manuel Vasquez, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016190 Filed: Jul 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrine and Rebel Salon & Shop. Located at: 285 N. El Camino Real Ste 100 #13, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3236 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Breanne Hanna Marie Jones, 3236 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2022 S/Breanne H Jones, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017940 Filed: Aug 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Environment Day Inc.; B. Eco Fest Encinitas; C. EEDay Inc., D. EcoFest Encinitas; E. EcoFest; F. North County Eco Alliance; G. NCEA. Located at: 1853 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Environmental Day Inc., 1853 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/06/2014 S/Katarzyna A. Epstein, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017044 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TopTier Dans-Wear; B. TopTier Dans Wear. Located at: 17733 Maxine Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melissa Van Dyken, 17733 Maxine Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/2022 S/Melissa Van Dyken, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018199 Filed: Aug 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daydream Window Cleaning. Located at: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #48, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elissa Shaye Brown, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #48, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elissa Shaye Brown, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017620 Filed: Aug 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ovation Theatre. Located at: 1401 Bella Azul Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235395, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Musical Theatre Foundation, 1401 Bella Azul Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2014 S/Jennifer Sutton, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017140 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strand Cleaning LLC; B. Strand Cleaning Company. Located at: 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside. CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Strand Cleaning LLC, 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Raban, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017139 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Acai Tiki Bar LLC. Located at: 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside. CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Acai Tiki Bar LLC, 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Raban, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26840

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017931 Filed: Aug 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Rennaissance. Located at: 6440 Lusk Blvd. #D104, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clarence Edward Hunter, 4813 Terracina St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Elizabeth Hunter, 4813 Terracina St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2009 S/Clarence E. Hunter, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017838 Filed: Aug 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach News; B. Coast News; C. Coast News Group; D. Coast News Inc.; E. CoastNewsGroup.com; F. Inland Edition; G. Rancho Santa Fe News; H. San Marcos News; I. The Beach News; J. The Coast News; K. The Coast News Group; L. The Coast News Inland Edition; M. The Encinitas Sun; N. The Inland Edition; O. The News Group Inc., P. The North Coast News; Q. The Rancho Santa Fe News; R. The San Marcos News; S. The Vista News; T. The Vista/San Marcos News; U. TheCoastNews.com. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232550, Encinitas CA 92023-2550. Registrant Information: 1. Coast News Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/1987 S/Becky Roland, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017809 Filed: Aug 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa De Nika. Located at: 1853 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Broucqsault, 1853 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2022 S/Nicole Broucqsault, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017414 Filed: Aug 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformation Interior Designs; B. TI Designs. Located at: 1102 Sea Glass Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stacy Eleanor Burris, 1102 Sea Glass Way, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Patricia Jo Austin, 1113 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2022 S/Stacey E. Burris, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017784 Filed: Aug 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Grain Studio. Located at: 2018 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kirstin Rebecca Marx, 2018 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kirstin Rebecca Marx, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017494 Filed: Aug 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nail Design. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vickie Tieu, 5348 Camino Playa Malaga, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/21/2022 S/Vickie Tieu, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26823

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016972 Filed: Jul 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roll High Noon. Located at: 733 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ronald Tan Rauto, 733 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald Tan Rauto, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26822

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017238 Filed: Jul 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vicasa. Located at: 1299 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Mancilla Vicari, 1299 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/26/2022 S/Sandra Mancilla Vicari, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017431 Filed: Aug 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Herba Shakes; B. Herba Shacks; C. Herba Habits; D. Herbabucks. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marvin Artiaga, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2022 S/Marvin Artiaga, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017522 Filed: Aug 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bleu Dog Group. Located at: 6451 El Camino Real #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. High Tail Print Inc., 6451 El Camino Real #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/2016 S/Randle R. Moline, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016376 Filed: Jul 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AEsynergy. Located at: 1333 Cassins St., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TSF Holding, 1333 Cassins St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Robert Stonebrook, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02/2022 CN 26817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016294 Filed: Jul 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Kabob. Located at: 550 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Holding LLC, 595 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/Sandra Dalager, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017290 Filed: Aug 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hopia_Han. Located at: 220 N. El Camino Real #35, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rochell Manlulu, 220 N. El Camino Real #35, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2022 S/Rochell Manlulu, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015404 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflections By The Sea. Located at: 6797 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Reflections by the Sea LLC, 6797 Mallee St, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2022 S/Tricia Smith, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017181 Filed: Jul 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salt and Strands. Located at: 3508 Avenida Maravilla, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa Dobyns, 3508 Avenida Maravilla, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Teresa Dobyns, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016764 Filed: Jul 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pretty Porefect LLC. Located at: 182 N. Gina Ave., El Cajon CA 92019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pretty Porefect LLC, 182 N. Gina Ave., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sheena Robinson, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19, 08/26/2022 CN 26807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016082 Filed: July 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Romeros Carpet and Housecleaning LLC. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Romeros Carpet and Housecleaning LLC, 2049 Village Park Way #146., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Joel Romero Salas, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016887 Filed: July 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaughn4Encinitas. Located at: 2230 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd #D912, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel E. Vaughn, 2230 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2022 S/Daniel E. Vaughn, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016839 Filed: July 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolution HR Consulting. Located at: 209 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tawnya Arteaga, 209 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2021 S/Tawnya Arteaga, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016416 Filed: July 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECG Training Specialists. Located at: 8322 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #203, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1971 W. 700 N. Ste 102, Lindon UT 84042. Registrant Information: 1. Phlebotomy Training Specialists (USA) LLC, 1971 W. 700 N. Ste 102, Lindon UT 84042. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Treu, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016782 Filed: July 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Pools. Located at: 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keith William Henderson, 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/24/2017 S/Keith William Henderson, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016237 Filed: July 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valentia. Located at: 1535 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3400 Cottage Way Ste. G2 #10332, Sacramento CA 95825. Registrant Information: 1. Valentia, 3400 Cottage Way Ste G2 #10332, Sacramento CA 95825. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Sarah Chintawat, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014502 Filed: June 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Versailles Café and Pastries. Located at: 204 N. El Camino Real #H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3291 Sitio Tortuga, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Les Patisseries de Stephanie LLC, 3281 Sitio Tortuga, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Mann, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015925 Filed: Jul 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pedego Solana Beach/Encinitas; B. Dynamite Electric Bike Guided Tours. Located at: 444 S. Cedros Ave. #135, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3825 Nutmeg Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Dynamite Electric Bikes Inc., 444 S. Cedros Ave. #135, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2022 S/Douglas A. Lord, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015449 Filed: Jul 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth Light Magic. Located at: 39380 Calle De Companero, Murrieta CA 92562 Riverside. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corianne Denise Santana, 39380 Calle De Companero, Murrieta CA 92562. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2022 S/Corianne Santana, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015763 Filed: Jul 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burton Landscape Architecture Studio. Located at: 307 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Burton Studio Inc., 307 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2017 S/Patrick L. Baldwin, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015888 Filed: Jul 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solnos. Located at: 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jianting Li, 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128; Mingyang He, 12622 Springbrook Dr. #E, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jianting Li, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016321 Filed: Jul 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A.R.R.F. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Animal Rescue Resource Foundation, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2022 S/Dana Mikel, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12, 08/19/2022 CN 26787