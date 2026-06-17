From beachside condos in Encinitas to family homes in Carlsbad and remodels in Rancho Santa Fe, flooring has become one of the biggest design decisions homeowners make when upgrading a space. And in North County, many locals continue to turn to Floor Store & Design Center for help bringing those projects to life.

The family-owned flooring company operates showrooms in Encinitas, Point Loma and Sorrento Valley, serving homeowners, contractors, designers and realtors throughout San Diego County with premium flooring products, custom installation services and personalized design guidance.

Over the years, the company has built a strong following locally, earning Gold recognition in the Best of North County contest in 2023, 2024 and 2025, before placing Silver in the highly competitive 2026 contest.

Owners Mike Perrino and Rebecca Belice say the company’s philosophy has always centered on transparency, comfort and long-term customer relationships rather than high-pressure sales tactics.

“We want customers to feel relaxed and educated during the process,” Perrino said. “Flooring is a major investment, and people deserve honest guidance about what products truly fit their lifestyle, home and budget.”

That approach feels especially aligned with the North County lifestyle, where coastal homeowners often balance aesthetics with practical concerns like pets, kids, sand, moisture and durability.

Floor Store specializes in a wide range of flooring and remodeling products, including:

• hardwood flooring

• engineered hardwood

• luxury vinyl plank flooring

• waterproof flooring

• laminate flooring

• tile and stone flooring

• carpet installation

• countertops and backsplashes

• blinds, shades, shutters and drapes

• hardwood refinishing and repair

• custom area rugs

• window treatments

The company regularly works on:

• kitchen remodels

• whole-home flooring upgrades

• coastal property renovations

• investment property refreshes

• luxury home projects

• commercial tenant improvements

• pet-friendly flooring upgrades

• indoor-outdoor living renovations

Unlike many large chain retailers, Floor Store says it avoids private-label flooring products that can make price comparisons difficult for consumers. The company also offers complimentary in-home estimates and flexible financing options for qualified customers, helping make larger remodeling projects more manageable for families planning long-term home upgrades.

For homeowners still narrowing down styles, colors and materials, the company’s website also features an inspiration gallery and blog with design trends, flooring ideas and remodeling guidance intended to help customers visualize possibilities before beginning a project.

That customer-first mentality shows up consistently in online reviews.

One Google reviewer wrote, “Third time I’ve used them. Great work, quality pros to deal with.”

Another customer praised the team’s patience during the selection process, writing that they “must have borrowed every sample in that store.”

Perrino says referrals from satisfied customers remain one of the company’s biggest drivers of growth throughout North County and coastal San Diego communities.

“We’ve been fortunate to grow through repeat customers and word of mouth,” Belice said. “That means a lot to us because this community has supported our family business from the beginning.”

Whether you’re renovating a single room or reimagining your entire home, Floor Store & Design Center offers the products, expertise and personalized service to help bring your vision to life.

To schedule a complimentary in-home estimate, call 760-450-6607, visit the Encinitas showroom at 165 S. El Camino Real, Suite A, explore flooring inspiration and remodeling resources at FloorStoreSD.com, or follow Floor Store & Design Center on social media to view recent projects, before-and-after transformations and completed installations from homes throughout North County.