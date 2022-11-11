Holiday shopping fun in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — To support local Encinitas businesses and encourage people to shop, eat and entertain locally this holiday season, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is supporting Small Businesses with a new two-pronged holiday shopping campaign. The campaign is designed to support and drive traffic to local member businesses.

First, the Chamber will create and distribute a Digital Coupon Book that will link to discounts and specials happening exclusively with Chamber members on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26. The Digital Coupon Book will be distributed and promoted at the Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center booth #612 at the Nov. 20 Encinitas Street Fair, with QR code handouts. It will also be promoted through the Encinitas Chamber’s newsletter and social media pages.

Additionally, the Chamber holiday shopping campaign is launching a “Surfy the Snowman” social media campaign inspired by “Elf on the Shelf,” which will highlight Chamber businesses. Twice each week from Nov. 26 until Dec. 17, Surfy the Snowman’s holiday adventures will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages (Facebook and Instagram), while highlighting the participating businesses.

Each post will highlight a Chamber member’s business and announce a $25 gift card giveaway, featuring Surfy’s holiday spirit within the location. The day prior to each post, clues will be given to where Surfy will end up next through ‘Stories’ on the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook.

Participants must be following both the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce page and the participating business, like the post and tag a friend. Depending on the store, winners will either go to the establishment to pick-up their gift card or receive it electronically. All participants will also be entered into a grand prize drawing happening on Dec. 21 for a one-night stay in a luxurious room at the Alila Marea Beach Resort – an $850 value.

“The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has been supporting our local businesses for over 60 years,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to bring this festive campaign to Encinitas businesses and hope to drive traffic and sales to them during this important shopping season. Chamber members interested in participating should contact [email protected].”

