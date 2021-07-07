Keep your loved one safe in their home this summer

The world is opening back up. Your family may be returning to work and school soon. There’s a sense of relief in the air—but if you’re caring for an older family member or friend, you might be feeling anxious about leaving them alone more often. Thankfully, there are a number of resources that you can use to help your aging loved one stay safe and mobile at home — including many offered by Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers, such as the Gary & Mary West PACE in San Marcos.

Here’s how you can help the seniors in your life maintain their independence this summer (and give yourself some peace of mind).

Preventing Falls

For elderly individuals, falls can cause severe injuries that bring huge medical costs and even precipitate physical declines, forcing them to move into a care facility. But many simple, cost-effective home modifications can prevent falls.

Home modifications not only create a safer residential environment, but can be cost effective, ultimately keeping your loved one from injuring themselves or exacerbating a chronic condition and being admitted to the hospital. Consult with an occupational therapist or certified aging-in-place (CAPS) specialist to learn what your home needs to keep your loved one safe. Depending on your situation, some financial assistance may be available for these types of renovations. West PACE has certified occupational therapists and care coordinators who can help you figure out necessary home modifications, and how to get help paying for them.

Beat the Heat

According to the CDC, people aged 65 and older are more prone to heat-related health problems. Make sure your loved one has easy access to cool water, stores their medications properly, limits outdoor activity when the sun is strongest (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and runs the air conditioning at 78F or cooler inside.

If they have a routine that involves outdoor activities like gardening or a daily walk, set a schedule for checking in on them, and have an emergency contact list of family members and doctors easily available. West PACE care coordinators can arrange for wellness checks, in-home assistance and other support for your loved one as temperatures rise.

Make a Plan

It’s a good idea for your loved one to have a plan in case of a health issue, natural disaster, power outage or any other emergency. Use this Personal Disaster Plan guide from the County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services to help your loved one arrange everything they need to smoothly handle unexpected events.

No matter your loved one’s needs or if they are on a fixed income, we are here to help. West PACE’s services include primary medical care, adult day care, home care, prescription drugs, medication management, meals, dental care, transportation, nutritional counseling, physical therapy, occupational therapy, hospital care, social support services, recreational and social activities, caregiver training and support groups.

For more information on the comprehensive medical care and social services for elderly individuals offered by the Gary & Mary West PACE center, please visit: https://westpace.org/ or call 760-280-2230.