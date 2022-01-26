Groundbreaking for assisted living community

Westmont Living, owner and operator of high-end senior housing communities in California and Oregon, officially celebrated groundbreaking for construction of its its fifth built-to-purpose San Diego County community on Dec. 14 in Carmel Valley.

The project, an approximately 134,437-square-foot Mission style building, will house 101 private apartments for Assisted Living, 17 Memory Care units, and 5 single-story duplex casitas with two bedrooms per unit, along with expansive common areas and signature amenities. Project architect is Urbal Architecture and landscape design is by Project Design Consultants.

SRM is general contractor and development partner for the two-story senior living community, projected to open summer of 2023.