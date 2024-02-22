Grocery Outlet to hold grand opening at new Encinitas store

ENCINITAS — Discount grocery retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is coming to Encinitas and is inviting customers to help celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 29 at the new storefront on South El Camino Real.

Grocery Outlet offers a wide range of products — fresh produce, meat, deli, dairy, beer and wine, and health and beauty care — at lower prices than traditional grocery stores by partnering with manufacturers to secure excess inventory and seasonal closeouts.

The newest location in North County will join the more than 450 stores across the U.S.

“We’re excited to join the Encinitas community and provide affordable, high-quality groceries,” said Encinitas store operators Stefanie Droessler and Nikki Ames. “This partnership allows us to grow our business, create jobs, and give back to our local community.”

At the grand opening, customers can win $1,000 in groceries by entering an online contest. The first 100 customers at the store at 8 a.m. will also receive Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards, with mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

Customers can also play the Wheel of Bargains’ Spin & Win for a chance to win a prize. All shoppers will receive a free, limited-edition reusable bag while supplies last, the company said.

During the grand opening ceremony, Droessler and Ames will present a $1,000 donation on behalf of Grocery Outlet to the Encinitas Educational Foundation, a group aiming to support public school education in the Encinitas Union School District.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is located at 145 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and the store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.