Join us for annual LGBTQI ‘Pride by the Beach’ festival

The North County LGBTQII Resource Center, advocates for the diverse LGBTQI community, is proud to present its Pride by the Beach program and festival, held in person this year on June 11, 2022.

Pride by the Beach is a program of the North County LGBTQI Resource Center and actively supports both its mission and vision to making people feel accepted, valued, safe and free from social stigma.

The festival, which is alcohol and tobacco free, celebrates its 15th year in the heart of downtown Oceanside, Civic Center Plaza. It will include a youth and education zone, two stages of entertainment, speakers, pet contests, interactive arts experiences, face painting, culturally diverse food choices included vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options, as well as a mixed group of resource and retail vendors including LGBTQI community groups and HIV Testing.

Pride by the Beach also hosts an annual Drag Takeover show, which has been hosted at the historic Belly-Up Tavern for the last three years. This fierce benefit show features local drag legend and Ru Paul Drag Race winner, season 1, Chad Michaels along with a cast of San Diego ’s top Drag performers. This year’s show will take place on March 29, 7:00 pm.

In 2008, the North County Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Coalition was formed, planting the seed for what would become the North County LGBTQI Resource Center. Their mission is to serve, empower and advocate for North County’s diverse LGBTQII community. The Resource Center is 11 years old and has hosted the Pride by the Beach festival in the heart of Oceanside for the last 15 years. The Center has increased mental health and clinical services as a pandemic response and has multiple programs to meet the LGBTQI community needs around housing food insecurity and more.

Visit the North County LGBTQII Resource Center at 3220 Mission Ave. Suite #2, Oceanside, CA 92058, give them a call at 760.573.8241 or visit their official website at https://www.ncresourcecenter.org/ or https://www.pridebythebeach.org/