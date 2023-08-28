Karl Strauss offers a family friendly brew pub in Carlsbad

In the mid-1980s, San Diego lacked its now-thriving beer scene, devoid of fresh beer since Prohibition with no concept of “craft beer.” Undeterred, college friends Chris Cramer and Matt Rattner, inspired by an Australian brewpub, aimed to reintroduce local, handcrafted beer.

Cramer’s cousin, master brewer Karl M. Strauss, joined their efforts. On February 2, 1989, Karl Strauss Brewing Company opened in downtown San Diego, igniting the city’s craft beer revolution and propelling San Diego’s craft beer industry growth.

Despite living a few miles from the Carlsbad Karl Strauss Brewing Company restaurant, it has been years since my last visit. Hence, my excitement when Frank and I were invited to do a review. Karl Strauss is just across the street from Legoland and offers a family-friendly brew pub with outstanding food and craft beer.

Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted by Experience Ambassador Beatrice Guerrero, who sat us on the spacious back patio. Guests can also dine on the front patio or inside with TVs with the latest games on, providing guests with various seating areas.

Patrons are invited to engage with servers at the bar, ordering food and drinks while enjoying the chance to inquire about dishes and beers. Tastings are encouraged, and servers readily offer samples.

Unable to decide on a beer, Shift Captain and Assistant Manager Chad Rohrbeck recommended a flight for me featuring Tower X West Coast IPA, Aurora Hoppyalis IPA boasting pineapple, tangerine, and melon hints, and the juicy Boat Shoes Hazy IPA with citrus and tropical notes, my standout being Hoppyalis.

For appetizers, Chad suggested the seasonal Asada Fries heaped with carne steak, jalapeno beer cheese, avocado chimichurri, pickled onion, and cilantro.

We also savored “grown-up” Ahi Poke Nachos with sashimi-style tuna, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli, as well as the Crispy Brussel Sprouts accompanied by beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction glaze, and a sprinkle of Pecorino-Romano cheese, rounding out the impressive trio of starters.

Executive chef Gunther Emathinger, with 26 years at Karl Strauss, and Carlsbad’s Chef Jorge Ortiz continued their culinary prowess after appetizers.

Entrees included Beer-brined Pork Chops, eight oz. center cut loin chops brined in Red Trolley beer with spicy mustard firecracker sauce and fresh French green beans, and the 2022 SD Reader’s Poll-winning Mac on Tap, a 2023 Finalist too, allowing protein add-ons.

The Food Truck Burger, a mouthful of fresh ground steak trim patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, and melted gruyere on a brioche bun, had this burger aficionado unhinging my jaw to fit this delicious monster burger in my mouth. The Blackened Mahi Taco plate featured three tacos with Guajillo salsa, cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and flavorful blackened mahi on flour tortillas.

Surprisingly, despite the shared appetizers and entrees, we indulged in the Beeramisu and Cali Mud Slide from the Seasonal Selections menu. The Beeramisu’s ladyfingers soaked in Wreck Alley Imperial Stout harmonized flawlessly with the stout’s rich dark chocolate, toffee, and espresso notes.

Wreck Alley also complemented the Cali Mud Slide — a mocha ice cream pie on a chocolate fudge cookie crust crowned with whipped cream, almonds, shaved chocolate, and caramel sauce.

Besides the breadth of killer dishes on the menu and putting San Diego on the map for craft beer, Karl Strauss is a great partner for lesser-known local craft breweries. The brewery’s “Friends of Karl” program selects a handful of up-and-coming breweries to showcase on their menu, such as Black Plague Brewing, Owl Farm, and Ration Ale Brewing, currently being promoted.

With Octoberfest coming up soon, I highly suggest checking out one of its eight SoCal locations: Downtown San Diego, Sorrento Mesa, Carlsbad, 4S Ranch, Temecula, Anaheim, Downtown Los Angeles, and Costa Mesa. Karl Strauss is opening a new beer garden in San Marcos this fall. Get more information at karlstrauss.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Established in 1980, the Training, Education, and Resource Institute (TERI) has consistently fulfilled its founding mission of enhancing the lives of individuals with developmental and learning disabilities and promoting community inclusion. Through dedicated efforts, TERI has provided hope and opportunity to countless families.

At its Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar, situated within the TERI Campus of Life, the group will be hosting an exquisite five-course wine and dinner experience named “A Taste of Spain” to benefit TERI at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. This event presents a delightful culinary journey featuring Altanza Bodegas reserve wines from Spain paired with courses such as Paella Valenciana and Braised Short Ribs. The cost per person is $75, plus tax and gratuity. RSVP at bit.ly/3spuoKZ

Rico Cassoni is the executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. Founder/Advisor Frank Mangio is a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator. Frank and Rico are two of the leading reviewers on the web. View their columns at tasteofwineandfood.com. Reach them at [email protected].