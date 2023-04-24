Free stuff pays off

It’s noon Saturday, and Costco customers are lining up to gorge on free food samples.

Manufacturers happily give away these goodies, knowing customers who like what they try are more likely to buy in bulk.

They’re not alone, either. Companies of every kind strive daily to get free samples into prospective customers’ hands, recognizing that this logic works.

Regular readers may recall last year’s start of Write Away Books, dedicated to helping authors go from Idea to Manuscript to Marketplace™.

Recognizing that roughly 98% of the population either wants to write a book or knows someone who is on that journey, my partner and I sought to set ourselves apart from competing firms.

This thinking led to us giving away free samples. Visitors to writeawaybooks.com can submit some of their manuscript for a free critique and, just like at Costco, some folks buy more.

We enjoy providing these complimentary analyses. We get to know our authors in a risk-free environment, and they get valuable feedback.

Our team’s diversity also helps, with virtually every kind of experience, background, geography, age, gender or politics on hand to do a review.

And yes, giving out these free samples has expanded awareness, interest and sales.

Regardless of what you sell, you too can probably take advantage of this strategy to grow your bottom line. Understanding that everyone wants something for nothing, look at what you sell and find a way to give away enough to whet your audience’s appetite.

Of course, it’s easy when it’s food-related. Give away one Swedish meatball, and you may sell a package of 200. But it works with services too, like:

• A masseuse who gives away five minutes of massage

• A dentist who provides free assessment of your teeth

• A Rotary club that invites prospective members for a free meeting and meal

In each instance, there are minimal out-of-pocket costs, meaning each incremental new customer should add straight to the bottom line.

Admittedly, nobody converts 100% of sales prospects. But with minimal investment, knowledge of your customer profile and location and a willingness to think differently, you too may find your bottom line growing.

Finally, remember hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky, who once observed: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” So go on … take your shot.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Submit your sample pages at https://bit.ly/10-pages.