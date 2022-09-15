Grading Week 1 of the NFL season

Week 1 NFL scores

Buffalo 31, LA Rams 10 (Thurs.)

Indianapolis 20, Houston 20 (OT)

Washington 28, Jacksonville 22

Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20 (OT)

New Orleans 27, Atlanta 26

Cleveland 26, Carolina 24

Philadelphia 38, Detroit 35

Baltimore 24, NY Jets 9

Miami 20, New England 7

Chicago 19, San Francisco 10

NY Giants 21, Tennessee 20

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7

LA Chargers 24, Las Vegas 19

Kansas City 44, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3

Seattle 17, Denver 16 (Mon.)

Grades:

A: Kansas City, Chargers, Minnesota, Buffalo

B: Miami, Baltimore, Washington, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Giants, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh

C: Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Detroit

D: Indianapolis, Tennessee, Denver, Seattle, Jets

F: Green Bay, Dallas, Arizona, New England, Rams

— Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lit up the Cardinals with five touchdowns and 360 yards passing with a 77% completion rate.

— The Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray are stuck in the mud and in major trouble without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. This might be the bet-against team.

—The Bengals trounced Pittsburgh statistically across the board but were haunted by quarterback Joe Burrow’s four picks.

—Best confidence builder: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished with 333 total yards.

—Best performance of a QB not named Mahomes: Chargers’ Justin Herbert

—Best running back performance (tie): Giants’ Saquon Barkley (18 carries, 164 yards) and Bucs’ Leonard Fournette (21, 127)

—Best comeback: Trailing 26-10, Jameis Winston rallied the Saints with three consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter to spoil QB Marcus Mariota’s Falcons debut.

— Best (almost) comeback: QB Baker Mayfield led the Panthers back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit by running for a 7-yard touchdown and completing a 75-yard scoring pass to Robbie Anderson. Mayfield then led the Panthers on a 64-yard drive to set up a go-ahead field goal with 1 minute 13 seconds remaining. All of Mayfield’s and the Panthers’ efforts were trashed after the Browns rookie kicker Cade York nailed a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give Cleveland the win.

—Percentage of Raiders fans at SoFi Stadium for a Chargers home game: 70%

—The Steelers beat the Bengals on a field goal with no time left in overtime after Minkah Fitzpatrick got them into OT by blocking Evan McPherson’s potential game-winning extra point attempt in regulation.

—How much is enough? Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson turned down a five-year extension worth more than $250 million — $113 million of that was guaranteed — just hours before the Ravens defeated the Jets, 24-9.

— Best head-to-head QB matchup: Chargers’ Justin Herbert (26-34, 279 yards) vs. Raiders’ Derek Carr (22-37, 295 yards)

Week 2 Picks:

Pittsburgh +1 1/2 vs. New England

Indianapolis -4 at Jacksonville

Las Vegas -6 vs. Arizona

