If it’s Tuesday, it must be opening day

’Twas the day after Christmas and all through the beach,

Good waves were breaking within everyone’s reach.

The water was chilly, but sets could be found

For locals and tourists and whoever was around.

You would think I would quit trying to get cute after getting called out for writing about my cats. But no.

Instead, here I am doubling down on cutesy by attempting surf poetry, something that has brought the axe down on many a surf journo’s career.

Okay, I’ll try to bust through my eggnog-induced haze on this New Year’s Day and get serious — serious being roughly the opposite of cute but equally silly since we are talking about surfing; only someone who receives a paycheck from it should take it seriously.

The topic today is opening day, a term I first heard in relation to surfing in the mid-1970s. I was surfing eight days a week, and among the faithful there was some discussion as to what designated opening day.

The point would have been moot if surfing obeyed the rules of other sports and could be nailed down to a calendar.

The consensus among the regulars was that opening day was the first day of winter when waves were regularly ridden past the Swami’s lifeguard tower.

Not a bad way to measure the first winter swell, but there were those among us who argued with the method.

Allow me to pour gas on the fire by calling Tuesday, Dec. 27, opening day even though I realize that many who have surfed North County for decades will say it was just a decent north swell, hindered by 57-degree water and a crowd of hungry surfers, many of whom were in the embryonic stages of the sport, and therefore proved to be a danger to themselves and others in the lineup.

Opening day or not, the sets poured in with double overhead frequency, weeding out the players from the posers after the tide dropped and the surf became faster and broke harder.

All the main breaks were choked off by surfers, many of whom hadn’t ridden a wave taller than a groundhog’s shadow for months. New Christmas presents opened sweet blue gifts sent from the north.

I was resting my noodled limbs after riding the Rusty kneeboard Fish the day before. This generous gift from my friend Mark had my old bones aching and needing rest.

Dec. 26 was certainly not opening day, but was head-high, clean and a little too high tide. Being slammed onto the rocks is less fun than it sounds, but we managed to dodge the white water as we threaded the inside reef before paddling out to a decent little spot, just north of the main break.

Kneeboarding, which I consider a good alternative to 10-foot plus boards for those of us who still like getting wet, is harder than it seems.

First there is the submersion, up the chin, in frigid water. Then there is the paddling and the positioning, something that will determine if you ride in a straight line or carve hard turns. Being new to the sport, I confess that I rode in a straight line.

Anyway, when the surf doubled in size the next day, I had the turning capacities of a tin soldier.

And that’s why I missed opening day, that moment that comes around this time each year when the Pacific, which had been sleeping for months, roars back to life, slaps us around a little but makes us glad that surfing chose us.

Happy New Year, all.

