Feel younger with more hair

Beyond bags and wrinkles seen over time in the face, hair loss is another telltale sign of aging that Moradi MD is striving to reverse and beautify.

Moradi MD is well-known in the region for its many facial rejuvenation and plastic surgery procedures, not to mention its fat-freezing CoolSculpting technology. Now, the practice has introduced a program targeting hair loss with several different modes of reversing thinning and balding hair.

Though Moradi MD previously offered hair loss treatments, the program has received new life under the hands of Dr. Saami Khalifian, a dermatologist with years of experience in hair loss treatments. Prior to joining Moradi MD, he established the hair loss treatment program at another practice in San Diego, and was a faculty member at University of California Los Angeles where he was one of the school’s experts on hair loss.

Many people only think about correcting the signs of aging in their face but forget about their hair, hands, neck and other parts of the body.

“All of these things are part of aging,” Dr. Khalifian said. “You want things to be in harmony, so the idea is taking a holistic approach to beauty – from the hair down and everything in between.”

Moradi MD offers everything from topical and oral treatments, injectables like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) which removes platelets from the patient’s blood and injects those platelets into the scalp, as well as the most effective form of hair restoration: hair transplants.

There are two types of hair transplants that the practice offers. The first is follicular unit extraction, which is done by taking individual hair follicles from the scalp and placing them in the balding areas of the scalp. The other is a “traditional” strip hair transplant, which takes a narrow strip of hair from the back of the scalp, removes the individual follicles from the removed strip, and places the follicles into the balding areas.

Though hair transplants are the most effective way to restore hair loss, Dr. Khalifian cautioned that the procedures are not right for everyone. He recommends that people between the ages of 30 and 35 should hold off on pursuing hair transplants until they are past 40 when their hair loss has more likely stabilized.

Dr. Khalifian also prefers to only perform the strip hair transplant on patients who require 3,000 or more hairs because it leaves a scar on the back of the scalp. Though the follicular unit extraction is more labor intensive, the dermatologist prefers that option because it is scar-free for his patients.

“It just depends on what the right thing is for the patient,” Dr. Khalifian said. “Our primary goal is to do things that are in the best interest of the patients.”

Dr. Khalifian wants his patients to be happy, even if that means having to turn them down for a procedure like a hair transplant.

“It’s my job to keep them informed,” he said. “You want to make sure people feel good about what you’re doing for them and not just taking them for a ride.”

