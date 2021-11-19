Olivenhain Municipal Water District celebrates local water heroes

ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District recognized seven individuals and businesses making a significant, positive impact over the last year in the community, the San Diego region, and at local recreation facilities at its Nov. 17 board meeting.

“Tonight’s award recipients have demonstrated exemplary efforts to elevate water use efficiency, customer experience and safety, education programs, and trail safety at our Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve,” said OMWD Board Vice President Kristie Bruce-Lane. “They have gone above and beyond to make a difference for OMWD customers and EFRR visitors, and we are very grateful for their contributions to the community.”

Poway Unified School District’s recycled water use sites have undergone significant improvements in water use efficiency, and it was named OMWD’s Recycled Water Customer of the Year.

Proactive communication and close coordination with OMWD staff during an emergency shutdown earned Sylvia Lopez of JD Richardson Co., representing Stratford Fairbanks HOA, recognition as Commercial Customer of the Year.

Bee Rescue LLC was recognized as Business of the Year for its professionalism and attentiveness in providing non-lethal honeybee removal services that preserve bee populations while resolving hive issues in water meter boxes that may affect customer safety.

Honored as Non-Profit of the Year, San Diego Mountain Bike Association has provided volunteer trail work at OMWD’s Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve since the early 2000s, donating hundreds of hours to help maintain trail safety.

EFRR docents Donna Walker and Al Bates are OMWD’s Volunteers of the Year who share their passion for the outdoors on monthly walks that enhance visitor appreciation of EFRR’s watershed community of native plants and wildlife.

Simon Breen was recognized as Educator of the year for his efforts at The Escondido Creek Conservancy, including the development of EFRR virtual field trips during the pandemic to continue to connect students to their natural environment.