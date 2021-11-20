Foundation fundraises for No Senior Alone

1
San Diego Seniors Community Foundation presented a No Senior Alone Holiday Grant to the Escondido Senior Center with a catered holiday meal and decorations party. From left, San Diego Seniors Community Foundation Director of Partnerships Kristoffer Kelly, President and CEO Rich Israel and Chief Program and Community Engagement Officer Joe Gavin, along with Escondido Supervisor III Jillaine Hernandez, Program Coordinator for Senior Nutrition Mary Rodelo and client Maria Gonzalez.
Photo courtesy San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.
REGION — The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation (SDSCF) has awarded grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations to brighten the holidays for socially isolated seniors. The grant program partners with nonprofits to support 4,000 older adults. The grants are funded through SDSCF’s No Senior Alone Matching Holiday Challenge, an ongoing fundraising campaign that hopes to double the amount raised in 2021 to $100,000.
The matching campaign is anchored by a $50,000 grant from the Sahm Family Foundation, and runs through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. Donations can be made at sdscf.org/givingtuesday.
The grants, currently totaling $85,000, are tailored to help senior centers and nonprofit agencies create holiday-themed events and programming.
“Social isolation among seniors was already a public health crisis before COVID-19, and it’s worse than ever. Many of our oldest community members are homebound and alone during the holidays.,” said Founder Bob Kelly. “This grant program brings holiday comfort, company and celebrations to San Diego’s older adults throughout the county thanks to a strong network of nonprofits that support this population. We are proud to
No Senior Alone grants assisted about 2,000 older adults through holiday drive-through parties, gift bags, poinsettias, technology to connect with loved ones, meals and more. This year’s efforts will double those of 2020.
The 2021 grantees and events inn North County included:
- Del Mar Community Connections – A holiday party with a cookie exchange and live entertainment serving 100 older adults, and handmade plant arrangements and stocking stuffers delivered to 60 homebound seniors.
- Encinitas Senior Center – A holiday celebration for 40 participants in the center’s daily congregate meals program, including handwritten holiday cards from local Girl Scouts.
- Escondido Senior Center – A catered holiday meal for socially isolated seniors and a decorations party will benefit a total of 300 seniors.
- Interfaith Community Services – Adopt a Family Holiday program for 50 isolated seniors to receive gift bags and gift cards.
- Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center – A Hanukkah Intergenerational Celebration and gift bags for 130 older adults. JCC’s preschoolers will sing holiday songs, and 100 seniors will receive care bags with traditional Hanukkah items
- Oceanside Country Club Senior Center – An Intergenerational Holiday Party that will serve 100 seniors and feature performances by local school choirs, refreshments and a craft project.
- San Marcos Senior Center – Gift baskets for 100 seniors attending the center’s Holiday Gala luncheon
- Vista Senior Center – A Holiday Spirit week and a Winter Solstice party for 125 older adults, including bingo, crazy hat day, stuffed sock prize giveaways and a White Elephant gift exchange.