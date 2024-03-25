The Coast News Group
Thieves are targeting primarily Toyota vehicles, including 4Runners and TRD-style trucks. Screenshot/CBS8
Law enforcement investigates dozens of wheel thefts across region

by Samantha Nelson

REGION — Authorities continue to investigate dozens of tire and wheel thefts across San Diego County since the beginning of the year.

The San Diego Police Department issued a statement earlier this month asking the public to come forward with any details about the suspects in the string of thefts. The thieves appear to target larger vehicles like Toyota TRD-style trucks and 4-Runners parked on the street or in residential parking lots at night.

Some cases involved stolen tires and wheels from vehicles parked in apartment complexes. 

According to SDPD, several cases have been reported in San Diego and North County cities like Oceanside, Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos and Escondido.

Other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the thefts. Detectives with the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are investigating two reports of stolen TRD tires from January. 

“We are asking anyone who has had their tires stolen to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200,” said David Ladieu, spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, via email.

Oceanside police are also investigating a case of tires stolen from a pickup at Island Club Apartments, according to spokesperson Tom Bussey. According to News Flash Media, several people reported tires being stolen from Canyon Creek Apartments. 

Carlsbad Police spokesperson Denise Ramirez said the department’s most recent case regarding tire thefts occurred on March 13.

“Officers took a grand theft report of stolen tires from a Toyota 4Runner on the 2500 block of Marron Road,” Ramirez said via email. “The report is making its way to a property crimes detective, who will conduct any necessary follow-up.”

Authorities ask that pickup truck owners keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity.

