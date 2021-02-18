The Coast News Group
Del Mar Civic Center
The Council voted unanimously to appoint Ashley Jones, director of administrative services, to interim city manager. Photo by Dan Brendel
Cities Community Del Mar Del Mar Featured News

Johnson leaves role as Del Mar city manager

by Bill Slane0

DEL MAR — In a joint statement released at the Del Mar City Council’s meeting Wednesday, the City of Del Mar, along with City Manager Christa “CJ” Johnson, announced Johnson would be leaving her role with the city effective immediately.

“The city council would like to express its appreciation to Ms. Johnson for her hard work and dedication to the residents and employees of the city of Del Mar during a challenging and difficult time for the city,” the council said in a prepared statement.

No further details were given on the nature of the departure.

The news comes one week after Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave following two separate closed session performance evaluations at the beginning of February.

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland also thanked Johnson for her time with the city in a prepared statement.

“I know that I speak on behalf of the entire city council when I say she will be successful in her future endeavors. We wish her well,” Gaasterland said.

The agreement included a mutual release of all claims between Johnson and the City of Del Mar, payment of accrued sick leave of $24,880.39, payment of up to $7,000 for attorney fees for Johnson and a transfer of Johnson’s laptop after its memory is wiped and it is restored to factory settings.

In closed session the council voted unanimously to appoint Director of Administrative Services Ashley Jones, already serving as interim city manager during Johnson’s paid leave, to serve as city manager for the next six months as the council considers a permanent replacement.

“The council will during this time assess the permanent city manager roles and responsibilities and no later than March 15 the council will develop and identify goals and objectives during this interim period for a future city manager,” said Leslie Devaney, city attorney for Del Mar.

Johnson had just begun her term in the position in February 2020 after replacing long-time city manager Scott Huth.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Bill Slane is a native of North County and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in 2012. Bill earned a journalism degree in 2016 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. He previously worked as a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While living in Los Angeles, Bill worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers' public relations department. Contact Bill with tips and story ideas at bill@coastnewsgroup.com.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.