KPBS GI Film Festival returns in May

The annual GI Film Festival San Diego returns this May, bringing powerful storytelling, inspiring films, and meaningful conversations to San Diego during Military Appreciation Month. Presented by KPBS, the festival will take place May 6-8, 2026, offering a compelling showcase of films created for, by, and about service members and veterans.

Held at the Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park, the multi-day event invites audiences to experience a wide range of films that explore the realities of military life—from the challenges of combat and transition to civilian life, to stories of resilience, healing, and triumph.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, May 6, with an Opening Night Reception, film screening, and awards announcement. A lineup of documentary and narrative films, short film blocks, and special presentations follow over the next two days. Featured on opening night will be a hosted reception with filmmakers, the world premiere of “Home from the Vietnam War,” post-screening discussion with the film subjects, awards announcements and a dessert reception. All the screenings during the three-day event are paired with filmmaker discussions, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the stories and the people behind them.

What makes the GI Film Festival especially unique is its focus on authentic voices and lived experiences. The event not only highlights the sacrifices and contributions of service members but also creates a platform for veterans and filmmakers to share their personal stories through the power of film. It’s an experience that resonates with a broad audience—whether you have a military connection or simply appreciate impactful, independent cinema.

In addition to film screenings, the festival fosters community through networking opportunities and post-screening conversations that encourage reflection, connection, and dialogue. The event continues to grow each year, attracting filmmakers and attendees from across the country and beyond.

For those interested in attending, learning more about the schedule, or purchasing tickets, visit the official festival website at GI Film Festival San Diego website. You can also find additional event details and updates through KPBS GI Film Festival page.

Whether you’re a film enthusiast, a supporter of the military community, or simply looking for a meaningful cultural experience, the KPBS GI Film Festival San Diego offers a powerful and unforgettable way to engage with exceptional stories and conversations.