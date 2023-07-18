Elias: State’s movie tax credit really works

If there’s one tax break California lawmakers have granted that really works, it’s probably the film tax credit that was extended another five years the other day with a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While a lot of the talk about a massive population exodus from this state is exaggerated hyperbole (California having lost less than 2% of its populace to out-migration over the last decade), there was nothing fictional about what was happening in entertainment, the state’s third largest industry.

Television production was migrating en masse to newly built studios in Canadian cities like Vancouver and Toronto. Moves were increasingly filmed in Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and New York. All that was happening not because of greater resources, but because of tax subsidies granted by those states and some Canadian provinces.

Local governments went so far as to foot the bill for construction of studios, purchase of trailers for dressing rooms and even hotel bills.

So early in the last decade, California realized it could no longer take for granted its status as the entertainment capital of the world.

If the Golden State wasn’t careful, Los Angeles might have become little more than a home to studio executives, post-production houses and editing rooms. It could have been sayonara Hollywood, except for a whitewashed sign in the hills visible from the Santa Monica Freeway, a wax museum and some memorabilia shops along a few faded boulevards.

Some other industry easily could have displaced entertainment as the third biggest in this state, behind only high technology and agriculture.

But that didn’t occur; entertainment survived as big business here largely because of tax credits granted to the industry in return for keeping production within the state.

“You follow the money,” actor-director Ben Affleck told one reporter after the tax credit money began flowing. He noted that tax credits and incentives sometimes cover as much as one-third of production costs in a business where profit margins can be thin.

States go after California’s production schedules because they can lead to new jobs (mostly temporary ones) and more government revenue without the kind of environmental problems that accompany new factories and other facilities.

Movie makers almost always guarantee host states they will leave conditions exactly as they were before, or better. Many a home in Southern California, for example, has gotten a face-lift after being used for a movie location.

One study showed that over the last decade, California’s tax credits produced at least $1.11 in state and local tax revenues for every dollar of tax benefits deployed.

Relatively small as California film location credits have been (less than one-fifteenth of national credits from a state with about one-ninth of the national population), the spending has led to more than $10 billion in movie spending in California over the last decade.

Plus, it helps keep the high-paid, highly taxed film industry executives and stars and their resources at home.

So it was only sensible for the Legislature and Newsom to renew those benefits this summer, along with a couple of new benefits to the industry.

One new bone tossed to the studios: When their credits are larger than their tax bills, they will now get cash payments from the state, rather than just carrying the benefit over to future years of tax returns.

The new rules also include safety factors inspired in part by the “Rust” debacle, where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico because he believed a prop gun wasn’t loaded, when it was.

Movies involving firearms will now need to have a safety adviser on set during filming. Armorers and prop masters will also get new training and for the first time must be licensed.

Plus, a small part of tax credits will depend on meeting new diversity targets, with a subsidy for training film workers going to community colleges that serve mostly students of color.

It’s a deal that promises to keep entertainment big business in California and continue a tax benefit whose benefits to the state have long been proven.

