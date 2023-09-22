Icons of Foam: Boardroom Show brings top shapers to fairgrounds

DEL MAR — The Boardroom Surfboard Show, a premier celebration of top-tier surfboard craftsmanship, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds over the Oct. 7-8 weekend.

The 17th annual surfboard show brings together the best of the surfboard manufacturing industry, with various seminars, competitions, exhibits and live music, and a huge gear marketplace for surf enthusiasts to find new boards, fins and wetsuits.

Originally called the Sacred Craft, the Boardroom Show is led by longtime surfer and surf journalist Scott Bass of Encinitas, who is relied upon by many San Diegans for his wave reports on KBPS.

He said the Boardroom Show acts as a “really cool hangout” for those in the surfboard manufacturing industry, bringing together folks from all over the United States as well as Brazil, Australia, Italy and Mexico.

“It’s got quite an international flair. They get to commune, and that’s a huge part of it,” Bass said.

Del Mar is a fitting location for an international gathering of industry members due to the prevalence of surfboard manufacturers in San Diego County such as Bessell, Hansen and more.

A key feature of the show is the honoring of a specific surfboard shaper. This year’s honoree is Bing Copeland, one of the most renowned board manufacturers of the 60s and 70s and the founder of Bing Surfboards.

During the show, Copeland will oversee the Icons of Foam shaping contest, in which eight shapers try to replicate one of his classic board designs.

The event also allows builders to submit boards in the style of the Bonzer in hopes of taking home a cash prize in the Best in Show Board Buildoff.

The following seminars will also be offered: “The early years of Al Merrick & Tom Curren” with Tom Curren, Jimmy Metyko and Jamie Brisick; “Understanding fin design” with Riccardo Rossi and Vince Longo; and a presentation on foil surfing.

Attendees can also enjoy a photo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Steve Sherman, live music by Tom Curran and local bands, autograph sessions and book signings.

There will also be exhibits featuring the Vintage Longboard Collector Club and showcasing unique surf cars, Bass said.

The Boardroom Show takes place in the Exhibit Hall at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. One day entry is $15, two-day entry is $20, and kids 12 and under enter free.

Tickets and a full program schedule are available at boardroomshow.com/attend.