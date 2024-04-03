Legal Notices, April 5, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2024-25 Draft Annual Action Plan PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: On March 20, 2024, the City Council approved the funding recommendations for proposed FY 2024-25 activities funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City Council will now consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2024-25 Annual Action Plan. The draft FY 2024-25 Action Plan will be available for public review and comment from March 22, 2024 through April 22, 2024. The Annual Action Plan provides CDBG funding for FY 2024-25 program year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025) activities. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is to consider the approval of the FY 2024-25 Annual Action Plan under the federal CDBG program which is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it is not defined as a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5). The funding activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Cindy Schubert, Management Analyst: (760) 633-2726 or [email protected] The FY 2024-25 CDBG Annual Action Plan Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by April 18, 2024. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on April 24, 2024. 04/05/2024 CN 28750

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/05, 4/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed Noon to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Norris Remodel and Addition; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-006293-2023; DR-006294-2023; CDP-006295-2023 FILING DATE: May 30, 2023; APPLICANT: Joshua Kordasiewicz, Axon Architecture; LOCATION: 232 Delphinium Street (APNs: 257-090-42-02); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a 495-square foot second story addition to one attached single-family residence, including interior and exterior improvements on a property with a 50 percent interest subdivision; ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) zoning district, Special Study Overlay and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines 15301(e)(2), which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 10,000 square feet. The proposed additions to an existing attached single family residential structure meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Associate Planner (760) 633-2697 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: The Resort ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006400-2023; FILING DATE: November 19, 2022; APPLICANT: Jeff Parshalle, Jeff Parshalle Architect; LOCATION: 200 Via Morella (APN: 259-580-04-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the conversion and addition of an existing detached laundry room to an accessory dwelling unit in the Cantebria Planned Development; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single-family residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Zone Overlay, and Special Study Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 (e) which exempts small additions to existing structures and Section 15303 which exempts the conversion of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. The project does not qualify as one of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2697 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for these items. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/05/2024 CN 28749

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of April, 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Fender Crawlspace/ADU Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003283-2019; FILING DATE: August 5, 2019; APPLICANT: Robbie Fender; LOCATION: 1704 Tattenham Road (APN 254-540-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit for the improvement of a lower-level crawlspace to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to an existing attached single-family residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential-11 (R11) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, Wetland Overlay and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures that do not exceed 2,500 SF. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Macpherson Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005915-2023; DR-005924-2023; CDP-005925-2023; FILING DATE: January 24, 2023; APPLICANT: Samuel Chereskin; LOCATION: 732 Snapdragon (APN: 258-390-06-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a first and second story addition, greater than 500 square feet, to one attached single-family residence on a property with a 50 percent interest subdivision; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines 15301(e)(2), which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 10,000 square feet. The proposed additions to an existing attached single family residential structure meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2697 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Fish Shop Alcohol License Upgrade; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006580-2023, USE-006581-2023, CDPNF-006582-2023; FILING DATE: October 3, 2023; APPLICANT: 1010 PCH LLC; LOCATION: 1010 S Coast Highway 101 (APN 258-317-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit for existing Fish Shop restaurant to change an existing Type 41 on-sale beer and wine eating place license to a Type 47 on-sale general eating place alcohol license; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Commercial Mixed 1(D-CM-1) zone of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3) (Review for Exemption) which exempts a project from environmental review if it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment; STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for Item 1. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for Items 2 and 3. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/05/2024 CN 28748

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025) Action Plan. The City of Carlsbad will release the draft FY 2024-25 Annual Action Plan for a 30-day public review period beginning on Monday, Apr. 8, 2024, and ending on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. For FY 2024-25, the City of Carlsbad will receive an estimated annual entitlement grant of $518,215. The draft FY 2024-25 Annual Action Plan describes the proposed projects and programs to be funded. The draft FY 2024-25 Annual Action Plan will be available for 30-day public review beginning on Monday, April 8, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Those with interest are encouraged to submit written comments and/or attend the public hearing scheduled for May 7, 2024, 5 p.m., at Carlsbad City Hall located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Copies of the staff report will be available by Friday, May 3, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. To submit comments or direct questions, or to obtain a copy of the staff report, please contact Housing & Homeless Services Department Program Manager Nicole Piano-Jones at (442) 339-2191 or [email protected]. PUBLISH: Friday, April 5, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/05/2024 CN 28747

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 6586.5 of the California Government Code, that on April 17, 2024, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers of the City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California, the City of Encinitas (the “City”) will hold a public hearing on the question of whether the City should approve the issuance by the Encinitas Public Financing Authority of its 2024 Lease Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”), in the principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000. The Bonds are to be issued and the hearing is held pursuant to the provisions of Article 4 (commencing with Section 6584) of Chapter 5 of Division 7 of Title 1 of the Government Code of the State of California. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds, if any are issued, will be allocated to the acquisition and purchase of certain real property. All interested persons are invited to be present and be heard at the meeting or to send written comments prior to the start of the public hearing item to the attention of City Council, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone needing special assistance to participate in a City Council meeting should contact the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Encinitas at (760) 633-2601. Notification at least 48 hours prior to the meeting or time when services are needed will assist the City staff in assuring that reasonable arrangements can be made to provide accessibility to the meeting or service. Dated: April 1, 2024 /s/ Kathy Hollywood City Clerk, City of Encinitas 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024 CN 28746

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission decision to approve a Minor Conditional Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow the installation, operation, and maintenance of a wireless communication facility consisting of six panel antennas mounted within a 48 inch radome cylinder on a new 78-foot-tall light pole, that will replace an existing light pole, and associated ground equipment within an eight-foot tall enclosure in and adjacent to the northwest corner of the southern parking lot of poinsettia community park generally located at 6600 Hidden Valley Road (assessor parcel number 214-140-13-00). The property is within the Mello II Segment of the Certified Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 20, and more particularly described as: THAT PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY Whereas, on Jan. 17, 2024, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 4-3-0 (Commissioners Lafferty, Hubinger, and Sabellico voting no) to approve a Minor Conditional Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow the installation, operation, and maintenance of a wireless communication facility consisting of six panel antennas mounted within a 48 inch radome cylinder on a new 78-foot-tall light pole, that will replace an existing light pole, and associated ground equipment within an eight-foot tall enclosure in and adjacent to the northwest corner of the southern parking lot of poinsettia community park generally located at 6600 Hidden Valley Road. This item was approved by the Planning Commission and was appealed; therefore, the appeal and final decision is being considered by the City Council. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, April 12, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Kyle Van Leeuwen in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2611 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Minor Conditional Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CUP 2022-0023/CDP 2022-0070 CASE NAME: POINSETTIA PARK WCF (AT&T) PUBLISH: FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/05/2024 CN 28737

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-468 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE, TITLE 11, CHAPTER 32 BY ADDING SECTION 11.32.035 SECURITY OF TGIF CONCERTS IN THE PARK WHEREAS, since the 1980s, the City of Carlsbad has hosted TGIF Concerts in the Parks; and WHEREAS, TGIF Concerts in the Parks are free summer concerts where families, friends and neighbors gather to enjoy music in City of Carlsbad parks; and WHEREAS, TGIF Concerts in the Park is the City of Carlsbad’s largest community event; and WHEREAS, 2023 attendance at TGIF Concerts in the Park surpassed that of any previous concert season and included one concert with more than 8,000 people in attendance; and WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Police Department in collaboration with the Fire Department has conducted a public safety review of the current TGIF Concerts in the Parks operating conditions and made several recommendations to improve security at the concerts; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad finds that instituting recommended security measures at TGIF Concerts in the Park is necessary to promote and ensure the safety and security of city employees, members of the public and performers at TGIF Concerts in the Park. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 11, Chapter 32 is amended to add Section 11.32.035 to read as follows: 11.32.035 Security of TGIF Concerts in the Park. A. Purpose and intent. The city is committed to maintaining a safe outdoor concert series for the enjoyment of city residents and visitors. The purpose of this section is to promote the safety and security of all attendees of the TGIF Concerts in the Park held at any park within the city. B. Security screenings at TGIF concerts in the park. 1. The City Manager or designee may establish security screening, which may include metal detectors and other screening equipment, at each point of entry to any TGIF Concert in the Park. If security screening is established by the City Manager or designee, all persons shall submit to the screening of their person and possessions as a condition of entry to the concert, except the following: a. Current City of Carlsbad elected officials and employees, acting within the scope of their duties and upon a showing of valid identification, which may include a city-issued identification card; b. Current City of Carlsbad contractors and consultants, acting within the scope of their contract and upon a showing of valid identification; and c. Sworn on-duty law enforcement personnel. 2. Unless exempt from security screening as provided in this section, anyone refusing to submit to the security screening or inspection shall be denied entrance to the concert. 3. Signs shall be posted to alert the public when and where security screening is taking place. 4. Any person who attempts to gain entry to a TGIF Concert in the Park after refusing to comply with the security screening procedures established by this section is guilty of a misdemeanor. C. Additional rules and procedures to promote public safety. The City Manager or designee is authorized to make and enforce additional rules and procedures necessary to implement the provisions of this chapter. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance, or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 19th day of March, 2024, and thereafter. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 26th day of March, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, ACOSTA, BURKHOLDER, LUNA. NAYS: NONE. ABSTAIN: NONE. ABSENT: NONE. PUBLISH DATE: April 5, 2024 City of Carlsbad | City Council 04/05/2024 CN 28736

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5 p.m., at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to hear property owners’ objections to removal of weeds, rubbish and refuse on private properties in the Hazard Reduction Program. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend this public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, April 12, 2024, https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/residents/communication/city-tv-channel. If you have any questions, please contact Fire Marshal Randy Metz in the Fire Department at 442-339-2661 or [email protected]. Written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Hazard Reduction Program in court, you may be limited to only raising issues presented at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered prior to the public hearing to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: APRIL 5, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/05/2024 CN 28733

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE (ZONING CODE) CHAPTER 30.22 CENTRAL COMMERCIAL (CC) ZONE REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 30.31 PUBLIC FACILITIES (PF) ZONE; AND THE CITY’S CERTIFIED LCP ALL RELATING TO IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAMS 1C (CC ZONE) AND 1H (PF ZONE) The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on April 1, 2024. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered on April 15, 2024. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk April 2, 2024 Date 04/05/2024 CN 28753

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, the 15th day of April, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Resolution Adopting the TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 through 2028-2029 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Diana Martinez, Phone: 858-704-3677. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk DATE March 28, 2024 04/05/2024 CN 28738

Notice Of Lost Passport On Friday March 15, 2024 Iraqi Passport Number #’s: A7225377 Dalia Mohammed Abdulbari A7225334 Raba Hisham Hassan Belonging To the Above Was Lost Near 2925 Luiseno Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92010 At Approximately 3:53 PM Carlsbad Police Department Case Number 2401679 Report Number 2401679.1 Please Contact 619.431.6371 04/05/2024 CN 28732

BATCH: AFC-4014 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/25/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108084 B0548035S GMO613427A1Z 6134 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454880 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $56413.48 108085 B0548045S GMP702332A1Z 7023 ANNUAL 32 211-131-13-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454821 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $48285.45 108086 B0507615H GMP601408A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 08 211-131-11-00 MAURRIN CARTER A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315886 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $26191.95 108089 B0552305S GMO613204D1O 6132 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-131-11-00 WILLIE EUGENE GOLDSMITH JR. A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067000 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $16645.02 108090 B0552415S GMO603222B1Z 6032 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 JANET LEFEBVRE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067177 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $44144.08 108091 B0543155P GMO501603DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-130-02-00 RODIN GERARDO MEJIA LEZAMA A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2022 06/30/2022 2022-0268990 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17723.11 108092 B0554015S GMP661432D1O 6614 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-131-13-00 JUAN CARLOS PORTILLO PEREZ A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081865 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $21579.89 108093 B0553725S GMO613204D1E 6132 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 211-131-11-00 IRENE P. SOTELO A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081793 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17779.90 108094 B0518015H GMS8020905BO 80209 BIENNIAL ODD 05 212-271-04-00 JAY WINFIELD THRALL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090656 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25351.73 108095 B0553685S GMP702417A1O 7024 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-131-13-00 FERNANDO VELAZCO MERCADO A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/09/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0081879 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $23584.22 108096 B0524255H GMS8020351A1O 80203 BIENNIAL ODD 51 212-271-04-00 YOLANA C. YOUNG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345254 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $27227.97 108097 B0527465H GMP653126BZ 6531 ANNUAL 26 211-131-13-00 VINCENT N. ZABALA JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2019 11/21/2019 2019-0541509 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25709.28 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/28/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28739

Title Order No. : 2409372CAD Trustee Sale No. : 86917 Loan No. : 399377493 APN : 161-251-55-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/7/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 4/29/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 1/20/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0028184 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor PUERTO LORETO LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1338 NORTH SANTA FE AVENUE VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $331,432.90 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 3/25/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86917. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86917 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 944324_86917 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28734

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/19/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1094566 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,478,628.40 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944257_063566-CA 03/29/2024, 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024 CN 28703

T.S. No. 23-66987 APN: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/20/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE, HUSBAND AND Wife duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/28/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0224005, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/15/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $224,237.06 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1464 RIVER CREST ROAD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 223-410-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-66987. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-66987 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 3/14/2024 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 39671 Pub Dates 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28676

T.S. No. 118584-CA APN: 228-314-01-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/15/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/19/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/22/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0690004 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CYNTHIA A. MCMILLAN A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1175 LA MORRE RD #11, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $107,402.36 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 118584-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 118584-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 943963_118584-CA 03/22/2024, 03/29/2024, 04/05/2024 CN 28670

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00015145-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wendi McKenna and Neil McKenna filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Madeline O’Driscoll McKenna change to proposed name: Skipper O’Driscoll McKenna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/02/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28757

Notice of Claim of Adverse Possession To: Kathleen A Heying and all other persons whom it may concern. We, Jacquelyn Black and Glenn Jones give public notice as follows: We are in actual possession of the premises legally described as follows: Subdivision: Cardiff Sea Village Legal: TR 8067 LOT 59 Block: 23 Section: 26 Township: 13 South Range: 4 West Property Location: c/o 1157 Sea Village Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Adverse entry was made on this land by Jacquelyn Black and Glenn Jones and we have been in actual possession of this land continuously since March 25th, 2024 This possession is, and for all of such period of time has been, adverse to any claim of any other person, including Kathleen A Heying. We are the only living man and woman who has claimed any part of the above-mentioned land / premises and has made improvements thereon. We are now the owners of the above-mentioned land / premises and have the legal and lawful right to remain the owners for the full statutory period prescribed by California Law. This Notice of Claim of Adverse Possession does not and is not intended to Slander Title to the above-mentioned land / premises. It is solely intended to establish our Adverse Possession claim. Under California law, To establish title by adverse possession, the users must prove that they have satisfied each and all of the following five requirements: (a) Possession was held either under a claim of right or color of title (b) Actual, open, notorious occupation of the premises in such a manner as to constitute reasonable notice to the record owner occurred (c) Occupation was both exclusive and hostile to the title of the true owner (d) Possession was uninterrupted and continued for at least five years; and (e) All taxes levied against the property during such five-year period were paid by them. (Dimmick v. Dimmick ( 1962) 58 cal. 2d 417 at p. 421). Dated: 3/27/2024 /s/Jacquelyn Black© and Glenn Jones©, In Propria Persona Sui Juris All Rights Reserved Without Prejudice UCC 1-308 04/05/2024 CN 28755

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013415-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Scott Stewart Peters filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Scott Stewart Peters change to proposed name: Scott Stuart Peters. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006083 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunSplash Pools. Located at: 10677 Berryessa Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SunSplash Custom Pools Inc., 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Cunningham, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28758

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006135 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECRD; B. Encinitas Citizens for Responsible Development. Located at: 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Gerken, 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kathryn Campbell, 245 Flaxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/28/2024 S/Steven Gerken, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006846 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC. Located at: 28565 San Felipe Rd., Warner Springs CA 92086 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC, 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/31/2024 S/Alex Hoefer, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005951 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Bear Exports; B. Golden Bear Imports. Located at: 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. International Export Group, 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Mitchell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006141 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHSIMB; B. OHSBB; C. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music Boosters Club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Harrell, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2013 S/Stephanie Harrell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007086 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Connies Wild Nasturtiums. Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camille Towey, 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Camille Towey, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004983 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meld Partners. Located at: 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Eric Mayers, 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/11/2019 S/Robert Eric Mayers, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004648 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sassy Fleur. Located at: 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006785 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Home Investing. Located at: 1601 Kettner Blvd. #17, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Home Real Estate LLC, 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/05/2019 S/Melissa Feldman, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006026 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery. Located at: 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Prim & Pawper LLC, 15130 15th Ave S., Spanaway WA 98387. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kacie Price, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005554 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of San Diego; B. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of Southern California; C. Brain, Spine & Vascular Institute; D. Southern California Brain Aneurysm Center; E. Southern California Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; F. San Diego Brain Aneurysm Center; G. San Diego Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; H. BSV Neuroscience & Vascular Institute; I. BSV Neuroscience; J. Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute. Located at: 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sabareesh K Natarajan MD PC, 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/07/2024 S/Sabareesh K Natarajan, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28740

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9006430 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Temple of the Moon Sacred Arts. Located at: 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9017483. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Evelyn De Souza, 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Luna De Souza, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006726 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coaching the Psyche. Located at: 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Meloche Murphy, 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2024 S/Stephanie Murphy, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004642 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flores Janitorial Services. Located at: 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Martha Patricia Flores, 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2024 S/Martha Patricia Flores, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006740 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LM Construction; B. Luis Mijangos. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. L&M Landscape, 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Mijangos, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004949 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Growth Excellence. Located at: 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kevin Frisch, 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/11/2024 S/Kevin Frisch, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006642 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All You Can Make. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #A170, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 13526 Cielo Ranch Rd., San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cre8tive DIY Inc., 17890 Castleton St. #265, City of Industry CA 91748. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Shanshan Yang, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006687 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pumps for Patients. Located at: 29265 Twain Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pumps for Patients, 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Deines, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006628 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fiora Aesthestics. Located at: 166 Solana Hills Dr. #15, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fiora Management LLC, 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kikue Misite, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006395 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. campaignconfections.com. Located at: 5154 Whiteman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Robert Dunn, 5154 Whitman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2024 S/Timothy Dunn, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006680 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pastels. Located at: 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elli Kiersten Turner, 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elli Kiersten Turner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006508 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SanDiegoWed. Located at: 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susana C. Freides, 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Susana C. Freides, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006434 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bazaar Blends. Located at: 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaxon Ernest Travis, 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Jaxon Ernest Travis, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006565 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom2Succeed. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Freedom2Succeed, 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Franklin, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005864 Filed: Mar 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Clothing Co. Located at: 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Carrasco, 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Carrasco, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28712

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006454 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Softwash. Located at: 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Bulaich, 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2023 S/Andrew Bulaich, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28711

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006398 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sangita Yoga. Located at: 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Avahana LLC, 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2012 S/Kenny Schreiner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003876 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living in Zen. Located at: 1134 Wild Canary Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monica Ammann Kouretchian, PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Monica A. Kouretchian, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006211 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brown Family Chem-Dry. Located at: 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Raymond Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Evan Daniel Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Raymond Brown, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005961 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bilingual Kids; B. Bilingual Kids Hub. Located at: 4994 Santa Monica Ave. #108, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bilingual Language and Culture Hub, Inc., PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2024 S/Sharon Zeichner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005231 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ekahii; B. Ekahii Skincare; C. Ekahii Alchemy. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekatique Ventures Inc., 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Samira Moshtagh, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005451 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Timber Creative LLC. Located at: 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Timber Creative LLC, 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2019 S/Loren Tipton, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006194 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Consulting Partners; B. Data Consulting Partners.; C. BB Data Consulting Partners. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/William Budnovitch, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004744 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Lock & Key; B. Affordable Lock and Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr,. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28696

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9004743 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Affordable Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/24/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9015770. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Connor Len Zablow, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005972 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SP&T; B. LFGSP. Located at: 5901 Priestly Dr. #130, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ploetz Real Estate Services Inc., 1870 Jardine Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2023 S/Stephen Joseph Ploetz, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004128 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Lueur Spa. Located at: 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2525 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Lueur Spa LLC, 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Amber Letrice Dell, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005568 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming Shop. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Grateful Dog Mobile Grooming, 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Sagara, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005916 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FastSigns #69905. Located at: 1450 Market St. #B-2, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Premier Ventures International Inc., 2700 Adams Ave. #207, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin Mowoe, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005182 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aranelli Design. Located at: 118 S. Cedros Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aranelli Design LLC, 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011-5056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2019 S/Kristopher Garrett, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004166 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accredited Realty Group. Located at: 7771 Anillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Accredited Financial Group, 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2010 S/Matthew Pivetti, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005704 Filed: Mar 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C376, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC, 481 Monroe St., Monterey CA 93940. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s)Above as of: 11/15/1999 S/Thomas Phillips, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003368 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parker Villa. Located at: 629 Michael St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parker Villa OPCO LLC, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2023 S/Zayden Chen, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005649 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hand Crafted Designs. Located at: 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dyanna Marie Denney, 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Dyanna Marie Denney, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004990 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iRest Center; B. iRest. Located at: 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul Inc., 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Stanley, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003908 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RSF Patrol; B. Rancho Patrol; C. Ranch Patrol; D. Rancho Santa Fe Patrol; E. RSF Patrol Services; F. Rancho Santa Fe Patrol and Guard Services; G. Rancho Santa Fe Protective; H. RSF Protective Services; I. RSF Guard; J. RSF Guard Services; K. RSFPS; L. Rancho Guard; M. Ranch Guard; N. RSF Protection; O. RSF Protection Services; P. Rancho Santa Fe Protection. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Protective Services Inc., 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/1997 S/Denise Mueller, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003907 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems Inc., B. Rancho Santa Fe Security Services; C. Rancho Security; D. Rancho Santa Fe Alarm; E. RSFSS; F. Santa Fe Security; G. Rancho Santa Fe Security; H. RSF Alarm; I. RSF Security; J. Rancho Santa Fe Alarm Systems; K. Park Plaza Executive Suites. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems Inc., 1991 Village Park Way #100, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/06/1982 S/Denise Mueller, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005089 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SW Aerial Survey. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Southwest Aerial Survey LLC, 7040 Avenita Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2024 S/Nicholas Arentz Jr., 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005501 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cortez Custom Woodshop. Located at: 3541 Roselle Ave., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rudy Cortez, 3541 Roselle Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/11/2024 S/Rudy Cortez, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28661

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004170 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2 Alarm Handyman Service. Located at: 1642 DeBann Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arthur Sinclair Hill Holcomb, 1642 DeBann Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Arthur Sinclair Hill Holcomb, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28659

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004955 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Venturi Leasing. Located at: 261 N. Highway 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leasing Innovations Incorporated, 446 Main St. #1905, Worcester MA 01608. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2024 S/Heather G. Fritz, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28657

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005184 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coast & Country Homes; B. Cal Coast Country. Located at: 1836 Dixie St. #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 123, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Regina Pierce-Brown, PO Box 123, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2015 S/Regina Pierce-Brown, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005315 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pac-Sil; B. Pac-Sil Silicone Products. Located at: 120 Venture St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2733, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pac-West Rubber Products LLC, PO Box 2733, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2024 S/Nickolas Duvall, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005416 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Collision Center San Diego; B. California Collision San Diego. Located at: 3211 India St., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gelian Investments Inc, 3211 India St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Remon Gelian Maroki, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005303 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MJ Motorhaul. Located at: 815 Santa Barbara, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marcell Jerome Johnson, 815 Santa Barbara, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2024 S/Marcell Jerome Johnson, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005335 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toasted; B. Roppongi. Located at: 800 Seacoast Dr., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004514 Filed: Feb 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Design Studio. Located at: 1122 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #C, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E Flooring Inc., 1122 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #C, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/29/2024 S/Jennifer Klein, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004793 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum Elearning; B. SmartBuilder. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Strategic Technology Solutions, 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2013 S/Robert Penn, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004380 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poway Pharmacy. Located at: 13362 Poway Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11315 Rose Garden Ct., San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Viharsh, LLC, 11315 Rose Garden Ct., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rajeshbhai Bavchandbhai Zalavadiya, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004917 Filed: Mar 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EH Distribution; B. Boostibles. Located at: 2141 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Encinitas Hemp, Inc., 2141 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2017 S/Gerald A. Hazelton, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28643

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9005002 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. LabAssist Consulting; B. LabAssist. Located at: 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 722674, San Diego CA 92172. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/12/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9006462. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. LabAssist Inc., 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Edward Marples, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005023 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LabAssist; B. LabAssist Consulting. Located at: 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 722674, San Diego CA 92172. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LabAssist, LLC, 9566 Paseo Montril, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/28/2024 S/Edward Marples, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004751 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Somatic Salvage Yard. Located at: 4469 Morrell St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 17013, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Jacqueline Doty, PO Box 17013, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Heather Jacqueline Doty, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004996 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRN Consulting. Located at: 7539 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stefan Raoul Navarre, 7539 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/06/2024 S/Stefan Raoul Navarre, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/2024 CN 28637