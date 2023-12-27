Flying high in Encinitas with Rock Swanson

Rock Swanson is a Board Member for the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. A resident of Olivenhain since 1977, he founded and built his business, Rockwell Electric, Inc. in 1970. REI was an electrical contractor for the Public Works entities throughout San Diego County and greater Southern California.

After retiring in 1999, Rock continued as a consultant for former clients like Leucadia Wastewater District and got involved with his wife’s business, Business Blossoms, a floral enterprise.

“My wife Suzanne was a schoolteacher and guidance counselor until 2003. With her life-long love of flowers, she started Business Blossoms in 2004 and focused on working with business related banquets and events. She joined the Encinitas Chamber and became very active as an Ambassador and Board Member.”

“I love being with fellow business entrepreneurs in our wonderful community, so I got involved as well — at first as the Chamber bartender at our Moonlight Mixers and as an event volunteer — and now as a Board Member and member of our Environmental Sustainability Committee.”

Rock was born in Inglewood, California in 1943. His father was in the Navy on a battleship that survived Pearl Harbor and his mom was a car hop.

“My mom was taking flying lessons and when the war broke out, all private flying was grounded on the coasts. Her stories always fascinated me, so in 1960, when I was 16, I started lessons, financing them by moving lawns.”

“I was rejected from US Navy pilot training due to an eyesight issue and the Army rejected me due to a knee surgery I had when I was 14.”

That didn’t stop him, however, from chasing his passion for flying.

“The third time I was in an airplane was my first flight lesson! I flew small power planes and gliders for about 60 years. I flew out of Carlsbad Airport and for 12 years I was President of the Palomar Airport Association. I sold my last plane and hung up my wings in 2019.”

“I feel honored to live in the unique communities that make up the City of Encinitas. Encinitas, Leucadia, Cardiff and Olivenhain — each has its own character and history. It is an incredibly friendly and welcoming city. And the weather simply can’t be beat!”

His perfect day in Encinitas…

“Waking up to deer grazing in the flood plain behind my house and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. Taking a walk on the beach at low tide is as good as it gets. And interacting with the Chamber wraps it up!”