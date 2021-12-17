Funding for Tiger Team medical care

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California donated $1.5 million in funding to family health centers in San Diego, to purchase two electric mobile units that will be used by the “Tiger Teams” to provide basic primary care, vaccinations and other mobile-capable services in underserved communities, targeting populations unable to leave their home to access care. The funding will provide support to North County entities Interfaith Community Services, Oceanside Unified School District and TrueCare in Oceanside, along with other organizations in San Diego County.