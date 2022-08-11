Grammy-winner David Longoria joins list of artists at VANC Fest

OCEANSIDE — The first annual VANC Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Veterans Association of North County in Oceanside.

VANC Fest is a multi-sensory experience consisting of music by several major artists, fine art by some of the best artists in San Diego, and a food and drinks extravaganza by the chefs and craft breweries in the area.

Multiple awards winner (Latin Grammys, Grammys, Hollywood Music in Media, American Jazz Society) and Billboard chart-topping artist David Longoria will be headlining this year’s event and will feature Billboard dance artists April Diamond, DJ Robert Eibach and blues artist Mad Mad Marcae in a special show themed “We Are One” at 9 p.m.

The finale of the headliner hour will be the live performance of David Longoria’s including his iconic song of unity “We Are One.” The song gained recognition as it was launched on the lawn of the White House and the recording includes more than 750 artists from around the world including Motown artists, current artists and international artists.

The group with be performing it as they invite kids, artists and others from the San Diego area to join in singing along to support unity with each other and in support of the many Active Military and Veterans who benefit from the organization’s efforts.

Steve Connolly, a critically acclaimed singer known as the “Spirit of the King,” has performed a tribute to Elvis Presley in Vegas for the last 27 years. International singer and artist Sergio Gutierrez will perform and do a live painting at the same time, which has amazed audiences throughout the world.

The Kings of Karma band (Hollywood Music in Media award recipient), will also play their special blend of rock and roll including their #1 hit, “Two Times.”

The red carpet starts at 3:00 pm and the main events goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be at 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA, 92058. Don’t delay. Be part of this historic event as only a few tickets still remain for this incredible evening. To purchase tickets for the event go to https://buytickets.at/ vancfest/739145.

David Longoria – We Are One

David Longoria Instagram page

Sergio Gutierrez Instagram page

Steve Connolly FaceBook page

Kings of Karma Instagram page

VANC Website

Sponsored content