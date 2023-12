High flood, surf advisory in effect at San Diego County beaches

REGION — A coastal flood and high surf advisory will be in effect all weekend at San Diego County beaches, with large breaking waves of up to 12 feet, sets to 15 feet and some expected minor flooding, forecasters said today.

Both the flood and surf advisories will be in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Monday and include warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and minor tidal overflow during morning high tides in low-lying coastal areas such as beach parking lots and walkways.

Locations most susceptible to flooding include Cardiff and Seaside State Beaches, portions of Del Mar, La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach and Imperial Beach. Potential flooding of lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures can be expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials advised that breaking waves could sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Friday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf heights ranging from 6 to 10 feet, sets to 12 feet and an easing west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Friday, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Friday’s conditions for downtown San Diego are expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Saturday’s downtown conditions will expect showers before 10 a.m., a possible thunderstorm from 10 a.m to 4 p.m, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and a high near 62 degrees.