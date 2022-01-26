The Coast News Group
Pictured, from left: Mike Heck (SRM Construction); Ben Robles (SRM Construction); Rob Henderson, COO Westmont Living; Cherilyn Cordova, Reg. Sales, Westmont Living; Maria Rossi, Reg. Dir. Ops., Westmont Living; Dever Lamkin, CFO Westmont Living; Andy Plant, President, Westmont Living; Dee McGonigle, Managing Principal, SRM Construction & Development; Trevor Ashenbrener, Managing Principal, SRM Construction & Development; Erik Benzel (SRM Construction & Development), Jesus Coronado (SRM Construction); and Jack McCarty, VP Sales and Marketing, Westmont Living. Courtesy photo
Marketplace News (sponsored content) News

Groundbreaking for assisted living community

by advertising19

Westmont Living, owner and operator of high-end senior housing communities in California and Oregon, officially celebrated groundbreaking for construction of its its fifth built-to-purpose San Diego County community on Dec. 14 in Carmel Valley.

The project, an approximately 134,437-square-foot Mission style building, will house 101 private apartments for Assisted Living, 17 Memory Care units, and 5 single-story duplex casitas with two bedrooms per unit, along with expansive common areas and signature amenities. Project architect is Urbal Architecture and landscape design is by Project Design Consultants.

SRM is general contractor and development partner for the two-story senior living community, projected to open summer of 2023.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The Coast News has been delivering high-quality news, community voice and storytelling since its inception in 1987. Since then, the news organization has grown into a successful newsgroup covering a majority of San Diego’s populous North County region.

Leave a Comment