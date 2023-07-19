La Jolla Country Day graduate scores 16 in US rout of Chinese Taipei

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. will face Argentina in a round of 16 games in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup today in Madrid, one day after June La Jolla Country Day School graduate Breya Cunningham scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 112-49 rout Chinese Taipei.

The U.S. completed group phase play 3-0, outscoring its opponents 297-161 to win Group B.

Argentina was last in the four-team Group A with an 0-3 record and outscored 255-122.

The U.S. is first in the girls rankings compiled by FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, based on recent performances in international tournaments. Argentina is ranked 26th.

The game at Sport Complex Espartales is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.

The U.S.-Argentina winner will face Wednesday’s Czech Republic-Italy winner in a quarterfinal Friday.

The 6-foot, 4-inch forward who will play for the University of Arizona made eight of nine shots in 16 minutes, 58 seconds off the bench. Her eight rebounds were one off teammate Grace Van Slooten’s game-high, as the U.S. out-rebounded Chinese Taipei, 69-30.

The U.S. never trailed, outscoring Chinese Taipei 10-2 over the opening 4:13 and leading 27-10 at the end of the first quarter, 52-20 at halftime and 75-36 after three quarters.

Forward Joyce Edwards, a senior at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, was the Americans’ leading scorer for the second consecutive game with 19 points in 20:11 off the bench. Four other Americans finished in double figures in a game in which no U.S. player played more than 20:37.

Guard En Hsin Li led Chinese Taipei (0-3) with eight points in the Group B game at Sport Complex Espartales.

Chinese Taipei is 28th in the FIBA rankings.

Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

La Jolla Country Day grad has seven rebounds in US victory over Germany

SAN DIEGO — June La Jolla Country Day School graduate Breya Cunningham scored two points and pulled down seven rebounds as the U.S. routed Germany, 100-46, in a FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup group phase game today in Madrid.

Cunningham made one of five shots in 16 minutes, 25 seconds off the bench in a game in which no American played more than 24:26.

The U.S. (2-0) never trailed, leading 24-11 after one quarter, 45-29 at halftime and 68-35 after three quarters.

Forward Joyce Edwards, a senior at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, led five Americans in double figures with a game-high 21 points in 21:55 off the bench.

Forward Frieda Buhner was the lone German in double figures with 14. Buhner played four games for the University of Florida in November, then signed with a professional team in Germany, foregoing her remaining eligibility.

Forward Hilke Feldrappe, who has signed to play for the University of Missouri, scored four points for Germany (1-1).

Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

The U.S. is first in the FIBA girls’ rankings based on recent performances in international tournaments. Germany is ranked 13th.

Cunningham was a late addition to the team, replacing LSU freshman Aaliyah Del Rosario, who was no longer able to participate, according to USA Basketball.

The 6-foot, 4-inch forward was a McDonald’s All-American as she led the Torreys to the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Open Division girls basketball championship.

Cunningham was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. teams in the 2021 FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship and 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. will conclude Group B play on Tuesday against Chinese Taipei in a game set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time will be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.

Chinese Taipei (0-2) lost to Germany, 67-59, Saturday, and Mali, 83- 68, Sunday. The U.S. defeated Mali, 85-66, Saturday.

Chinese Taipei is ranked 28th.

Recent La Jolla Country Day graduate helps US to victory in FIBA Tournament

SAN DIEGO — June La Jolla Country Day School graduate Breya Cunningham pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds in 13 minutes, 15 seconds off the bench as the U.S. opened play in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup with an 85- 66 victory over Mali today in Madrid.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Cunningham, who will play for the University of Arizona, scored seven points, making three of six shots and one of two free throws.

The U.S. trailed 2-0 and 4-2, then scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good in the Group B game at Jorge Garbajosa Arena.

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon led the Americans with 15 points. Mali forward Maimouna Haidara led all scorers with 17 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.

The U.S. is 5-0 against Mali in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, winning each game by at least 19 points.

The U.S. is first in the FIBA girls rankings based on recent performances in international tournaments. The West African nation of Mali is ranked 19th.

Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

Cunningham was a late addition to the team, replacing LSU freshman Aaliyah Del Rosario who was no longer able to participate, according to USA Basketball.

Cunningham was a McDonald’s All-American as she led the Torreys to the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Open Division girls’ basketball championship.

Cunningham was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. teams in the 2021 FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship and 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup

The U.S. will continue group phase play Sunday against 13th-ranked Germany in a game set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.

Germany opened tournament play with a 67-59 victory over 28th-ranked Chinese Taipei Saturday.