I Like Beer: Past, present and future

This moment in the I Like Beer journey marks some exciting changes, as well as reestablishing the commitment to great beers and stories. Here’s a look at the ILB Past, Present and Future.

Past: In the quest for the perfect beer in 2025, I sampled 546 unique beers. Down from previous years, but 2025 didn’t include a trip to Ireland and that can put a damper on beer consumption (665 in 2024 was a record; it included trips to England, Ireland and Texas).

While most were 4-ounce tastes, it’s still a robust figure. And has no doubt led to a rotund figure as well. But as my co-host often reminds me when talking about being in shape, “Round is a shape.” And now it occurs to me that round is a shape, the shape of a happy face.

All combined, 2025 led to approximately 55 gallons of beer. While that may be just slightly above average to a citizen in the Czech Republic (famously the biggest beer consumers per capita in the world), it’s plenty for this writer-podcaster.

My less-than-meticulous notes reveal my most consumed style was the pale ale. That is partly due to the resurgence of the style, and partially due to my affection for Burgeon’s Carlsbad Crush and AleSmith’s 394. Next up were lagers and anything with raspberry.

Present: The focus on supporting local breweries, tap rooms, and venues that prioritize independent breweries remains the goal. New places are still opening up, and I was able to check out the beer lineup at Hill Street Brewing last week.

They brew seven beers in-house, all very good. My favorite, and the most unique: Myers St. Mexican lager. It’s an amber lager served on nitro. Slightly sweet with a dry, smooth finish and a little cherry wood smokiness.

The Benet Hill Belgian ale (3.4% abv) also impressed. I was surprised at the low alcohol level because it was so flavorful. Clove, banana and coriander notes in this quaffable table beer.

I also returned to Los Tacos Beer Garden in south Carlsbad. Los Tacos has curated a rarity: excellent craft Mexican beers available at a taco shop. To add a little flair, they built a custom made chill pad so the bar top keeps every pint icy cold. I ordered a pint of Rrey Dark Lager from Monterrey, Mexico, and sat down with co-owner Ivan Leyvas to talk beer.

ILB: Let’s start with iced bar – this is amazing!

Leyvas: The first time I saw this was somewhere in Vegas. I thought it was such a cool idea and wanted to incorporate it into our build-out. So now we have it: a custom-made chill pad. Put your beer down, and it stays nice and cold until you’re ready for another one.

ILB: This is a beer lineup you’re not going to find anywhere else.

Leyvas: Exactly! Half of my taps are craft beers from Mexico. They come all the way from Colima, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Ensenada and Tijuana. We’ve got a lager, dark lager, hazy IPA, west coast IPA and pale ale all brought in from Mexico.

ILB: Cervecería Wendlandt, for example.

Leyvas: Great story with this Ensenada brewery. Young entrepreneur who went to SDSU. He fell in love with the San Diego beer scene. Went back home and started brewing and now he has multiple tap rooms and was voted best brewery in Mexico twice [2015, 2019].

ILB: Give me a taco-beer pairing.

Leyvas: Our shrimp diabla taco goes amazingly well with our Wendlandt hazy IPA. That tropical, fruity flavor just goes perfectly with the seafood. The Rrey dark lager pairs with our carne asada taco.

I am able to confirm those pairings. Also, the Mazatlan-style shrimp ceviche with the Juan Cordero Pale from Insurgente Brewing is a must order. Los Tacos Beer Garden in La Costa is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Future: I Like Beer the Podcast has collaborated with the San Diego Brewers Guild. And this means two things: more access to the amazing people who make and serve beer, and a move to YouTube video. To start the new venture, we discussed the San Diego beer community with guild president Esthela Davila.

And, in a few weeks we hit the road to Denver to check out what’s brewing in the Rockies. Until then, keep supporting your local breweries – Cheers!

Jeff Spanier is the co-host of I Like Beer the Podcast. Follow Spanier’s adventures on Instagram @ilikebeerthepodcast and @ilikebeerthepodcast2757 on YouTube.