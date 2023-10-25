Forever Home concept: Aging in place

Whether you choose to ‘stay put’ in your current home and “make it work” or you’ve decided to sell your current home and buy another one in preparation for getting older (some people call this next home their “Forever Home”), you’ve made a choice to avoid moving into a senior retirement community.

The question is, do you know what you will need to equip your current home (or the next one) for the long haul?

Learn the TRUTH about what sociologists call “Aging in place.”

Gain insight into why it’s talked about regularly by politicians, marketers, and healthcare agencies and why most people do a lousy job at preparing for it!

Take the time to learn what it takes to age in place long after retirement!

⋅ Making your home more accessible

⋅ Easy home renovations

⋅ Finding reliable in-home care providers

⋅ Services available specific to seniors.

If you are 65 or older, you have options — lots of them! The challenge: Knowing which options are right for you!

Registration is required. Register online at: www.SDMatureMoves.com or call (760) 502-7372.

The Senior Living Education Series is designed to educate and empower seniors to make good decisions during transitions.

We hope to see you there!