Who’s News: 4/28/23

CITY TAX CHANGES

District tax changes approved by California voters in the November 2022 election went into effect this month. The tax rate changes apply only within the indicated city or county limits. The new tax rates, tax codes and expiration dates are available to view and download as a spreadsheet at cdtfa.ca.gov/taxes-and-fees/sales-use-tax-rates.htm. New rates are Solana Beach – 8.750%, Encinitas – 7.750%, Del Mar – 8.750%, Carlsbad – 7.750%, San Marcos – 7.750%, Oceanside – 8.250% and Vista – 8.250%. For questions, call (800) 400-7115 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

• AnnMarie Walker, a pianist and student from Oceanside, performed in the Student Solo Recital April 21 at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.

• Cassidy Matwiyoff of San Diego was elected to serve on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Government Association at the University of Alabama.

NEW DIVISION CHIEF

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, and the University of California, San Diego announced that Encinitas resident Benjamin Maxwell, MD, has been appointed as Division Chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and The Una Davis Family Chair in Behavioral Health. Maxwell will oversee the clinical divisional structure and lead efforts to improve access to mental health care for children and families, especially those from underserved communities.

OMWD AWARDS

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility was awarded California Water Environment Association’s statewide 2022 Plant of the Year Award. In addition to the honors as California’s plant of the year, the facility received the same designation at the local level earlier this year from CWEA’s San Diego Section. The award acknowledges the facility’s accomplishments to increase water supply reliability by reducing imported water demand and plant operations.

MORE WATER

April 20, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that public water agencies will now receive 100% of contracted water supplies from the State Water Project (SWP) this year. This increased allocation is up from DWR’s 75% allocation announcement in March, following the series of heavy storms from earlier in the year and DWR’s prudent water management decisions.

GRANT EARNED

Cal State San Marcos physics professor Justin Perron led a California State University-wide effort that has resulted in a grant of more than $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy that will help develop a workforce capable of thriving in a quantum landscape. Perron is the principal investigator for a three-year, $2,534,399 grant titled “QIST in the CSU: Expanding Access to Quantum Information Science and Technology.”

RECYCLE FOR ANIMALS

Rancho Coastal Humane Society and the RCHS Thrift Shop had already been “recycling” for more than 10 years. Dogs, cats, rabbits, and pet supplies at the shelter. Clothing, furniture, appliances, jewelry, sporting goods, and more at the Thrift Shop. You can “reduce your carbon paw print” by making environmentally friendly choices for pets and by making donations or shopping at the RCHS Thrift, 120 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea.

NEW PECHANGA PRO

Pechanga Resort Casino has partnered with professional golfer Gabriella Then to act as its Ambassador to the Ladies Professional Golf Association. The partnership serves to support Then’s tour and her efforts as she promotes the sport to young girls and women everywhere.

GREEN LEGISLATION

Legislation by Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, to ensure cities and counties have the information they need to combat global warming and make reductions in greenhouse gas emissions passed the Senate Environmental Quality Committee on Wednesday. SB 511 would direct the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to prepare inventories of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for cities and counties to use in their preparation of Climate Action Plans and efforts to reduce GHG emissions in local communities.

NEW PALOMAR BOARD

The Palomar Community College District Governing Board elected new officers, including Roberto Rodriguez as president of the board, Judy Patacsil as vice president and Michelle Rains as board secretary.