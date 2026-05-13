Interfaith launches beachfront music festival fundraiser in Oceanside

Organized by Interfaith Community Services on May 9, the new event was designed to showcase local talent and raise funds to support the agency’s mission and other causes throughout North County.

The festival also featured a vintage market with creations by local artists and thrifted clothing from Kind Threads, Interfaith’s resale apparel store in San Marcos.

Attendees purchased votes for their favorite performers, with proceeds split between the performers’ chosen causes and Interfaith’s social services programs.

Headquartered in Escondido, Interfaith is North County’s largest social services agency, providing programs that help homeless, low-income, and other at-risk individuals work toward self-sufficiency.

According to the agency, Interfaith serves more than 20,000 community members annually through programs that provide assistance with basic needs, nutrition support, shelter and housing, employment development, youth programs, senior services, veterans services and addiction recovery support.

The band receiving the most votes earned a $2,500 grand prize.

The Blackouts, a local San Diego band formed a decade ago as an all-sober group, won first place after raising $2,370. The band selected Interfaith as the beneficiary for its votes.

Kainga Music, a Vista-based nonprofit music school focused on bringing community members together through the steel pan, placed second after raising $1,835. Kainga selected its own programs as its cause.

Powder, a local indie alternative band, finished third, raising $355. The group, made up of close friends, is known as the first two-time champion of the San Dieguito High School Academy Battle of the Bands.

Powder selected Interfaith’s Kind Threads as its designated cause.

Local band Grand Nova and North County’s City Light Music Academy also performed during the festival.