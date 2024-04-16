Carlsbad OKs plans for Legoland’s new space-themed attraction

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council unanimously approved a site development plan and coastal development permit on April 9 for Legoland California to build a new space-themed attraction.

The new “Lego Galaxy” will replace the park’s existing Driving School and Junior Driving School with an indoor “galactic exploration” roller coaster, a spinning ride featuring four rotating gondolas at each end and three cantilevered arms that go up and down, retail space, and a children’s space-themed play area — all inside a 32,319-square-foot, 43-foot-tall, manufactured steel building.

Park developers had to request the City Council’s approval because the Carlsbad Ranch Specific Plan mandates that any proposed structure over 35 feet must do so first.

The current and proposed attractions are on 2.38 acres in the inner portion of the park and won’t be easily visible from outside the park borders, the staff report noted.

The project previously received the Planning Commission’s unanimous blessing to go ahead.

“When Legoland came to Carlsbad, there was a huge outcry of people concerned it was going to ruin the city,” said Mayor Keith Blackburn. “I think they have proven themselves to be a great neighbor.”

Going forward, Legoland must submit applications to the city for review of grading and building permits. Construction is anticipated to begin in the fall.

It’s been a big year for the resort and theme park in the heart of North County. Last month, Legoland unveiled “Dino Valley,” a new dinosaur-themed land featuring a DUPLO® Little Dino Trail, Explorer River Quest, Coastersaurus and Interactive Dino Area. Legoland was also named Best Place to Work at the 2024 Carlsbad Business Achievement and Distinction Awards hosted by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.