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The Blackouts, a local all-sober band, won first place in Interfaith’s Amplified Impact Music Festival battle of the bands competition on May 9 in Oceanside. Courtesy photo/Interfaith
The Blackouts, a local all-sober band, won first place in Interfaith’s Amplified Impact Music Festival battle of the bands competition on May 9 in Oceanside. Courtesy photo/Interfaith
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Interfaith launches beachfront music festival fundraiser in Oceanside

by Samantha Nelson1619

OCEANSIDE —Five local music groups took the stage at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater over the weekend for the inaugural Amplified Impact Music Festival, turning a friendly battle of the bands into a fundraiser for services to help people in need and other North County causes.

 

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Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

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