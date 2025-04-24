Legal Notices, April 25, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) has completed a Negative Declaration for the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) Exchange Program, in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA; Public Resources Code, Section 21000 et seq.). PROJECT NAME: City of Encinitas VMT Exchange Program; CASE NUMBER: PLCY-007031-2024; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposed project is a VMT Exchange Program (Program) – a voluntary program in which discretionary development applicants can participate to reduce the amount of VMT generated by their projects. The Program will also provide applicants with the option to reduce potentially significant VMT impacts identified through the CEQA review process by constructing specified VMT-reducing projects that have been identified by the City. The Program will provide applicants with the option to construct VMT Exchange Program projects, which include pedestrian network and bicycle network improvements that are located within existing developed rights-of-way. Findings: Pursuant to the provisions of the CEQA and based on information contained in the Initial Study Checklist, the City of Encinitas has determined that the project would not have any significant effects on the environment. Therefore, no mitigation measures are proposed. PUBLIC REVIEW: The Draft Negative Declaration, Initial Study, and relevant technical studies and planning documents are available for public review at https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/public-notices/development-services under “Environmental Notices.” This Draft Negative Declaration can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). Written comments will be accepted from April 25, 2025, to May 27, 2025, during the 30-day public review period. Any person wishing to comment on the adequacy of these documents must submit comments in writing to Evan Jedynak at [email protected] or at the following address: City of Encinitas, Development Services Department, Attention: Evan Jedynak, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. 04/25/2025 CN 30461

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, the 19th day of May, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Project: Amendments to the Local Coastal Program Required for California Coastal Commission (CCC) Certification of the Senate Bill 9 Implementation Ordinance Location: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: This action is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Public Resources Code Section 21000 et. seq. and CEQA regulations (Title 14 of California Code Regulations Section 15000 et. seq.), pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because adoption of an ordinance to implement SB 9 is not considered a project under Division 13 of the Public Resources Code. Staff Contact: Amanda Lee, Principal Planner [email protected] or (858) 704-3645 Description: This is a request for the City Council to introduce an Ordinance to accept CCC modifications to the Senate Bill 9 Implementation Ordinance No. 996 previously adopted by the City Council on June 19, 2023, that added new Del Mar Municipal Code (DMMC) Chapters 23.07, 24.66, and 30.93 and amended Chapters 30.10, 30.11, 30.12, 30.13, 30.14, 30.15, and 30.75. The proposed amending ordinance would further amend Chapters 23.07, 24.66, 30.13, 30.15, and 30.93 for consistency with the April 9, 2025, CCC conditional certification decision. The required modifications reflect harmonization of State Housing law and the Coastal Act and are consistent with coastal protection requirements in the City’s certified LCP. This action is necessary for the City’s SB 9 implementation Ordinance to become effective in accordance with State law. Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in the City Council meeting in-person by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE April 21, 2025 04/25/2025 CN 30458

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE (ZONING CODE) CHAPTER 30.91 ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT (ADU) REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 30.75 COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT REGULATIONS AS ADOPTED BY PROSPECTIVE ORDINANCE NO. 1002; ALL RELATING TO AMENDMENTS REQUIRED BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION AS A CONDITION OF APPROVAL FOR THE CITY TO OBTAIN FINAL CERTIFICATION OF THE ADU ORDINANCE FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAMS 2F (TINY HOMES) AND 6B (AFFIRMATIVELY FURTHERING FAIR HOUSING) The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on April 21, 2025. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered May 5, 2025. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk Date: April 22, 2025 04/25/2025 CN 30463

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1016 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE (ZONING CODE) CHAPTER 30.22 CENTRAL COMMERCIAL (CC) ZONE REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 30.31 PUBLIC FACILITIES (PF) ZONE AS ADOPTED BY PROSPECTIVE ORDINANCE NO. 1006; AND AMENDING THE CITY’S CERTIFIED LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM (LCP) BY AMENDING THE LCP “LAND USE DESIGNATIONS/ALLOWED USES” LIST IN THE LCP LAND USE PLAN; AND AMENDING THE LCP “ZONING USE DESIGNATIONS/ALLOWED USES” LIST IN THE LCP IMPLEMENTATION PLAN; ALL RELATING TO AMEND-MENTS REQUIRED BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION AS A CONDITION OF APPROVAL FOR THE CITY TO OBTAIN FINAL CERTIFICATION OF THE ORDINANCES NEEDED FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAMS 1C (CC ZONE) AND 1H (PF ZONE) The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Gaasterland, Deputy Mayor Martinez, Councilmembers Quirk and Spelich; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on April 21, 2025. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk Date: April 22, 2025 04/25/2025 CN 30462

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST LOAN: 230921 OTHER: 15953094 FILE: 8051 JLP A.P. NUMBERS 125-301-01-00 THROUGH 125-301-32-00, 125-302-01-00 THROUGH 125-302-17-00, 125-303-01-00 THROUGH 125-303-04-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED December 8,2023, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINSTYOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that LENDERS T.D. SERVICE, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Q TECHNOLOGY DIRECT LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded on 12/18/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0346823 in Book Page of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 01/15/2025 in Book , Page , as Instrument No. 2025-0011216 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 05/19/2025 at THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 EAST MAIN STREET EL CAJON, CA 92020 at 10:00 A.M. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHESTBIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: LOTS 294 THROUGH 346 INCLUSIVE OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT 4249-3, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 12848, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO JULY 25, 1991 The property address and other common designation, if any. of the real property described above is purported to be: VACANT LAND: DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE UNDERSIGNED WITHIN TEN DAYS FROM THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $4,209,195.87 In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-605-2445 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site: www.servicelinkasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, If you are an “eligible tenant buyer”, you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-605-2445 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” of “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 04/16/2025 LENDERS T.D. SERVICE, INC., as said Trustee 23151 VERDUGO DRIVE, #205 LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653 (949)855-1945 By: JEFFREY L. PRATHER PRESIDENT A-4840879 04/25/2025, 05/02/2025, 05/09/2025 CN 30447

Title Order No.: 15952953 Trustee Sale No.: 87794 Loan No.: 399505338 APN: 260-523-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/11/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/12/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 3/15/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0066249 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: E+S HOMEDESIGN LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor YOULAND INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THAT PORTION OF LOT 179 OF POINSETTIA HEIGHTS UNIT NO. 5, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 4564, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 16, 1960, LYING NORTHERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 179; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 179, NORTH 00° 30’ 15” EAST, 485.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 89° 29’ 45” WEST, 161.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 179. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1864 LAKE DR CARDIFF, CA 92007. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,648,280.57 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/9/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87794. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87794 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. STOX 951484_87794 04/18/2025, 04/25/2025, 05/02/2025 CN 30411

T.S. No. 130545-CA APN: 217-350-07-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/10/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/5/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0328426 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ARNOLD ONG, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1137 BREWLEY LANE, VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $372,223.57 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 130545-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 130545-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 951267_130545-CA 04/11/2025, 04/18/2025, 04/25/2025 CN 30366

BATCH: AFC-4050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/8/2025 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 109763 B0490955H GMO603213A1Z 6032 ANNUAL 13 211-131-11-00 HAROLD C. BEALS AND B. ANETTE GULDHAMMER – BEALS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387377 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $14568.51 109764 B0569125H GMP8011151A1Z 80111 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 ARLENE BLAS AND RAYMOND BLAS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/10/2024 07/11/2024 2024-0176445 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $54203.60 109765 B0515825H GMP602221D1Z 6022 ANNUAL 21 211-131-11-00 PAULETTE R. CHILDERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/30/2018 01/17/2019 2019-0018770 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $16066.52 109766 B0551495C GMO503444EZ 5034 ANNUAL 44 211-130-02-00 CATHIE CORRINE DANIELSON AND ARLIN DUANE DANIELSON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/16/2023 03/02/2023 2023-0053478 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $37269.16 109767 B0552525S GMO502509EZ 5025 ANNUAL 9 211-130-02-00 FLOYD DAVIS AND REBECCA DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/01/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0067050 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $44087.09 109768 B0550885H GMP693218A1O 6932 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-131-13-00 CHARLYNDIA MARCHELLE DAVIS-STOKES A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2022 02/16/2023 2023-0040128 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $20889.28 109769 B0569695P GMP692313B1Z 6923 ANNUAL 13 211-131-13-00 JAMAICA DELAO AND MIGUEL JAIME RUBI DELAO WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2024 07/25/2024 2024-0191543 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $25150.30 109770 B0554055S GMO613145A1Z 6131 ANNUAL 45 211-131-11-00 LISA DEMURA A SINGLE WOMAN AND SUMMER J. LAUGHHUNN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/15/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082057 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $25879.45 109771 B0553495H GMO513244D1O 5132 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-130-02-00 MARCOS ANTONIO FINOL RIVAS AND ISABEL SEGUNDA CEPEDA MORAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/07/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074593 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $15496.50 109773 B0470185S GMP662348A1O 6623 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-131-13-00 RICHARD GOLDMAN III AND NADONNA L. GOLDMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0396069 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $13603.18 109774 B0446235H GMP651130A1Z 6511 ANNUAL 30 211-131-13-00 JONATHAN M. GORDON AND ALEXIS S. GORDON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA N.A. 05/27/2015 06/11/2015 2015-0301542 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $11304.99 109775 B0552635S GMP691203A1O 6912 BIENNIAL ODD 3 211-131-13-00 HANIBER I. HERNANDEZ SANTANA AND AMADO JUNIOR MADRIGAL WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0067163 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $23973.61 109776 B0526335H GMO511309D1E 5113 BIENNIAL EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 CANDIE W. HOLLEY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482086 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $15741.02 109777 B0539775C GMO503212BZ 5032 ANNUAL 12 211-130-02-00 DANIEL J. IRISH A SINGLE MAN AND ANGELIC L. BELT A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/26/2021 01/20/2022 2022-0028732 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $30043.11 109778 B0570005J GMP651220B1Z 6512 ANNUAL 20 211-131-13-00 TADHG ARTHUR KAVANAGH A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/18/2024 08/01/2024 2024-0203632 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $25345.81 109779 B0550335C GMP683348D1E 6833 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-131-13-00 KELLEY ELIZABETH LOMAX A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/26/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027478 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $14364.21 109780 B0509745S GMS8030528DE 80305 BIENNIAL EVEN 28 212-271-04-00 SHAWN H. MITCHELL AND MICHELLE DEVON MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381360 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $13513.62 109781 B0450255H GMP651421B1Z 6514 ANNUAL 21 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL M. MUNGUIA AND LOURDES G. MUNGUIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0428831 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $10497.40 109782 B0505765C GMP611149A1Z 6111 ANNUAL 49 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM MURDOCK A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273083 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $24842.69 109783 B0541385S GMP541251EZ 5412 ANNUAL 51 211-130-03-00 JENNIFER M. NEAL-GOLDSBERRY AND DAVID GOLDSBERRY WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2022 04/14/2022 2022-0163934 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $42301.95 109784 B0532435S GMO522304D1O 5223 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-130-02-00 VINCENT OGBOI A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2020 10/29/2020 2020-0668275 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $14353.37 109785 B0563145S GMP8010210D1O 80102 BIENNIAL ODD 10 212-271-04-00 EUGENE RICHARDSON JR. A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2023 12/21/2023 2023-0349864 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $17221.27 109786 B0561215S GMP581113B1Z 5811 ANNUAL 13 211-131-11-00 KILEY ANN WALCH A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2023 10/12/2023 2023-0276609 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $31694.90 109787 B0495795H GMO604139BO 6041 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-131-11-00 BEVERLY J. ZIMMER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569282 12/16/2024 2024-0345521 $15540.38 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:4/1/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/11/2025, 04/18/2025, 04/25/2025 CN 30361

BATCH: AFC-4049 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/8/2025 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 109751 B0543925H GMO593418AZ 5934 ANNUAL 18 211-131-11-00 MARY LEONORA BLACKETT AND MAURICE ATHLESTON BLACKETT WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2022 07/21/2022 2022-0299708 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $47028.01 109752 B0525275S GMS8020951BZ 80209 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 DAVID C. DESENGANO AND HELEN L. DESENGANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2019 9/19/2019 2019-0410572 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $23706.11 109753 B0513775C GMP8010302B1O 80103 BIENNIAL ODD 2 212-271-04-00 ANDREW DIAZ SR. AND ALICIA S. DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/10/2018 11/29/2018 2018-0492597 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $15007.75 109754 B0542925H GMO593417AZ 5934 ANNUAL 17 211-131-11-00 JOHN MARK ESCOBAR AND CYNTHIA MERCEDES ESCOBAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2022 06/16/2022 2022-0251638 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $42891.91 109755 B0511175H GMP612315D1O 6123 BIENNIAL ODD 15 211-131-11-00 EDMUND P. GLOWEN JR. AND VIELKA G. GLOWEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0422725 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $11879.75 109756 B0534515P GMP682136A1O 6821 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-131-13-00 SHERI L. GOMEZ A(N) SINGLE AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2021 05/06/2021 2021-0350192 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $35460.91 109757 B0509275H GMP541111DO 5411 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-130-03-00 GARRON HALE AND REBECCA HALE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2018 09/06/2018 2018-0368311 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $12520.40 109759 B0554445C GMO503419EZ 5034 ANNUAL 19 211-130-02-00 RICHARD PATRICK MCFARLAND AND JOANNE CLAIRE MCFARLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088889 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $46809.05 109760 B0530425H GMP612119A1Z 6121 ANNUAL 19 211-131-11-00 CURTIS W. PORTWOOD AND ANGELA M. PORTWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/09/2020 03/12/2020 2020-0128921 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $27941.54 109761 B0567295S GMO522128D1Z 5221 ANNUAL 28 211-130-02-00 ALAN J. ROJAS AND GLADYS M. ROJAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2024 05/09/2024 2024-0116126 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $34671.25 109762 B0564345S GMP581424A1Z 5814 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 DONALD ENGLAND LILLARD AND ANNE M. STEPHENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2024 01/25/2024 2024-0020550 11/22/2024 2024-0326028 $46522.56 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189

DATE: 4/1/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/11/2025, 04/18/2025, 04/25/2025 CN 30360

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on May 13, 2025 ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenants: Nicolle Woodard Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 04/25/2025 CN 30468

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, May 9th, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Michelle Retherford – RS203 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30466

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU020002C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Becker Townsend Ladd Wank filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Becker Townsend Ladd Wank change to proposed name: Becker Townsend Ladd Vank. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/21/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30459

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 425 N Quince St. Escondido. CA 92025 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on May 14, 2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Makihele, Ninia Mili Green, Rhonda Ramos, Loren Hubbard, Wilford Hardyman, Jayme Chaney, Robert Chi, Maria L. Chi, Maria L. Ronquillo, Kelissa Gonzalez, Hugo Macias, Armando Chandler, Marcus Zarghan, Abolghassem

Delgado, Ana M. Drew, Alan Craig SR Powelson, Patrick Bazaldua, Alma Bucio, Daisy Chandler, Marcus Cleary, Jeremy Gomez, Olga Clark, Jefferie H. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 425 N. Quince St. Escondido, CA 92025 760-743-7872 04/25/2025 CN 30457

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU019365N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Vidya Viswanathan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Vidya Viswanathan change to proposed name: Vidya Vis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 06, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm. ) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/17/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30455

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 05/14/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: Steward Jr, Troy Edwin Souza, Audra Garza, Norma San Nicolas, Mariah Moody, Kiyoshi Roberts, Daltia R. Bohol, Alyssa-Ann Edwards, Michaella Ann Gonzales, Ronald John Zaidan, Oussama Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 04/25/2025 CN 30453

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 5/14/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Fernandez, Edilberto R. Hageman, David C. Hall, Brandon Hearn, David Kelley, Steven E. Teague, Michael S. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 04/25/2025 CN 30450

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 5/8/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 18, PORS, MAGAN, UT, NONE, WP1AA2A56JLB08144 04/25/2025 CN 30445

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/13/25 at 12:00 PM. Mike A Simoneau; Sergio David MacHic Garcia. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 04/25/2025 CN 30442

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos S Pacific St located at 560 S Pacific St San Marcos CA 92078 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/13/25 at 12:00 PM. Laura Olivas. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 04/25/2025 CN 30441

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/13/25 at 12:00 PM. Clarynne Pugh; Alfred Teixeira; Joel Lopez; Kai-Ele Lemore; Gary R Glazier. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 04/25/2025 CN 30440

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos E Mission Rd located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/13/25 at 12:00 PM. Michael Jones; Monique Rodriguez. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 04/25/2025 CN 30439

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 5/13/25 at 12:00 PM. Marco Corrales Lopez; Joshua Moore. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 04/25/2025 CN 30438

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU028980C NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JOHN LOZITO, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): KEVIN A. NOELL and MARTHEA V. NOELL, as Trustees of the NCC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., 401K PLAN FBO KEVIN A. NOELL and as individuals NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken with-out further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de re-mision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recu-peracion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego – Civil 330 W Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Lindy H. Scoffield Evans Wieckowski Ward & Scoffield, LLC 745 University Ave. Sacramento, CA 95825 Telephone: 916.923.1600 Date: (Fecha) 12/19/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), G. Lopez Deputy (Adjunto) m: You are served 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30422

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU018415N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Shaliss Padilla filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Shaliss Railey Padilla change to proposed name: Shelisse Sefertari. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 06, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/10/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30416

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NINA LESLIE CHERNICHEN, aka NINA L. CHERNICHEN, aka NINA CHERNICHEN Case # 25PE001001C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nina Leslie Chernichen, aka Nina L. Chernichen, aka Nina Chernichen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Donald James Chernichen in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Donald James Chernichen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mary Pautler Kelly, Esq. Desert Law Group 74-916 Highway 111 Indian Wells, CA 92210 Telephone: 760.776.9977 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30414

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU023774N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PEDRO CALMO SALES; JESUS FUNES CARRILLO; and DOES 1-20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Michelle Rubel NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): David Rubin 2292 Faraday Ave., Ste 100 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 619.719.1087 Date: (Fecha), 11/20/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30413

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2024-00029402-CU-CL-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Bespoke Elements, LLC, Chehraz Dadrass, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Drew A. Callahan, Aldridge Pite LLP 3333 Camino del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 858.750.7600 Date: (Fecha), 06/24/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 STOX 951493 CN 30412

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT CIVIL DIVISION ROCK COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 2025CV000159 U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2021-R4, MORTGAGE- BACKED NOTES, SERIES, Plaintiff Vs. JAMES P. MULLIGAN AS THE SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. GLADNEY; JAMES ROBERT GLADNEY; SHELDON G. CUFF; VAUGHN J. GLADNEY; JEANNIE DENISE GRADYA/K/A DENISE GLADNEY; SHARON ANN BURNETT; PRECIOUS M. GLADNEYA/K/A PEGGY GLADNEY, Defendants THE STATE OF WISCONSIN To each person named above as a Defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after April 11, 2025, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Courts, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545 and to Shannon K Cummings, Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650, Chicago, IL 60602. You may have an attorney help represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC Attorney for Plaintiff Electronically Signed By: /s/ Shannon K. Cummings Shannon K Cummings State Bar No. 1033710 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650 Chicago, Illinois 60602 Ph. 312-541-9710 Fax 312-541-9711 Dated: April 3, 2025 Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (15 U.S.C. Section 1692), we are required to state that we are attempting to collect a debt on our client’s behalf and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30373

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU016835N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lili-Marie Kapualani Bray filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lili-Marie Kapualani Bray change to proposed name: Kapualani Bray Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 30, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/02/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007112 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benchmark Brothers Plumbing. Located at: 32556 Miller Ct., Temecula CA 92592 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benchmark Brothers LLC, 32556 Miller Ct., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Jesse Stevenson, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007922 Filed: Apr 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SG Therapy. Located at: 2932 Juniper St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Savannah Guimond, 2932 Juniper St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/24/2025 S/Savannah Guimond, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007658 Filed: Apr 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chubasco Sportfishing. Located at: 315 Harbor Dr. S., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 315 Harbor Dr. S., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/05/2017 S/Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007412 Filed: Apr 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She Sells Sanctuary Yoga. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #G, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nancy Rosalin Overly-Walker, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #G, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Overly-Walker, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007317 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. System 595 Inc; B. Device Therapy Japan. Located at: 16950 Via de Santa Fe #127, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. System 595 Inc., 16950 Via de Santa Fe #5060-127, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2025 S/Vitalii Golovan, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006337 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pigglies. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katie Cuppett Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/28/2024 S/Katie Cuppett Bringuier, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007519 Filed: Apr 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Herrera Health Psychology. Located at: 2558 Roosevelt St. #304, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria J. Herrera, 2558 Roosevelt St. #304, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria J. Herrera, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006435 Filed: Apr 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blessed Beginnings Academy. Located at: 1465 Cresthaven Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sabrina Raquel Tatenco, 1465 Cresthaven Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2025 S/Sabrina Raquel Tatenco, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007227 Filed: Apr 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ace Home Repair. Located at: 167 Maple Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1413, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian Tyler Anapolsky, PO Box 1413, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Tyler Anapolsky, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006802 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AmeriScooter. Located at: 148 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian Korn, 148 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Korn, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006682 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Academy. Located at: 6550 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344 San Bernardino. Business Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JMH Victor Valley Holdings, Inc., 6550 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2011 S/Mark Hollander, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007572 Filed: Apr 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Era Electric; B. New Era Energy USA. Located at: 682 Rancheros Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Era Electric LLC, 682 Rancheros Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2020 S/Sean Bright, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007494 Filed: Apr 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Arts and Culture. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Bl #C233, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Creative Copperopolis, 1759 Oceanside Bl #C233, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Varrasso, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006701 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADB Inc; B. ADB; C. Archico. Located at: 2010 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana CA 92705 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Archico Design Build Inc., 2010 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana CA 92705. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/13/2016 S/Ali Pakravan, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006724 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TelComTec. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T and J Communications Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/1986 S/Ronald Keith Garrett, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007197 Filed: Apr 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Stamped Concrete & Staining. Located at: 5050 W. Point Loma Blvd. #8, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Modern Concrete Consulting Inc., 5050 W. Point Loma Blvd. #8, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2025 S/Ryan Michael Connors, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09, 05/16/2025 CN 30435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007368 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kisses Bakery Co. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beth Elisa Harris, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Elisa Harris, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007071 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Master Home Services. Located at: 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/13/2024 S/Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007309 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Playful Palates. Located at: 158 Calle Guernica, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Julia Ember Menard, 158 Calle Guernica, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Ember Menard, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006331 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JF Construction and Management. Located at: 3215 Sandy Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JF Construction and Management, 3215 Sandy Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/29/2021 S/Justin Farr, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007284 Filed: Apr 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Construction and Remodeling Inc. Located at: 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-370, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Quality Construction and Remodeling Inc., 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-370, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2019 S/Stephanie Alvarez, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006764 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Brush. Located at: 1770 Rubenstein Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rosemary Smith KimBal, 1770 Rubenstein Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/1985 S/Rosemary Smith KimBal, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007323 Filed: Apr 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heavens Painting. Located at: 5407 Toucanet Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juan Jesus Avilez, 5407 Toucanet Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2025 S/Juan J Avilez, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004505 Filed: Mar 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alva Permit Experts; B. Alva Permit Pros; C. Alva Building Consultants; D. Alva Permit Expediting. Located at: 1208 Bridge Hampton St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alvarado Family Investments, Inc., 1208 Bridge Hampton St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/17/2025 S/Anthony Z. Alvarado, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9002947 Filed: Feb 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Institute of Plastic Surgery. Located at: 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. California Institute of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery A Medical Corporation, 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/06/2025 S/Gilbert W. Lee, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005179 Filed: Mar 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Construction Cleaning & Landscaping. Located at: 202 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Hernandez Ruiz, 202 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2024 S/Jose Hernandez Ruiz, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006950 Filed: Apr 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Formula Marketing; B. Curb + Construction. Located at: 3928 Twiggs St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sara Arjmand, 3928 Twiggs St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Arjmand, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006382 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Human Resources Professional Development Group; B. HRPDG; C. HR Thrive by Design; D. HR Expert Opinion; E. Human Resources Professional Development Group LLC. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #125, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1281, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Human Resources Professional Development Group LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1281, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/24/2025 S/Laurie Chua, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007085 Filed: Apr 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toad Tech. Located at: 7122 Sherbourne Ln., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aria Kajeh, 7122 Sherboure Ln., San Diego CA 92129; 2. Ashkon Kajeh, 7122 Sherboure Ln, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Aria Kajeh, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004769 Filed: Mar 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reconstruction Realty. Located at: 2249 Brookhaven Pass, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mardela Manning, 2249 Brookhaven Pass, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/07/2025 S/Mardela Manning, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02, 05/09/2025 CN 30406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006992 Filed: Apr 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Dragon Bookkeeping LLC. Located at: 2843-B Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blue Dragon Bookkeeping LLC, 2843-B Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2025 S/Rama Cornelson, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006647 Filed: Apr 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Aecre. Located at: 828 Skysail Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Elizabeth Crateau, 828 Skysail Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Margaret Elizabeth Crateau, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9007000 Filed: Apr 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. USA Tungsten. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. O Innovations LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/18/2019 S/Oscar Fernando Cruz Sierra, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005476 Filed: Mar 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff, CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cody John Steele, 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Betty June Steele, 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/28/2020 S/Cody Steele, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006489 Filed: Apr 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Vulgaris. Located at: 1912 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelsey Rae Ledezma, 1912 Thibodo Rd. #105, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Kelsey Rae Ledezma, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006907 Filed: Apr 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Camino Barbershop. Located at: 2216 S El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RKCS LLC, 2216 El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Cates, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006781 Filed: Apr 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Breakfast Mug. Located at: 1401 S. El Camino Real #1108, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1760 Valley Oak Way, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. O&F Silver Imports, Inc., 1780 Valley Oak Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/05/2019 S/Fabiola Rangel-Garcia, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004143 Filed: Feb 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Fireman’s Den; B. Fireman’s Den; C. Stress Suppression; D. Stress Suppression Massage; E. Stress Suppression Consulting; F. The Firemans Den; G. Firemans Den; H. The Firemans Den Massage; I. Firemans Den Massage; J. The Fireman’s Den Stress Suppression; K. The Fireman’s Den Stress Suppression Consulting; L. UC Legal; M. UC Photo; N. UC Massage; O. UC Photography; P. UC Errands; Q. La Jolla Legal Info; R. La Jolla Legal Information; S. UC Snacks; T. San Diego Snacks; U. UC Stress Suppression; V. San Diego Studios; X. The Firemans Den Consulting; X. Liberty Bay Studios; Y. San Diego Legal Information; Z. San Diego Legal; AA. Little Refreshers; BB. Little Refreshers Snacks; CC. Little Refreshers Food Truck; DD. Celebration Connection; EE. UC Classes and Workshops. Located at: 8064 Allison Ave., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: General Delivery, 8064 Allison Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samantha Castronovo, General Delivery 8064 Allison Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2025 S/Samantha Castronovo, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004439 Filed: Mar 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Ripple. Located at: 708 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott Sean Townsend, 708 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2025 S/Scott Sean Townsend, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005031 Filed: Mar 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scura Studios. Located at: 5250 Foxborough Point, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessica Scura Fosse, 5250 Foxborough Point, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/24/2025 S/Jessica Scura Fosse, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005690 Filed: Mar 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Football Crazies; B. Coastal Crush SD: C. Coastal Crush. Located at: 1175 Avenida Esteban, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Football Crazies, 1175 Avenida Esteban, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2025 S/Anthony Werbelow, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006048 Filed: Mar 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Omeo Mental Health. Located at: 11230 Sorrento Valley Rd. #220, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Strout A Licensed Clinical Social Worker Corp, 11230 Sorrento Valley Rd. #220, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd P Mayo, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006209 Filed: Mar 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Go Pickle Co. Located at: 3284 Lone Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Splashy Rags LLC, 3284 Lone Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Butler, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006089 Filed: Mar 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVC Technologies, Inc. Located at: 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A 202, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stored Value Cards, Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A 202, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Joann Torza, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006544 Filed: Apr 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kyra’s Esthetics. Located at: 40 Main St., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1280 Hacienda Dr. #A21, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kyra Marie McGinn, 1280 Hacienda Dr. #A21, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyra McGinn, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006548 Filed: Apr 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vanity Drop Esthetics. Located at: 40 Main St. #16, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3196, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Rashell Viveros-Cruz, PO Box 3196, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Rashell Viveros-Cruz, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006554 Filed: Apr 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nopic. Located at: 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fabrizio L Guerrero Inc., 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Fabrizio Guerrero, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006321 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PowerScape HQ. Located at: 3248 Caminita Cortina, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DJA Ventures, LLC, 3248 Caminita Cortina, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Archambault, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006443 Filed: Apr 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair by Audrey Rose. Located at: 910 S. Santa Fe, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1040 Chelsea Ct., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Audrey Liggett, 1040 Chelsea Ct., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Audrey Liggett, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25, 05/02/2025 CN 30367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005214 Filed: Mar 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scenic San Diego. Located at: 4986 Lucille Dr., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela L. Wilson, 4986 Lucille Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2013 S/Pamela L. Wilson, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005119 Filed: Mar 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Process Servers. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kenneth E. Baylis, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2015 S/Kenneth E. Baylis, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006042 Filed: Mar 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Megan Hoogestraat, 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2025 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9003935 Filed: Feb 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dreammaker Productions, Inc., B. Dreammaker AI Studios. Located at: 4653 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4653 Carmel Mountain Rd. Ste 308 PMB 714, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dreammaker Prod Inc., 4653 Carmel Mountain Rd #308, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/18/2025 S/Amy B. Vavrunek, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006228 Filed: Mar 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendiciones. Located at: 1501 E. Grand Ave. #1312, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmeralda Guadalupe Santiago, 1501 E. Grand Ave. #1312, Escondido CA Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Esmeralda Guadalupe Santiago, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005458 Filed: Mar 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Zeus Greek Food. Located at: 5812 Van Allen Way #125, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katherine Kitsios, 5812 Van Allen Way #125, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2008 S/Katherine Kitsios, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006342 Filed: Mar 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compassonate Blooms. Located at: 3225 San Carlos Dr., Spring Valley CA 91978 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Julie Kay Urda Ms., 3225 San Carlos Dr., Spring Valley CA 91978. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Kay Urda (Ms), 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006216 Filed: Mar 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arth Studios; B. J Catlin Photography. Located at: 727 Breeze Hill Rd. #317, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Lloyd Catlin, 727 Breeze Hill Rd. #317, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Lloyd Catlin, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9004537 Filed: Mar 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sportfishing Collectibles. Located at: 5858 Dryden Pl. #209, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Showtime Shopping Inc., 5858 Dryden Pl. #209, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Rebis, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005046 Filed: Mar 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Music Academy. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #190, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Life Innovations LLC, 1155 Camino del Mar #190, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2020 S/John Paul Keene, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005494 Filed: Mar 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iTrip San Diego North Beaches. Located at: 73385 Agave Ln., Palm Desert CA 92260 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PDVP LLC, 73385 Agave Ln., Palm Desert CA 92260. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Boris Stark, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9006091 Filed: Mar 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bistro Kabob. Located at: 2519 Palomar Airport Rd. #101, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7313 Sitio Lirio, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SNR Food Concepts, LLC, 7313 Sitio Lirio, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/26/2019 S/Saeed Jalali, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005814 Filed: Mar 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mastertech, Inc. Located at: 3803 Oceanic Dr. #202, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mastertech, Inc., 3803 Oceanic Dr. #202, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/1995 S/Rick A. Sing, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005759 Filed: Mar 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Botanical Bliss. Located at: 1912 Thibodo Rd. #102, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cheryl Marie Edwards, 1912 Thibodo Rd. #102, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2025 S/Cheryl Marie Edwards, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30328

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9005087 Filed: Mar 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ExposeYourMuseum LLC; B. Kate Merrick Coaching; C. Kate Livingston Coaching; D. Stay Curious Consulting. Located at: 710 Crestview Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ExposeYourMuseum LLC, 710 Crestview Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/07/2012 S/Kathleen Elizabeth Merrick, 04/04, 04/11, 04/18, 04/25/2025 CN 30326