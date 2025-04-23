July camp offers free academic & social prep for incoming 6th-graders

The leap from elementary school to middle school can be daunting—but at Pacific View Charter School we believe it doesn’t have to be. That’s why this July, we’re inviting incoming 6th graders to join us for Getting Ready for Middle School Camp, a week-long summer camp program packed with academic adventures, social-emotional growth, and hands-on fun.

The camp is more than just a warm-up to middle school—it’s a confidence-building experience designed to help students thrive in new environments, form lasting friendships, and strengthen essential skills before school begins.

Hosted on our Oceanside campus, camp is free for all current 5th graders transitioning to middle school, with snacks and lunch provided daily. Students will attend Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, for a carefully curated blend of engaging lessons, creative projects, and spirited games.

Each day at camp highlights a unique theme rooted in PVC’s Coyote Code – interacting respectfully, making healthy choices, perseverance, and academic commitment. From the first Coyote Conference icebreaker to the final “Hidden Talents” showcase, students will discover they have what it takes to succeed in middle school.

The Camp’s academic rotation includes math, reading, art, STEM, and social studies, taught by credentialed teachers through exciting, grade-appropriate activities. Every subject is integrated with social-emotional learning and character development.

And it wouldn’t be summer camp without some serious fun. Coyote Code Charades, Friendship Bingo, obstacle courses, and team-building story challenges round out the days. Students will laugh, collaborate, and leave each day a little more ready for the road ahead.

TK8 Program Coordinator Geoff Weeks puts it this way “we want all students to walk into 6th grade knowing how to speak up, make friends, and tackle tough assignments. This camp will give them a head start—not just academically, but socially and emotionally.”

Space is limited, so we encourage families to sign up early at www.pacificview.org or call 760-757-0161. Whether your child is nervous about 6th grade, excited to make new friends, or just curious about what middle school is like, this camp offers the perfect blend of structure, encouragement, and summer fun.

At Pacific View, we believe the best way to start middle school is to walk in prepared, connected, and confident. Our camp is the first step toward making that happen. In addition to the camp, Pacific View Charter School operates year round serving grades TK-12.

Pacific View Charter School is a public, non-profit, tuition free charter school focused on personalized learning catered to students’ individualized needs. The students, staff, teachers, and parents work together to foster a supportive community to meet the needs of all students. Families interested in learning about our school year programs for students of all ages should check out our website at: pacificview.org