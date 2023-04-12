Girl Scouts earn Food Rescue patch

Area Girl Scouts earned the Climate Controller Food Rescue patch in a group of 29 affiliated with Girl Scouts (including moms and trooper leaders). The girls ranged in age between 8 and 16, and sorted 3,600 pounds of apples.

SOLV Energy, a corporate partner of Feeding San Diego, had the idea for the Climate Controller Girl Scouts patch series. This is a five-part patch program, promoting sustainability through simple, educational activities focusing on food rescue, trees, ocean protection, solar energy, and water conservation.

Girl Scouts can come to Feeding San Diego anytime to earn the patch.