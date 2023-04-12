Heal with music, laughter and more

Four Moons Spa has transformed into a wellness playground with the addition of naturopathic medical services and a series of new comedy and music events along with its many traditional spa treatments, acupuncture and other cosmic healings.

Located on beautiful private grounds in Encinitas, the spa provides a high-vibrational, nurturing environment that supports guests on their self-care and self-actualization journeys with its outdoor soaking tub and sauna, daily yoga, therapeutic massages, organic facials and tarot and human design readings.

Acupuncture is another specialty of the spa. Licensed acupuncturist and board-certified herbalist Alexa Woods is well-versed and experienced in the practice with a doctorate in acupuncture and Chinese medicine with an additional master degree in traditional Chinese medicine from Pacific College and a bachelor degree in developmental psychology from New York University. She is also a certified doula and reiki master.

Woods focuses her treatments to help her patients connect with their highest health levels. She particularly enjoys working with women to help their reproductive and gynecological issues and navigate their hormonal phases and changes throughout their lives.

The spa also recently expanded its services to also include naturopathic medical treatments that include nutritional IVs, vitamin shots, platelet-rich plasma facials and a full, holistic approach to wellness with Drs. Hannah Lollar and Rachel Heussner. The two are fully trained in pharmaceutical medications, herbal and botanical medicine, homeopathy, nutraceuticals, nutrition, and counseling. The first naturopathic consultation is free.

“We’re trained to really look at the person as a whole and find the root cause of what’s going on,” Lollar said. “Not only do we care about your chief concerns and what your symptoms are, but we want to know who you are as a person to really deliver that comprehensive, holistic approach to health.”

The spa turned wellness playground is excited for its upcoming new comedy series, “Laughter is Medicine,” which debuts on Saturday, April 22 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The first of its kind comedy series will feature Los Angeles-based women comedians including Giulia Rozzi, who has appeared on “Conan,” Comedy Central, TBS, “Chelsea Lately,” IFC, Lifetime and much more.

Also performing is television host and personality Brooke Van Poppelen who has appeared on “The Late Late Show,” “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show,” and co-hosted “Hack My Life” now streaming on HBO Max; and Tiffany and Danielle Puterbaugh as the Puterbaugh Sisters, who are the first alternative sister duo act since Vaudeville.

Four Moons also hosts a Full Moon concert series in collaboration with local producers, Barn Time having recently featured San Diego-based musician Jesus Gonzalez.

“We’re big believers that music and laughter are medicine,” said Letha Sandison, owner and founder of Four Moons Spa.

Other special health and music related events hosted at the spa include its dreamscape sound baths, full moon circles, community acupuncture, breathing and hypnosis classes, “Glow Buti” yoga after dark series and seasonal Moon Markets. The next “Mama Moon Market” will be on Thurs., May 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music, vendors, mini healing sessions offered and free admission.

To purchase your tickets for the “Laughter is Medicine” series debut or any of the other events, visit https://fourmoonsspa.com/pages/upcoming-events.

Four Moons Spa is located at 775 N. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas. To book an appointment, call 760-436-5140 or visit www.fourmoonsspa.com.