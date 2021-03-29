The Coast News Group
A family of five is displaced after a fire destroyed most of a house north of Escondido early Monday. Courtesy photo/Cal Fire San Diego
Escondido Featured

Fire tears through house north of Escondido, displaces family of five

by Coast News wire services230

ESCONDIDO – A predawn blaze tore through a house just north of Escondido today and displaced a family of five.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. at a single-story, 1,200- square-foot house on Canyon Drive off Jesmond Dene Road, just east of Interstate 15, Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

Crews responded to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s attic and crawl space, LoCoco said. Firefighters initially battled the blaze from the outside and had the flames knocked down by 6:30 a.m.

An estimated 80% of the structure was damaged, the captain said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents – two adults and three children – arrange for temporary lodging. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.