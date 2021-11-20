Foundation fundraises for No Senior Alone

1

San Diego Seniors Community Foundation presented a No Senior Alone Holiday Grant to the Escondido Senior Center with a catered holiday meal and decorations party. From left, San Diego Seniors Community Foundation Director of Partnerships Kristoffer Kelly, President and CEO Rich Israel and Chief Program and Community Engagement Officer Joe Gavin, along with Escondido Supervisor III Jillaine Hernandez, Program Coordinator for Senior Nutrition Mary Rodelo and client Maria Gonzalez.

Photo courtesy San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

REGION — The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation (SDSCF) has awarded grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations to brighten the holidays for socially isolated seniors. The grant program partners with nonprofits to support 4,000 older adults. The grants are funded through SDSCF’s No Senior Alone Matching Holiday Challenge, an ongoing fundraising campaign that hopes to double the amount raised in 2021 to $100,000.

The matching campaign is anchored by a $50,000 grant from the Sahm Family Foundation, and runs through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. Donations can be made at sdscf.org/givingtuesday.

The grants, currently totaling $85,000, are tailored to help senior centers and nonprofit agencies create holiday-themed events and programming.

“Social isolation among seniors was already a public health crisis before COVID-19, and it’s worse than ever. Many of our oldest community members are homebound and alone during the holidays.,” said Founder Bob Kelly. “This grant program brings holiday comfort, company and celebrations to San Diego’s older adults throughout the county thanks to a strong network of nonprofits that support this population. We are proud to

No Senior Alone grants assisted about 2,000 older adults through holiday drive-through parties, gift bags, poinsettias, technology to connect with loved ones, meals and more. This year’s efforts will double those of 2020.

The 2021 grantees and events inn North County included: